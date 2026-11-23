Key takeaways

The Central Bank of Ireland (the “ Central Bank ”) published CP175 on 17 November 2026 , proposing changes to the pre-approval controlled function (“ PCF ”) list set out in the Fitness and Probity Regulations.

”) published on , proposing changes to the pre-approval controlled function (“ ”) list set out in the Fitness and Probity Regulations. The consultation proposes significant changes to the PCF framework including, for Fund Management Companies (“ FMCs ”), removing the six Designated Person (“ DP ”) roles ( PCF-39A to PCF-39F ) from the PCF list. A wider FMC framework review envisages removing mandatory DP appointments and separately consulting on requiring every FMC to appoint, at minimum, a CEO, CRO and Head of Investment/CIO.

”), removing the six Designated Person (“ ”) roles ( to ) from the PCF list. A wider FMC framework review envisages removing mandatory DP appointments and separately consulting on requiring every FMC to appoint, at minimum, a CEO, CRO and Head of Investment/CIO. These changes would reshape governance, not reduce substance requirements or accountability.

Responses to CP175 are due by 17 February 2027. Existing PCF requirements remain in force pending implementation.

A streamlined PCF framework

CP175 follows the Enria review of the Fitness and Probity (“F&P”) regime and proposes a shorter, cross-sectoral PCF list, replacing the existing sector-based approach and focusing pre-approval on boards, key control functions, and other critical roles. The proposals would reduce the PCF list from 57 roles to 23, a 60% reduction, and are expected to result in approximately 420 fewer PCF applications annually (a 12% reduction).

Removal of the DP framework

Of particular significance for FMCs, the Central Bank is proposing to delete PCF-39A to PCF-39F from the PCF list. This proposal sits alongside the ongoing FMC framework review and the intended removal of the mandatory requirement to appoint DPs. These PCF roles cover capital and financial management (39A), operational risk management (39B), fund risk management (39C), investment management (39D), distribution (39E), and regulatory compliance (39F). The sequencing of the PCF changes and the corresponding DP-related changes to the FMC framework remains to be clarified.

The Central Bank’s broader review of the FMC regulatory framework is intended to ensure that FMCs retain sufficient substance, expertise, oversight capability, and decision-making capacity for delegated activities, with ownership and accountability retained by boards and senior management.

Importantly, CP175 expressly states that the proposals do not affect FMC regulatory obligations. Removing DP titles should therefore not be read as removing the underlying responsibilities or permitting weaker delegation oversight. FMCs should approach this as a potential redesign of how responsibilities are allocated and discharged, rather than an opportunity to reduce resources automatically.

Separate FMC proposal: minimum executive management team

CP175 signals an intended requirement for all FMCs to appoint, at minimum:

a Chief Executive ( PCF-8 );

); a Chief Risk Officer ( PCF-14 ); and

); and a Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer (currently labelled PCF-XX).

It is worth noting that this executive management requirement will be consulted on separately in Q2 2027, as part of the wider FMC framework review. It is not a finalised requirement introduced by CP175.

For FMCs, practical questions include how existing DPs could transition into the proposed executive roles, what approval process would apply, and how responsibilities should be mapped. Firms should not assume an automatic conversion of six DP functions into three posts, or that three individuals will necessarily satisfy all governance requirements. The details of the separate FMC consultation and proposed transitional arrangements will be important.

Other relevant changes

The CP175 proposals would remove separate pre-approval for chairs of audit, risk, remuneration and nomination committees, although approval as a board member would remain. Certain funds-related roles would also be removed, including Heads of Transfer Agency and Accounting/Valuations.

Safeguarding-related PCFs would be consolidated into a generally applicable Head of Safeguarding Oversight role. A new PCF would cover managers of Irish branches of EEA entities approved to provide depositary or fund administration services. More generally, inclusion of a role on the revised PCF list does not itself require a firm to create that position.

Continuing accountability

Roles removed from the PCF list would remain CF-1 roles. Firms would retain responsibility for thorough pre-appointment and ongoing F&P due diligence and annual certification. Role-holders would remain subject to the Common and Additional Conduct Standards under the Individual Accountability Framework (“IAF”). Reduced Central Bank pre-approval is not a reduction in firms’ responsibility for assessing suitability.

CP175 does not itself extend the Senior Executive Accountability Regime (“SEAR”) to FMCs. This Central Bank proposal will be addressed in a consultation expected in Q1 2027. For other firms already within scope of SEAR, however, changes to the PCF population will affect the operation of SEAR, including the allocation of responsibilities.

Timing and next steps

CP175 closes on 17 February 2027. A feedback statement is expected in Q2 2027, with implementation aligned with changes arising from the Central Bank’s three-year review of the IAF in 2027. An exact commencement date and detailed transitional arrangements have not yet been specified. Existing PCF requirements, including prior written Central Bank approval before appointment, continue to apply.

FMCs should consider the potential impact of the proposals on their existing DP and executive arrangements. Firms should also monitor the separate SEAR extension and FMC framework consultations during 2027, which will provide further detail necessary to assess any future restructuring of executive roles and responsibilities.

If you require further information or assistance on CP175 or related reviews, please contact your usual Arthur Cox contact.