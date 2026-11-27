A successful white-label fund partnership needs more than a route to market. As Luxembourg introduces targeted requirements for these arrangements, sponsors and fund managers must consider how commercial ambitions align with independent oversight. Our article explores the CSSF’s notification framework and the practical choices that shape a resilient relationship, from governance and conflicts management to handling disagreements and planning an exit.

White-label fund management is well established in Luxembourg. It allows initiators to launch funds through an authorised investment fund manager (IFM), whether an AIFM or a Chapter 15 UCITS management company, without setting up their own. The CSSF’s notification form of 8 October 2026 puts the relationship under closer scrutiny.

From existing controls to a specific duty

Although white-label fund management has been used in Luxembourg for decades, fund legislation had not previously addressed it expressly as a distinct business model. It was nevertheless subject to the general regulatory framework: the CSSF already considered the business model when reviewing authorisation applications, and CSSF Circular 18/698 sets expectations for resources, delegate oversight and independent assessment of investment advice. An IFM could not simply endorse an initiator’s recommendations or delegate away its responsibilities. AIFMD II / UCITS VI (Directive (EU) 2024/927) introduced, for the first time, express requirements specifically targeting third-party-initiated fund relationships. Transposed by the Law of 3 March 2026, these require IFMs to explain and evidence how the resulting conflicts of interest are addressed. The CSSF’s communication of 8 October 2026 gives that duty a dedicated reporting format; it does not attribute the change to a particular incident or increase in misconduct.

Who is covered and who must notify?

Article 13(2a) of the Law of 2013 and Article 111(2) of the Law of 2010 require IFMs managing, or intending to manage, third-party-initiated funds to provide the CSSF with detailed explanations and evidence of compliance with the relevant conflict rules. Introduced by the Law of 3 March 2026 and effective from 16 April 2026, the provisions require IFMs to explain reasonable steps to prevent conflicts and, where prevention is not possible, how they identify, manage, monitor and, where applicable, disclose them.

The trigger is management at a third party’s initiative, not the contract’s label. Use of the initiator’s name and its appointment as a delegate are express examples, not exhaustive conditions. The rules apply even where the IFM retains portfolio management.

The CSSF’s communication of 8 October 2026, Communication to the investment fund industry in relation to the information to be provided to the CSSF by a Luxembourg-based IFM intending to perform white-label business, requires first-time white-label providers to submit the dedicated form, now Version 1.1, updated on 29 October 2026. It does not announce a filing for each subsequent mandate or a general retrospective re-filing exercise. Existing providers remain subject to the statutory duty, and other regulatory procedures still apply. The CSSF may request further information about the initial notification at any time.

What the form covers

Business model and fees: Target initiators and their objectives, proposed funds, growth targets, organisation, governance and monitoring. The IFM must also explain fee allocations among the manager, adviser, initiator, distributors and other stakeholders, including whether the IFM or the fund pays them. Read together, these questions invite scrutiny of whether the proposed growth and retained fee income can support the staff, expertise and systems needed for effective controls. That is a practical assessment of the model, not an additional form field.

Conflicts policy, register and disclosures: How the policy and register cover white-label business, with concrete examples of investor disclosures where organisational safeguards are insufficient. Disclosure does not replace prevention or management of conflicts.

Role-specific controls: The form distinguishes three models: the initiator advises the IFM, requiring independent assessment and effective challenge before investment decisions; the initiator acts as portfolio-management delegate, requiring effective oversight supported by appropriate resources, expertise and independence; or the IFM retains portfolio management, requiring protection against the initiator’s formal or informal instructions. Retaining portfolio management does not, by itself, demonstrate independence. The form also addresses influence over valuations, initiator representation on boards and investment or valuation committees, involvement in appointing or monitoring affiliated providers, and links to risk, compliance or internal audit. Review records, monitoring reports and documented recusals are possible supporting evidence, not universally prescribed attachments.

Existing assets and declaration: For takeovers of existing assets, AuM in euros at a stated reference date, broken down by fund category, CSSF authorisation status and initiator role. The declarant confirms authority to submit and the information’s accuracy and completeness.

Where the relationship comes under pressure

Beyond the new requirements, white-label arrangements raise broader commercial, operational and governance questions that sponsors and IFMs already needed to consider. Which model best supports the sponsor’s strategy: access to an external IFM’s authorised infrastructure or an IFM within the sponsor’s group? The answer depends on infrastructure, economics and governance. Neither model removes conflicts of interest or the need for effective controls, including the ability to challenge investment advice, valuations and related-party arrangements.

Does the proposed IFM have the strategy-specific expertise and capacity to support the business? Provider selection has always called for more than a comparison of fees and launch timelines. Relevant considerations include the sponsor’s role as adviser or discretionary delegate, the provider’s full-service scope and fees, and how these compare with the resources required for an in-house IFM as assets grow. Sponsor representation, affiliated service providers and valuation conflicts also need to be addressed in the governance arrangements.

How will the relationship work in practice? Clear information requirements, realistic review periods, named contacts and timely notice of delays help avoid repeated queries and uncertainty over decision-making. The arrangements should reflect the sponsor’s role: advisory proposals require assessment by the IFM, while delegated portfolio management calls for reporting, monitoring and corrective action consistent with the allocation of responsibilities, rather than routine IFM approval of every trade.

What happens when the parties disagree or the relationship ends? Decision-making and escalation arrangements should cover disputed investment proposals, valuations and remedial action without blurring regulatory responsibilities. Documented reasons and next steps, specialist input where useful and recusals where needed can support that process. Termination provisions should address information access, handover and continuity if the IFM or a delegate is replaced. These arrangements matter most when tested—for example, where the initiator resists a valuation adjustment or the replacement of an affiliated provider.

These are longstanding questions about selecting, structuring and maintaining a workable relationship, not additional notification requirements. Agreements, procedures and day-to-day practice should provide consistent answers, giving both parties predictability. The new notification should reflect those arrangements, not substitute for them.