Jersey Financial Services M&A: A Practical Guide

At a glance

In Jersey financial services M&A, regulatory approvals often set the timetable, while regulatory diligence can affect both price and the protections required. The pricing mechanism determines how risk is allocated between signing and completion. This guide is for buyers, sellers and investors in trust and corporate service providers, fund administrators, investment and wealth managers and other businesses regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).

Prior JFSC no-objection is mandatory . No one may become a principal person or key person of a registered person (i.e. a locally regulated entity) without prior notice being given to and confirmation of no-objection being procured from the JFSC under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 (FSJL). This includes a shareholder controller holding 10% or more, directly or indirectly. The same applies when a shareholder controller's holding moves to, above or below 20%, 33% or 50%, or when the registered person becomes or ceases to be the controller's subsidiary.





. No one may become a principal person or key person of a registered person (i.e. a locally regulated entity) without prior notice being given to and confirmation of no-objection being procured from the JFSC under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1998 (FSJL). This includes a shareholder controller holding 10% or more, directly or indirectly. The same applies when a shareholder controller's holding moves to, above or below 20%, 33% or 50%, or when the registered person becomes or ceases to be the controller's subsidiary. Jersey merger control changes on 1 November 2026 . Approval from the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) will be mandatory where the undertakings concerned have combined Jersey turnover of at least £5 million and at least two each have Jersey turnover of at least £2 million. The JCRA may call in smaller deals within 30 working days.





. Approval from the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) will be mandatory where the undertakings concerned have combined Jersey turnover of at least £5 million and at least two each have Jersey turnover of at least £2 million. The JCRA may call in smaller deals within 30 working days. Regulatory diligence drives value . JFSC findings, remediation plans, financial crime controls, file quality, sanctions exposure, complaints, capital headroom and professional indemnity insurance (PII) feed into price and protection. W&I (warranty and indemnity insurance) will not cover known regulatory issues. Specific indemnities, retentions or pricing adjustments must address them.





. JFSC findings, remediation plans, financial crime controls, file quality, sanctions exposure, complaints, capital headroom and professional indemnity insurance (PII) feed into price and protection. W&I (warranty and indemnity insurance) will not cover known regulatory issues. Specific indemnities, retentions or pricing adjustments must address them. Locked boxes remain common for quality assets . In our experience, the long approval gap between the locked box date and completion shifts the negotiation to the ticker (a daily price uplift), the leakage rules (value taken out of the business) and a regulatory capital floor.





. In our experience, the long approval gap between the locked box date and completion shifts the negotiation to the ticker (a daily price uplift), the leakage rules (value taken out of the business) and a regulatory capital floor. Completion accounts remain relevant. In our experience, they are especially useful for carve-outs and businesses with volatile balance sheets. The main arguments usually concern customer money, fees billed in advance, WIP (work in progress) and remediation provisions.





In our experience, they are especially useful for carve-outs and businesses with volatile balance sheets. The main arguments usually concern customer money, fees billed in advance, WIP (work in progress) and remediation provisions. Engage the JFSC early. Pre-filing discussions, complete personal questionnaires and clear structure charts give the timetable the best chance of holding.

Market: sponsor appetite remains strong

In our experience, sponsor capital remains an important driver of Jersey financial services M&A. Regulated deals can take significant time to close. Domestic activity includes private equity investment in trust and corporate service providers, fund administrators and investment and wealth managers through buy-and-build platforms, secondary buyouts, banking-group carve-outs and founder exits.

Sponsor-backed consolidation has reduced the number of independent targets, so competition for scaled, well-governed platforms remains strong in 2026.

Perimeter: map it first

A target is within the JFSC perimeter if it, or any subsidiary, holds a registration, permit or certificate under a Jersey regulatory law. Each law uses its own definitions and change-of-control rules. Map the perimeter before setting the timetable or signing terms.

Practice points:

Build the perimeter map first. Use one row for each entity, licence class and jurisdiction. Show the trigger, filing party and lead time. The map drives the timetable, conditions schedule and diligence scope.





Use one row for each entity, licence class and jurisdiction. Show the trigger, filing party and lead time. The map drives the timetable, conditions schedule and diligence scope. Do not assume one filing covers everything. The FSJL refers to principal persons and key persons. The Banking Business (Jersey) Law 1991 refers to directors, controllers and managers. The Insurance Business (Jersey) Law 1996 refers to chief executives and shareholder controllers.





The FSJL refers to principal persons and key persons. The Banking Business (Jersey) Law 1991 refers to directors, controllers and managers. The Insurance Business (Jersey) Law 1996 refers to chief executives and shareholder controllers. Look for perimeter breaches. FSJL prohibits carrying on financial service business in or from Jersey without registration. It also prohibits a Jersey company from carrying on that business anywhere in the world unless registered. The listed activities include investment business, trust company business, general insurance mediation business, money service business, fund services business and AIF services business. For financial service business other than trust company business, a contract made in contravention of Article 7(1) of FSJL is unenforceable by the provider; the counterparty may recover money or property paid plus compensation, subject to the Royal Court’s discretion to allow enforcement where just and equitable.





FSJL prohibits carrying on financial service business in or from Jersey without registration. It also prohibits a Jersey company from carrying on that business anywhere in the world unless registered. The listed activities include investment business, trust company business, general insurance mediation business, money service business, fund services business and AIF services business. For financial service business other than trust company business, a contract made in contravention of Article 7(1) of FSJL is unenforceable by the provider; the counterparty may recover money or property paid plus compensation, subject to the Royal Court’s discretion to allow enforcement where just and equitable. Test reliance on exemptions. For example, the private trust company exemption depends on administration by a person registered to carry on trust company business and notification of the company’s name to the JFSC. The JFSC's Code of Practice for Trust Company Business (TCB Code) also requires notification when administration of a private trust company is transferred, shared or ends.

Change of control: the JFSC gateway

No one may become a principal person or key person of a JFSC registered person without first giving the required notice and receiving written confirmation of no-objection under FSJL. The same applies when a shareholder controller's direct or indirect holding crosses 20%, 33% or 50%, or when the registered person becomes or ceases to be the controller's subsidiary. Other regulatory laws contain broadly parallel rules.

What is caught

Principal persons and key persons. Under FSJL, no one may become a principal person or key person without prior written notice and no-objection. Principal persons include directors and shareholder controllers. Key persons include the compliance officer, MLRO (money laundering reporting officer) and MLCO (money laundering compliance officer).





Under FSJL, no one may become a principal person or key person without prior written notice and no-objection. Principal persons include directors and shareholder controllers. Key persons include the compliance officer, MLRO (money laundering reporting officer) and MLCO (money laundering compliance officer). Shareholder controllers. FSJL defines a shareholder controller within the definition of a “principal person”, as someone who alone or with associates directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of the share capital, controls 10% or more of the votes in the company or its parent, or can exercise significant influence over management of the locally regulated entity.





FSJL defines a shareholder controller within the definition of a “principal person”, as someone who alone or with associates directly or indirectly holds 10% or more of the share capital, controls 10% or more of the votes in the company or its parent, or can exercise significant influence over management of the locally regulated entity. Movements through thresholds. A shareholder controller cannot move a holding to, above or below 20%, 33% or 50%, or make the registered person become or cease to be its subsidiary, without prior notice to and procuring no-objection from the JFSC. Sellers need clearance too.





A shareholder controller cannot move a holding to, above or below 20%, 33% or 50%, or make the registered person become or cease to be its subsidiary, without prior notice to and procuring no-objection from the JFSC. Sellers need clearance too. The registered person's own notice. The registered person must notify the JFSC within one month after it becomes aware of the change, or that the change is about to happen.





The registered person must notify the JFSC within one month after it becomes aware of the change, or that the change is about to happen. Look-through. Changes higher up the ownership chain can count. A sale of an English or Luxembourg top company, a fund-to-fund transfer, a continuation vehicle or a change of control of a sponsor's manager may be a Jersey change of control matter, subject to the carve-outs and the facts. The position will depend on the particular ownership and control structure. The definition excludes a person holding shares only as custodian or nominee who can vote only on written instructions.

The regulator sets the clock

The submission sets the pace. Natural-person applicants submit personal questionnaires (PQs) for prospective principal and key persons online through the JFSC’s myProfile portal. Paper forms are not accepted. Use my JFSC for notifications such as ceasing to act. The covering change-of-control submission is also portal-driven, although statute does not prescribe its form or content. The acquirer and registered person usually file jointly, with the submission supported by pre- and post-completion structure charts, group information, source of funds, a business plan (if required) and the proposed changes to the board and key persons.





Natural-person applicants submit personal questionnaires (PQs) for prospective principal and key persons online through the JFSC’s myProfile portal. Paper forms are not accepted. Use my JFSC for notifications such as ceasing to act. The covering change-of-control submission is also portal-driven, although statute does not prescribe its form or content. The acquirer and registered person usually file jointly, with the submission supported by pre- and post-completion structure charts, group information, source of funds, a business plan (if required) and the proposed changes to the board and key persons. Sponsor structures must be mapped to individuals. Expect questions about the manager and GP, investment committee members, any LP or co-investor at 10% on a look-through basis, and managers whose rollover takes them over 10%. LP interests are not share capital. Whether an LP is caught depends on the facts and the “indirectly holds”, voting-control, “significant influence” and associate limbs. LP look-through is not free from uncertainty.





Expect questions about the manager and GP, investment committee members, any LP or co-investor at 10% on a look-through basis, and managers whose rollover takes them over 10%. LP interests are not share capital. Whether an LP is caught depends on the facts and the “indirectly holds”, voting-control, “significant influence” and associate limbs. LP look-through is not free from uncertainty. There is no statutory clock. Plan in weeks, not days, even for an acquirer the JFSC knows. The JFSC’s Q2 2026 service report says it processed 95% of 201 PQs for existing licensed entities within the 30-working-day standard. The standard was reduced to 20 working days, reported from Q3 2026. A PQ may take longer if the JFSC needs more information. Allow materially longer for a sponsor new to Jersey, a layered fund structure or follow-up questions. The PQ standard is not a deadline for the overall change-of-control decision.





Plan in weeks, not days, even for an acquirer the JFSC knows. The JFSC’s Q2 2026 service report says it processed 95% of 201 PQs for existing licensed entities within the 30-working-day standard. The standard was reduced to 20 working days, reported from Q3 2026. A PQ may take longer if the JFSC needs more information. Allow materially longer for a sponsor new to Jersey, a layered fund structure or follow-up questions. The PQ standard is not a deadline for the overall change-of-control decision. A no-objection is time-limited. Under FSJL, if the change does not occur within 12 months, you need a fresh submission. Build that into the long-stop date and any staged acquisition plan.





Under FSJL, if the change does not occur within 12 months, you need a fresh submission. Build that into the long-stop date and any staged acquisition plan. The JFSC may object, add conditions or give directions. It may object to the change and attach or vary registration conditions. It can also issue directions, including the removal of principal or key persons. New or varied registration conditions generally take effect one month after notice or after any appeal is decided.





add conditions or give directions. It may object to the change and attach or vary registration conditions. It can also issue directions, including the removal of principal or key persons. New or varied registration conditions generally take effect one month after notice or after any appeal is decided. Breach is criminal. A registered person’s failure to notify is an offence punishable by up to six months' imprisonment and a fine. Acting without the required no-objection, or after objection, is an offence punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine. The fit-and-proper consequences may be more damaging than the fine.

Merger control and other approvals: new rules from 1 November 2026

The Competition (Jersey) Law 2005 amendments took effect on 1 May 2026. The Competition (Mergers and Acquisitions) (Jersey) Order 2026 was made on 16 April 2026 and takes effect on 1 November 2026. It replaces the Competition (Mergers and Acquisitions) (Jersey) Order 2010 share-of-supply tests with turnover tests.

The test and the call-in power. From 1 November 2026, JCRA approval is mandatory where the undertakings concerned have aggregate Jersey turnover of at least £5 million and at least two each have Jersey turnover of at least £2 million, measured by the most recent financial year. Two or more transactions executed by the same undertakings within a two-year period are treated as a single transaction executed on the date of the last one, which is relevant to staged or repeat acquisitions involving the same parties. A below-threshold deal may still be investigated if the JCRA requires the party to apply for approval. This is known as a 'call in'. The JCRA must notify the parties within 30 working days of the earliest of: a public announcement, the JCRA becoming aware of the deal, or six months after the agreement becomes effective. The JCRA says it expects to use this power only in limited circumstances. The 2026 Order excludes certain transactions, including some insolvency-related acquisitions, internal group restructurings, certain financial holding undertaking operations and inheritance or succession transactions. Use the JCRA’s pre-application discussions and briefing notes for early clarity.





From 1 November 2026, JCRA approval is mandatory where the undertakings concerned have aggregate Jersey turnover of at least £5 million and at least two each have Jersey turnover of at least £2 million, measured by the most recent financial year. Two or more transactions executed by the same undertakings within a two-year period are treated as a single transaction executed on the date of the last one, which is relevant to staged or repeat acquisitions involving the same parties. A below-threshold deal may still be investigated if the JCRA requires the party to apply for approval. This is known as a 'call in'. The JCRA must notify the parties within 30 working days of the earliest of: a public announcement, the JCRA becoming aware of the deal, or six months after the agreement becomes effective. The JCRA says it expects to use this power only in limited circumstances. The 2026 Order excludes certain transactions, including some insolvency-related acquisitions, internal group restructurings, certain financial holding undertaking operations and inheritance or succession transactions. Use the JCRA’s pre-application discussions and briefing notes for early clarity. Financial services and structures. The JCRA’s updated Guideline on Mergers and Acquisitions (published 1 October 2026, effective 1 November 2026), Appendix A, says financial services turnover includes fees from ordinary activities, including trustee and corporate administration fees, management, advisory, performance and administration fees, bank interest and fees, and insurance premiums. It excludes AUM (assets under management), fund value, assets held in trust, client assets and deposits. A business is a customer in Jersey if it receives services in Jersey and conducts its ordinary revenue-generating activities there. For trusts, funds, partnerships and SPVs (special purpose vehicles), it may be appropriate to look through to the ultimate economic customer. If that customer is outside Jersey, the turnover is not allocated to Jersey. This is particularly relevant where a vehicle only holds assets for another person. The JCRA look-through analysis for Jersey vehicles with non-resident investors or non-Jersey managers remains fact-specific. Pre-application discussion or a briefing note is advisable.





The JCRA’s updated Guideline on Mergers and Acquisitions (published 1 October 2026, effective 1 November 2026), Appendix A, says financial services turnover includes fees from ordinary activities, including trustee and corporate administration fees, management, advisory, performance and administration fees, bank interest and fees, and insurance premiums. It excludes AUM (assets under management), fund value, assets held in trust, client assets and deposits. A business is a customer in Jersey if it receives services in Jersey and conducts its ordinary revenue-generating activities there. For trusts, funds, partnerships and SPVs (special purpose vehicles), it may be appropriate to look through to the ultimate economic customer. If that customer is outside Jersey, the turnover is not allocated to Jersey. This is particularly relevant where a vehicle only holds assets for another person. The JCRA look-through analysis for Jersey vehicles with non-resident investors or non-Jersey managers remains fact-specific. Pre-application discussion or a briefing note is advisable. Control means decisive influence. The Competition (Jersey) Law 2005 catches control through securities, contract or other means, including board veto rights. It also catches an asset deal that transfers a business with turnover and a full-function joint venture.





The Competition (Jersey) Law 2005 catches control through securities, contract or other means, including board veto rights. It also catches an asset deal that transfers a business with turnover and a full-function joint venture. Closing without approval is a breach. The Competition Law prohibits executing a notifiable merger without approval. While the breach continues, title to shares in a Jersey-incorporated party and title to property in Jersey do not pass. The parties may apply for retrospective approval, and the JCRA may take enforcement action, including interim measures, financial penalties and directions to unwind the merger.

Key takeaway. Model Jersey turnover by customer location early, including the target's Jersey-domiciled fund and structure clients. Make JCRA approval, or confirmation that none is needed, a condition and run that workstream alongside the JFSC process.

Third-party consents: ask early

Fund documents. Change-of-control, key-person and assignment clauses in LPAs (limited partnership agreements) and management or administration agreements may require investor or advisory committee consent.





Change-of-control, key-person and assignment clauses in LPAs (limited partnership agreements) and management or administration agreements may require investor or advisory committee consent. Client terms. Engagement terms may allow termination or fee renegotiation after a change of control. In a share deal the trustee does not change, but some trust instruments link consent rights to ownership or control of a corporate trustee. Sample-review trust deeds rather than assuming protector consent is not engaged.





Engagement terms may allow termination or fee renegotiation after a change of control. In a share deal the trustee does not change, but some trust instruments link consent rights to ownership or control of a corporate trustee. Sample-review trust deeds rather than assuming protector consent is not engaged. Counterparties. Check banks and custodians, including KYC (know-your-customer) refreshes, as well as landlords, IT and data vendors, and lenders.





Check banks and custodians, including KYC (know-your-customer) refreshes, as well as landlords, IT and data vendors, and lenders. COBO. The Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Amendment Order 2026 took effect on 13 April 2026. It is the first phase towards full repeal of the COBO framework, expected in 2027. Under new Article 14A of the Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Order 1958 (COBO), consents granted before that date for non-Jersey entities that are not investment funds and for Jersey unit trusts that are not investment funds, are treated as no longer having effect, together with their conditions, without affecting anything done in reliance on them. Confirm which of the target’s own consents remain required, including share-issue consents and JPF (Jersey private fund) consents. Jersey private funds and SPVs such as securities issuers still need COBO consent, as do offers to Jersey retail investors. Consents that remain required also include offers to retail investors in Jersey for non-Jersey-domiciled funds, and capital raising or maintaining a register for non-Jersey-domiciled funds.

Due diligence: where value is won or lost

In a regulated target, legal, regulatory and financial diligence point to the same questions: what is the business worth, what protection is needed and how long will completion take? The capital and insurance requirements below are TCB Code-specific unless stated otherwise. Use the JFSC's Trust Company Business Code of Practice as the reference point, but confirm the position under the other Codes.

Regulatory history and relationship

Review JFSC correspondence, examination reports and findings, remediation plans and progress, thematic reviews, directions, public statements and civil financial penalties.





Check TCB notifications were made on time. This includes complaints unresolved after three months, a pattern of complaints, a complaint resulting in a PII claim, immediate notification if ANLA falls below 130% or 110% of the expenditure requirement, and acquisitions or disposals of subsidiaries within a reasonable time, being five business days.





Check registration conditions, variances and any undertakings given to the JFSC.

Financial crime controls and the client book

Review compliance with Jersey's AML/CFT/CPF Handbook, the business risk assessment, CDD (customer due diligence) completeness on legacy files, PEPs (politically exposed persons), higher-risk jurisdictions and the JFSC's Sound Business Policy. For integration planning, note that Money Laundering (Jersey) Order amendments introduce a risk-based approach to appointing an MLCO and changes to the reliance framework. Those changes can be used from 31 October 2026, when the Handbook is updated. They matter for post-completion key-person planning.





Check sanctions exposure, including designated persons in client structures, frozen assets and licences held or needed.





Check client exposure against Appendices D1 and D2 of the AML/CFT/CPF Handbook, updated on 23 June 2026 in response to the FATF statements of 19 June 2026.

Revenue quality

Check customer concentration and dependence on individual relationship directors.





Review client terms for change-of-control termination rights, fee caps and fees billed in advance. Under the TCB Code, terms must say whether advance fees are refundable on termination.





Review WIP, debtor ageing and write-offs. Items over 90 days are treated as illiquid in the TCB capital test.





Check for customer attrition after any earlier ownership change.

Fiduciary exposure

Review trustee, director and council-member liabilities. Breach of trust claims can surface many years after the event.





Review litigation, Royal Court applications and indemnities given or received on past trustee retirements.

Capital and insurance

Financial resources . For TCB, the requirements are £25,000 paid-up capital, ANLA (adjusted net liquid assets) of at least 110% of an expenditure requirement calculated under the Code’s Second Schedule, and £25,000 of net assets at all times.





. For TCB, the requirements are £25,000 paid-up capital, ANLA (adjusted net liquid assets) of at least 110% of an expenditure requirement calculated under the Code’s Second Schedule, and £25,000 of net assets at all times. Intra-group items and subordinated loans. Related-party receivables are illiquid for ANLA. Guarantees and charges over assets may affect the calculation, so check the JFSC ANLA guidance note. Calculate ANLA at least quarterly, or monthly if it falls below 130% or after a material adverse event. Exclude subordinated loans only with JFSC consent, using the JFSC proforma, from an approved lender and with a term or notice of at least two years.





Related-party receivables are illiquid for ANLA. Guarantees and charges over assets may affect the calculation, so check the JFSC ANLA guidance note. Calculate ANLA at least quarterly, or monthly if it falls below 130% or after a material adverse event. Exclude subordinated loans only with JFSC consent, using the JFSC proforma, from an approved lender and with a term or notice of at least two years. Penalties and customer money. The Codes prohibit insuring against JFSC penalties or paying a penalty imposed on another person. They do not prevent insurance for the costs of defending JFSC enforcement. Include the annual independent review of customer-money controls and any notification of material deficiencies in the diligence set.

Governance, substance and people

Local control. For TCB, where the registered person controls trust company business assets, at least three locally based, full-time individuals must form the regulatory span of control. Non-executives and directors based elsewhere do not count. The compliance officer must be based in Jersey.





For TCB, where the registered person controls trust company business assets, at least three locally based, full-time individuals must form the regulatory span of control. Non-executives and directors based elsewhere do not count. The compliance officer must be based in Jersey. Outsourcing. Under the revised Outsourcing Policy, effective 1 January 2024, submit an Outsourcing Notification through my JFSC before appointing a service provider where the arrangement is in scope and meets the policy’s materiality threshold, including for group outsourcing where applicable. Obtain JFSC no-objection before the provider starts where the policy requires it. The JFSC aims to respond within 20 business days. Material changes, including termination, require a Material Change to Outsourcing Notification. This matters for post-completion integration, so check that existing arrangements were notified.





Under the revised Outsourcing Policy, effective 1 January 2024, submit an Outsourcing Notification through my JFSC before appointing a service provider where the arrangement is in scope and meets the policy’s materiality threshold, including for group outsourcing where applicable. Obtain JFSC no-objection before the provider starts where the policy requires it. The JFSC aims to respond within 20 business days. Material changes, including termination, require a Material Change to Outsourcing Notification. This matters for post-completion integration, so check that existing arrangements were notified. Economic substance. Relevant activities, such as fund management, may require core income-generating activity and direction and management in Jersey.





Relevant activities, such as fund management, may require core income-generating activity and direction and management in Jersey. People. Check qualification ratios, key-person dependence, retention, restrictive covenants and incentive plans. Jersey has no TUPE: on a business transfer employees move only by agreement. Article 58 of the Employment (Jersey) Law 2003 protects continuity of the period of employment only.

Technology, data and records

Check for a documented cyber policy, which the JFSC expects, and compliance with the Data Protection (Jersey) Law 2018.





Check that records can be retrieved in Jersey without delay, as the Codes require. Test this before promising any systems migration.

In the second part of this guide, we consider how these regulatory and diligence issues feed into SPA negotiations, pricing mechanisms, earn-outs and the allocation of risk between signing and completion.