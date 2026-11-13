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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Funds Focus – Oct 26

William Fry LLP
William Fry LLP
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William Fry LLP

William Fry LLP

William Fry advises leading Irish and international companies, covering both the public and private...

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This October 2026 edition examines critical regulatory developments affecting asset management and investment funds, including ESMA's 2027 work programme priorities, the Central Bank of Ireland's proposed industry funding levy framework, and the upcoming implementation of AMLD6 customer due diligence requirements. The update covers new ML/TF risk evaluation questionnaires, EBA's guidelines on third-party risk management, tokenisation developments in Ireland and the EU, and ESMA's new supervisory priority on

IrelandFinance and Banking
James Phelan
James Phelan
Vincent Coyne
Vincent Coyne
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Welcome to the October 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Update.

In this month’s edition we look at:

  • Key Dates & Deadlines
    The following are some key forthcoming dates and deadlines in the legal and regulatory calendar.
  • ESMA 2027 Annual Work Programme
    ESMA focus points for the year ahead include fund risk management, regulatory fund reporting, leverage and liquidity, T+1 transition and delivering technical advice on any new legislation including SFDR and PRIIPs.
  • New Industry Funding Levy Framework
    The CBI has published Consultation Paper 172: Consultation on Industry Funding Levy Proposals which proposes a new methodology for calculating the levy for investment fund service providers.
  • AMLD6 & the new customer due diligence rules
    A look at the impact, from July 2027, of AMLD 6, AMLR and related measures on the customer due diligence obligation for investment funds.
  • New ML/TF Risk Evaluation Questionnaires
    New sector-specific ML/TF risk evaluation questionnaires (REQs) will replace the current generic REQ from 31 March 2027 for fund management companies.
  • Beyond Outsourcing: EBA’s New Finalised Guidelines and CP173
    EBA Outsourcing Guidelines are set to be replaced by its new “Guidelines on the sound management of third-party risk regarding non-ICT services” and CBI consults on draft Guidance to replace 2021 Cross-industry Guidance on Outsourcing.
  • Tokenisation in Ireland & the EU
    A look at recent developments in the advancement of tokenisation in financial services.
  • Central Bank of Ireland Christmas Filing Deadlines 2026
    The CBI has published its year-end timetable for investment funds and fund service provider applications.
  • MiFID Communications – MiFID Authorisation Portal
    The CBI Portal is now required to be used to file all authorisation and post-authorisation submissions under MiFID.
  • ESMA Launches New Supervisory Priority on Digital Innovation
    ESMA to launch digital innovation USSP in 2027 and conclude ESG disclosures USSP.
  • Government Publishes Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme
    The Government has published its Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme, identifying 32 bills for priority publication, 32 bills for priority drafting and a further 65 other bills in preparation.
  • Irish Funds Releases Senior Business Leader Video Update | Delivering on Our 2026 Strategic Priorities
    A look at Irish Funds video update on progress made against the Irish Funds 2026 Strategic Plan, strategic priorities for the remainder of 2026 and 2027 and some association updates.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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