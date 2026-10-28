Supreme Court on Cancellation of Auction Bids: Satinder Pal Singh & Ors. v. Bedi Hospital & Ors.

Introduction

In Satinder Pal Singh & Ors. v. Bedi Hospital & Ors., reported as 2026 INSC 1142 and decided on 16 October 2026, the Supreme Court of India examined whether a public authority could cancel an accepted auction bid before the execution of the final conveyance deed. The dispute concerned a nursing home site in Sector 33C, Chandigarh, whose bid was cancelled because it was substantially lower than the price obtained for an adjoining plot of identical size.

The Supreme Court set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgment and directed the Chandigarh Administration to conduct a fresh e-auction within three months, emphasising the importance of public interest, fair price discovery and compliance with the applicable auction rules.

Facts of the Case

On 31 August 2022, the Chandigarh Administration issued an e-auction notice for two nursing home sites, Sites No. 3 and 4, in Sector 33C, Chandigarh. Both measured 744.44 square yards and had a reserve price of ₹6.91 crore each.

In the auction held on 20 October 2022, Satinder Pal Singh’s bid of approximately ₹18.25 crore for Site No. 3 was accepted, while Bedi Hospital’s bid of ₹12.58 crore for Site No. 4 was accepted.

Bedi Hospital deposited 25% of its bid amount on 21 October 2022 and received an Agreement to Sell on 28 October 2022. It paid the remaining 75% on 16 November 2022. However, the final allotment letter and conveyance deed were not issued or executed.

The Chandigarh Administration subsequently reconsidered the transaction because Site No. 4 had fetched approximately ₹5.7 crore less than the adjoining plot of identical size. On 27 January 2023, it cancelled Bedi Hospital’s bid, citing the need to secure a better price through a fresh auction. The entire amount paid by Bedi Hospital was refunded, and it was invited to participate in the fresh auction. The Agreement to Sell was formally cancelled on 9 February 2023.

Proceedings Before the High Court

Bedi Hospital challenged the cancellation before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Although the High Court initially permitted a fresh auction subject to restrictions on finalisation, the Administration subsequently conducted another auction on 6 September 2023, following further auction notices.

In the subsequent auction, Satinder Pal Singh offered ₹18.30 crore for Site No. 4. Bedi Hospital did not participate.

On 1 April 2025, the High Court allowed Bedi Hospital’s petition and set aside the cancellation letters. Satinder Pal Singh and the Chandigarh Administration challenged this decision before the Supreme Court.

Issues Before the Supreme Court

The principal issues were:

Whether an accepted auction bid could be cancelled after the successful bidder had paid the entire consideration and received an Agreement to Sell, but before issuance of the final allotment letter and execution of the conveyance deed. Whether cancellation on the ground that a substantially higher price could be obtained through a fresh auction was arbitrary or unreasonable. Whether the subsequent auction in favour of Satinder Pal Singh should stand and what relief would appropriately balance the competing interests of the parties.

Relevant Legal Provisions

Rule 5 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007 governs the auction of properties and prescribes the payment and allotment procedure. The successful bidder initially deposits 25% of the bid amount, followed by execution of an Agreement to Sell and payment of the remaining 75%. After receiving the full consideration, the Estate Officer issues the allotment letter, followed by execution of the conveyance deed.

The Court considered Section 2(h) of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, which defines an enforceable contract. It distinguished the Agreement to Sell executed during the auction process from the final contractual arrangement arising upon completion of the prescribed formalities.

In the circumstances of this case, the Court held that the enforceable contract would arise upon execution of the conveyance deed. Since the allotment letter and conveyance deed had not been issued or executed, the transaction had not reached that stage.

Arguments of the Parties

The Administration argued that the substantial difference between the bids for two adjoining plots of identical size justified reconsideration of the transaction. It relied on the applicable auction conditions and its authority to withdraw the property or reject a bid. It also highlighted the refund of the full consideration and the opportunity given to Bedi Hospital to participate in the fresh auction.

Singh challenged the High Court’s decision, maintaining that he had lawfully emerged as the highest bidder in the subsequent auction at ₹18.30 crore. He opposed being displaced in favour of Bedi Hospital, which had not participated in that auction.

The hospital challenged the cancellation, relying on its payment of the full consideration and the execution of the Agreement to Sell. During the Supreme Court proceedings, it expressed willingness to match Satinder Pal Singh’s offer of ₹18.30 crore.

Supreme Court’s Analysis and Reasoning

The Supreme Court held that the Agreement to Sell did not, by itself, conclude the transaction under the applicable auction framework. The process culminated in the issuance of the allotment letter and execution of the conveyance deed, which would crystallise the parties’ contractual rights and liabilities. Since neither had been completed, the Administration retained the power to reconsider the auction in accordance with the applicable Rules and conditions.

The Court recognised that public authorities must act fairly and reasonably but also have a duty to protect public interest when disposing of public property. The original bid of ₹12.58 crore for Site No. 4 was approximately ₹5.7 crore lower than the bid accepted for the adjoining plot of identical size. The Court considered this substantial difference a legitimate factor supporting reconsideration of the transaction and a fresh auction to obtain a better price.It held that, in the circumstances, the Administration’s decision was neither illegal nor arbitrary.

The cancellation letter expressly stated that the substantial difference between the bids justified reconsideration. The Administration also refunded the entire amount paid by Bedi Hospital and informed it that it could participate in the fresh auction.

Validity of the Subsequent Auction

In the subsequent auction held on 6 September 2023, Satinder Pal Singh offered ₹18.30 crore for Site No. 4, substantially exceeding Bedi Hospital’s original bid. The Supreme Court recognised the subsequent auction as legal and valid and considered the higher price obtained relevant to the public interest in effective price discovery.

Although Bedi Hospital expressed willingness to match the higher bid, Satinder Pal Singh opposed being displaced, particularly because the hospital had not participated in the fresh auction.

Considering the competing claims and the prolonged litigation, the Court decided that another fresh e-auction would best serve justice and public interest. It did not directly award the property to either party or permit Bedi Hospital to acquire it merely by matching the higher bid.

Final Judgment and Directions

The Supreme Court allowed the appeals filed by Satinder Pal Singh and the Chandigarh Administration and set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s judgment dated 1 April 2025. It directed the Chandigarh Administration to conduct a fresh e-auction of Site No. 4 in Sector 33C, Chandigarh, in accordance with the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, and to complete the process within three months from the date of judgment. The property was not directly awarded to either Satinder Pal Singh or Bedi Hospital. The Court also made no order as to costs.