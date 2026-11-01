Judicial Powers Under Section 34 Of The Arbitration And Conciliation Act, 1996: A Critical Analysis Of The Supreme Court’s Ruling In Gayatri Balasamy V. Isg Novasoft Technologies Limited

INTRODUCTION

An arbitral award can be set aside solely on the grounds specified in Section 34 of the Act. The objective of setting it aside is to alter the award, either partially or entirely. It restricts any challenge to an arbitral award solely to the remedy outlined in Sub-section (1) of Section 34.1 It narrows down the permissible grounds for contesting the award, as detailed in Sub-section (2) of Section 34.2 It establishes a relatively brief time frame under Sub-section (3) of Section 34 for filing an application to set aside the award.3 It allows the court to remit the award back to the arbitral tribunal to address and rectify any errors.

Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, governs the annulment of arbitral awards from arbitrations seated in India. Traditionally, this provision did not grant the setting aside court any authority to alter or amend parts of the award. This interpretation remained the prevailing legal stance until the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on April 30, 2025, in Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd.4 In this case, a 5-Judge Bench (with a 4:1 majority) reinterpreted Section 34 to recognize a limited power to modify arbitral awards. The Court also clarified the scope and constraints of this power, while addressing related matters such as the severability of awards and the specific authority to adjust interest amounts granted by arbitral tribunals.

Legal Position Prior to Balasamy

In NHAI v. M. Hakeem,5 a two-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court held that Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, does not confer any authority on courts to modify an arbitral award. The Court emphasized that allowing such modification would exceed judicial limits and encroach upon legislative powers. It observed that interpreting Section 34 to include modification would amount to overstepping boundaries clearly set by Parliament, which did not intend to vest courts with such power. Any such change, the Court noted, must come through legislative amendment, not judicial interpretation.

To address earlier cases where courts had altered arbitral awards, the Hakeem6 judgment clarified that those were decided under the Supreme Court’s exceptional powers under Article 142 of the Constitution,7 and not under Section 34. Further judicial pronouncements affirmed that although courts cannot modify an award, they may still set aside severable portions of it. This distinction was explained by the Delhi High Court in NHAI v. Trichy Thanjavur Expressway Ltd.,8 which stated that setting aside a part of an award is not the same as modifying it involves annulling only the objectionable portion while leaving the rest intact, without altering the arbitral tribunal’s substantive relief.

Legal Position After Balasamy

In the landmark Balasamy case,9 the Supreme Court clarified that although the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, does not explicitly authorize courts to modify or alter arbitral awards, a limited inherent power to do so exists. This inherent jurisdiction is meant to uphold justice and equity without breaching the procedural boundaries of Section 34. The majority of the Bench framed the central issue as:

to what extent can principles of fairness be accommodated without violating the jurisdictional scope of Section 34?

Partial Annulment of Severable Segments of an award

The Court reaffirmed that if a portion of an arbitral award is legally flawed but separable from the rest, courts may annul only the defective part. This principle has previously been followed by various High Courts, even when direct modification powers were believed not to exist.10

Acknowledgment of a Limited Power to Modify

In a significant departure from the earlier ruling in Hakeem, the Court held that Section 34’s silence on modification does not amount to a prohibition. Courts may grant relief that varies from the original award as long as it respects the framework of the Act. Moreover, the Court emphasized that insisting on only setting aside flawed awards could lead to unnecessary repetition of arbitration, defeating its purpose as an efficient dispute resolution mechanism.11

Boundaries of Permissible Modification

The Court was cautious in defining how far such modification powers extend. It limited this jurisdiction strictly to correcting obvious errors such as miscalculations, clerical slips, or typographical mistakes without engaging in any re-evaluation of the substance of the dispute.12 The Court noted that these corrections must be clear and indisputable; if any doubt or debate arises, the court must refrain from acting. This approach ensures the modification power is not misused as a backdoor to appellate review.13

Interest Awards

The judgment also distinguished between types of interest awarded:

Pendente lite interest (interest during arbitration) cannot be changed by the court, as this would involve a merits-based assessment. If the award on this point violates legal norms (like going against the contract), the remedy lies in setting aside or remitting it to the tribunal.

Post-award interest, however, can be modified, since its applicability often depends on facts emerging after the award is issued. The Court held that allowing modification in such cases does not involve reappraisal of the tribunal’s reasoning, but reflects changed post-award realities.14

CRITICAL ANALYSIS -

In a 4:1 majority ruling, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, concluded that courts may, in limited situations, alter an arbitral award under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Section 34 permits courts to set aside an award on restricted grounds, such as manifest illegality or inconsistency with public policy.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan dissented on specific aspects of the ruling. He took the view that a court does not have the authority to modify, alter, or vary an award unless such power is clearly granted by statute.

During the hearings in February, the Union government maintained that the 1996 Act does not support the power to “modify” arbitral awards. It argued that courts are only allowed to set aside awards either in full or in part and that only Parliament could confer any authority to modify an award by amending the statute. According to the Union, the judiciary cannot assume such power on its own.

In contrast, the respondents and intervenors claimed that recognising a limited judicial power to modify awards would make the arbitration process more efficient. They contended that the ability to modify was a narrower subset of the broader power to set aside an award.

Majority Opinion: Scope for Limited Modification Under Section 34

Delivering the majority judgment, CJI Khanna outlined certain circumstances under which courts may modify arbitral awards under Section 34. These include:

When the invalid part of an award can be separated from the valid portion. When correcting clerical, computational, or typographical mistakes that are apparent on the face of the record. When adjusting post-award interest, provided specific conditions (detailed in the ruling) are met. Through the exercise of Article 142 of the Constitution, which empowers the Supreme Court to pass orders to ensure “complete justice”, albeit with extreme caution.

The Court acknowledged that it had previously used Article 142 to alter arbitral awards, especially to adjust the interest component.

Dissenting Opinion: Modification Is Not Permitted Under Section 34

Justice Viswanathan disagreed with key elements of the majority's reasoning. He drew a distinction between “modification” and “severance”. Modification, he explained, involves altering or changing the content of the award, whereas severance is about removing an invalid part without altering the remainder. He agreed that severance is permissible under Section 34, but emphasized that modification is a separate issue that needs independent legal grounding. He also dismissed the argument that not reading modification power into Section 34 would lead to unreasonable outcomes. He gave two reasons:

Section 43(4) of the Act suspends the limitation period for initiating fresh arbitration if the earlier award is set aside, making it clear that fresh proceedings are an accepted legal consequence of setting aside an award. By opting for arbitration, parties have voluntarily chosen to depart from the regular court system. As such, their rights are defined strictly by the Arbitration Act, which does not include a power to modify awards.

Justice Viswanathan argued that interpreting a modification power into Section 34 would undermine the fundamental principles of arbitration. He also opposed the use of Article 142 to modify arbitral awards, warning that such use could introduce unpredictability into the system. Lastly, he disagreed with the majority on whether courts can modify post-award interest, holding that such changes are not permissible under Section 34.

CONCLUSION

The Supreme Court’s decision in Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd. marks a significant evolution in the interpretation of Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. By recognizing a limited judicial power to modify arbitral awards, the majority judgment has introduced a pragmatic approach aimed at enhancing the efficacy of arbitration without undermining its autonomy. This shift acknowledges the need to correct manifest errors and address post-award developments without necessitating a complete annulment and re-initiation of arbitral proceedings. However, the dissent by Justice Viswanathan rightly cautions against overstepping legislative intent and blurring the lines between judicial review and appellate intervention. While the majority’s view aligns with the goal of minimizing procedural delays and ensuring substantive justice, the concerns raised about judicial overreach and systemic uncertainty remain valid. Ultimately, the ruling opens the door to a more flexible arbitration regime but also underscores the need for clear legislative guidance to harmonize efficiency with the foundational principles of party autonomy and finality in arbitral awards.

Footnotes

1 The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, Sec 34(1).

2 The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, Sec 34(2).

3 The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, Sec 34(3).

4 Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd, 2025 INSC 605

5 (2021) 9 SCC 1.

6 (2021) 9 SCC 1.

7 Constitution of India, Art. 142.

8 2023 SCC OnLine Del 5183.

9 Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd, 2025 INSC 605

10 Ibid, para 33

11 Gayatri Balasamy v. ISG Novasoft Technologies Ltd, 2025 INSC 605, para 42, 43 and 44.

12 Ibid para 49 .

13 Ibid para 54.

14 Ibid para 76.