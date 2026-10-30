Reverse Solicitation: The Exception That Regulators Expect To Remain Exceptional

Reverse solicitation can provide a legitimate route for an investment where the investor has approached an alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) entirely on its own initiative. Yet it remains one of the most scrutinised and debated concepts in fund distribution. The distinction matters: if the interaction amounts to marketing, the relevant passport notification, national private-placement conditions or other local requirements must be satisfied before the investment can be accepted. Reverse solicitation should therefore be approached as a narrow, fact-specific exception — not as a distribution model that can be designed in advance.

Start with the investor’s initiative

Under the AIFMD framework, an EU professional investor may invest in an AIF on its own initiative. The analysis turns on the substance of the investor journey: who initiated the contact, what was requested, which AIF was discussed and what communications preceded the subscription. An investor’s existing relationship with the manager does not, by itself, establish reverse solicitation. Equally, a genuinely unsolicited request is not necessarily converted into marketing simply because the AIFM responds with the information needed to assess and complete that specific investment.

The boundary is nevertheless deliberately narrow. Direct or indirect outreach by the AIFM (or by placement agents, distributors or other persons acting on its behalf) may amount to marketing. Earlier meetings, targeted emails, conferences, roadshows, advertising, social-media activity or the circulation of fund-specific material can undermine the analysis. A representation signed by the investor may support the record, but it cannot change the underlying facts. The same applies to contractual language stating that every investment is deemed to have been made at the investor’s initiative.

Pre-marketing changes the analysis

The CSSF applies the AIFMD pre-marketing conditions and notification process to EU AIFMs and, to create a level playing field, to non-EU AIFMs pre-marketing to professional investors in Luxembourg. The CSSF also expects pre-marketing to be adequately documented.

Where a professional investor subscribes within 18 months after the AIFM began pre-marketing the relevant AIF, or an AIF established as a result of that pre-marketing, the subscription is treated as resulting from marketing and is subject to the applicable notification procedure. Reverse solicitation cannot be used to set aside that rule. In practice, an AIFM needs a consolidated view of its pre-marketing records, investor contacts and formal marketing notifications before it can conclude that an investment is genuinely unsolicited.

Evidence matters more than labels

The practical challenge is often evidentiary. Relevant information may be spread across emails, CRM records, call notes, conference lists, website enquiries and communications held by placement agents or other intermediaries. A file created only at subscription stage may therefore present an incomplete picture. Before accepting the investment, the AIFM should be able to reconstruct the sequence from first contact to subscription and identify any earlier activity that may have influenced the investor.

A proportionate assessment may consider who first contacted whom; the date, channel and content of the initial request; whether the investor identified a specific AIF or strategy; prior contacts with the investor or its group; any exposure to pre-marketing or marketing; the role of affiliates and intermediaries; and the jurisdictions in which the relevant persons were located. The conclusion, supporting material and legal or compliance review should be recorded. A standard investor confirmation can form part of that evidence but should not be the evidence.

Governance should follow the distribution chain

Reverse-solicitation controls should extend beyond the AIFM’s own staff. Distribution agreements and placement mandates should prohibit unapproved solicitation, require intermediaries to retain relevant communications and oblige them to provide evidence promptly. Training should distinguish general relationship management from fund-specific outreach and explain when an apparently inbound request must be escalated. Digital channels also need attention: website access, downloadable materials, online events and social-media campaigns can blur the line between passive availability of information and active promotion.

One aspect that IFMs often underestimate is the need to understand how much of their investor base is attributed to unsolicited investments across their fund range and whether that position can be evidenced consistently. While there is no prescribed threshold, significant reliance on reverse solicitation may naturally invite closer scrutiny of the underlying facts, documentation and governance framework. In practice, this often raises questions about the interaction between investor initiative, marketing and pre-marketing activities, distribution oversight arrangements, and the IFM’s ability to evidence the investor journey from initial contact through to subscription. Monitoring should therefore look for patterns, not only isolated files. Repeated requests following similar events, concentrated activity in a particular jurisdiction or reliance on the same intermediary may merit closer review. Management information can help identify when genuine inbound interest is becoming recurring or commercially significant — and when a formal marketing route would offer greater certainty.

Risks and opportunities

The regulatory risk is clear. If a subscription treated as reverse solicitation is later characterised as marketing, the AIFM may have accepted an investor without completing the required notification or satisfying local placement rules. Depending on the jurisdiction and circumstances, this can create regulatory, contractual, reputational and investor-protection consequences. It may also call into question the accuracy of internal records and the effectiveness of distribution oversight.

There is nevertheless a legitimate opportunity. A genuine unsolicited approach allows an AIFM to respond to investor demand without treating every inbound enquiry as a planned distribution campaign. This can be relevant where an institutional investor independently identifies a strategy, already knows the manager or requests access to a specific AIF. Properly recorded inbound interest can also provide useful intelligence on jurisdictions, investor segments and strategies that may justify a future marketing notification.

That opportunity should not become a workaround. Where interest becomes recurring, coordinated or central to the fundraising plan, the more sustainable response may be to regularise the activity through the appropriate passport, national private-placement regime or other permitted route. Treating unsolicited interest as a signal for potential market entry rather than as a substitute for it, can turn a compliance constraint into a strategic distribution decision.

Reviewing the framework in practice

IFMs reviewing their approach should start with the full investor journey. Are inbound requests captured centrally? Can the AIFM check earlier pre-marketing and marketing activity across its teams, affiliates and intermediaries? Are the 18-month period and jurisdiction-specific rules built into the review? Are reverse solicitation cases documented and subject to legal and compliance review?

Do contractual information rights permit the AIFM to obtain the necessary evidence? Are borderline cases escalated before subscription rather than documented afterwards? Does the reliance on reverse solicitation align with the firm's broader distribution strategy and fundraising activities?

Ultimately, reverse solicitation is best treated as an exception to be evidenced, governed and monitored — not as a fundraising model. The decisive question is not whether the investor signed a standard representation, but whether the AIFM can credibly demonstrate that the investment journey genuinely started with the investor.