Case Title: Arun Panchariya v. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Appeal No. 542 of 2022 and Misc. Application No. 961 of 2022 with connected matters)

Coram: Justice P. S. Dinesh Kumar (Presiding Officer), Ms. Meera Swarup (Technical Member) and Dr. Dheeraj Bhatnagar (Technical Member)

Citation: (2026) ibclaw.in 28 SAT

The Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, has disposed of a batch of appeals filed by Arun Panchariya against orders of the Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), after recording an undertaking given by him that he will not access the Indian securities market or hold any position as a Director or Key Managerial Personnel during the period of the impugned orders.

Background

The appeals were directed against orders passed by the Whole Time Member, SEBI, restraining the appellant from accessing the securities market and from holding any position as a Key Managerial Personnel or a Director in any listed company, any public company intending to raise money from the public or any SEBI registered intermediary. The impugned orders in the four appeals are dated 26.10.2021, 14.10.2021 (two appeals) and 06.10.2021. SEBI had also filed Review Application No. 3 of 2025 in Appeal No. 16 of 2023, praying that the restraint on the appellant from holding any such position be treated as ending on 21.10.2031.

Counsel on both sides were in agreement that the only subject matter for consideration in the appeals was the period of debarment.

Submissions

Appearing for the appellant, Mr. Sandeep Wadhawan submitted that the appellant had a case on merits but was ready to give a voluntary undertaking by way of an affidavit, so as to give quietus to the appeals, as hearing them individually would consume substantial time of the Tribunal. He placed on record an affidavit dated 19.03.2025 executed by the appellant in London. The appellant also appeared online, was identified by his counsel and submitted that he would be bound by the undertaking.

On behalf of SEBI, Mr. J. P. Sen, Senior Advocate, and Mr. Sumit Rai, Advocate, submitted on instructions that the Tribunal may pass appropriate orders, keeping in view the time that the individual appeals would consume and the undertaking given by the appellant.

Tribunal's Order

The Tribunal noted that the direction in the impugned orders was debarment and that the appellant had voluntarily come forward not to access the Indian securities market or accept any position as a Key Managerial Personnel or Director. It held that the submission could be considered and the appeals could be disposed of by recording the undertaking and reserving liberty to SEBI to approach the Tribunal in the event of any breach.

The appeals were accordingly disposed of by placing on record paragraphs 5 and 6 of the affidavit dated 19.03.2025. By the undertaking, which is stated to be without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the appellant in the appeals, the appellant undertook not to access the Indian securities market, not to buy, sell or otherwise deal in any securities related to it, and not to hold any position as a Director or Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company of India or intermediary registered with SEBI during the period of the orders. The undertaking is restricted to the Indian securities market and has no effect on overseas securities markets of other countries.

As regards the Review Application, the Tribunal noted that the period of restraint in the connected appeals is beyond 21.10.2031 and held that the Review Application was therefore rendered unnecessary.

The Registry was directed to place the original affidavit in Appeal No. 542 of 2022 and a photocopy in the other appeal records. The appeals and the Review Application stood disposed of, SEBI was left at liberty to approach the Tribunal in the event of any breach of the undertaking, pending interlocutory applications were disposed of, and no costs were awarded.