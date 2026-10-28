ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
When Does A Court Deposit Stop Post-Award Interest? The Hon’ble Supreme Court Clarifies Payment Under Order XXI Rule 1 Of The CPC
A deposit in Court is not synonymous with payment. In National Seeds Corporation Ltd. v. National Agro Seed Corporation (India), 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1924, the Hon’ble Supreme Court examined whether depositing an arbitral award amount in Court, by itself, extinguishes the award-debtor’s liability to pay post-award interest under Section 31(7)(b) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”).
Introduction
- A deposit in Court is not synonymous with payment. In National Seeds Corporation Ltd. v. National Agro Seed Corporation (India), 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1924, the Hon’ble Supreme Court examined whether depositing an arbitral award amount in Court, by itself, extinguishes the award-debtor’s liability to pay post-award interest under Section 31(7)(b) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Arbitration Act”).
- The Hon’ble Supreme Court held that interest ceases only where the deposit complies with Order XXI Rule 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (“CPC”) and is available to the award-holder in accordance with the statutory requirements. The judgment also synthesises the earlier jurisprudence on the subject and highlights the need for a uniform framework governing the administration, investment and withdrawal of Court deposits.
Factual Background
- National Seeds Corporation Ltd. (“Award-Debtor”) vide the arbitral award dated 13.06.2019 was directed to pay National Agro Seed Corporation (India) (“Award-Holder”) a principal sum of INR 1,46,40,005.02 together with interest at 12% per annum from 26.08.2017 until the date of the award, aggregating approximately INR 1.78 crore.
- The Award-Debtor challenged the award under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act. Vide an interim order dated 16.10.2019, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court stayed enforcement subject to the deposit of 50% of the principal amount. Accordingly, INR 73,20,003 was deposited on 25.11.2019. After dismissal of the Section 34 petition on 05.01.2022, the Award-Holder initiated execution proceedings under Section 36 of the Arbitration Act. The Award-Debtor opposed release and subsequently deposited a further INR 1,53,17,792 on 26.04.2022.
- The executing Court permitted the release of INR 1 crore subject to security in the form of title deeds. The Award-Holder, however, was unable to proceed with the arrangement because of its financial difficulties. After the Hon’ble Supreme Court dismissed the Award-Debtor’s Special Leave Petition on 26.08.2022, the executing Court directed release of the deposited amount on 08.09.2022.
- The remaining dispute concerned the Award-Debtor’s liability to pay interest at 12% per annum for the period from 13.06.2019 to 08.09.2022. The Hon’ble High Court declined to interfere with the executing Court’s determination that the deposits had not constituted payment because the Award-Holder had been unable to access and use the money. The Award-Debtor consequently approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court.
Statutory Framework and Earlier Jurisprudence
- Section 36(1) of the Arbitration Act provides that an arbitral award is enforceable in accordance with the CPC in the same manner as a decree. Section 36(3) of the Arbitration Act requires the Hon’ble Court, while considering a stay of a money award, to have due regard to the provisions governing the stay of a money decree. The Hon’ble Supreme Court clarified that this legal fiction is confined to enforcement, while the principles governing payment under Order XXI Rule 1 of the CPC remain relevant to determining when interest ceases to accrue.
- In Gurpreet Singh v. Union of India, (2006) 8 SCC 457, a Constitution Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that where a judgment-debtor deposits money in Court and serves the requisite notice on the decree-holder, interest ceases to accrue on the deposited amount in accordance with Order XXI Rule 1 of the CPC. Where only part of the decretal amount is deposited, cessation operates only to the extent of the amount validly deposited.
- In S.L. Ramanathan Chettiar v. O.R.M.P.R.M. Ramanathan Chettiar, AIR 1968 SC 1047, a three-Judge Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that a deposit made to secure a stay of execution does not constitute payment in satisfaction of the decree where withdrawal is conditional upon furnishing security. The Court reasoned that placing money beyond the judgment-debtor’s control does not necessarily place it at the disposal of the decree-holder. An effective deposit must be unconditional and available for withdrawal.
- In Himachal Pradesh Housing & Urban Development Authority v. Ranjit Singh Rana, (2012) 4 SCC 505, the Hon’ble Supreme Court treated the deposit of the awarded amount as payment in the circumstances of that case. In National Seeds Corporation, the Hon’ble Court distinguished this decision because the entire amount payable under the award had been deposited in Himachal Pradesh Housing, whereas the appellant in the present case had not deposited the entire amount. The Hon’ble Court also noted that Himachal Pradesh Housing had not considered the earlier three-Judge Bench decision in S.L. Ramanathan Chettiar.
- In Union of India v. M.P. Trading & Investment RAC Corporation Ltd., (2016) 16 SCC 699, the decree-holder had requested that the deposited principal amount be retained in a fixed deposit. The Hon’ble Supreme Court recognised the decree-holder’s entitlement to the interest accruing on that fixed deposit. The decision was distinguished in National Seeds Corporation because the funds had been retained in a fixed deposit at the decree-holder’s own request. Similarly, Union of India v. Concrete Products & Construction Co., (2014) 4 SCC 416, was distinguished because it concerned contractual terms barring claims for interest in respect of withheld amounts.
- In Delhi Development Authority v. Bhai Sardar Singh & Sons, (2023) 17 SCC 671, the Hon’ble Supreme Court considered a situation in which the decree-holder had sought withdrawal of the deposited amount but was not permitted to access it. The decision reinforces that a deposit does not necessarily constitute payment where the amount remains unavailable to the person entitled to it.
- Conversely, in Nepa Ltd. v. Manoj Kumar Agrawal, (2023) 17 SCC 659, the award-holder was permitted to withdraw the deposited amount and did so. Its ability to access and use the money was material to determining the continuing entitlement to interest. A similar distinction emerges from Cobra Instalaciones Y Servicios S.A. & M/s. Shyam Indus Power Solution Pvt. Ltd. (JV) v. Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd., 2023 SCC OnLine Del 5439, where the Hon’ble Delhi High Court held that post-award interest ceased from the date of deposit because the amount was available for withdrawal without restriction and notice had been given. The decree-holder’s failure to withdraw the amount did not operate to the judgment-debtor’s disadvantage.
- Finally, in DLF Ltd. v. Koncar Generators & Motors Ltd., (2025) 1 SCC 343, the Hon’ble Supreme Court recognised that even where withdrawal is subject to conditions, the practical effect of those conditions must be examined. Where the award-holder has a genuine opportunity to access the amount by furnishing security or seeking modification of the condition, that opportunity is relevant to determining interest liability.
Application and Decision
- Applying these principles, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that the Award-Debtor’s liability to pay interest had not ceased. The initial deposit of INR 73,20,003 was made solely to secure a stay under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act and was not accompanied by the notice contemplated under Order XXI Rule 1(2) of the CPC. Further, the Award-Debtor resisted the Award-Holder’s attempts to obtain release even after dismissal of the Section 34 petition and during the proceedings under Section 37 of the Arbitration Act.
- The subsequent deposit of INR 1,53,17,792 did not alter the position. Withdrawal of INR 1 crore was made conditional upon furnishing title deeds, and the Award-Holder ultimately could not access the amount. The Hon’ble Supreme Court accordingly held that the deposits did not comply with Order XXI Rule 1 of the CPC and that interest continued to accrue until 08.09.2022, when release was directed.
- The judgment does not establish that interest invariably continues until the award-holder physically receives the money. Rather, a deposit made in compliance with Order XXI Rule 1 of the CPC and unconditionally available for withdrawal may stop interest on the deposited amount. Equally, an award-holder who fails to act despite a genuine opportunity to withdraw may lose the right to claim further interest on that amount.
Need for a Uniform Framework for Court Deposits
- Beyond the immediate dispute, the Hon’ble Supreme Court highlighted the lack of uniformity in the administration of deposits before Courts and tribunals. Differences arise in the quantum of deposits required for a stay, the institutions and instruments used for investment, the applicable interest rates, the conditions governing withdrawal and the adjustment of interest when proceedings conclude.
- The Hon’ble Court observed that this uncertainty affects both parties an award-holder may be unable to use money awarded in its favour, while an award-debtor may lose control of the deposit and remain exposed to mounting interest liability. Emphasising the time value of money, the Hon’ble Supreme Court considered the possibility of a common platform for pooling and investing Court deposits, referring to the Court Registry Investment System used by United States federal courts and the corresponding framework in Canada.
- The Hon’ble Supreme Court requested the Law Commission of India to examine the issues identified in the judgment, consider approaches adopted in other jurisdictions and consult the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministries of Finance and Law and Justice.
Conclusion
- National Seeds Corporation consolidates the jurisprudence on the cessation of interest following a Court deposit. The decisive consideration is not merely whether the award-debtor has deposited money, but whether the deposit complies with Order XXI Rule 1 of the CPC and places the award-holder in a position to access and benefit from it.
- The judgment is particularly relevant to enforcement proceedings under Section 36 of the Arbitration Act, where challenges under Sections 34 and 37 frequently overlap with applications for stay and execution. By clarifying the distinction between a deposit made to secure a stay and payment in satisfaction of an award, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has provided guidance for determining interest liability while identifying the need for a more consistent framework governing Court deposits.
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