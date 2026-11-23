Delhi High Court Confirms Interim Injunction Protecting Shah Namkeen’s ‘HOT MIX’ Mark Against Jabsons Foods

Summary

The Delhi High Court, in Mr. Sunit Shah, Proprietor of M/s. Shah Namkeen v. M/s. Jabsons Foods Pvt. Ltd., confirmed the interim injunction restraining Jabsons Foods from using the mark “HOT MIX” in relation to namkeen, snacks and allied goods. The Court held that the Plaintiff had established a prima facie case of trademark infringement and passing off, observing that the Defendant had adopted the essential feature of the Plaintiff’s registered label.

Facts of the Case

The Plaintiff claimed to have commenced its business in 1977 and adopted the marks SHAH, SHAH NAMKEEN and SHAH HOT MIX in the same year. The Plaintiff was the registered proprietor of the device mark under Registration No. 2309592 in Class 30, pursuant to an application filed on 3 April 2012, claiming use since 1 April 1977. The Plaintiff relied upon invoices, advertisements and sales records to establish use of HOT MIX in relation to namkeen since at least the mid-1990s.

The Defendant commenced using “HOT MIX” for its namkeen products in October 2023. Upon discovering the Defendant’s products during a market survey in the last week of June 2024, the Plaintiff instituted the present suit in July 2024. By an order dated 2 August 2024, the Court granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction. The Defendant subsequently filed an application under Order XXXIX Rule 4 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, seeking vacation of the injunction.

Issue before the Court

Whether the Defendant’s use of “HOT MIX” amounted to infringement and passing off, or whether the expression was descriptive and common to the trade

Findings of the Court

The Court observed that the disclaimer attached to the Plaintiff’s registration did not, by itself, negate the rights claimed on the basis of longstanding use. It further held that the expression “HOT MIX”, when considered as a whole, was suggestive rather than descriptive in relation to namkeen. The Defendant had failed to establish that the expression was commonly used in the trade or that it had become publici juris.

The Court also rejected the Defendant’s reliance on photographs of third-party packaging, noting the absence of evidence regarding the extent of such use or the market presence of the concerned traders. Mere instances of third-party use were insufficient to establish that the expression was common to the trade.

On comparing the rival labels, the Court found that “HOT MIX” constituted the dominant feature of both, appearing prominently in large and bold lettering, with the respective house marks placed above it in comparatively smaller lettering (Plaintiff - Defendant -

The differences in colour scheme and packaging, as well as the addition of the house mark “JABSONS”, did not overcome the similarity arising from the adoption of the essential feature of the Plaintiff’s registered mark.

The Court further held that the defence under Section 30(2)(a) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, was unavailable, since the Defendant was using “HOT MIX” as the name and mark of its product, rather than merely describing its characteristics. Accordingly, the Court found a prima facie likelihood of confusion and infringement under Section 29(2)(b) of the Act, in addition to a prima facie case of passing off.

Held

The Court confirmed the interim injunction dated 2 August 2024, allowed the Plaintiff’s application under Order XXXIX Rules 1 and 2 CPC, and dismissed the Defendant’s application under Order XXXIX Rule 4 CPC.

The Defendant was restrained, until final adjudication of the suit, from manufacturing, selling, advertising or otherwise dealing in namkeen, snacks or allied and cognate goods under “HOT MIX” or any mark or label identical or deceptively similar to the Plaintiff’s registered mark. The Court clarified that the Defendant could continue using its house mark “JABSONS” and the individual words “hot” or “mix” in their ordinary descriptive sense, provided that the expression “HOT MIX”, or any deceptively similar expression, was not used as a name, mark or label for its goods.

Conclusion

The decision reiterates that the descriptiveness of a composite expression must be assessed as a whole and that a plea of common-to-trade use must be supported by evidence of actual market use and its extent. The Court’s findings, however, were expressly confined to the prima facie determination of the interim applications and remain subject to final adjudication of the suit.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Holds Pre-Institution Mediation Not Mandatory in Commercial Suit Seeking Urgent Interim Relief

Summary

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, in Naivedya Associates v. M/s. Kriti Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., dismissed a petition challenging the rejection of an application under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. The Court held that although the filing of a returned plaint before a competent court constitutes a fresh institution of the suit, pre-institution mediation under Section 12-A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, is not mandatory where the suit contemplates urgent interim relief.

Facts of the Case

The dispute arose from an alleged trademark infringement involving the marks “KRITI” and “KIRTI”, claimed by the Respondent, and “NAV KIRTI”, used by the Petitioner.

The Respondent initially instituted a suit seeking permanent injunction and urgent interim relief before the Commercial Court at Shahdara, Karkardooma, Delhi. An ex-parte interim injunction was granted on 20 March 2021. However, upon the Petitioner’s objection to territorial jurisdiction, the Delhi Court, by order dated 6 March 2023, directed the return of the plaint, granting liberty to institute the suit before the competent court within six weeks.

The Respondent thereafter presented the suit before the Commercial Court at Indore on 13 July 2023 and, on 8 September 2023, filed an application under Section 151 CPC seeking continuation of the interim protection granted by the Delhi Court.

The Petitioner sought rejection of the plaint under Order VII Rule 11 CPC, contending that the suit instituted at Indore was a fresh proceeding and was barred for non-compliance with the mandatory requirement of pre-institution mediation under Section 12-A. The Commercial Court dismissed the application on 27 April 2026, prompting the present petition under Article 227 of the Constitution.

Issue Before the Court

Whether a suit instituted afresh upon return of the plaint for presentation before a competent court was required to undergo pre-institution mediation under Section 12-A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015, notwithstanding its prayer for urgent interim relief.

Findings of the Court

The Division Bench, comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jai Kumar Pillai, accepted that, in view of the Supreme Court’s decision in EXL Careers v. Frankfinn Aviation Services Private Limited, the presentation of a returned plaint before a competent court constitutes a fresh institution. Accordingly, the suit at Indore was instituted on 13 July 2023, after the cut-off date of 20 August 2022 prescribed in Patil Automation Private Limited v. Rakheja Engineers Private Limited.

However, the Court clarified that the mandatory requirement under Section 12-A applies to commercial suits which do not contemplate urgent interim relief. Relying upon the statutory language and the decisions in Yamini Manohar v. T.K.D. Keerthi and Dhanbad Fuels Private Limited v. Union of India, the Court held that the statutory exception for urgent interim relief remains available.

The Court observed that the Respondent had initially sought and obtained urgent interim protection before the Delhi Court and had subsequently filed an application before the Indore Court seeking continuation of such protection. For determining the applicability of Section 12-A, the relevant consideration was whether the suit contemplated urgent interim relief, and not whether the earlier interim order passed by the Delhi Court was legally valid.

Held

The Court held that the suit instituted at Indore contemplated urgent interim relief and was, therefore, exempt from the requirement of pre-institution mediation under Section 12-A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015. Finding no jurisdictional error or patent illegality in the order of the Commercial Court, the High Court dismissed the petition and affirmed the order dated 27 April 2026. The trial court was directed to proceed with the trial in accordance with law.

Conclusion

The decision clarifies that although the presentation of a returned plaint before a competent court constitutes a fresh institution, such institution does not, by itself, attract the requirement of pre-institution mediation where the suit falls within the statutory exception for urgent interim relief under Section 12-A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015.

Delhi High Court Grants Ex-Parte Injunction Against Unauthorised Use of SolidWorks Software, Restrains Deletion of Digital Evidence

Summary

The Delhi High Court, in Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corp. & Anr. v. Chakr Innovation Private Limited, granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction restraining Chakr Innovation Private Limited from using, accessing, installing, reproducing or distributing pirated, unlicensed or unauthorised versions of the plaintiffs’ SolidWorks software. The Court also directed the defendant to preserve the identified computer systems and refrain from deleting relevant digital evidence, including data, log files and software installations.

Facts of the Case

The plaintiffs, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corp. and its Indian subsidiary, alleged that the defendant was using unauthorised versions of their SolidWorks software for commercial purposes. The plaintiffs asserted ownership of copyright in the software programmes and stated that their customers were permitted to use the software only in accordance with the applicable licence terms.

According to the plaintiffs, their Phone Home technology monitored software usage and generated infringement reports where the use was found to be inconsistent with the applicable licence terms. These reports were maintained through an internal database known as the Exalead Portal.

The plaintiffs alleged that, despite holding 26 licences, the defendant had continued using unauthorised versions of the software. They stated that infringement hits had been recorded across at least 12 computer systems, with the last such instance detected in July 2026. The infringement reports reflected a total of 160 hits between November 2023 and July 2026.

The plaintiffs had previously issued communications and a cease-and-desist notice to the defendant, followed by settlement discussions and pre-litigation mediation, which ultimately failed. Consequently, the plaintiffs instituted the present suit seeking, inter alia, urgent interim protection against the alleged unauthorised use.

Issue before the Court

Whether the plaintiffs had established a prima facie case warranting an ex-parte ad interim injunction against the alleged unauthorised use of their copyrighted software and whether the identified computer systems and related digital evidence required protection pending adjudication.

Findings of the Court

The Court observed that Plaintiff No. 1 prima facie appeared to be the owner of copyright in the SolidWorks software programmes, which were protected under the Copyright Act, 1957, read with the International Copyright Order, 1999.

The Court further noted that the infringement hits recorded through the Phone Home technology prima facie demonstrated the use of unauthorised or pirated versions of SolidWorks on at least 12 computer systems traced to the defendant’s organisation. The reports reflected 160 infringement hits, several of which were associated with the defendant’s own email domain.

Taking into account the infringement data, the frequency of the alleged unauthorised use and the plaintiffs’ apprehension of continued infringement, the Court held that a prima facie case had been made out. It also found that the balance of convenience favoured the plaintiffs and that the failure to grant immediate protection could result in irreparable loss and injury that would be difficult to quantify in monetary terms.

Held

The Court granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction, operative until the next date of hearing, restraining the defendant, its principal officers, directors, agents and persons acting on its behalf from directly or indirectly using, accessing or installing any pirated, unlicensed or unauthorised software programmes of the plaintiffs, or reproducing and distributing such software in contravention of the applicable licence terms.

Additionally, the defendant was restrained from formatting the identified computer systems or erasing any data, log files, installations or other material relating to the plaintiffs’ copyrighted software programmes.

Conclusion

The order highlights the importance of digital evidence in establishing alleged software piracy and securing interim protection in copyright infringement proceedings. By directing preservation of the identified computer systems and associated data, the Court has sought to ensure that potentially relevant digital evidence remains available for further proceedings. The observations and directions are, however, prima facie in nature and subject to further consideration after hearing the defendant.

Delhi High Court Grants Ex-Parte Injunction to Goldmedal Electricals Against Use of ‘GOLDMEDAL PLY AND BOARDS’

Summary

The Delhi High Court, in Goldmedal Electricals Pvt. Ltd. v. Jimmy Thoppilan & Ors., granted an ex parte ad interim injunction restraining the defendants from using the mark ‘GOLDMEDAL PLY AND BOARDS’ or any deceptively similar mark in relation to plywood and allied goods. The Court prima facie found that the defendants had dishonestly adopted the plaintiff’s registered mark and were attempting to exploit its goodwill and reputation.

Facts of the Case

Goldmedal Electricals claimed continuous use of the mark ‘GOLDMEDAL’ through its predecessor since 1979 and relied upon multiple trademark registrations, including its earliest registration dating back to 1986, along with copyright registration for its artistic work

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants were manufacturing and selling plywood, block boards, PVC boards and allied goods under the mark ‘GOLDMEDAL PLY AND BOARDS /

It was further alleged that the defendants had copied the plaintiff’s distinctive lettering style and artistic presentation and were promoting their products through online marketplaces and social media platforms.

Issue before the Court

Whether the defendants’ use of ‘GOLDMEDAL PLY AND BOARDS’ on plywood and allied goods amounted to prima facie trademark infringement, passing off and copyright infringement, warranting ex-parte interim protection.

Findings of the Court

The Court observed that the Plaintiff had prima facie established long and continuous use of the GOLDMEDAL marks, through its predecessor, since 1979 in relation to electrical goods. The Court also took note of the substantial sales turnover and advertisement expenditure, demonstrating the goodwill and reputation associated with the marks.

On comparing the rival marks, the Court observed that the defendants had wholly incorporated ‘GOLDMEDAL’ in an identical lettering style, with the mere addition of the descriptive words ‘PLY AND BOARDS’. The adoption was prima facie dishonest and appeared to be an attempt to ride on the plaintiff’s goodwill and create an impression of association.

Importantly, although the plaintiff’s registrations primarily covered electrical goods, the Court noted that the GOLDMEDAL marks had prima facie acquired a reputation in India. The defendants’ use on plywood and allied goods was therefore likely to take unfair advantage of, and be detrimental to, the distinctive character and reputation of the plaintiff’s marks.

Held

The Court granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction restraining the defendants from manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, advertising or otherwise dealing in plywood, block boards, PVC boards and allied goods under ‘GOLDMEDAL PLY AND BOARDS’ or any identical or deceptively similar mark, so as to infringe or pass off the plaintiff’s marks and copyright.

Conclusion

The order highlights the protection that may be available to reputed trademarks beyond their registered goods where the impugned use is likely to exploit or damage their distinctive character and reputation. It also reiterates that the addition of descriptive words to an established mark may not distinguish an impugned mark where the dominant feature has been copied.

Delhi High Court Grants Ex Parte Injunction to Archian Foods Against Copying of Lahori Beverages’ Trade Dress and Packaging

Summary

The Delhi High Court, in Archian Foods Private Limited v. Goldenstuff and Beverages Private Limited & Ors., granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction restraining the defendants from manufacturing, selling, advertising or dealing in beverages under labels, logos, trade dress and packaging deceptively similar to Archian Foods’ LAHORI formative marks. The Court found a prima facie case of dishonest imitation, noting the similarities in colour combinations, lettering styles, bottle shapes and overall product presentation.

Facts of the Case

Archian Foods claimed continuous use of its LAHORI formative marks, including LAHORI ZEERA, LAHORI NIMBOO and LAHORI SHIKANJI. It relied upon trademark, copyright and design registrations ( ) along with substantial sales and promotional figures demonstrating the goodwill associated with its products.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants had launched competing beverages under the marks INDIAN ZEERA, INDIAN NIMBOO, INDIAN MOJITO and INDIAN SHIKANJI ( )

Apart from adopting similar brand presentation, the defendants allegedly copied the plaintiff’s distinctive trade dress, including the green, yellow and white colour combinations, stylised white lettering with black outlines, placement of lemons, multicoloured borders and bottle shapes with green caps.

The plaintiff also alleged imitation of its website, domain name, promotional creatives and advertising campaigns.

Issue before the Court

Whether the defendants’ adoption of deceptively similar marks, packaging, trade dress, bottle designs and promotional material warranted ex-parte interim protection against trademark, copyright and design infringement and passing off.

Findings of the Court

The Court noted that the plaintiff had established extensive use, advertising and substantial sales under its LAHORI formative marks. Upon examining the comparative representations of the competing products, the Court observed that the defendants had adopted identical or deceptively similar logos, colour schemes, lettering styles, packaging and bottle shapes. Such adoption was prima facie mala fide, particularly considering that the defendants were new entrants in the trade while the plaintiff was an established market participant.

The Court further observed that the similarities were likely to cause confusion and deception amongst consumers, particularly as the parties were dealing in the same range of goods. It consequently found that the plaintiff had established a prima facie case, with the balance of convenience and irreparable injury also favouring the plaintiff.

Held

The Court restrained the defendants, until the next date of hearing, from manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, advertising or otherwise dealing in non-alcoholic beverages and allied goods under the impugned logos, labels, trade dress and packaging, or any other mark or presentation identical or deceptively similar to the plaintiff’s LAHORI formative marks and associated intellectual property.

The Court left the plaintiff’s other interim prayers, including the request to restrain the defendants from using the word “INDIAN” as part of their trademarks, for consideration after completion of pleadings.

Conclusion

The order highlights the importance of protecting the overall commercial identity of a product, including its packaging, colour combinations, bottle design and promotional presentation. It also demonstrates that copying multiple distinctive elements of an established product’s trade dress may prima facie indicate dishonest adoption and create a likelihood of consumer confusion, warranting interim protection.

Delhi High Court Decrees ANI’s Copyright Infringement Suit Against RSY News Through Summary Judgment

Summary

The Delhi High Court, in ANI Media Pvt. Ltd. v. RSY News & Anr., decreed ANI Media’s copyright infringement suit through summary judgment under Order XIII-A CPC, read with Rule 27 of the Delhi High Court Intellectual Property Rights Division Rules, 2022. The Court held that the unauthorised reproduction of ANI’s news videos on YouTube amounted to copyright infringement and rejected the defendant’s defence of fair dealing for reporting current events.

Facts of the Case

ANI Media instituted the suit against RSY News and Google LLC alleging that RSY News had uploaded twelve videos across four YouTube channels, reproducing, wholly or substantially, ten of ANI’s original videos without authorisation.

ANI placed on record comparative screenshots showing that its logo remained visible in the infringing videos, with RSY News’ mark superimposed on the frames. While an ex-parte injunction was granted on 18 November 2024, RSY News failed to appear or file its written statement despite service and was proceeded against ex-parte. Google contested the proceedings in its capacity as an intermediary.

Issue before the Court

Whether the suit could be decreed through summary judgment under Order XIII-A CPC and whether the reproduction of ANI’s videos could be justified as fair dealing under Section 52(1)(a)(iii) of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Findings of the Court

The Court, relying upon Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd. v. Kunwer Sachdev and Reliance Eminent Trading and Commercial Private Limited v. Delhi Development Authority (2026 INSC 436), reiterated that summary judgment may be granted where the defendant has no real prospect of successfully defending the claim and no compelling reason exists for a trial.

The Court held that ANI had established copyright ownership in the original videos, which qualified as cinematograph films under Section 2(f) of the Copyright Act. It further observed that ten of the twelve infringing videos reproduced the original videos either entirely or virtually in their entirety.

Rejecting the fair-dealing defence, the Court observed that wholesale reproduction of ANI’s videos operated as a substitute for the original works. It also rejected the purported licence from Swami Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which RSY News had failed to produce despite the plaintiff’s specific denial.

Held

The Court allowed the summary judgment application and permanently restrained RSY News from reproducing, uploading, publishing, distributing or otherwise exploiting ANI’s copyrighted works without authorisation. RSY News was also directed to remove the twelve identified infringing videos and other infringing content, to the extent not already removed.

The Court confirmed the directions against Google LLC for taking down and disabling access to the twelve identified URLs. However, the claims for damages and public acknowledgment were declined.

Conclusion

The decision reinforces the use of summary judgment in copyright infringement proceedings where documentary evidence establishes ownership and unauthorised reproduction, leaving no genuine issue requiring a full-fledged trial. It also clarifies that the fair-dealing exception for reporting current events cannot justify wholesale reproduction of copyrighted news footage.

Delhi High Court Denies Interim Injunction in Copyright Dispute Over Law Books, Holds Chain of Title Must Be Prima Facie Established

Summary

The Delhi High Court, in Mrs. Shakti Sagar v. The Delhi Law House & Ors., declined to grant an interim injunction in a copyright dispute concerning 47 literary works. The Court held that the plaintiff had failed to establish a prima facie copyright ownership, as the chain of title originating from the respective authors was not demonstrated through valid assignments. The Court emphasised that inheritance through a Will cannot confer rights that the testator did not establish.

Facts of the Case

The plaintiff, widow of late Mr. Subhash Sagar and daughter-in-law of late Mr. R.G. Sagar, claimed copyright ownership over 47 literary works, alleging that the defendants were publishing and selling these works without her authorisation.

Her claim was based on a certificate dated 1 April 1962, allegedly recording the transfer of copyrights from M/s Law Book Company to late Mr. R.G. Sagar, followed by his Will dated 17 October 1995 in favour of his son, late Mr. Subhash Sagar, and a subsequent Will dated 21 January 2021 in favour of the plaintiff.

The plaintiff alleged that the defendants were exploiting the works through a newly constituted partnership firm, The Delhi Law House (TDLH), without her authorisation. The judgment distinguishes TDLH, constituted in 2021 by Defendant Nos. 2 and 3, from the longstanding Delhi Law House (DLH), a family partnership stated to have been in existence since 1981. The plaintiff claimed that she had permitted DLH to publish the works but had not authorised TDLH to do so. She accordingly sought an interim injunction restraining the defendants from using and publishing the works.

Issue before the Court

Whether the plaintiff had established a prima facie right over the literary works, based on the alleged chain of copyright ownership and testamentary succession, warranting an interim injunction against the defendants.

Findings of the Court

The Court observed that under Section 17 of the Copyright Act, 1957, the author is the first owner of copyright. A person other than the author can derive ownership through a valid assignment under Sections 18 and 19, which requires a written instrument signed by the assignor or their authorised agent.

The Court also considered the position concerning works published before the Copyright Act, 1957 came into force. It observed that the earlier copyright legislation applicable in India also required assignments to be in writing and signed by the copyright owner or their authorised agent.

The Court noted that the books bore the names of their respective authors, but the plaintiff had not placed on record any assignment establishing how M/s Law Book Company had acquired copyright from those authors. The certificate dated 1 April 1962, even if accepted as recording a transfer to late Mr. R.G. Sagar, could not establish the root of the title in the absence of the underlying assignments.

The Court further observed that the two Wills relied upon by the plaintiff could not cure this deficiency, as a legatee can inherit only the rights held by the testator. The genuineness and effect of the testamentary documents were also disputed and required examination at trial.

The Court further noted that the plaintiff had not established a prima facie case of passing off. The goodwill relied upon was associated with the longstanding DLH partnership, rather than the plaintiff personally. The Court also clarified that the Wills had not been proved and that their genuineness and legal effect would require examination at trial.

Applying the principles governing interim injunctions, the Court held that the plaintiff had failed to establish a prima facie right. It also found that the balance of convenience did not favour the plaintiff and that the alleged loss of revenue was quantifiable and compensable through damages.

Held

The Court dismissed the application for interim injunction, holding that the plaintiff had failed to satisfy the three essential requirements of a prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury.

The Court clarified that all observations were prima facie and that questions concerning authorship, assignment, the genuineness and effect of the Wills, and the parties’ respective rights would be decided at trial.

Conclusion

The decision reiterates that a claim to copyright through testamentary succession must be supported by an established chain of title originating from the author or another lawful copyright owner. A Will or subsequent transfer cannot, by itself, establish copyright ownership where the testator’s underlying title remains unproven. The ruling also underscores the importance of establishing all three requirements before seeking interim protection in copyright infringement proceedings.