In Malta, a business assisting prospective homebuyers in securing mortgage financing may not itself provide the loan. Nevertheless, depending on the nature of its activities, it may be required to obtain regulatory admission from the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”).

On 4 November 2026, the MFSA published revised Credit Intermediaries Rules relating to Mortgage Credit Agreements (the “Rules”), following the introduction of the Mortgage Credit Intermediaries (Admission) Regulations, 2026, through Legal Notice 263 of 2026.

Although admission requirements for mortgage credit intermediaries were already established under Malta’s implementation of Directive 2014/17/EU (the “Mortgage Credit Directive”), the revised framework aligns the Rules with the new legislative developments, clarifies certain admission requirements and reinforces the ongoing compliance obligations applicable to credit intermediaries.

Does Your Business Require MFSA Admission?

The need for admission depends on the activities undertaken rather than the designation adopted by a business.

Credit intermediation activities include presenting or offering mortgage credit agreements to consumers, assisting with preparatory or pre-contractual administration, and concluding such agreements on behalf of creditors. The provision of advisory services concerning mortgage credit agreements may also trigger admission requirements.

Importantly, the statutory definition excludes persons who merely introduce consumers to creditors or other credit intermediaries. However, where a business goes beyond introductions and becomes involved in the mortgage application process, its activities must be assessed to determine whether regulatory admission is required.

What Does the Admission Process Involve?

Prospective mortgage credit intermediaries must satisfy requirements relating to good repute, professional knowledge and competence, and professional indemnity insurance or a comparable guarantee.

The Rules retain the existing qualification and experience thresholds, including a minimum of two years’ relevant professional experience with an MQF Level 3 qualification, or one year’s experience with an MQF Level 4 qualification, subject to the prescribed qualification criteria.

Persons involved in the management of a credit intermediary, including directors and partners, must additionally possess at least five years’ relevant professional experience and an MQF Level 3 qualification meeting the applicable criteria.

Applicants must also provide information concerning their proposed organisational arrangements, activities and transaction flows, including how consumer information will be processed and how fees or commissions will be structured.

The application route depends on the proposed operating model. A tied credit intermediary acting exclusively on behalf of, and under the full and unconditional responsibility of, one creditor may be admitted through that creditor.

What Has Changed Under the 2026 Framework?

One of the principal developments concerns the supporting documentation required for admission.

The revised application forms expressly require natural persons applying for admission, directors of corporate applicants and persons performing equivalent functions to provide police conduct certificates or equivalent records demonstrating compliance with the applicable good-repute requirements. Corporate applicants must also continue to provide a shareholding structure chart and police conduct certificates for their ultimate beneficial owners.

The revised application forms also require a signed declaration confirming that the applicable knowledge and competence requirements have been assessed and that appropriate governance arrangements, internal systems, controls and procedures are in place to ensure compliance both upon admission and on an ongoing basis. In the case of a tied credit intermediary applying through a single creditor, the corresponding declaration is provided by that creditor.

The revised Rules further clarify the scope of the knowledge and competence requirements, expressly covering staff directly engaged in credit intermediation activities or having contact with consumers, including relevant front- and back-office personnel, as well as individuals directly managing or supervising such staff.

Separately, the 2026 Regulations expressly prohibit admitted mortgage credit intermediaries from appointing appointed representatives, a consideration for businesses determining their proposed operating structure.

Preparing for Admission and Ongoing Compliance

The revised framework reinforces the principle that satisfying admission requirements is not merely a one-time exercise.

Credit intermediaries must maintain appropriate arrangements to assess, monitor and review staff knowledge and competence, and be able to provide supporting evidence to the MFSA when requested. They must also maintain professional indemnity insurance or a comparable guarantee covering the territories in which they provide services, alongside their continuing obligations concerning good repute, knowledge and competence.

For prospective applicants, careful consideration should therefore be given to the scope of their proposed activities, the suitability of their organisational arrangements and their ability to demonstrate continued regulatory compliance.

While the fundamental admission requirements remain largely unchanged, the 2026 developments highlight the importance of a properly structured and documented application. Understanding these requirements from the outset is an important step for businesses seeking to operate as mortgage credit intermediaries in Malta.