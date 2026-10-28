When A Promise Becomes A Duty: Enforcing Developer Obligations In MHADA Redevelopment

Under the MHAD Act, a Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement is part of the statutory redevelopment scheme, not just a private contract. In Mahabanoo Contractor v. Kalikund Developers (2026), the Supreme Court held that MHADA can enforce it, so occupants can compel a defaulting developer through MHADA, writ petitions and civil remedies.

Thousands of families in Mumbai live in old “cessed” buildings that need rebuilding. Redevelopment usually works on a simple exchange. Occupants give up their homes and move into temporary accommodations. The developer promises that permanent flats will be waiting in the new building. That promise is recorded in a Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement (PAAA).

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) framework seeks to regulate redevelopment and protect eligible occupants. A Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreement (PAAA) is an important document that records the developer’s commitment to provide replacement accommodation. Section 95A of the Act addresses the summary eviction of occupants in specified reconstruction cases. Where its statutory conditions are satisfied and the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) is issued, occupants may be required to vacate their premises. The provision also requires the holder of the NOC to provide temporary alternative accommodation or pay rent in its place.

Is a PAAA a private contract or a statutory one?

Developers often argue that the PAAA is an ordinary agreement between private parties. On that view, any breach is a civil dispute for civil courts, and MHADA has no business enforcing it.

A PAAA is a contract in form but statutory in function. It is only because:

The redevelopment scheme requires occupants to be rehabilitated. The developer got possession and approvals on the strength of that promise. The developer usually gets extra development benefits because of the redevelopment. MHADA oversees the whole process in the public interest.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Mahabanoo Contractor v. Kalikund Developers

The Supreme Court settled much of this on 23 July 2026. The dispute concerned a cessed building in Mumbai, where the occupants claimed permanent alternate accommodation under a PAAA signed on 17 October 2019 after they vacated their premises. MHADA passed orders in May and June 2025 directing the developer to execute the PAAA and hand over possession. It then issued a show-cause notice in July 2025 for non-compliance, threatening action under Section 91A.

The Supreme Court rejected the approach that treated the PAAA as merely a private arrangement outside MHADA’s enforcement powers. It recognised that the agreement had been executed under the statutory redevelopment framework and that MHADA could take action to enforce its lawful directions.

The Court also rejected the argument that internal disputes between the developer’s partners could defeat the rights of the occupants who had relied on the agreement. A developer could not obtain possession of the old premises, demolish the building, and then casually deny the obligations undertaken in return. The Court also directed the developer to execute the PAAA and hand over the three promised flats within two months. It further provided for damages equivalent to the monthly rental value of the flats if the developer failed to comply within that period, while permitting a separate claim for compensation for delay.

This judgement strengthens the position of eligible occupants who have surrendered possession in reliance in a developer’s commitments.

Protections available to occupants

When a developer defaults, an occupant has several routes. They can be used together, depending on the facts.

Complaint to MHADA - This is now the strongest route. MHADA can issue directions, serve show-cause notices and use its powers under the Act, including Section 91A where a project is stalled or incomplete. After Mahabanoo’s case, a developer will find it hard to argue that MHADA lacks the authority to act. Writ petition - Where MHADA is slow or refuses to act, an occupant can approach the High Court under Article 226 to compel the authority to perform its statutory duties. However, A writ petition is not automatically available in every contractual dispute, the statutory character of the obligation and the public-law element must be assessed. Civil suit - An occupant can sue for specific performance of the PAAA, an injunction against third-party sales of the promised flats, or damages and unpaid rent. Civil suits are slow, so this works best as a supporting remedy. Compensation for delay - If the developer fails to deliver accommodation within the agreed or legally required period, the occupant may have grounds to claim damages or other compensation. The amount and availability of relief depend on the agreement, applicable law, evidence of loss, and the order of the competent forum. Other Statutory Remedies, RERA - Some redevelopment projects fall under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. Whether an occupant can complain to MahaRERA depends on the project’s registration and on whether the occupant counts as an allottee. Occupants should check this on the facts of each case.

Practical safeguards and challenges

the law has become clearer, but problems remain, occupants may face lengthy litigation, uncertainty about eligibility, incomplete documentation, and delays in obtaining possession. Occupants who lack documents, such as rent receipts, consent letters or a certified occupant list, may struggle to prove their claim. Section 91A is aimed at stalled or incomplete projects, so it may not fit every kind of default.

Occupants can protect themselves by:

keeping copies of every agreement and consent getting their occupant status recorded with MHADA and the developer writing to MHADA at the first sign of delay and not vacating without a registered or properly recorded agreement.

Also, the Developers should maintain accurate records, communicate delays honestly, and ensure that internal commercial disputes do not interfere with obligations owed to eligible occupants. Regulatory authorities should act promptly on complaints and monitor compliance with rehabilitation requirements.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court’s reading has changed the balance in redevelopment disputes, in Mahabanoo’s case contractor reinforces the principle that a developer cannot ordinarily rely on private disputes or later objections to escape valid obligations undertaken in exchange for possession of existing premises. It also confirms the importance of MHADA’s enforcement role in the statutory context examined by the Court.

Ultimately, successful redevelopment requires more than the demolition of an old building and construction of a new one. It requires timely rehabilitation, compliance with legal obligations, and respect for the rights of eligible occupants. Stronger monitoring, clear agreements, and effective remedies can help ensure that redevelopment improves housing conditions without leaving occupants without the homes they were promised.