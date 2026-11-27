Introduction

India has taken several important steps towards a comprehensive data protection framework. In a landmark decision in 2017, the Supreme Court of India recognised the right to privacy as a fundamental right under the Constitution, paving the way for a dedicated law governing data protection.

After years of discussion, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) was enacted on August 11, 2023, followed by the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 (DPDP Rules) on November 13, 2025. Together, they replace the basic data protection provisions previously set out in the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its rules, which were inadequate for the scale and complexity of modern day data processing undertaken by organizations.

Scope and Application

The DPDP Act applies to “digital personal data”, which means any data about an identifiable individual in digital form, including data initially collected offline and later digitised. Like other major data protection frameworks, the law also applies outside India. It covers processing outside India that is connected to offering goods or services to individuals in India. Multinational organisations processing Indian residents’ data must therefore comply wherever the processing takes place.

Many jurisdictions require greater protection for “sensitive” personal data, such as health, biometric or financial data, or data revealing racial origin. The DPDP Act treats all personal data equally. This simplifies compliance by removing the need to classify data into different levels of protection, though organisations used to handling different categories of data differently must apply uniform standards across all data types.

The law does not apply to (i) personal data processed by an individual for personal or domestic purposes, (ii) personal data made publicly available by the Data Principal or under legal obligation, (iii) processing by notified Central or State agencies in the interests of state security, and (iv) processing necessary for research, archiving, or statistical purposes where the data is not used to make decisions about a specific Data Principal.

Key Terminology

The DPDP Act uses distinct terms. “Data Fiduciary” is equivalent to data controller, and “Data Principal” is equivalent to data subject. The term “fiduciary” deliberately emphasises a duty of trust towards individuals. It presents the organisation as holding data on the individual’s behalf, rather than simply complying with legal requirements. The DPDP Act also treats the parent or lawful guardian of a child and the lawful guardian of a person with disability as a Data Principal.

Data Fiduciaries must engage data processors under valid contracts and remain responsible for their compliance. The DPDP Act does not impose direct liability on data processors, unlike frameworks that place obligations directly on them.

Legal Basis for Processing

The DPDP Act is based primarily on consent. Consent must be free, specific, informed, unconditional, and unambiguous. Data Fiduciaries must provide clear notices before collecting data, explaining the categories of data collected, the purposes of processing, how individuals can exercise their rights, and how they can file complaints with the Data Protection Board of India (DPB).

While consent-centric like other frameworks, the DPDP Act offers a narrower set of alternatives. “Legitimate uses” permit processing without consent only for limited purposes, including employment matters (such as salary and insurance), medical emergencies, disasters, court orders, and State services. Unlike some other frameworks, it does not recognise “legitimate interests” or “contract performance” as independent legal bases for processing.

Organisations relying on legitimate interests elsewhere must base their processing of Indian data on consent or the more limited categories of legitimate uses.

Children’s Data

A child is anyone under 18 years of age. This threshold is higher than the 13-16 years typical in other jurisdictions. Verifiable parental consent is required before processing children’s data, and tracking, behavioural monitoring, and targeted advertising directed at children are prohibited.

The DPDP Rules provide exemptions for certain Data Fiduciaries, including clinical establishments, mental health establishments, healthcare professionals, educational institutions, and childcare providers, from the verifiable consent and monitoring restrictions, subject to conditions. For example, educational institutions may track and monitor children for educational activities or the safety of enrolled children. Organisations must implement robust age verification and parental consent mechanisms, with the higher threshold capturing a broader population than elsewhere.

Consent Managers

The DPDP Rules introduce Consent Managers, which are registered entities that enable Data Principals to give, manage, review, and withdraw consent through an interoperable platform. The concept draws from India’s Account Aggregator framework in the financial sector, which has allowed financial data to be shared with consent since 2021. To be registered by the DPB, a Consent Manager must act as a fiduciary for Data Principals, implement reasonable security safeguards, and avoid conflicts of interest with Data Fiduciaries.

Significant Data Fiduciaries

The Central Government may designate certain entities as Significant Data Fiduciaries (SDFs) based on the volume and sensitivity of data, and the risks involved. SDFs have additional obligations, including appointing a Data Protection Officer based in India, engaging independent data auditors, conducting annual Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and verifying that technical measures, including algorithmic systems, do not put Data Principals’ rights at risk. Unlike other frameworks where DPIAs may be required for high-risk processing generally, the DPDP Act requires DPIAs only for SDFs. Large-scale data processors should prepare for possible designation as SDFs and the additional compliance work involved.

Cross-Border Transfers

The DPDP Act allows personal data to be transferred freely across borders, except to countries that the Central Government identifies as restricted through a notification. This “negative list” approach contrasts with “adequacy” models that require recipient countries to be expressly approved. Transfers are permitted by default, giving organisations greater initial flexibility to transfer data internationally. However, the DPDP Rules set requirements for making data available to any foreign State or entity under its control. This may affect outsourcing arrangements, cloud hosting with government-affiliated providers, data sharing with state-owned enterprises in other jurisdictions, or disclosures required by foreign law. SDFs face additional requirements to keep data in India, and the Central Government may specify categories of personal data that must not be transferred outside India.

Interaction with Sectoral Frameworks

The DPDP Act applies alongside other laws in force, without limiting their operation. This means existing sectoral regulations issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), and other regulators continue to apply alongside the DPDP Act. However, if the DPDP Act conflicts with another law, the DPDP Act prevails to the extent of that conflict. Organisations in regulated sectors must therefore comply with both the DPDP Act and applicable sectoral requirements, though they need not redesign their existing compliance systems where sectoral rules already meet or exceed the DPDP Act’s requirements. Sectoral laws providing a higher degree of protection for, or stricter restrictions on, cross-border data transfers will continue to apply.

Security and Breach Notification

Data Fiduciaries must implement reasonable security safeguards. The DPDP Rules set out minimum measures, including encryption, access controls, logging and monitoring, data backups, and contractual provisions with processors.

Breaches must be reported within 72 hours, consistent with other major frameworks. Both the DPB and affected Data Principals must be notified, with details of the breach, its consequences, measures to reduce its impact, and safety steps.

Retention of Personal Data

Data Fiduciaries must retain personal data, associated traffic data, and processing logs for at least one year from processing to detect, investigate, and address unauthorised access. After this period, data must be erased unless other applicable laws require it to be retained. The DPDP Rules specify a three-year retention period for certain categories of Data Fiduciaries, including e-commerce entities with at least two crore (20 million) registered users, online gaming intermediaries with at least 50 lakh (5 million) registered users, and social media intermediaries with at least two crore (20 million) registered users.

Data Principal Rights and Duties

The DPDP Act gives Data Principals rights to access information, correct and erase data, and withdraw consent, broadly comparable to other frameworks. Grievance redressal mechanisms must provide a response within 90 days. A distinctive provision allows Data Principals to nominate an individual to exercise their rights if they die or become incapable of exercising those rights, which is not commonly found in other regimes.

The DPDP Act does not provide rights to data portability, to object to processing, or to restrict processing. Data Principals therefore cannot require Data Fiduciaries to transfer their data to competitors, nor object to or restrict certain processing activities permitted under other frameworks.

Unlike most data protection laws, the DPDP Act also imposes duties on Data Principals. They must provide authentic information and not file false or frivolous complaints. This accountability for both organisations and individuals is unusual, as most data protection regimes impose obligations and penalties only on controllers and processors.

Enforcement and Penalties

The DPB may impose penalties of up to INR 250 crores (approximately USD 30 million) per violation, with compounding for multiple breaches. These penalties are substantial but generally lower than the maximum fines in other jurisdictions (which can reach 4% of global turnover).

The Act also allows voluntary undertakings, where a person may offer to take or refrain from specified actions, which if accepted bars further proceedings on those matters.

Key Takeaways for Global Organisations

India’s DPDP Act shares core features with international standards, including consent-based processing, data subject rights, breach notification, and extraterritorial scope, so organisations already operating under other frameworks will find many aspects familiar. However, several distinctive features require attention. These include the uniform treatment of all personal data (no sensitive data categories), the more limited legal bases for processing (no legitimate interests), the higher age threshold for children (18 years), duties and penalties for Data Principals, and the flexible “negative list” approach to cross-border transfers.

The DPDP framework provides for enforcement in phases, with full compliance expected by May 2027. Organisations should use this period to identify gaps in their current practices, assess their capacity to comply, and review their legal bases for processing. They should also review and update data processing agreements with vendors and partners, revise privacy policies and notices to meet the DPDP Act’s requirements, establish grievance redressal systems, and ensure they can meet breach notification requirements. Multinational organisations can use many of their existing practices, but will need to adapt their approach to data categorisation, legal bases, and processor arrangements.