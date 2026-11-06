Personality Rights In India: A Practical Guide For Brands, Ad Agencies And AI Companies

Over the last four years, the Delhi and Bombay High Courts have granted a long series of interim injunctions protecting the name, image, voice and likeness of film actors, singers and other public figures, many of them directed against unknown defendants and covering AI-generated content. The relief has usually been broad, sought and granted under the single heading of "personality rights". On 29 October 2026, in Kriti Sanon v. BBE Marketing Inc. & Ors., the Delhi High Court granted the actor similar protection against impersonating accounts, morphed and AI-generated content, chatbots, voice models and pornographic deepfakes. However, it did so on a markedly different footing.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav held, prima facie, that "personality rights" is not a single cause of action, but a description of several distinct claims, each with its own elements, defences and remedies. The rights are available to every individual, not only to celebrities. The mere use of a person's identity is not, by itself, unlawful. A plaintiff must therefore specify, defendant by defendant and item by item, which claim is made, and interim relief must be equally specific. In the Court's words, "All the claims in a suit of this kind cannot be put under one umbrella and met with one omnibus injunction."

The order is interim. The observations are prima facie, the contested questions are to be decided after the contesting defendants are heard, and the matter is listed on 10 December 2026. A coordinate bench of the same court is also examining the scope of personality rights in suits filed by Janhvi Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Aaradhya Bachchan. Nonetheless, the order is the clearest judicial statement so far of how such claims should be analysed. This article sets out the legal framework for personality rights in India, where its gaps lie, how it applies to AI, which claims can and cannot be brought, and what the Kriti Sanon order changes, before turning to what it means for brands, advertising and influencer businesses, AI companies and platforms.

Personality Rights: A Label, Not A Law

There is no statute in India that creates a "personality right". As the Court observed in Kriti Sanon, no statute creates the composite right as it is usually pleaded. The expression describes a person's interest in controlling the use of their identity, i.e. their name, image, likeness, voice, signature and other distinctive attributes, and it draws on several separate sources of law.

Source What it protects Key limitation Constitutional privacy (Article 21) Dignity and autonomy, including control over the publication of personal information Primarily a right against the State; its application between private parties has developed through case law Right of publicity The commercial value of a person's identity, which can be licensed Judge-made; its scope and limits remain to be settled at trial Passing off Goodwill, against misrepresentation of endorsement or association Requires a misrepresentation and damage to goodwill Defamation (civil, and Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023) Reputation High threshold for restraining speech before trial Trade Marks Act, 1999 A name or other indicium registered as a trade mark, and passing off, which Section 27 preserves Infringement requires a registered mark used in relation to goods or services Copyright Act, 1957, Sections 38, 38A and 38B Performers' rights in their performances and moral rights against distortion of them Protects performances, not identity as such; copyright in a photograph usually belongs to the photographer, not the subject Information Technology Act, 2000, Sections 66C, 66D, 66E, 67 and 67A Criminal remedies for identity theft, cheating by personation using a computer resource, capture or publication of private images, and obscene or sexually explicit material Criminal provisions, not a civil property right in identity

The constitutional foundation lies in the Supreme Court's decisions on privacy. In R. Rajagopal v. State of Tamil Nadu (1994), the Court recognised the right to be let alone and held that publishing a person's life story without consent could violate privacy. In K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India (2017), the nine-judge Bench held privacy to be a fundamental right, and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in a concurring opinion, observed that every individual should be able to control the commercial use of their identity.

How The Courts Built the Doctrine

The right of publicity was first recognised by the Delhi High Court in ICC Development (International) Ltd. v. Arvee Enterprises (2003), which held that it vests in individuals and not in events or corporations. In Titan Industries Ltd. v. Ramkumar Jewellers (2012), the same court held that it includes the right to control the commercial use of one's persona.

The modern line of cases began with Amitabh Bachchan v. Rajat Nagi in November 2022, in which the Delhi High Court granted an ex parte interim injunction against the unauthorised use of the actor's name, image, voice and other attributes, including against unknown defendants. In Anil Kapoor v. Simply Life India in September 2023, the court extended similar protection to AI-generated and deepfake content. In July 2024, in Arijit Singh v. Codible Ventures LLP, the Bombay High Court restrained AI platforms from cloning the singer's voice, observing that making tools available to convert any voice into a celebrity's voice without permission violates personality rights. Similar orders followed in 2025 and 2026 for a large number of public figures, including, in March 2026, an order in Sonakshi Sinha v. Character Technologies Inc. that covered AI chatbot platforms.

Two strands in the case law pull in different directions. Many orders have treated celebrity status as the starting point for the claim. However, in Krishna Kishore Singh v. Sarla A. Saraogi (2023), Justice C. Hari Shankar held that a separate set of "celebrity rights" was legally unacceptable and that personality rights belong to everyone, and also that the publicity and personality rights of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were not heritable and did not pass to his father. Kriti Sanon follows the second strand.

Where The Gaps Lie

Because the doctrine has been built largely through interim orders, several important questions remain unsettled.

No statutory definition. There is no statutory list of protected attributes, no statutory test for infringement and no statutory set of defences. Interim orders, not trials. Most of the leading cases were decided at the interim stage, frequently ex parte and against unidentified defendants. The tests applied at that stage are prima facie and have rarely been worked out after a full hearing. Who qualifies. The case law has been inconsistent on whether fame is a condition of the right or only relevant to its value. Death and transfer. Whether publicity rights survive death or can be assigned has not been settled by a higher court. The Delhi High Court has held that they are not heritable, while amicus submissions in the pending suits have argued that a person's image is property that can be sold or inherited. Attributes beyond the statutes. Voice, mannerisms, style of delivery and catchphrases are protected, if at all, only through the judge-made doctrine, since the statutes protect registered marks and recorded performances rather than identity itself. Data protection. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 does not apply to personal data that a person has made, or caused to be made, publicly available, which excludes much of the material that public figures' identities are built on. Free speech. The boundary between protected expression, such as satire, parody, memes and fan works, and actionable misuse has not been drawn authoritatively, which is the concern the Kriti Sanon order and the amici in the pending suits address.

Personality Rights And AI

Artificial intelligence has changed the nature of these disputes in two ways. It allows convincing synthetic images, video and voice to be produced at scale, and it creates products, such as chatbots and voice models, whose commercial value lies in presenting themselves as a particular person.

The regulatory framework has responded through the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026, which came into force on 20 February 2026. They bring "synthetically generated information", i.e. audio, visual or audio-visual content artificially or algorithmically created or altered so that it appears real, within the intermediary framework. Intermediaries offering tools to create such content must label it and, where technically feasible, embed metadata or provenance markers. Deceptive synthetic depictions of people are specifically prohibited, and significant social media intermediaries must obtain declarations from users on whether content is synthetic. Takedown or disabling of access under lawful orders must now take place within three hours, reduced from 36 hours.

These Rules impose obligations on intermediaries. They do not create a private right of action in a person's identity, and the person whose likeness is misused must still rely on the claims described above, or on the criminal provisions of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

What Claims Can Be Brought, And What Cannot

Drawing the framework and the Kriti Sanon order together, the position can be summarised as follows.

Claims that can be brought, if their elements are met

Passing off or false endorsement. Where content or a product falsely suggests that the person endorses it or is associated with it, for example a fake "official" account or an advertisement implying endorsement. Misappropriation of publicity value. Where a person's identity is used to capture its commercial value without consent, including, on the Court's prima facie view in Kriti Sanon, chatbots and voice models presented as the person. Privacy and dignity. Where content intrudes into private life or affronts dignity, such as morphed, sexually explicit or deepfake material. Where content is false and damaging to reputation, subject to the high threshold for pre-trial restraint. Statutory IP. Trade mark infringement where a name is registered and used as a mark, and performers' rights under the Copyright Act where a recorded performance is exploited or distorted. Criminal complaints. Under the IT Act provisions on identity theft, personation, privacy and obscene or sexually explicit content, and under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Claims that are unlikely to succeed

Mere use, without more. The Court held that use of a person's identity is not by itself unlawful. A further element, such as misrepresentation, commercial appropriation, intrusion on privacy or defamation, is required. Restraint of protected expression. The injunction in Kriti Sanon expressly does not restrain news, reviews, criticism, commentary, satire, parody, caricature or fan expression outside the specified categories. Claims by heirs. On the Delhi High Court's ruling in Krishna Kishore Singh, personality rights are not heritable, so heirs cannot assert them after the person's death. Claims to photographs owned by others. Where the complaint is about a photograph, copyright in it generally belongs to the photographer or commissioner, and any claim must be tested under copyright law. Omnibus claims. A suit that bundles all complaints under the single label of personality rights, without pleading each claim against each defendant, is now open to challenge.

What The Kriti Sanon Order Changes

The order makes six changes to the way personality rights claims will be pleaded and decided in Delhi, at least until the coordinate bench rules in the pending suits.

Personality rights are an umbrella. The expression describes the right of publicity, passing off, privacy, defamation and, where their conditions are met, rights under the Trade Marks Act and the Copyright Act, including performers' rights. Putting them under one label does not lower the threshold for any of them. Commercial and personal interests are distinct. The right of publicity protects commercial value and can be licensed. Privacy, dignity and reputation are personal and cannot be assigned. Publicity has roots in privacy but is not the same thing, and passing off requires a misrepresentation of endorsement or association. The rights belong to everyone. Fame is relevant to commercial value and to the loss caused by misuse, but it is not a condition of the right. Specific pleading and specific relief. Claims must be pleaded defendant-wise and content-wise, with supporting material, and interim relief must be equally specific. AI products engage both interests. On a prima facie view, chatbots, voice models and the image-generation service complained of appeared to appropriate the commercial value of the actor's identity and to affront her dignity, and the pornographic deepfakes had no expressive value. Whether merchandise in which the image is itself the product falls within the right of publicity was left open. The order as actual knowledge. The Court treated intermediaries as parties for compliance rather than as wrongdoers, and required takedown directions to identify the specific material. The actor had written to intermediaries on 27 August 2026, and three did not respond. The Court held that its order would itself constitute actual knowledge for the purposes of Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules, which now requires action within the shortened timelines.

The interim directions required identified URLs to be removed, directed the authorities to issue blocking directions for specified websites, required intermediaries to provide subscriber information and IP logs for identified pages within three weeks, and restrained specified defendants from impersonating content, sexually explicit or morphed material, AI-generated content, chatbots or voice models presented as the actor, and the merchandise on record.

The Debate That Remains Open

The Kriti Sanon order should be read alongside the proceedings before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani in the Janhvi Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Aaradhya Bachchan suits. In October 2026, amicus Gautam Bhatia submitted that a standalone personality rights claim with a broad John Doe injunction is unknown to Indian law, that commercial gain alone should not justify an injunction without a further element such as deception or false association, and that satire, parody, memes and fan works should generally be protected. Amicus Rohan Alva, in the Vivek Oberoi suit, proposed separate categories of claims with their own tests and argued that a person's image is property that can be sold or passed to heirs.

Hence, the analytical approach in Kriti Sanon is consistent with much of the amicus submissions, but questions such as transferability, the test for actionable commercial use and the role of platform grievance processes before litigation remain to be decided.

What It Means Commercially

For brands, advertising agencies and influencer platforms

Use is not prohibited, but implied endorsement is the risk. Referring to or depicting a real person is not automatically unlawful. The principal risks are suggesting endorsement or association that does not exist, using the person's identity to capture its commercial value without a licence, and intruding on privacy or dignity. License what you use. Where a campaign relies on a person's identity for commercial value, a written licence is the safest basis. Licences should expressly address AI-generated or altered versions of the person's image and voice, since the right of publicity is licensable but the personal interests in privacy and dignity are not. Check the copyright separately. Permission from the person does not clear the copyright in a photograph or recording, which may belong to someone else.

For AI product companies

Persona products carry the highest risk. Chatbots, voice models and image-generation features that present themselves as a real person were found, prima facie, to engage both commercial and dignity interests. Such features should not be offered without consent. Comply with the 2026 IT Rules. Intermediaries offering synthetic content tools are subject to labelling, metadata and takedown obligations, and to the prohibition on deceptive synthetic depictions of real people.

For platforms

Respond to specific notices and orders promptly. The Court's treatment of its order as actual knowledge under Rule 3(1)(d), combined with the three-hour timeline, means that platforms named in such orders should have processes to act on them immediately.

Drafting a takedown request or suit after Kriti Sanon

Identify each item of content by URL, and each defendant responsible for it. State the specific claim for each item, i.e. passing off, publicity, privacy, defamation, trade mark, copyright or a criminal provision, and the material supporting it. Distinguish commercial misuse from intrusions on privacy and dignity, since the remedies and defences differ. Seek relief tailored to the identified content, and expect broad restraints on unidentified future content to be scrutinised more closely than before. Write to the platforms first and keep a record, since a failure to respond may be relevant when the court considers relief against them.

Conclusion

Personality rights in India have grown quickly, largely through interim orders granted to well-known plaintiffs against largely unknown defendants. The Kriti Sanon order does not withdraw that protection. The actor obtained relief against impersonation, morphed and sexually explicit material, AI chatbots and voice models, and pornographic deepfakes. However, it changes the basis on which such relief is granted. The rights belong to everyone, but using a face, a name or a voice is not wrong in itself. Each complaint must be tied to a recognised claim, against an identified defendant, in respect of identified content. For businesses, that means a clearer space within which lawful references to real people can be made, and a sharper line around endorsement, commercial appropriation and AI personas. For claimants, it means that the omnibus injunction, at least in the form it has taken so far, is likely to give way to more specific pleading and more specific relief.