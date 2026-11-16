Celebrities in India play a crucial role in the cultural, social, and economic spheres. They are influential figures who shape public opinion, set trends, and inspire millions. Bollywood actors, sports personalities, and musicians often transcend their primary professions to become cultural icons. Their endorsements significantly impact brand value and consumer behaviour, making them vital to advertising. Therefore, celebrities have an ‘economic value’ attached to them, which can be exploited for commercial gains. The Courts in similar circumstances have granted protection to the personality rights of various such public figures.

The trend has gathered considerable momentum since then. In the last few years, several public figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Nagarjuna, Arijit Singh, Asha Bhosle and Suniel Shetty, have approached courts seeking protection against unauthorised commercial use of their names, images, voices and other distinctive attributes. The growing number of such proceedings, particularly those involving artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes and synthetic voices, reflects the increasing relevance of personality rights beyond the traditional context of celebrity endorsements.

Personality rights safeguard a person's identifiable attributes, including their name, photograph, voice, signature, likeness, or any distinctive traits. There is no denying that protection of goodwill and reputation of a celebrity is crucial to prevent unethical exploitation for commercial gains without their consent. However, there is a counterargument: since a celebrity's status is achieved through public recognition, should their name be used freely under the guise of free speech and expression since their lives are often considered “newsworthy”?

This article explores the ethical dilemmas and considerations in recognizing and enforcing personality rights, examining the balance between individual autonomy, public interest, and commercial exploitation.

I. Statutory protection granted to Personality Rights in the United States of America

In 1960, Prosser had categorised “right to privacy” as four different types of torts, the fourth one being “appropriation of the plaintiff’s name and likeness for the defendant’s benefit”, which in recent years has acquired the label of “right of publicity”. The right to publicity in the United States is governed by state-level laws, leading to variations in recognition across states. Nineteen states, including California and New York, have statutes protecting publicity rights. While no federal statute addresses these rights, they are acknowledged in the Restatement (Third) of Unfair Competition Act, 2005, which covers the 'Appropriation of the Commercial Value of a Person’s Identity.'

In California, Civil Code section 3344 protects the publicity rights of living individuals, preventing the unauthorized commercial use of their name, voice, signature, photograph, or likeness. It specifies the identifiable attributes of a person that are protected and requires prior consent for their use. The code also clarifies what constitutes "use" under this section, balancing protection with public interest considerations. New York does not recognize a common law right of publicity. Instead, claims must be made under Sections 50 and 51 of the New York Civil Rights Act, which protect against the unauthorized commercial use of a person’s name, portrait, or voice.

Statutory protection is crucial as it sets permissible limits that balance individual rights with public interest. Clearly defining what constitutes "use" is essential to ensure that the right to free speech and expression is not hindered. Instead, it specifies the limits of use where consent is required if a commercial element is involved in using a person’s identifiable attributes and provides remedies in case such use is beyond what is consented.

The laws in California and New York highlight the importance of statutory protection, especially given the ethical challenges discussed later in the article.

II. Understanding Personality Rights and its ethical foundations in India

Personality rights protect identifiable attributes of a person, such as their name, photograph, voice, signature, likeness, or any distinctive traits. It is the right to protect, control and profit from the use of one’s identifiable attributes. Although these rights theoretically apply to everyone, in practice, they are relevant mainly to those whose identity holds commercial value. While India does not have a specific statute exclusively dedicated to personality rights, these rights are protected under various laws and judicial interpretations.

Personality rights are considered to be a facet of Right to Privacy, which is essence is the right to be left alone. In K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India, (2017) 10 SCC 1, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court recognised that right to privacy is "intrinsic to life and personal liberty" and is inherently protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. Interestingly, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in his concurring opinion, went a step ahead and recognised personality rights within the ambit of right to privacy by stating that “Every individual should have a right to be able to exercise control over his/her own life and image as portrayed to the world and to control commercial use of his/her identity This also means that an individual may be permitted to prevent others from using his image, name and other aspects of his/her personal life and identity for commercial purposes without his/her consent”. It was recognised that not all truthful information should necessarily be made public, especially if it violates privacy rights, underscoring the need for balanced legal protection.

In ICC Development (International) Limited v Arvee Enterprises, 2003 (26) PTC 245 (Del), the Delhi High Court established that publicity rights are an aspect of privacy rights, protected under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. This view was further evolved by the Delhi High Court in DM Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. v. Infant Gift House, MANU/DE/2043/2010, wherein reliance was placed on Ali v. Playgirl Inc, which recognised that individuals have a proprietary interest in the profitability of their public reputation or persona and it was held that “the right of publicity protects against the unauthorized appropriation of an individual's very persona which would result in unearned commercial gain to another”. The judgment underscored that protecting these rights prevents unauthorized exploitation of an individual's persona for unjust commercial gain, viewing personality rights akin to an alienable property right connected with Article 21, rather than solely safeguarding personal integrity.

A significant development in this area is Sir Ratan Tata Trust & Anr. v. Dr. Rajat Srivastava & Ors., 2025 LiveLaw (Del) 154. In February 2025, the Delhi High Court decreed the suit brought by Ratan Tata Trust in relation to the unauthorised use of the name and photograph of the late Ratan Tata to promote an award ceremony for which nomination fees were being charged. The Court observed that “Ratan Tata” was a well-known personal name which had acquired a distinctive identity of its own and restrained the defendants from using the name and photograph without authorisation. Although the decision also rested on trademark and passing off considerations, it is relevant to the broader discussion on the protection of a person's name, goodwill and public persona. It also brings the question of protecting identity and legacy after death into sharper focus.

Therefore, at the heart of personality rights, lies the concept of individual autonomy and dignity. Unauthorized use of a person's image or name can lead to misrepresentation, defamation, or unwanted publicity, which can harm their reputation and sense of self-worth. In the age of social media, when “fake news” can have the implications of destroying an individual’s identity, it becomes imperative to recognise that individual autonomy and dignity ought to be protected. Further, central to the ethical justification of personality rights is the notion of consent. These rights are rooted in the ethical principle that individuals should have control over how their persona is used and portrayed. Individuals should have the authority to decide whether and how their image or likeness is used. This control is essential not only for safeguarding commercial interests but also for protecting personal dignity and preventing exploitation.

III. Ethical challenges underscore the importance of protecting personality rights.

Recently, Alia Bhatt’s face was digitally placed onto the body of another actress in a deepfake video. Other celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol have also fallen prey to such instances. Deepfakes are digitally altered images or recordings designed to falsely depict someone as doing or saying something they never actually did or said. The advent of deepfake technology and AI generated content has brought new ethical challenges to personality rights. These technologies can create highly realistic but unauthorized representations of individuals, often used for malicious purposes. The ethical dilemma here involves the protection of individuals from digital exploitation while considering the potential benefits of these technologies in creative fields.

The recent wave of litigation demonstrates that these concerns are no longer confined to isolated instances. Courts have been approached by public figures such as Arijit Singh, Asha Bhosle and Suniel Shetty in relation to the unauthorised use of their voices, images and other identifiable attributes, including through AI tools and online platforms. In June 2026, the Delhi High Court granted a permanent injunction in favour of Jackie Shroff, restraining unauthorised commercial use of his name, voice and other attributes across physical and digital media, including emerging technologies. These developments illustrate how personality rights are increasingly being invoked to address not only conventional merchandising and endorsements but also AI generated impersonation, deepfakes and digital replicas.

The ethical debate also extends to the posthumous use of a person's identity. Should individuals retain control over their persona after death? While some argue that posthumous rights protect the deceased's legacy and the interests of their family, others contend that such rights can unduly restrict free expression and cultural production. In the age of social media, when even the use of a hashtag has the power of reaching millions of people, it becomes important to recognise the implications of protecting the legacy of a deceased celebrity, which can often result in the spread of fake news and undue commercial exploitation of the deceased individual.

IV. Ethical Dilemmas in Enforcing Personality Rights

The complexities in enforcing the personality rights lies at the need to balance the same with the public’s right to information. Some of the complex issues are stated hereinbelow:

Balancing public interest and privacy: One of the significant ethical challenges is balancing the right to privacy with the public's right to information. While public figures have a legitimate right to control their image, the public also has an interest in accessing information about them. The ethical dilemma lies in determining where to draw the line between legitimate public interest and unwarranted intrusion into personal privacy. Commercial exploitation and free speech: The commercial aspect of personality rights introduces another layer of complexity. On one hand, individuals have the right to monetize their persona. On the other hand, restricting the use of personal attributes can conflict with the principles of free speech and expression. For instance, parody, satire, critical commentary and genuine criticism often involve the use of public figures' images or names.

In the garb of public interest, news cannot be damaging to the dignity of an individual. Certainly, free speech concerning a well-known individual is safeguarded, encompassing rights to information, authentic news, satire, parody, and genuine criticism. However, when such expression crosses a threshold, leading to tarnishing, damaging, or taking undue advantage of the individual's persona or associated attributes, it becomes unlawful.

At the same time, the growing number of celebrity protection orders should not be understood as creating an unrestricted right to prevent every reference to a public figure. In November 2026, while granting interim protection to actor Kriti Sanon, the Delhi High Court observed that personality rights do not constitute a single, all-encompassing cause of action and that the mere use of a person's identity is not, by itself, unlawful. The Court distinguished the commercial value protected by the right of publicity from personal interests such as privacy, dignity and reputation, and emphasised that claims must be identified with reference to the particular defendant and the specific content complained of. This approach is important in ensuring that protection against commercial misappropriation does not become a means to suppress legitimate reporting, criticism, parody or other forms of expression.

V. Balancing approach: the restrictions and exceptions involving Personality rights

The right to publicity has its certain restrictions and limitations, that can be seen from the various court decisions in India:

Consent: The Courts have often held that a person loses their right to bring action against the commercial use of his persona, if they have consented to such use. Therefore, commercial enrichment using someone’s persona is not prohibited as long as there is consent for the same. If the commercial use is something beyond what is consented, then the individual has a right to bring actions against the unconsented use. In the case of Anil Kapoor v. Simply Life India and others, 2023 SCC OnLine Del 6914, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor had filed a suit seeking protection of his own name, image, likeness, persona, voice and various other attributes of his personality against misuse of all hues over the internet without his consent. The Delhi High Court, while granting protection to personality rights of Anil Kapoor, observed that the Court cannot turn a blind eye to such misuse of a personality's name and other elements of his persona. Publication of “newsworthy” content: In Indian jurisprudence, Courts have consistently upheld the right to publish newsworthy material but within reasonable limits. The use of public records for publishing media is allowed as the information is considered to be in public domain. Therefore, depiction of information in movies, TV shows and other forms of media would be permitted as long as the same is in public domain. However, the same cannot be at the cost of infringing upon someone’s individual autonomy, dignity and undue commercial gains when consent for the same is required from the public figure. The Supreme Court, in Rajagopal v. State of T.N., 1995 AIR 264 affirmed that while the information in public domain can be published without consent, publishing someone's life story without authorization may infringe upon their right to privacy, leading to legal consequences. Similarly, the Madras High Court in Selvi J. Jayalalithaa v. Penguin Books India, (2014) 2 SCC 401, citing the Auto Shankar case, emphasized that private life unconnected to public activities deserves protection.

Granting statutory protection to personality rights becomes crucial due to the ethical considerations in the social media age. Common law jurisprudence does not comprehensively define the permissible limits and address the challenges directly that can emerge in the digital age, resulting in a gap that can permit such acts to go unpunished. There is a need for legislation that takes into consideration an individual’s rights to their persona while balancing the public interest at large.

VI. Conclusion

Publicity rights laws in India are still in their early stages. While there are some case-based examples to guide personality rights, the jurisprudence is still developing. In the digital age, relying solely on case laws is insufficient, especially considering the ethical implications involved. California and New York serve as excellent examples of the importance of statutory protection in the social media era. A complete ban on using a public figure’s name for news and other media based on publicly available information is not feasible. Establishing clear permissible limits by the way of a statute would define what constitutes "consent" and “permissible use” while considering public interest, ensuring that no one is penalized for publishing newsworthy content in public domain.

The position has, however, developed significantly since the early cases discussed above. The proceedings involving Ratan Tata's name and legacy, as well as the increasing number of actions brought by actors, musicians and other public figures, demonstrate that courts are being called upon to address a wider range of personality rights concerns. The recent judicial approach also indicates the need for a case specific assessment, rather than treating every unauthorised reference to a person's identity as an infringement.

The ethical complexities of personality rights require a careful and considered approach. Balancing individual autonomy, public interest, and commercial exploitation involves navigating a maze of ethical dilemmas. Profiting from a celebrity's persona without their consent cannot be allowed, as it could lead to unrestricted creation of content at the expense of their dignity, respect, and their right to manage and profit from their own identity. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had rightly carved out an exception in the Puttuswamy case by stating that the truthful information that breaches privacy may also require protection. However, such protection against publication of truthful information is not clearly laid down even in common law jurisprudence. As society continues to evolve, the ethical framework for personality rights must adapt to new challenges, ensuring that the dignity and autonomy of individuals are protected while fostering a culture of respect and fairness. Understanding these ethical nuances is crucial for developing a just and equitable system that honours both individual rights and public interests.