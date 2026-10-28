Notice To Accused Must Follow Complainant’s Examination And Precede Cognizance Under Section 223 BNSS: Delhi High Court

In Dr. Rita Bakshi v. Seema Bajaj & Anr., 2026:DHC: 8460:DB, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court settled the stage at which a Magistrate is required to hear the accused in a private complaint under Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (“BNSS”).

The Court held that the Magistrate can take cognizance only after examining the complainant and witnesses present on oath, unless their examination is statutorily exempted, and thereafter giving the proposed accused an opportunity of being heard. The notice to the accused is therefore to be issued after recording the complainant’s and witnesses’ statements but before the formal decision to take cognizance.

The judgment is significant as it recognises that Section 223 BNSS has introduced a material procedural safeguard that was absent under the earlier Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1860 (“CrPC”): the accused has a statutory right to be heard before cognizance is taken on a private complaint.

Brief Facts

The proposed accused challenged an order of the Judicial Magistrate which directed issuance of notice to her under Section 223 BNSS before recording the pre-summoning evidence in a private complaint.

The controversy arose because Section 223(1) BNSS uses the expression “while taking cognizance” while requiring the Magistrate to examine the complainant and witnesses on oath.

Its first proviso further provides that:

“no cognizance of an offence under this section shall be taken by the Magistrate without giving the accused an opportunity of being heard.”

A learned Single Judge, noticing divergent interpretations by different High Courts, had referred the questions to a larger Bench.

Change Introduced by Section 223 BNSS

The Division Bench first examined the difference between Section 200 CrPC and Section 223 BNSS.

Under Section 200 CrPC, there was no statutory requirement to hear the accused before cognizance was taken on a private complaint.

Section 223 BNSS, however, expressly provides that the accused must be given an opportunity of being heard before cognizance is taken.

The Court held that this was not a mere change in drafting. The legislature had deliberately introduced a right of hearing in favour of the accused.

The Court further held that the use of the expression “while taking cognizance” in Section 223 is significant. Unlike the position under the CrPC, examination of the complainant and witnesses is now part of the process of taking cognizance under the BNSS.

Examination of Complainant and Witnesses Precedes Cognizance

The Court therefore held that, in a normal private complaint, the Magistrate must first examine the complainant and witnesses present on oath, unless their examination is exempted by the statute.

Only thereafter does the question of hearing the proposed accused arise.

The Court rejected the argument that the Magistrate should have discretion to issue notice either before or after recording the complainant's statement.

According to the Court, issuing notice before recording the complainant and witnesses would not provide the accused with a meaningful opportunity to address the question of cognizance because the accused would only have the complaint before him, and not the sworn statements subsequently recorded by the Magistrate.

Notice to Be Issued After Pre-Summoning Evidence but Before Cognizance

The Court prescribed the following sequence for an ordinary private complaint:

The Court clarified that if, after examining the complainant and witnesses, the Magistrate finds that there is no sufficient ground for proceeding, the complaint can be dismissed under Section 226 BNSS without requiring the proposed accused to appear. The Court also clarified that the sequence applies where examination of the complainant and witnesses is required under Section 223.

However, where the Magistrate forms a prima facie opinion that the complaint should not be dismissed and cognizance may be warranted, notice must be issued to the accused and an opportunity of hearing must be granted before formal cognizance is taken.

Hearing Is a Substantive Safeguard, Not an Empty Formality

The Court placed considerable emphasis on the purpose behind the first proviso to Section 223(1) and held that the object is to enable the proposed accused to point out, at the threshold, that even if the allegations in the complaint and the statements of the complainant and witnesses are taken at face value, they do not disclose an offence.

The Court described this as a limited right, but one which must be fully granted.

Importantly, the hearing does not amount to a full-fledged defence at the pre-cognizance stage. The accused is not being given an opportunity to conduct a trial or cross-examine the complainant and witnesses at this stage. The statutory right is confined to being heard on whether cognizance of the alleged offence should be taken.

Section 225 and Section 226 BNSS Remain Relevant

The Court also considered the relationship between Sections 223, 225 and 226 BNSS.

Section 225 permits postponement of issue of process and inquiry or investigation for determining whether there is sufficient ground for proceeding. Section 226 permits dismissal of the complaint where there is no sufficient ground for proceeding. Section 227 deals with issuance of process.

The Court clarified that hearing the accused before cognizance does not merge these different stages.

Even after hearing the accused and deciding to take cognizance of the offence, the Magistrate must separately consider whether an inquiry under Section 225 is warranted and, thereafter, whether to dismiss the complaint under Section 226 or issue process under Section 227.

Conclusion

The judgment clarifies the procedural sequence under Section 223 BNSS for private complaints. The Magistrate must ordinarily first record the complainant's and witnesses' statements, then issue notice to the proposed accused and hear the accused, and only thereafter take a formal decision on cognizance. The judgment treats the first proviso to Section 223(1) as a substantive safeguard introduced by the BNSS to prevent unwarranted criminal proceedings from progressing without giving the proposed accused a limited but meaningful opportunity to demonstrate that the complaint, even if taken at face value, does not disclose an offence.