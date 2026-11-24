For years, banks have invested heavily in fraud detection. Sophisticated risk engines flag suspicious payments, machine-learning models identify anomalies, and transaction monitoring has never been more advanced.

Yet authorised push payment scams (APP scams) continues to rise. Why? Because fraud has changed. Customers are no longer being hacked; they are being manipulated. And one of the biggest risks no longer lives in bank systems. It lives in the moment a customer decides to press “Confirm.” This is the gap traditional fraud tools were never designed to close.

The moment of decision: where scams really succeed

Modern scams are behavioural. Social engineering, impersonation, urgency, emotional pressure and fear are now the primary attack vectors.

By the time a payment is initiated Fraud systems may already have flagged risk, alerts may already have been shown and warnings may already exist. But customers still proceed. Why? Because alerts alone don’t change behaviour. And fraud prevention has historically stopped at detection. This creates a dangerous gap between Risk identification by the bank and Customer action in the payment journey. That gap is where losses occur.

Introducing the shift: behavioural fraud prevention

Fraud prevention is entering a new era; one that focuses not just on transactions, but on human decision-making. Instead of simply blocking or flagging payments, banks can now educate customers before they act, intervene during the transaction and support them afterthe payment.This shift moves protection from passive alerts to active behavioural guidance. At the centre of this shift is a new category of technology; trigger-based virtual agents.

Meet EBO Guard: an AI agent that intervenes in real time

EBO Guard is designed to step in at the exact moment a customer is at risk and guide them towards safer decisions. Rather than replacing fraud systems, it sits on top of existing risk infrastructure, activating whenever the bank detects a high-risk signal. This includes first-time payments, unusual transaction amounts, high-risk payees, known scam patterns.

When risk is triggered, the platform delivers structured, personalised intervention through the customer’s preferred channels such as app, SMS, email, voice, or messaging platforms. The goal is simple but powerful: Move from fraud detection to fraud prevention.

The two-layer protection model

EBO Guard protects customers through two complementary layers.

1) Personalised education before the payment

Instead of generic warnings, customers receive guidance tailored to their user behaviour, experience level, literacy and communication style and their transactional context.

Delivered through conversational AI, the experience becomes interactive and engaging rather than passive and easy to ignore.

Customers can even ask questions, share concerns and upload suspicious messages or screenshots.

The AI analyses this content in real time to identify risk and provide guidance.

This turns scam education into a two-way conversation, not a one-way warning.

2) In-transaction intervention at the point of risk

The second layer activates during the payment journey itself. At the most critical moment, just before funds leave the account, the Virtual Agent steps in to prompt customers to pause, ask smart verification questions, encourage reflection and safer decision-making.

This creates a structured behavioural safeguard at the final decision point. Instead of a static pop-up, customers experience a guided decision journey.

Built for modern banking and regulation

Regulatory expectations are evolving rapidly. Under PSD3 and similar frameworks, banks must demonstrate they have taken “reasonable steps” to protect customers.

EBO Guard also provides fully logged interactions, audit-ready reporting, behavioural intervention records and compliance-aligned documentation. This allows institutions to prove intervention, not just detection.

Get on board

Interested in finding out more? Download the EBO Guard guide or else book a free consultation.

The future is not just detecting fraud. It is preventing it before the payment happens. Don't get left behind.