Pre-marketing offers fund managers and sponsors an opportunity to test investor appetite and refine a proposed strategy before committing to a fund launch or wider fundraising campaign. However, it is not a general permission to start fundraising: clear boundaries apply to who can approach investors, what information can be shared and how subsequent subscriptions must be handled. In this article, our specialists explore the pre-marketing framework from a Luxembourg perspective, highlighting the AIFM’s central role and the practical considerations for EU and non-EU managers and sponsors.

Key insights

Pre-marketing allows managers to test investor appetite before a formal fund launch or wider fundraising campaign, but it must remain exploratory and cannot be used to secure investor commitments.

The AIFM plays a central role in the process. Sponsors and GPs should agree in advance who can approach investors, what information can be shared and how investor-facing activities will be documented.

Pre-marketing can affect subsequent fundraising. The AIFM must meet the relevant notification requirements, while subscriptions connected to the pre-marketing exercise need to be assessed against the 18-month rule.

Testing investor appetite before formal marketing

For general partners (GPs) and sponsors, pre-marketing offers a way to explore investor appetite before committing to a fund launch or a wider fundraising campaign. It can help test an investment idea with prospective professional investors based in the EU, whether the fund is still being developed or has been established but has not yet been notified for marketing in the investor’s country. This article looks at the EU framework from a Luxembourg perspective, rather than covering the rules of every European market.

For US and other non-EU sponsors considering a European fundraising strategy, this early feedback can be particularly useful. It may help identify promising markets, understand which features matter to investors and refine the proposed product before investing in a full marketing process. The first step, however, is to establish which pre-marketing route is available to the manager and fund concerned.

Pre-marketing is not a general permission for a GP or sponsor to start fundraising. Under the common EU framework, the authorised alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) is central to the process. Before approaching investors, the parties need to agree what can be discussed, who is allowed to lead those discussions and how the AIFM will stay informed.

Testing interest, not accepting commitments

The purpose of pre-marketing is to find out whether investors are interested, not to secure their investment. An authorised EU AIFM can explore a proposed strategy or fund with prospective professional investors, provided the discussion stays within that boundary. Investors cannot subscribe through the pre-marketing process itself.

Keep the materials genuinely preliminary. Do not circulate subscription forms or similar documents, even as drafts, or information that would allow an investor to commit to a particular fund. For a fund that has not yet been established, final fund rules, prospectuses and offering documents are also off limits. Draft prospectuses and offering documents can be used only if they do not give investors enough information to make an investment decision. They must clearly explain that they are not an offer or invitation to invest, that the information is incomplete and may change, and that it should not be relied on.

A disclaimer alone is not enough. A presentation labelled “teaser” may still go beyond pre-marketing if its content allows an investment commitment. Equally, calling a discussion “investor relations” does not decide how it should be treated. Review what investors are actually told and given, not just the title on the presentation or meeting invitation.

Start with the manager and the fund

The common EU pre-marketing framework is available to authorised EU AIFMs. Smaller managers that are registered rather than fully authorised should not assume they can use the same route: their position depends on national rules unless they have chosen to enter the full regulatory regime. The fund’s location matters too. A structure involving a non-EU fund needs a separate check of the relevant national rules and intended marketing route.

The AIFM can use an eligible intermediary to carry out pre-marketing on its behalf, but it cannot appoint just anyone. The permitted categories include appropriately authorised investment firms, banks, UCITS management companies and AIFMs, as well as tied agents operating under the applicable investment-services rules. The intermediary’s precise status must be checked, and it must follow the same pre-marketing restrictions.

The practical message is straightforward: being the fund’s GP, sponsor or founder does not, on its own, give an organisation permission to pre-market on the AIFM’s behalf. The role it intends to perform must match the permissions it actually holds.

When the GP or sponsor leads the investor discussions

For many sponsors, the commercial starting point is clear: they developed the strategy, know the investors and expect their own team to lead the conversations. Appointing a Luxembourg or other EU third-party AIFM does not automatically change those relationships. It does, however, make it essential to agree how the investor-facing work will be organised. The AIFM remains the regulated manager, even where portfolio-management tasks have been delegated.

A sponsor cannot assume that the AIFM’s appointment covers its own investor outreach. European supervisory guidance makes clear that developing the investment strategy does not give a fund initiator a separate right to pre-market. If it carries out pre-marketing for the AIFM, it must be eligible to do so.

Key points for sponsors:

Before outreach begins, look at both the proposed activity and the organisation performing it. Who will present the strategy? Who will send the materials? Who will answer questions and follow up? Those responsibilities should be assessed against the permissions each participant holds, rather than allocated solely on the basis of who owns the investor relationship.

An unregulated US sponsor should therefore not assume that it can independently pre-market for an EU AIFM. Describing its work as business development, capital introduction or investor relations does not resolve the issue. What matters is whether it is actually communicating investment ideas or strategies to test professional investors’ interest in a proposed fund.

That does not mean every contribution by the sponsor is prohibited. Developing the strategy internally, helping prepare materials or attending an AIFM-led meeting is not automatically the same as conducting pre-marketing. But the AIFM’s presence or approval is not a workaround if the sponsor itself is performing an activity it is not permitted to carry out. Introductions, joint meetings and follow-up discussions need to be assessed on their facts, with clear roles agreed in advance.

What this means for the AIFM

The AIFM’s role is more than filing a form. It must keep an adequate record of pre-marketing and notify its home regulator within two weeks after the activity begins. The notification explains where and when pre-marketing takes place, which strategies are presented and, where relevant, which AIFs are involved. This is a notification process, not a requirement to obtain the regulator’s approval of the materials or recipient list before starting.

The AIFM therefore needs a reliable view of what is happening. Agreeing internal controls before outreach is a sensible way to support compliance, even though the rules do not prescribe advance approval of every communication. In practice, the AIFM and sponsor should agree:

whether the contemplated sponsor or GP activities amount to pre-marketing;

in whose name and on whose behalf investor communications will be made;

whether each person or organisation carrying out pre-marketing has the necessary regulatory status in the relevant market;

which jurisdictions, investor types, strategies, AIFs or compartments are covered;

which materials may be used and how the AIFM will ensure that they remain within the limits of pre-marketing;

how investor contacts, dates, jurisdictions, materials and communications will be recorded and made available to the AIFM;

when the activity moves from testing interest to marketing; and

how subsequent subscriptions will be screened against the 18-month rule.

Record these responsibilities in the AIFM agreement, internal procedures and any intermediary mandate. Then make sure the day-to-day process follows them. A carefully drafted agreement will not solve a mismatch between the roles on paper and what happens in investor meetings.

The objective is to establish a workable process before investor conversations begin, rather than trying to fit the AIFM into a fundraising exercise after the event.

Plan ahead for the 18-month rule

Pre-marketing also affects what happens when an investor later decides to invest. For 18 months after an EU AIFM starts pre-marketing, professional-investor subscriptions into a fund discussed during that exercise, or a fund created as a result of it, are treated as resulting from marketing. The relevant marketing notification process must therefore be completed. The clock starts when pre-marketing begins, not when the notification is filed or the final investor meeting takes place.

Do not limit the check to investors on the original contact list. The Luxembourg supervisory authority’s (CSSF) notification forms for EU and non-EU AIFMs expressly include professional investors who come forward on their own initiative and those who were never approached. For a non-EU AIFM pre-marketing in Luxembourg, subscriptions covered by the rule must follow Luxembourg’s national marketing authorisation process.

An investor saying “I approached you” does not, by itself, remove that requirement. Nor is the rule an 18-month ban on investment: subscriptions can proceed once the relevant marketing requirements have been met. The check concerns the funds covered by the pre-marketing exercise or created as a result of it, not every unrelated fund or strategy managed by the same organisation.

For onboarding teams, the practical task is to connect the proposed subscription with the fundraising history. Keep a clear record of when pre-marketing started and which funds, sub-funds or resulting structures it covered. If the sponsor holds the investor records, the AIFM needs timely access to them so that later subscription checks are based on the full picture.

Non-EU AIFMs: Luxembourg is not an EU passport

Non-EU AIFMs need a separate analysis. They cannot rely on the common EU pre-marketing route available to authorised EU AIFMs. Instead, they must check whether pre-marketing is permitted, and on what conditions, in each country where they intend to approach investors.

In Luxembourg, the CSSF provides a dedicated pre-marketing process for non-EU AIFMs targeting professional investors, with conditions broadly equivalent to those for EU AIFMs. This gives non-EU managers a Luxembourg route, not permission to approach investors across Europe. The relevant filing process and the requirements for subsequent marketing still need to be checked.

Start by identifying who is acting as the manager. A US firm managing the fund itself follows a different route from a sponsor working with an authorised EU AIFM. A Luxembourg-authorised AIFM notifies the CSSF; an AIFM authorised elsewhere in the EU notifies its own regulator, which informs the relevant host authorities. Non-EU AIFMs should follow the dedicated CSSF process and current filing instructions. In every case, a Luxembourg filing does not settle the position in another target market.

Documentation should follow the full investor journey

Good records should tell a simple story: who contacted the investor, where and when the contact took place, which strategy or fund was discussed, and what information was shared. That record should be usable by the AIFM and by the teams responsible for later marketing and onboarding.

Where several teams are involved, decide how the information will come together. Investor contacts may sit in the sponsor’s CRM, materials in a placement agent’s files and regulatory records with the AIFM. Agree who reports what, how quickly it is shared and who checks that teams are using the right materials. There should also be a clear handover when discussions move into formal marketing.

Treat pre-marketing, marketing and onboarding as one connected process. The investor relationship may sit with the sponsor, but the AIFM still needs the information required to meet its own responsibilities.

Risks and opportunities

Used well, pre-marketing can make a fundraising strategy more focused. Early feedback can show where demand is strongest, which features of a proposal need work and whether a wider marketing campaign is commercially justified.

The main risk is gradual drift. A preliminary presentation becomes increasingly detailed, or an exploratory conversation turns into a discussion about subscribing. Review the materials and conversations as the process develops, rather than assuming that an initial pre-marketing label remains appropriate throughout.

Limited visibility creates another risk. If the AIFM does not know what the sponsor or an intermediary has said or shared, it may miss a filing deadline, fail to spot that formal marketing has begun or apply the subscription checks incorrectly. Clear responsibilities, timely reporting and an agreed escalation process help reduce those risks.

Questions to ask before outreach begins

Before the first investor conversation, work through the following questions:

Who is expected to speak to prospective investors, and what will each person actually say or provide?

Do the sponsor’s activities amount to pre-marketing, and is the sponsor permitted to perform them on behalf of the AIFM?

Have appropriate internal controls been agreed for the scope, jurisdictions, materials and investor communications before outreach begins?

Can the AIFM track the countries, investors, strategies and funds involved, record when pre-marketing starts and meet the two-week notification deadline where it applies?

Are draft offering materials still genuinely preliminary, do they carry the required warnings, and have subscription forms been kept out of the process, even in draft?

Can the sponsor and any intermediary provide the AIFM with complete and timely records of investor contact?

Is there a clear escalation point when discussions move from testing interest to marketing?

Can the onboarding team spot subscriptions covered by the 18-month rule, including those from investors who approached independently or were never contacted?

For non-EU AIFMs, have the national pre-marketing and marketing rules been checked separately in every target jurisdiction?

Pre-marketing works best when the commercial and regulatory arrangements are designed together. Identify the right route for the manager and fund, agree who can speak to investors, keep the materials preliminary and make sure the records follow the process through to subscription. A workable arrangement gives the sponsor room to test demand while keeping the AIFM informed and the fundraising process within the relevant limits.