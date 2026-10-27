AI Training Data, Copyright Risk And Commercial Liability: What Businesses Need To Know

On 8 October 2026, USA Today Co. and its affiliated newspaper companies, which publish 19 titles including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press and The Arizona Republic, sued seven OpenAI entities in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint alleges that OpenAI copied their journalism to train its models, stripped identifying information from it, and now uses those models to give ChatGPT users summaries that substitute for the original reporting. The publishers seek more than USD 250 million in damages, an injunction and an order for the destruction of models and training sets containing their content.

These are allegations, not findings, and none of them has yet been tested in court. However, the case is a useful lens for any business building, buying or integrating AI tools, because it separates neatly into the three distinct ways in which copyrighted material can create legal exposure, i.e., how training data is acquired, what the system produces, and whether those outputs compete with the original work. The short answer to what businesses need to know is that each of these risks arises at a different point in the life of an AI system, falls on different parties, and requires a different response, and that contracts are currently doing much of the work that the law has not yet settled.

This article uses the USA Today complaint as a case study, explains how the issues are being approached in the United States, India and elsewhere, and sets out how businesses can assess data provenance, licensing rights, output exposure and the allocation of IP risk in their contracts. It is written for technology companies, procurement and legal teams, and businesses deploying AI in their products and operations.

The USA Today Complaint in Brief

According to the complaint and reports of it, the publishers allege that more than 160,000 entries from their websites appear in WebText, a dataset OpenAI built for training GPT-2, including over 83,000 from usatoday.com, and that their content also appears in other training corpora. They allege that OpenAI collected material from behind paywalls, used tools designed to remove copyright management information such as author names and titles, and trained a series of models from GPT-1 to its most recent releases on that material. They further allege that, when tested, GPT-5.6 located and summarised specific articles in ways that tracked the structure and substance of the original reporting, diverting readers from their websites and reducing subscription, advertising and licensing revenue.

The publishers also point to OpenAI's paid licensing agreements with other news organisations as evidence that it understood a licence was needed. They have asked the court to treat the case as related to the consolidated proceedings against OpenAI already pending before Judge Sidney Stein in the same court (No. 25-md-3143), in which The New York Times and other publishers are plaintiffs and in which OpenAI and Microsoft filed cross-motions for summary judgment on fair use in September 2026. Since the outcome of those motions may affect how this case proceeds, and whether it proceeds at all in the near term, readers should check the current docket before relying on its procedural position.

Three Different Risks, Three Different Questions

The complaint is useful precisely because it does not rest on one theory. It raises three distinct legal questions, together with a fourth relating to copyright management information.

Risk What USA Today alleges The legal question Who in the supply chain is most exposed Acquisition and training Copying of articles, including paywalled content, into training datasets Whether copying works to train a model is infringement, or is excused, for example as fair use in the US or fair dealing in India Model developers, and businesses training or fine-tuning their own models Reproduction in outputs Outputs summarising specific articles and tracking their expression Whether a particular output reproduces a substantial part of protected expression Developers and deployers whose products publish or display outputs Competition with the original Outputs substituting for reading the newspapers, reducing their revenue Whether market harm defeats a fair use defence, and the measure of damages Developers, and deployers offering news, research or content services Removal of copyright management information Stripping of author names, titles and similar information Whether the removal was knowing and facilitates infringement under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act Developers and data providers

Each of these deserves separate attention, because a defence to one does not answer the others.

Training: Where the Law Is Most Unsettled

Whether training a model on copyrighted works infringes copyright remains the most contested question, and courts have not given a uniform answer. In the United States, two decisions in June 2025 found training to be fair use on the facts before them. In Bartz v. Anthropic, the court held that training on lawfully purchased books was fair use, but that keeping pirated copies in a central library was not, and the case later settled for USD 1.5 billion. In Kadrey v. Meta, the court ruled for Meta largely because the authors had not proved market harm, while signalling that such harm could be decisive in other cases. In Germany, the Munich Regional Court held in November 2025 that a model's memorisation of song lyrics infringed copyright.

India has its own version of the same question. In July 2026, the Delhi High Court refused interim relief to ANI in its suit against OpenAI, holding on a prima facie basis that storing works for training fell within fair dealing for private or personal use, including research, under Section 52(1)(a) of the Copyright Act, 1957. That order is provisional and is under appeal. Separately, a working paper published by a committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in December 2025 proposed a mandatory blanket licence for AI training, with statutory royalties rather than a right for owners to opt out.

The common thread is that how data was acquired matters as much as how it was used. The distinction in Bartz between purchased and pirated copies, and the USA Today allegations about paywalled content and the removal of identifying information, show that a business which cannot explain where its training data came from may lose a defence it would otherwise have had.

Outputs: A Separate and More Familiar Risk

Even if training is lawful, an output that reproduces a substantial part of a protected work may infringe. This is a more familiar copyright question, and it is often more dangerous for businesses that deploy AI rather than build it, because they are the ones publishing the output to customers or the public.

The risk is particularly acute where an AI system retrieves current content from the web or a document store and summarises it in real time. The Delhi High Court in the ANI case found it likely that the outputs complained of came from retrieval of live content rather than memorised training data, and declined to decide whether retrieval infringes because it had not been pleaded. USA Today's allegations about summaries that track the structure of specific articles fall into the same territory. Thus, a business offering a tool that answers questions using third-party content should assume that its outputs, and not only the underlying model, will be scrutinised.

Competition: Why Market Harm Matters

The third risk is economic rather than technical. Under US fair use analysis, the effect of the use on the market for the original work is a central factor, and the publishers' case rests heavily on the allegation that ChatGPT's answers make it unnecessary for users to visit their websites. In India, the Delhi High Court likewise weighed the absence of evidence of lost subscribers or syndication revenue in ANI's case. Hence, the closer an AI product comes to replacing the work it draws on, rather than transforming it, the weaker any fair use or fair dealing argument is likely to be.

For businesses, this means that product design is itself a legal decision. Features which summarise or reproduce content in a way that removes the need to consult the source, particularly news, research or paid content, carry more risk than features which use content to answer different questions or direct users back to the source.

What Businesses Should Do: Developing, Procuring and Integrating AI

The appropriate response depends on where a business sits in the AI supply chain.

Businesses developing or fine-tuning models should document the provenance of every dataset, including where it came from, under what terms it was obtained, and whether it includes content behind paywalls or subject to opt-outs. They should prefer licensed or clearly permitted data for commercial models, respect machine-readable reservations such as robots.txt, preserve rather than strip copyright management information, and test models for memorisation and verbatim reproduction before release.

Businesses procuring AI tools should ask vendors how their models were trained, what data sources were used, and whether they hold licences for content used in retrieval features. Several large providers have offered intellectual property indemnities to enterprise customers since 2023, but these are usually subject to conditions, such as using the provider's content filters and not deliberately prompting for infringing output, and to caps. Those conditions should be read carefully, as a breach may remove the protection precisely when it is needed.

Businesses integrating AI into their own products carry the most direct output risk, because the output appears under their name. They should consider limiting verbatim reproduction, attributing and linking to sources, restricting retrieval to licensed or owned content, and monitoring outputs for complaints.

Allocating IP Risk in Contracts

Until the law settles, contracts will allocate most of this risk. Agreements for the development, licensing or supply of AI tools should address:

Warranties on training data. The provider should warrant that it has the rights necessary for the data used to train and operate the system, or at least disclose the categories of data used. Intellectual property indemnities. The indemnity should cover third-party claims arising from both training data and outputs, with clear conditions and a liability cap that reflects the potential exposure rather than the contract value. Retrieval and content licences. Where the tool retrieves third-party content, the agreement should state who is responsible for licensing it. Output controls and cooperation. The provider should maintain filters against verbatim reproduction and cooperate in responding to infringement complaints, including by removing or blocking content. Remedies if a model is enjoined. Given that the USA Today publishers seek destruction of models trained on their content, agreements should address what happens if a model must be withdrawn or retrained, including replacement, refunds and termination rights. Customer-side obligations. Deployers should accept reasonable obligations not to prompt for infringing content, and providers should not be able to rely on vague use restrictions to avoid indemnity obligations.

Conclusion

The USA Today lawsuit does not change the law. It is a set of allegations, its procedural course may depend on the summary judgment motions pending in the consolidated New York litigation, and it may take years to resolve. However, it shows clearly how copyright risk in AI arises at three different points, i.e., when data is acquired, when outputs are generated and when those outputs compete with the original work. Courts in the United States, Germany and India are answering these questions differently, and India's own framework may change if the government pursues a statutory licensing model. Thus, businesses cannot wait for a settled rule. Those that know where their data comes from, design products that complement rather than replace their sources, and allocate IP risk clearly in their contracts will be best placed whichever way the law develops.