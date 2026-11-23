Key takeaways

Central Bank favours targeted adaptation and clarification of existing frameworks on technology-neutral basis.





Legislative change to Irish company law and investment funds law to enable digitally native tokenisation and authoritative on-chain registers.





Firms using DLT should expect scrutiny of governance, outsourcing, DORA compliance and board oversight.





Introduction of new engagement channels – the Tokenisation Access Point and Innovation Insights sprints.

On 2 November 2026, the Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank) published its Feedback Statement to Discussion Paper 12 – Distributed Ledger Technology and Tokenisation in Financial Services (DP12), which the Central Bank published on 5 March 2026, setting out what the Central Bank heard from respondents, its approach and its future work programme on tokenisation.

The Central Bank confirms that its approach remains grounded in technological neutrality and that it is prudent to adapt existing regulatory frameworks where required, rather than implement entirely new frameworks for tokenised finance. It also announces new engagement channels, such as the Tokenisation Access Point (TAP) and a programme of focused, time-bound "Innovation Insights" sprints with the industry. The Feedback Statement provides detailed information on seven key themes summarising respondents' feedback and the Central Bank's view of those topics. Importantly, the Feedback Statement states that the Central Bank's future work will be structured around five priority areas:

Enabling central bank money settlement of on-chain transactions and evolving the Eurosystem collateral framework to accept tokenised assets; Supporting efforts domestically and in Europe to advance legal and regulatory clarity; Evolving its innovation practices in line with the changing landscape; Shaping the development of the tokenised ecosystem to guard against fragmentation; and Deepening its understanding of the macro-financial implications of tokenised finance.

We summarise the most noteworthy points and provide an outlook on what regulatory developments to expect following the Feedback Statement.

Background and context

In March 2026, the Central Bank published DP12 to create an informed dialogue on the future role of distributed ledger technology (DLT) and tokenisation within the Irish and European financial services ecosystem. The closing date for submissions was 5 June 2026. The Central Bank received 42 written responses from six categories of respondents:

Digitally native firms, including crypto and Web3 firms;

Industry associations and advocacy bodies;

Professional services providers;

Asset managers and fund service providers;

Market and payments infrastructure operators; and

Commercial banks and other respondents.

These responses were supplemented by roundtables, bilateral engagements, Innovation Hub and Sandbox engagement and engagement with regulatory peers. The Feedback Statement is published against the wider European backdrop of the Savings and Investments Union (SIU) and the European Commission's Market Integration and Supervision Package (MISP), which includes proposed changes to the DLT Pilot Regime, trading and post-trading frameworks, the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) and the replacement of the Settlement Finality Directive (SFD) with a directly applicable Regulation, as well as the Eurosystem's Pontes and Appia initiatives.

Summary of the Feedback Statement

The Central Bank identifies seven themes emerging from the engagement, which it sets out as key themes (key themes). The Feedback Statement identifies the following key themes:

Key theme 1: establishing legal certainty

Key theme 2: adapting regulatory frameworks

Key theme 3: maintaining governance and accountability

Key theme 4: building interoperability and infrastructures

Key theme 5: tokenisation of assets

Key theme 6: tokenisation of money and settlement

Key theme 7: managing risks.

Key theme 1: establishing legal certainty

With regard to establishing legal certainty, the Central Bank notes that it is needed in relation to the legal nature of the tokenised asset and the record that establishes ownership, in relation to the transaction (when an on-chain transaction becomes legally final and irrevocable), contractual certainty relating to the legal status and enforceability of smart contracts, as well as legal certainty on cross-border and third-party involvement.

In light of the above, the Central Bank notes that the Companies Act 2014, the ICAV Act 2015 and the Investment Limited Partnerships Act 1994 were drafted on the assumption of a centralised register. In order to enable digitally native tokenisation of assets and establish an authoritative on-chain ownership register, the Central Bank refers to the Irish Government's commitment to update the relevant Irish primary legislation as reflected in the Ireland for Finance Strategy – Vision 2030.

Key theme 2: adapting regulatory frameworks

The Central Bank clarifies that it is not seeking to create new regulatory frameworks but rather to adapt existing ones, whilst noting that respondents to DP12 generally did not advocate for a separate regime for tokenised finance. The Central Bank broadly supports a technology-neutral, substance-over-form approach where a tokenised bond remains a bond, a tokenised fund interest remains an interest in an investment fund and a tokenised deposit remains a claim on a credit institution.

The Central Bank distinguishes between areas where existing requirements remain appropriate, areas where policy or supervisory clarification may be needed and areas where targeted legislative or infrastructural adaptation may warrant consideration. It also stresses that regulation should be technology-neutral, but not technology-agnostic, with supervision reflecting scale, interconnectedness, substitutability and concentration.

Key theme 3: maintaining governance and accountability

On this key theme, the Central Bank clarifies that reliance on third-party or decentralised infrastructure does not transfer responsibility for regulatory outcomes away from the regulated entity. Where firms use decentralised or permissionless infrastructure, they must understand its governance, the consequences of forks or protocol upgrades and the arrangements available during disruption. Regulated entities remain accountable and are subject to supervision regardless of how the underlying infrastructure is distributed. The Central Bank suggests three layers of governance in this aspect: (1) regulatory accountability of the regulated entity, (2) governance of the underlying infrastructure, and (3) operational control and intervention arrangements when something goes wrong.

Key theme 4: building interoperability and infrastructures

The Central Bank notes the potential of tokenisation to accelerate the transition to a faster and more automated financial market infrastructure, which could reduce existing settlement frictions. In order to ensure liquidity, operational resilience and interoperability, the infrastructure must evolve too. The Feedback Statement notes that the development of common standards (including ISIN, LEI, DTI and ISO 20022) to avoid liquidity silos and "walled gardens" is supported by the Central Bank. It considers exploration of interoperability between permissioned and permissionless networks to be a priority policy focus. It also flags the operational implications of 24/7 markets and the move to T+1 settlement in October 2027.

Key theme 5: tokenisation of assets

On the tokenisation of assets, the Central Bank notes the growth in the tokenisation of financial assets. A number of respondents considered that the efficiencies of tokenisation are materially reduced where a parallel traditional register must be maintained, and that the Feedback Statement observes the greatest benefits are likely to be seen in more digitally native environments. The Central Bank recognises this but emphasises that any move towards DLT-based authoritative records must preserve ownership, third-party enforceability and certainty in the event of a dispute or insolvency.

Key theme 6: tokenisation of money and settlement

In relation to the theme of tokenised money and settlement, the Central Bank notes that the limited availability of regulated, euro-denominated on-chain settlement assets emerged as the strongest message from the consultation. The Central Bank agrees that central bank money should remain the settlement anchor for wholesale transactions, supported by Pontes, the Eurosystem’s solution connecting DLT platforms with TARGET Services to enable settlement in central bank money (launched in September 2026), and the Appia initiative to shape the development of a European tokenised financial ecosystem. The Central Bank notes that it views Pontes as a bridge between DLT markets and central bank money which preserves central bank money as the settlement anchor while tokenised markets mature. Further, the Central Bank states that it will support collective efforts to advance interoperable tokenised deposits in the European market and will advocate for a system that preserves the role of central bank money and allows for the use of the most appropriate settlement assets.

Key theme 7: managing risks

Finally, on risk management, the Central Bank does not consider that tokenisation creates an entirely new taxonomy of risk, but notes that it may change where risks reside, how quickly they crystallise and how rapidly they are transmitted. It highlights new dependencies on smart contracts, validators, oracles, bridges, wallet providers and key-management arrangements, which should be managed consistently with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Central Bank's Outsourcing Guidance.

Central Bank priorities and outlook

The Central Bank announced that its approach will remain iterative and evidence-led. It plans to engage in policy development, including supporting industry initiatives to develop common standards and practices, regulatory clarification, and infrastructure development as well as working with domestic, European and international stakeholders.

The Feedback Statement further includes the Central Bank's five priority areas for its future workplan.

First, as part of the Eurosystem, it will participate in Pontes and Appia. It will work to implement further enhancements to Pontes, such as settlement finality within Pontes and extended operating hours of the system. It will also progress work with the Eurosystem on the collateral eligibility of tokenised assets.

Second, it will support domestic and European efforts to advance legal and regulatory clarity. This includes engaging with domestic and EU authorities on smart contracts, legal ownership and transfer, and authoritative records. It will also coordinate with the Department of Finance on the Government's commitment to update Irish primary legislation to enable digitally native tokenisation and an authoritative on-chain register.

Third, it will evolve its innovation practices, including by launching the Tokenisation Access Point through the Innovation Hub. It will also run time-bound Innovation Insights sprints, with initial focus areas expected to include operational resilience for DLT infrastructure, smart contracts, and governance and accountability on permissionless chains. Fourth, it will seek to shape the tokenised ecosystem to guard against fragmentation, leading domestic engagement on Appia and supporting industry-led efforts on common standards and interoperable tokenised commercial bank money. It will also continue to engage with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The fifth priority area focuses on deepening the Central Bank's understanding of the macro-financial implications of tokenised finance through a multi-year programme of research, market intelligence and on-chain monitoring capabilities. This will include research and analysis to respond to a changing financial system, including on digital instrument usage and on-chain developments.

Financial market participants can expect the Central Bank to publish a series of Tokenisation Insights Reports which will address sectoral and system-wide developments affecting the tokenised financial system. The Central Bank will continue to coordinate with the Department of Finance and EU bodies on legislative change regarding smart contracts, legal ownership and transfer, authoritative records and settlement finality, as well as engaging on Appia and Pontes.

The Feedback Statement provides a helpful indication of the Central Bank's supervisory expectations and policy direction. Tokenisation will be a particular area of focus of the Central Bank. In general, the Central Bank considers that tokenisation and distributed ledger technology have the potential to reshape the monetary and financial system, including how financial markets operate and how money and securities move through the system. The Central Bank notes that regulatory frameworks should evolve alongside financial innovation, enabling its benefits to be realised while ensuring that emerging risks are appropriately managed.

Conclusion

The Central Bank will continue to support innovation at both domestic and European level. This includes its work through the Eurosystem on initiatives such as Pontes and Appia, as well as broader efforts to promote greater legal and regulatory clarity across the EU. Domestically, it will continue to work with the Department of Finance to support the implementation of actions under the Ireland for Finance Strategy – Vision 2030.

The Central Bank also intends to strengthen its approach to innovation by establishing TAP through its Innovation Hub and introducing the Innovation Insights model.