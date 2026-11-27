When fund managers establish a Luxembourg private fund, they must choose a legal form and decide whether to opt into a product law regime. The default legal form is the special limited partnership (SCSp), followed by the partnership limited by shares (SCA). Both may opt in for the reserved alternative investment fund (RAIF) product law, but for different reasons.

As an SCA is a Luxembourg taxpayer, its principal reasons for selecting the RAIF regime are to preserve tax neutrality and disapply company law requirements that complicate distributions and contributions. The availability of segregated compartments and the RAIF regime’s perceived credibility provide additional benefits. By contrast, an SCSp may opt for the RAIF wrapper primarily for these latter two features, as it is already tax-transparent and does not require the same company law advantages.

RAIF status entails risk diversification requirements by default

The RAIF law imposes risk diversification requirements assessed by reference to assets or commitments. As a general rule, a RAIF may invest no more than 50% of its assets or commitments in a single investment, with relaxations available for infrastructure assets. Diversification is assessed at the compartment level rather than across the RAIF as a whole.

Risk capital as an alternative to risk diversification

RAIFs holding a single asset or assets that do not provide sufficient diversification do not comply with the diversification standard. This is a concern, for example, for RAIFs seeking to operate as co-investment platforms using single-deal compartments. However, the RAIF law disapplies the diversification rule where the RAIF’s exclusive object is investment in risk capital. In principle, qualification as risk capital does not necessarily depend on the investment strategy, whether the transaction is primary or secondary, or whether the investment takes the form of debt or equity. To qualify as risk capital, an investment must meet three requirements: development of the asset, exposure to specific risk and an exit strategy. The assessment is conducted on a look-through basis, focusing on the underlying asset rather than any intermediate holding vehicles.

Assessing risk capital: development

To satisfy the development criterion, the RAIF must demonstrate a concrete value-creation plan, typically documented in investment papers and business plans. A plan alone is not enough: the RAIF must also demonstrate that its investment can contribute to the target’s development. The clearest evidence is a set of governance rights that enables the RAIF to develop the target, particularly through participation in its management, for instance through a board seat conferring control rights, but supervisory rights should generally also suffice. The absence of control or supervisory rights makes qualification as risk capital more challenging but does not rule it out. The wider transaction context and economic factors, such as the mode of financing, the type of parties involved and a remuneration structure that i.e. incentivises the RAIF’s sponsors to contribute to the target’s development, may also suffice to satisfy the development criterion. The reference to the parties involved supports qualification as risk capital for a RAIF acting as co-investor that lacks governance or supervisory rights, but invests alongside a lead investor with such rights. If the RAIF contributes assets with a view to a listing or launch, the development criterion is satisfied, thereby accommodating late-stage growth rounds ahead of a listing.

Assessing risk capital: specific risk

Specific risk refers to investors’ exposure to risks inherent in a particular investment, rather than merely to market risk arising from factors outside the fund’s control, such as foreign exchange fluctuations, market sentiment and changes in interest rates. In practice, this criterion is generally straightforward to satisfy for private market investments, as they inherently involve risks beyond market risk.

Assessing risk capital: exit strategy

The exit strategy requirement means that the RAIF should not pursue a buy-and-hold strategy of the kind typically associated with a holding company. This criterion generally raises no concerns for a typical closed-end private equity fund. However, pointing to the fund’s limited term, which by definition necessitates an exit, is not, in itself, sufficient.

Considerations for specific assets

Direct investments in commodities do not satisfy the development condition as commodities cannot themselves be developed and do therefore not qualify as risk capital. Indirect exposure to commodities, where the investment is made in an undertaking engaged in commodity-related activities such as a mining business may qualify as risk capital. Derivatives positions are permitted in a risk capital RAIF when used to support risk capital assets, but not where the investment policy focuses on derivatives. Cash and cash-equivalent assets are permitted pending deployment in risk capital investments or when held as a buffer to cover costs. Real estate and infrastructure assets qualify as risk capital if they meet the three criteria outlined above. However, such assets cannot be held directly by the RAIF, a restriction reportedly motivated by Luxembourg tax considerations. Listed securities may also qualify in certain cases. A target’s listing does not require the RAIF to sell its shares immediately, allowing it to observe any applicable lock-up period. The exit criterion nevertheless continues to apply, and the shares should be sold within a reasonable period.

The auditor as gatekeeper for risk capital

As the RAIF is an unregulated product, there is no regulatory approval of its risk capital policy or the risk capital character of a specific deal. Responsibility for assessing and documenting compliance with the risk capital investment policy remains with the RAIF’s governing body. The auditor nevertheless acts as an important gatekeeper: it must certify this qualification annually and provide the report to the Luxembourg tax authorities. If the agreed-upon procedures performed identify that the documented assessment of an investment is inconsistent with the applicable risk capital criteria, the RAIF may face adverse consequences, including from a tax perspective. When launching a risk capital RAIF, it is therefore essential to agree with the auditor on an efficient process for documenting and assessing risk capital qualification as part of the investment process. This reduces the risk of unexpected issues arising when the annual report is prepared, after the investment has already been made. For fund-of-funds strategies, this assessment often raises difficulties: the investment policies found in Luxembourg target fund’s documentation may not expressly refer to risk capital, while the concept can be unfamiliar to foreign funds.

Looking ahead: single-asset compartments beyond the RAIF Law. Is the risk capital assessment still relevant?

Under a pending bill of law, compartments in an SCSp are expected to become available outside the scope of the RAIF Law during the first half of 2027. As these compartments would fall outside the RAIF framework, they would not be subject to the RAIF’s diversification requirements, eliminating the need to rely on the risk capital exemption for single-asset compartments. This development however will not extend to SCAs, for which the RAIF regime remains key for tax and company law reasons, but also entails diversification requirements. Where those requirements cannot be met, the assessment of whether investments qualify as risk capital will therefore remain particularly relevant for SCAs.

This article was written in collaboration with Vanessa Rinckens (Forvis Mazars) and Jakob Pommer (ROYC).