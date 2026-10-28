Location, Location, Taxation: Navigating Kenya’s Real Estate Taxation Landscape

In the world of Monopoly, the board game that has tested friendships since the 1930s, acquiring property is pretty straightforward — roll the dice, pay the bank and then sit back to collect your rent. Kenya's real estate sector, however, operates under a rather more elaborate set of rules, and the taxman is never too far from the title deed. With the property market continuing to attract both local and foreign investors, understanding the tax framework governing real estate is no longer optional, rather, it is essential.

Kenya imposes several taxes on real estate transactions and income, spanning acquisition, ownership and disposal.

Acquisition: stamp duty

At the point of acquiring property, a buyer must contend with stamp duty, which is charged at 4% for properties situated in municipalities and towns, and 2% for properties located elsewhere. This is payable before the transfer of title is registered, and failure to remit it renders the transaction invalid, the agreement null and void, and the unstamped document legally inadmissible as evidence in any court of law. Penalties for late stamping also accrue, adding financial cost to legal risk.

Ownership: rental income tax

Once a property is acquired and generates rental income, the owner steps into the realm of income tax. For residents earning residential rental income not exceeding KES 15m per annum, a simplified residential rental income tax applies, currently levied at a rate of 7.5% on gross rent. This regime was introduced to ease compliance and reduce informality in the rental market. For those whose rental income exceeds this threshold, or who earn income from commercial property, the ordinary income tax rates apply, and allowable deductions such as repairs, insurance, and interest on borrowing may be claimed.

Disposal: capital gains tax

On the disposal side, capital gains tax (“CGT”) applies at 15% on the net gain realised from the transfer of property. The computation is conceptually straightforward: the gain is the difference between the transfer value (what the property is sold for) and the adjusted cost (what the seller paid, plus allowable expenditure on improvements). However, determining the adjusted cost can be contentious, particularly for properties held over long periods where records may be incomplete.

One of the most significant criticisms of Kenya’s CGT regime is the absence of an inflation-adjustment mechanism. Property values in Kenya have risen substantially over the past two decades, driven not only by genuine appreciation but also by inflation. A property purchased for say, KES 1m in the year 1995 might sell for fifteen million shillings today, but a considerable portion of that increase simply reflects the decline in the purchasing power of the shilling. As CGT is levied on the entire nominal gain, including the inflationary component, it effectively taxes the seller on a phantom profit. This penalises long-term holders disproportionately. The argument advanced under Kenya’s taxation policy is that the lower baseline tax rate of 15% (compared to say, the 30% rate in Uganda) addresses this issue. However, as this rate is applicable to all transactions, sellers of long-held property may feel unfairly taxed. There is, therefore, still a strong case for Kenya to consider introducing an inflation-adjustment mechanism, even if only for properties held beyond a specified number of years.

Valuation disputes are another persistent problem for CGT. The taxpayer and the Kenya Revenue Authority ("KRA") may disagree about either the transfer value or the acquisition cost:

Transfer value: the KRA may challenge a declared sale price that it considers below market value and substitutes its own assessment, based on comparable transactions or government valuation rolls.

Acquisition cost: problems are most acute for property acquired decades ago, where purchase receipts have been lost, conveyancing records are incomplete, or the property was inherited without a clear valuation at the date of transmission.

The law requires the adjusted cost to be substantiated, but it gives little guidance on how to establish the cost of property acquired informally or at a time when record-keeping was poor. The KRA has not issued clear guidance on acceptable valuation methods, particularly for property held for decades. It should fill that gap with a published practice note or interpretation guide.

VAT and REITs

Value Added Tax also features in the real estate space, though its application is more limited. The sale or lease of commercial property by a VAT-registered person is subject to VAT at the standard rate of 16%, while residential property is generally exempt. This distinction occasionally gives rise to disputes over the classification of mixed-use developments - growing trend in Nairobi and other urban centres. A good example of this would be developments that combine retail or office space on lower floors with residential apartments above. Should the developer apportion VAT based on floor area? Revenue? Intended use? The VAT legislation does not prescribe a specific apportionment methodology for mixed-use buildings, and there is no comprehensive public guidance on the matter. This leaves developers to navigate a grey area, with the risk that the KRA may take a different view.

An increasingly prominent vehicle in the property space is the Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, introduced in 2013. The REIT regime offers notable incentives such as CGT and stamp duty exemptions on the transfer or contribution of property to a REIT registered by the KRA. Additionally, income distributed by a REIT to its investors is exempt from income tax at the trust level, with tax instead being borne by the investors upon receipt of distributions. This is intended to avoid the double taxation that would otherwise arise and to make REITs an attractive channel for pooling capital into property. In practice, however, uptake has been slow. Challenges include a thin investor base, limited public awareness of REITs as an asset class, and minimum investment thresholds that have historically been perceived as too high.

Looking ahead

For investors comparing Kenya's broader framework with more developed markets, the structure is broadly recognizable. With the growth of Kenya's real estate sector, the interplay between taxation and investment will only deepen. From a compliance standpoint, property owners and investors should maintain proper records of acquisition costs, improvement expenditures, and incomes. Engaging a tax adviser before structuring significant transactions can help avoid pitfalls, particularly around CGT and VAT.