The Central Bank is proposing a significantly streamlined PCF list, reducing the number of PCFs by 60%. For FMCs, the six Designated Person PCFs would be removed and a new minimum executive model proposed.





The changes are intended to reduce regulatory complexity and administrative burden while maintaining expectations around governance, substance and individual fitness and probity.

The consultation closes on 17 February 2027, with the changes expected to take effect alongside the outcome of the IAF review in 2027. Until then, the existing regime continues to apply.

On 17 November 2026, the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank) published CP175 - Consultation Paper on Amendments to the List of Pre–Approval Controlled Functions (CP175). CP175 proposes a substantial overhaul of the list of Pre-Approval Controlled Functions (PCFs) in Schedule 2 of the Central Bank Reform Act, 2010 (Sections 20 and 22) Regulations, 2011, as amended (F&P Regulations). The key takeaways for regulated fund service providers (RFSPs) in the funds and asset management sector are:

Fewer pre-approvals overall : the PCF list would shrink by 60%, with 34 roles across different sectors no longer requiring pre-approval, removing an estimated 420 applications (around 12%) each year.





: the PCF list would shrink by 60%, with 34 roles across different sectors no longer requiring pre-approval, removing an estimated 420 applications (around 12%) each year. Designated Person PCFs to go and a new executive model proposed: the mandatory requirement for fund management companies (FMCs) to appoint the six Designated Persons (PCF-39A to PCF-39F) would be removed. Under the proposed approach, FMCs would instead appoint, at a minimum, a Chief Executive (PCF-8), a Chief Risk Officer (PCF-14) and a Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer. The executive team requirement will be consulted on separately as part of the Central Bank's review of the FMC framework.





the mandatory requirement for fund management companies (FMCs) to appoint the six Designated Persons (PCF-39A to PCF-39F) would be removed. Under the proposed approach, FMCs would instead appoint, at a minimum, a Chief Executive (PCF-8), a Chief Risk Officer (PCF-14) and a Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer. The executive team requirement will be consulted on separately as part of the Central Bank's review of the FMC framework. Operational and committee roles removed: Head of Transfer Agency (PCF-37), Head of Accounting Valuations (PCF-38) and the board sub-committee chair roles (PCF-4 to PCF-7) would no longer be PCFs.





Head of Transfer Agency (PCF-37), Head of Accounting Valuations (PCF-38) and the board sub-committee chair roles (PCF-4 to PCF-7) would no longer be PCFs. A new PCF for EEA branches: a new PCF is proposed for managers of Irish branches of EEA entities approved to provide depositary or fund administration services.





a new PCF is proposed for managers of Irish branches of EEA entities approved to provide depositary or fund administration services. Fitness and probity ("F&P") obligations remain: roles removed from the list of PCFs would remain CF-1 roles and continue to be subject to existing F&P due diligence and annual certification requirements.





roles removed from the list of PCFs would remain CF-1 roles and continue to be subject to existing F&P due diligence and annual certification requirements. No material impact for externally managed funds: directors and chairpersons on the board of externally managed funds continue to be classed as PCF role-holders and require Central Bank prior approval before such roles are assumed. Such roles shall continue to be subject to initial and ongoing fitness and probity due diligence and annual certification requirements.





directors and chairpersons on the board of externally managed funds continue to be classed as PCF role-holders and require Central Bank prior approval before such roles are assumed. Such roles shall continue to be subject to initial and ongoing fitness and probity due diligence and annual certification requirements. Timing: the consultation closes on 17 February 2027. Changes will take effect alongside the outcome of the Individual Accountability Framework (IAF) review in 2027. Until then, the current regime applies in full.

Background

CP175 implements a recommendation of the 2024 Enria Report on the F&P regime, continuing work to simplify the broader regulatory framework, reduce regulatory complexity and administrative burden for firms, while providing additional clarity on firms' responsibilities. It is the second major phase of the Central Bank's PCF review, following revised guidance resulting from CP160 in 2025. The current list of 57 sector-specific roles would be replaced by a revised list of PCF roles. Pre-approval would be reserved for roles that are responsible for leading an RFSP's culture, strategy and direction, roles required by other regulation, and roles significant to safety and soundness and to investor protection.

Designated persons and the FMC framework

Removal of PCF-39A to PCF-39F

The six Designated Person roles would be removed from the PCF list, along with the mandatory requirement on FMCs to appoint them. These roles cover capital and financial management, operational risk, fund risk, investment management, distribution and regulatory compliance. The Central Bank states that this removal does not impact the regulatory obligations of FMCs.

A minimum executive management team

Under the proposed approach, all FMCs would appoint at least a Chief Executive (PCF-8), a Chief Risk Officer (PCF-14) and a Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer. The Head of Investment/CIO is a new cross-sectoral PCF merging the current PCF-19 and PCF-30 roles. The executive team requirement will be consulted on separately as part of the Central Bank's forthcoming review of the FMC framework. That review will focus on ensuring that FMCs retain sufficient substance, expertise and oversight of delegated activities.

Other changes relevant to the funds and asset management sector

Head of Transfer Agency (PCF-37), Head of Accounting Valuations (PCF-38), Head of Trustee Services (PCF-35) and Head of Custody Services (PCF-36) would be removed from the PCF list.





The existing safeguarding roles, including Head of Investor Money Oversight (PCF-46), would be consolidated into a single Head of Safeguarding Oversight PCF.





The core board and control function roles, including the Heads of Compliance, Internal Audit and AML/CFT Compliance, remain PCFs.





The separate pre-approval currently required for chairs of the audit (PCF-4), risk (PCF-5), remuneration (PCF-6) and nomination (PCF-7) sub-committees would be removed, on the basis that these individuals will already have been pre-approved as directors of the relevant RFSP. For sectors in scope of Senior Executive Accountability Regime (SEAR), prescribed responsibilities for chairing these sub-committees will continue to apply.





Branch Managers within the Irish State, for investment firms (PCF-28), and for investment intermediaries and collective investment schemes (PCF-32), would be removed from the list as such roles are no longer utilised. A new PCF would cover the "Manager of a branch in the State of an EEA entity approved by the Central Bank to provide depositary or fund administration services". This addresses EEA credit institutions and MiFID investment firms that provide depositary or fund administration services to Irish funds through an Irish branch, for which there is no harmonised EU framework, and therefore no EU passport, for these services.

Continuing obligations

Roles no longer subject to pre-approval as PCFs will remain CF-1 roles, i.e. a controlled function exercising significant influence on the affairs of an RFSP. In practice, RFSPs will still be required to:

carry out due diligence before appointment and assess the individual against the F&P Standards;

certify compliance annually;

ensure role holders comply with the Common and Additional Conduct Standards; and

SEAR firms must also include CF-1 holders in their Management Responsibility Maps.

The legal status of the F&P Standards and the Guidance on the Standards of F&P is unchanged. Where appropriate, the Central Bank has also indicated it will further update the related F&P Guidance to reflect changes to the PCF list, once implemented, to ensure clarity regarding the Central Bank’s expectations in relation to the roles captured. The Central Bank has signalled that it will continue to use its full supervisory toolkit, including enforcement, to ensure RFSPs take responsibility for these matters.

Timing

Pending implementation, the existing F&P Regulations and the SEAR Regulations continue to apply in full. Section 23 of the Central Bank Reform Act 2010 still prohibits PCF appointments, including Designated Persons, without the Central Bank's prior written consent. Existing approvals and pending applications for retained roles are not expected to be affected.

The consultation closes on 17 February 2027, and a CP175 Feedback Statement is expected in Q2 2027. Once finalised, the changes to the F&P Regulations will take effect in line with the outcome of the three-year review of the IAF, on which the Central Bank will consult separately in early 2027.

Practical implications for fund management companies

CP175, together with the forthcoming review of the FMC framework, signals a potentially significant shift for Irish FMCs towards an executive-led model, rather than a relaxation of substance expectations. A shorter PCF list and the end of the six-role Designated Person model should reduce the administrative burden associated with the pre-approval process.In preparation for the final rules, existing FMCs should assess how current Designated Person responsibilities would sit within the proposed CEO, CRO and Head of Investment/CIO executive structure.

CP175 provides FMCs with an opportunity to influence how the move from Designated Persons to an executive team within an FMC will work, particularly for smaller and mid-sized managers.

RFSPs should continue to seek pre-approval for PCF appointments until the revised regulations take effect.