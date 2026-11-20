What You Need to Know

The Central Bank of Ireland (“Central Bank”) has published Consultation Paper 175 on Amendments to the List of Pre-Approval Controlled Functions (“CP175”).

This includes a proposal to remove the mandatory requirement for fund management companies (“FMCs”) to appoint “Designated Persons” (PCF-39A to PCF-39F) and to remove those roles from the PCF list. Instead, all FMCs would be required to appoint, at a minimum, a Chief Executive, a Chief Risk Officer and a Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer.

Background

CP175 forms part of the Central Bank’s wider work to enhance the FMC regulatory framework with the aim of ensuring that they retain sufficient substance, expertise, oversight capability and decision-making capacity in relation to delegated activities and that responsibility is retained at the level of the board and senior management.

The Designated Persons model was developed more than 10 years ago and is specific to the Irish funds sector. Under CP175, FMCs would instead adopt the standard senior executive structure used across other regulated investment firms. That model is built around a chief executive and the heads of key functions such as risk, compliance, investment and operations.

Key Observations – A more conventional senior management model

A move to universally recognised, clearly defined senior roles should create a more streamlined and transparent accountability model for FMCs. The proposals should also give firms more flexibility in structuring their senior teams and in succession planning.

Practical Impact for FMCs

The Central Bank projects that the proposals will reduce the number of PCFs by around 60% across the entire spectrum of firms. However, we expect the reduction at FMCs to be less significant in practice.

Some Designated Person roles will fall out of the PCF net. The Designated Person responsible for distribution is an obvious example. Others are likely to move into another PCF role. For example:

the Designated Person responsible for capital and financial management could in some instances become the Head of Finance (PCF-11);

the Designated Person responsible for regulatory compliance may, de facto, become the Head of Compliance (PCF-12); and

operational risk responsibilities are often held by a person in the role of Chief Operating Officer (PCF-42).

As a result, in many cases the same individuals will continue to hold PCF roles under a different title. Former Designated Person roles will become CF-1 roles, so the Fitness and Probity regime will continue to apply to the individuals performing them. Where roles do fall outside the PCF net, it should assist firms in attracting and retaining experienced individuals.

Transition Period

In the short term, FMCs will need to re-paper their governance arrangements. This may include updating business plans and programmes of activity, board and committee terms of reference, delegation frameworks, role profiles, firm policies and IAF documentation, and in some cases submitting new PCF applications.

We expect a transition period to allow firms to adapt and the detail of that will need to be clarified as the process develops.

Accepting that there will need to be a period of transition to adjust, over the longer term the proposals can be welcomed. They narrow the scope of PCF roles to the functions that matter most and allow FMCs to operate a more conventional senior management model.

Next Steps

FMCs should start to consider how their current Designated Person arrangements would map onto the proposed structure.

The consultation closes on 17 February 2027.