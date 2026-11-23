On 17 November 2026, the Central Bank of Ireland (Central Bank) published Consultation Paper 175 (CP175), which proposes to cut the number of pre-approval controlled functions (PCFs) by approximately 60% as part of its regulatory simplification agenda.

Under the proposals, 34 roles would no longer require prior Central Bank approval before an appointment is made.

Background

CP175 completes a two-stage review of the PCF list that began with CP160 in 2025, implementing a recommendation made by Andrea Enria, the former Chair of the ECB Supervisory Board, in his 2024 review of the fitness and probity regime (F&P Regime). CP175 takes the view that boards and senior management are primarily responsible for the fitness and probity of the people they appoint, and that pre-approval should be kept for roles where the Central Bank considers closer scrutiny appropriate.

One list of PCF roles for all sectors

The proposed list in Annex 1 to CP175 replaces the sector-by-sector structure with a single list of roles that apply across sectors.

Roles proposed for removal from the list of PCF roles

The PCF roles proposed for removal are:

Cross-sectoral : Chairs of audit, risk, remuneration and nomination board committees (PCF-4 to PCF-7) who would already require pre-approval as directors; Head of Retail Sales (PCF-17);

: Banking : Head of Treasury (PCF-21); Head of Asset and Liability Management (PCF-23); Head of Material Business Line (PCF-50); Head of Market Risk (PCF-51);

: Insurance Head of Material Business line (PCF-54);

Stock Exchange : Head of Regulation (PCF-26); Head of Operations (PCF-27);

: Investment firms : Branch Managers within the State (PCF-28); Head of Material Business Line (PCF-55);

: Investment Intermediaries/Collective Investment Schemes Branch Managers within the State (PCF-32); Head of Transfer Agency (PCF-33); Head of Accounting (Valuations) (PCF-34); Head of Trustee Services (PCF-35); Head of Custody Services (PCF-36);

UCITS self-managed investment company/management company Head of Transfer Agency (PCF-37); Head of Accounting Valuations (PCF-38); six Designated Person roles (PCF-39A to PCF-39F). CP175 also proposes to remove the mandatory requirement to appoint Designated Persons, although the Central Bank notes that this does not affect fund management companies’ regulatory obligations. The Central Bank will consult separately, as part of its review of the fund management company framework, on requiring every fund management company to have, as a minimum, a Chief Executive, a Chief Risk Officer and a Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer.

Payment Institutions/Electronic money institutions/Account Information Service Providers/Small Electronic Money Institutions Branch Managers within the State (PCF-28).



Proposed new and merged PCF roles

A new PCF role would be the manager of an Irish branch of an EEA credit institution or MiFID investment firm providing depositary or fund administration services to Irish funds.

Some existing sector specific PCF roles would be replaced by a new cross-sectoral PCF role:

Five sector specific safeguarding PCF roles (i.e. the MiFID investment firms role of Head of Client Asset Oversight (PCF-45), the banking sector role Head of Client Asset Oversight (PCF-53), the UCITS self-managed investment company/management company role of Head of Investor Money Oversight (PCF-46) and the Head of Safeguarding roles for payment institutions ( PIs ) and electronic money institutions ( EMIs ) (PCF-56) and for crypto-asset service providers ( CASPs ) (PCF-57) – the last two having come into effect only in February 2026) would be replaced by a single Head of Safeguarding Oversight PCF role.

) and electronic money institutions ( ) (PCF-56) and for crypto-asset service providers ( ) (PCF-57) – the last two having come into effect only in February 2026) would be replaced by a single Head of Safeguarding Oversight PCF role. The insurance sector specific Head of Investment (PCF-19) role and the MiFID investment firms sector specific Chief Investment Officer (PCF-30) role would be replaced by a new cross-sectoral Head of Investment/Chief Investment Officer PCF role.

The banking-sector specific Head of Credit (PCF-22) role and the retail credit firms sector specific Head of Credit (PCF-47) role would be replaced by a new cross-sectoral Head of Credit PCF role.

PCF roles proposed to remain as PCF roles

Other PCF roles would remain as PCF roles including but not limited to:

Director roles including Executive Director (PCF-1), Non-Executive Director (PCF-2A), Independent Non-Executive Director (PCF-2B) and Chair (PCF-3);

Chief Executive Officer (PCF-8);

Core heads of function roles including Head of Finance (PCF-11), Head of Compliance (PCF-12), Head of Internal Audit (PCF-13), Chief Risk Officer (PCF-14), Chief

Operating Officer (PCF-42), Chief Information Officer (PCF-49), Head of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing Compliance (PCF-52);

Some PCF roles which are de facto specific to one sector (e.g. insurance sector roles of Head of Underwriting (PCF-18), Head of Claims (PCF-43) and Head of Actuarial Function (PCF-48) and MiFID investment firms specific role of Head of Trading (PCF-29));

Branch Managers of branches outside Ireland (PCF-16);

Manager of a branch in the State of a regulated financial service provider established in a country that is not an EEA country (PCF-41);

PCF roles for credit unions and holding companies are proposed to remain unchanged.

Practical impact of removal of a PCF role from the list of PCF roles

Each role taken off the PCF list will remain a CF-1 role within the F&P Regime. Therefore, firms would still be required to carry out due diligence before appointing anyone to these roles, to satisfy themselves that the individual meets the Standards of Fitness and Probity and to include the individual in their annual certification. The Common Conduct Standards and Additional Conduct Standards under the Individual Accountability Framework (IAF) continue to apply, and firms subject to SEAR must still include CF-1 holders in their Management Responsibility Maps.

Timing and transition

The deadline for submission of responses to CP175 is 17 February 2027. Responses should be submitted by email to [email protected] using the subject line: “Response to PCF amendments”. It is proposed that the new list will take effect alongside the outcome of the Central Bank’s three-year review of the IAF, on which it will consult in Q1 2027. A Feedback Statement on CP175 is expected in Q2 2027, with transitional arrangements to follow where needed. Until then, the current list of PCF roles applies in full and, under section 23 of the Central Bank Reform Act 2010, a firm may not appoint anyone to a PCF role, including one proposed to be removed, without the Central Bank’s prior written consent. The Central Bank does not intend the changes to affect existing approvals or pending applications for retained roles.

What this means for firms

Whilst the proposal for significant streamlining of the list of PCF roles and resulting efficiencies is the headline reform, a practical impact that attracts less attention is that responsibility for getting senior appointments right will sit more squarely with firms. CP175 describes pre-approval as one part of a wider supervisory toolkit that includes enforcement, and in our view firms should expect the Central Bank to look harder at how they assess CF-1 appointments for roles which are removed from the list of PCF roles once the Central Bank no longer reviews them in advance. Firms should identify which current PCF holders would become CF-1s and check that their fitness and probity policy and due diligence practices and records would stand up to supervisory scrutiny.

Firms that have recently been through the PCF process, including authorisation applicants, are well placed to respond to Question 3 of CP175, which asks for suggestions of other ways to reduce the fitness and probity burden.