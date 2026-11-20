The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has published its Feedback Statement to Discussion Paper 12 on Distributed Ledger Technology and Tokenisation in Financial Services (Feedback Statement).

The Feedback Statement summarises stakeholder views, explains how the CBI’s thinking has evolved since March 2026, and sets out a five-part workplan.

The CBI published Discussion Paper 12 (DP12) in March 2026. DP12 invited views on the opportunities, enablers, challenges and risks associated with distributed ledger technology (DLT) and tokenisation. We summarised DP12 in our earlier article. The CBI received 42 written responses from six stakeholder categories, supplemented by roundtables, bilateral meetings and the CBI’s Innovation Hub.

What the Feedback Said

Respondents consistently emphasised operational resilience, legal and regulatory certainty and cross-border consistency. They also pointed to a common set of dependencies that will shape the development of tokenised finance. These are harmonised regulatory frameworks, common technical and data standards that allow interoperability, safe on-chain settlement assets, and scalable regimes for identity, governance and accountability.

Tokenisation is moving from experimentation to practical application, and attention is shifting to the legal, regulatory, operational and infrastructural conditions required for adoption at scale.

The CBI considers that the focus must now shift from what the technology can do to what it demonstrably improves.

Seven Key Themes

The CBI identified seven key themes from the feedback:

Legal certainty: This was one of the strongest themes, covering ownership, settlement finality, smart contract enforceability and cross-border recognition. The CBI notes that the Companies Act 2014, the ICAV Act 2015 and the Investment Limited Partnership Act 1994 assume centralised registers, and that legislative change is needed. It plans to work with the Department of Finance on the Ireland for Finance Vision 2030 commitment to update Irish primary legislation. At EU level, the Market Integration and Supervision Package proposes changes to the DLT Pilot Regime, the Central Securities Depositories Regulation and the Settlement Finality Directive.

This was one of the strongest themes, covering ownership, settlement finality, smart contract enforceability and cross-border recognition. The CBI notes that the Companies Act 2014, the ICAV Act 2015 and the Investment Limited Partnership Act 1994 assume centralised registers, and that legislative change is needed. It plans to work with the Department of Finance on the Ireland for Finance Vision 2030 commitment to update Irish primary legislation. At EU level, the Market Integration and Supervision Package proposes changes to the DLT Pilot Regime, the Central Securities Depositories Regulation and the Settlement Finality Directive. Adapting regulatory frameworks: Respondents generally did not seek a separate framework for tokenised finance. They supported a technology-neutral, substance-over-form approach: a tokenised bond remains a bond, and a tokenised deposit remains a claim on a credit institution. The CBI recognised that different approaches will be required. The right approach will depend on whether applying the existing framework to the new technology can achieve the regulatory outcome, or whether clarification or adaptation is required at policy or legislative level.

Respondents generally did not seek a separate framework for tokenised finance. They supported a technology-neutral, substance-over-form approach: a tokenised bond remains a bond, and a tokenised deposit remains a claim on a credit institution. The CBI recognised that different approaches will be required. The right approach will depend on whether applying the existing framework to the new technology can achieve the regulatory outcome, or whether clarification or adaptation is required at policy or legislative level. Maintaining governance and accountability: Reliance on third-party or decentralised infrastructure does not transfer responsibility for regulatory outcomes. In the CBI’s words, “technology can decentralise processes, but it should not decentralise accountability for regulated entities.”

Reliance on third-party or decentralised infrastructure does not transfer responsibility for regulatory outcomes. In the CBI’s words, “technology can decentralise processes, but it should not decentralise accountability for regulated entities.” Building interoperability and infrastructure: Tokenisation may play an important part in accelerating the move towards faster, more automated and continuous financial market infrastructure. However, the CBI cautions that continuous technical availability does not necessarily mean continuous economic or operational readiness. The implications of forthcoming 24/7 markets will require careful consideration as the infrastructure evolves.

Tokenisation may play an important part in accelerating the move towards faster, more automated and continuous financial market infrastructure. However, the CBI cautions that continuous technical availability does not necessarily mean continuous economic or operational readiness. The implications of forthcoming 24/7 markets will require careful consideration as the infrastructure evolves. Tokenisation of assets: The CBI reports growth in tokenised financial assets from about €20.5 billion in October 2025 to €34.5 billion in October 2026. It has authorised three money market funds to use digital twin representations of existing share classes, while noting that the fund’s own register remains the only legally recognised share register (see our recent article). The technical capability to tokenise an individual financial instrument is increasingly established. However, the overall potential benefits depend on the extent to which different applications across different financial instruments can operate together safely and efficiently.

The CBI reports growth in tokenised financial assets from about €20.5 billion in October 2025 to €34.5 billion in October 2026. It has authorised three money market funds to use digital twin representations of existing share classes, while noting that the fund’s own register remains the only legally recognised share register (see our recent article). The technical capability to tokenise an individual financial instrument is increasingly established. However, the overall potential benefits depend on the extent to which different applications across different financial instruments can operate together safely and efficiently. Tokenisation of money and settlement: Respondents’ strongest concern was the shortage of regulated, euro-denominated on-chain settlement assets, as asset tokenisation has outpaced payment tokenisation. The CBI considers that central bank money should remain the ultimate settlement asset for wholesale transactions. Pontes, the Eurosystem’s DLT solution that links market DLT platforms and Eurosystem services to settle DLT-based wholesale transactions in central bank money, provides a bridge to that end. The CBI will use its experience of Pontes to shape the longer-term Appia architecture. Appia is the initiative to shape the development of a European tokenised financial ecosystem. The CBI advocates for an integrated ecosystem that preserves the role of central and commercial bank money and supports the development of interoperable tokenised deposits.

Respondents’ strongest concern was the shortage of regulated, euro-denominated on-chain settlement assets, as asset tokenisation has outpaced payment tokenisation. The CBI considers that central bank money should remain the ultimate settlement asset for wholesale transactions. Pontes, the Eurosystem’s DLT solution that links market DLT platforms and Eurosystem services to settle DLT-based wholesale transactions in central bank money, provides a bridge to that end. The CBI will use its experience of Pontes to shape the longer-term Appia architecture. Appia is the initiative to shape the development of a European tokenised financial ecosystem. The CBI advocates for an integrated ecosystem that preserves the role of central and commercial bank money and supports the development of interoperable tokenised deposits. Managing risks: The CBI considers that existing risk categories, including credit, liquidity, operational, concentration and third-party risk, remain appropriate in a tokenised ecosystem. What may change is where those risks reside and how quickly they are transmitted, as tokenisation may migrate, concentrate, connect or accelerate existing risks. The CBI notes that tokenised systems may create and increase novel dependencies that need to be managed. These include dependencies on smart contracts, DLT network operators, validators, oracle providers, bridges, wallet providers and other technology infrastructure.

Next Steps: The CBI’s Workplan

The CBI recognises that existing regulatory frameworks provide an important foundation. However, further clarity, coordination and, where justified, targeted adaptation may be required as applications develop and market practices evolve.

The CBI’s future work is structured around five priority areas: