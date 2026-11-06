AIFMD II: New Business Opportunities For Luxembourg AIFMs

AIFMD II gives private equity sponsors a clearer route to use Luxembourg AIFM capabilities beyond managed funds, provided that substance, governance and scope are addressed from the outset.

A targeted reform with practical impact

AIFMD II is often discussed in terms of loan origination, liquidity management, delegation and reporting. For private equity sponsors, one less publicised change may prove particularly useful. This is the extension of the ancillary services framework. It answers a practical question many sponsors already face — can capabilities built inside a Luxembourg AIFM be used more broadly across the sponsor’s structure and beyond?

The legal basis is now clearer. Following Luxembourg’s transposition of AIFMD II, an authorised Luxembourg AIFM may, subject to conditions, provide certain functions or activities to third parties where these are already performed for managed AIFs or fall within its authorised services. This is useful flexibility, not a free-standing commercial licence. Conflicts of interest, substance, governance and scope remain key.

The activities in scope are operationally relevant. The CSSF’s dedicated form refers, on a non-exhaustive basis, to HR, portfolio and risk management, IT, AML/CFT, corporate, domiciliation, administration and fund risk management services.

"The value lies in deploying established Luxembourg expertise more coherently across the AIFM platform." Michael Daemgen

Why this matters for private equity sponsors

Private equity sponsors rarely stop at the main fund. Parallel funds, feeders, co-investments, continuation vehicles, carry vehicles, holding companies and SPVs may all need governance, administration, reporting, risk or domiciliation support. Where the Luxembourg AIFM already has the right people, systems and controls, the new flexibility may help organise that support in a cleaner, more consistent and scalable way.

That is where the commercial value sits. As private equity structures expand across vehicles, providers and jurisdictions, an operating model can look efficient on paper while remaining fragmented in practice. A well-designed Luxembourg service model can reduce overlap clarify responsibilities and create synergies by leveraging on existing resources. Non-group arrangements may also be possible, but require closer scrutiny of scope, conflicts, contracts and any separately regulated services.

Domiciliation is a practical example. Historically, an AIFM’s ability to provide domiciliation-type support was generally seen as closely linked to the funds it managed and their related vehicles. The CSSF form now allows a broader range of recipients, including certain group SPVs, funds not managed by the AIFM and securitisation vehicles, subject to the applicable legal and regulatory conditions. For private equity sponsors, this may help bring parts of the investment, holding or financing structure into a more coherent Luxembourg set-up.

"The objective is not centralisation of services for its own sake, but a well-governed centre of excellence for the wider fund platform." Ebru Yalcin

Flexibility needs discipline

The broader scope remains subject to clear limits. Each activity must relate to functions already performed for managed AIFs or to services within the AIFM’s authorisation; it must not create a separate, unregulated commercial business line. The AIFM must maintain adequate substance, resources, oversight and conflict management. Activities such as investment advice, discretionary portfolio management, reception and transmission of orders or other regulated financial services still require separate analysis and, where applicable, specific authorisation.

The CSSF process is part of that discipline. For an authorised AIFM relying on the framework for the first time, the dedicated CSSF form operates as an authorisation request rather than a simple notification. The submission should describe the proposed activities, recipients, resources, oversight model and conflicts framework. This can be demanding where support arrangements have developed informally across group entities, providers or jurisdictions.

The aim is clear. The new flexibility should support the structure, not stretch it. Each service should be backed by real substance, fit the governance set-up and be documented well enough to withstand supervisory review.

Where private equity sponsors should start

Sponsors should assess first what already exists, what pre-regime activities may now fall in scope, what can be extended, what must be documented and how to proceed where action is needed. The review should cover the AIFM’s existing Luxembourg functions, corporate object, intended services, pricing or cost allocation, conducting officer oversight, delegation arrangements, eligible recipients and the CSSF file.

Used carefully, the new regime may allow sponsors to turn established Luxembourg capabilities into a more coherent operation model — one that is easier to govern, explain and defend in practice.

This article was first published by Paperjam.