The mandatory requirement for Irish regulated fund management companies (FMCs) to appoint Designated Persons (DPs) is to be removed, according to Central Bank proposals published on 17 November 2026.

Instead, FMCs will be required to appoint, at a minimum, a Chief Executive (PCF-8), Chief Risk Officer (PCF-14) and Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer (PCF-XX).

These proposals are cited in the Central Bank’s consultation paper 175 (CP175) on reforms to the Pre-Approval Controlled Function (PCF) framework under its Fitness & Probity regime. CP175 is not consulting on the removal of the DP requirement and its replacement with a requirement to appoint an executive management team. Such proposals will form part of a future consultation on reforms to the FMC governance regime. That consultation is likely to issue early next year based on previously published Central Bank commitments to consult on the simplification of FMC guidance, simplification and reinforcement of the PCF framework for FMCs, enhancement of regulatory governance requirements and how the Central Bank might proportionately apply the Senior Executive Accountability Regime under the Individual Accountability Framework to the funds sector.

Instead, CP175 is consulting on the simplification of the PCF framework with a view to reducing the regulatory burden, both for the Central Bank and regulated firms. Proposals include reducing the number of PCF roles by 60% and replacing the current PCF list with a largely sector-agnostic list. All DP roles, along with other FMC-specific PCF roles, are proposed to be removed from the PCF list, paving the way for the replacement of the DP requirement with an executive management team requirement under the forthcoming FMC governance reforms.

CP175 also proposes removing the chairs of board sub-committees from the list of PCF roles, consolidating the sector-specific PCF oversight roles into one generally applicable Head of Safeguarding Oversight role, and removing roles no longer utilised. A new PCF role is also proposed for the manager of an Irish branch of an EEA-authorised entity approved by the Central Bank to provide depositary or fund administration services. This would capture, for example EEA-authorised credit institutions or MiFID firms providing such services in Ireland via an Irish branch and for which they require an Irish authorisation in the absence of an EU passport. All roles no longer designated as PCFs would continue to be CF-1s (i.e. controlled function roles exercising significant influence on the affairs of a firm).

Next Steps

CP175 is open until 17 February 2027. The Central Bank intends to issue a feedback statement in Q2 2027.

Any changes to the PCF list are proposed to be introduced alongside any changes arising from the Central Bank’s planned post-implementation review of the IAF framework early next year.

The Central Bank will provide for transitional arrangements, as appropriate and confirms any PCF list changes will not impact existing approvals, or applications in process, in the context of roles included within the revised list.

Where appropriate, the Central Bank will also update the revised Guidance on the Standards of Fitness and Probity to reflect changes to the PCF list, including to ensure clarity regarding the Central Bank’s expectations in relation to the roles captured.