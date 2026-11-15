Design Infringement In India: What Decision Makers Must Know

In an increasingly design-driven marketplace, the visual appearance of a product is often a key factor influencing consumer preference and commercial success. Whether it is the distinctive shape of a bottle, the configuration of a consumer product, or the ornamental features of furniture, footwear, or packaging, an innovative design can provide a significant competitive advantage. Protecting these visual features through registration under the Designs Act, 20001 is therefore an important aspect of an effective intellectual property strategy.

However, obtaining a design registration is only the beginning. The true value of a registered design lies in the ability to prevent unauthorized use by competitors. Under the Designs Act, infringement extends beyond exact copying and includes the application of a registered design or any obvious or fraudulent imitation to an article without the proprietor’s consent. Consequently, businesses must understand that even products with certain differences may still infringe if they create a substantially similar overall visual impression.

Design infringement disputes are rarely resolved by comparing individual features in isolation. Instead, courts examine the competing designs as a whole, from the perspective of an ordinary purchaser, to determine whether the overall appearance of the allegedly infringing product is substantially similar to the registered design. At the same time, only those features that are judged solely by the eye are protected under design law; functional or mechanical features fall outside its scope. Furthermore, the validity of the registered design itself, including its novelty and originality, often becomes an important issue during infringement proceedings.

This article discusses the legal principles governing design infringement in India and highlights the key considerations that businesses, innovators, and intellectual property owners should bear in mind while enforcing or defending registered design rights.

What Constitutes Design Infringement Under Design Protection Laws in India

Under the Designs Act, 2000, the registered proprietor enjoys the exclusive right to apply the registered design to the article in respect of which it is registered. Section 22 provides that the unauthorized application of a registered design, or any fraudulent or obvious imitation thereof, to an article for sale, importation or other commercial purposes constitutes piracy of a registered design.

Indian courts have consistently held that the determining factor in a design infringement action is the overall visual impression created by the competing articles. The comparison is made from the perspective of an ordinary purchaser and not by placing the products side by side for meticulous examination. Minor variations introduced merely to distinguish the products will not defeat an infringement claim if the essential visual features remain substantially the same.

This principle was recognized as early as Calico Printers Association Ltd. v. Ahmed Abdul Karim2, where the Court held that insignificant differences are immaterial if the overall appearance of the defendant’s article is substantially the same as the registered design. The emphasis is on the design as a whole rather than on isolated points of difference.

The Supreme Court in Bharat Glass Tube Ltd. v. Gopal Glass Works Ltd3. reaffirmed that design protection extends only to those features that appeal to the eye and are novel or original. The Court observed that the visual appearance of an article—not its functional or mechanical characteristics—is the subject matter of protection under the Designs Act.

The distinction between aesthetic and functional features has been further developed in Crocs Inc. v. Liberty Shoes Ltd4., where the Delhi High Court examined whether the impugned footwear produced substantially the same visual impression as the registered design while excluding features dictated solely by functional considerations. The Court reiterated that the overall appearance, rather than minor differences, governs the determination of infringement.

Likewise, in Travel Blue Products India Pvt. Ltd. v. Miniso Life Style Pvt. Ltd5., the Delhi High Court held that the scope of protection depends upon the novelty of the registered design over the prior art. The Court assessed both the prior art and the overall visual similarity of the competing products, observing that protection cannot be extended to commonplace or previously known design features.

A defendant may also challenge the validity of the registration by alleging prior publication or lack of novelty. Since the monopoly granted under the Designs Act extends only to the novel visual features embodied in the registered design, the strength of the infringement claim is closely linked to the validity of the registration itself.

Accordingly, design infringement in India is determined by whether the impugned article embodies the same overall visual appearance or an obvious or fraudulent imitation of the registered design. Cosmetic or insignificant modifications will not avoid liability where the essential visual impression remains substantially unchanged.

Legal Remedies for Design Infringement and Enforcement of Design Rights

Under section 22(2), the registered proprietor can:

File a civil suit for injunction and/or recovery of damages.

Claim statutory damages up to 50,000 rupees per contravention (per infringing article).

Seek delivery-up of infringing goods.

However, criminal remedies are not available for design infringement – it is purely a civil wrong. Available civil remedies:

Injunction: The court may grant an interim or permanent injunction to restrain further use or sale of the infringing design. Interim injunction can be sought at the beginning of the suit if urgent relief is needed. Anton Piller orders (search and seizure orders) or John Doe orders may also be available to prevent evidence destruction or deal with unknown infringers.



Design Infringement Cases India: What Courts Are Really Looking At

Indian courts are increasingly not just asking whether two designs are identical — they are asking whether the similarity is enough to mislead or deceive a consumer exercising ordinary observation. This shifts the inquiry from mechanical, feature-by-feature matching to a holistic, “instructed eye”/overall-impression test of visual and market effect.

Cryogas Equipment v. Inox India (SC, 2025; 2025 INSC 483) 6 : Laid down a twin test for the copyright–design overlap under Copyright Act §15(2): (i) capability test — does the work qualify as a “design” under Designs Act §2(d) (features of shape/configuration judged solely by the eye); (ii) functionality test — does its value lie in functional utility rather than eye-appeal. Determines whether copyright or design law governs works like engineering drawings industrially applied.

: Laid down a twin test for the copyright–design overlap under Copyright Act §15(2): (i) capability test — does the work qualify as a “design” under Designs Act §2(d) (features of shape/configuration judged solely by the eye); (ii) functionality test — does its value lie in functional utility rather than eye-appeal. Determines whether copyright or design law governs works like engineering drawings industrially applied. Orient Electric v. Crompton Greaves (“AEON v. GRACE,” Delhi HC, 2026) 7 : Applied the “instructed eye” test (from TTK Prestige v. KCM Appliances 8 ) — comparison by an observer familiar with prior art and market context, asking whether the overall impression is close enough to confuse, not whether every detail matches. Held mosaicing of prior art impermissible: novelty cannot be defeated by combining fragments from multiple unrelated prior designs. Registration itself presumes novelty, shifting the burden to the challenger.

: Applied the “instructed eye” test (from TTK Prestige v. KCM Appliances ) — comparison by an observer familiar with prior art and market context, asking whether the overall impression is close enough to confuse, not whether every detail matches. Held mosaicing of prior art impermissible: novelty cannot be defeated by combining fragments from multiple unrelated prior designs. Registration itself presumes novelty, shifting the burden to the challenger. Pidilite Industries v. Astral Ltd. (Bombay HC, 2024) 9 : Reinforced that a design must be judged as a whole for its likely effect on a consumer’s eye, not dissected into components and matched against scattered prior art fragments.

: Reinforced that a design must be judged as a whole for its likely effect on a consumer’s eye, not dissected into components and matched against scattered prior art fragments. Travel Blue v. Miniso (Bombay HC, 2025): Upheld design infringement and passing-off together, recognizing that sustained use of a shape can acquire source-identifying character — meaning similarity is assessed by its capacity to mislead consumers as to origin, not just visual overlap.

Crocs Inc. USA v. Bata India (Delhi HC Division Bench, 2025)10: Confirmed passing-off claims remain viable alongside a design registration, reinforcing that consumer deception/confusion is a live, independent inquiry distinct from strict design-to-design identity.

These design piracy examples show a consistent judicial pattern that courts are willing to step in early when imitation threatens commercial identity.

Design vs Copyright vs Trademark Infringement: Where Businesses Get It Wrong

One of the most common misconceptions in intellectual property protection is the assumption that a single form of IP protection automatically safeguards every aspect of a product. In reality, a commercially successful product often embodies multiple intellectual property rights, each protecting a different subject matter and serving a distinct legal purpose.

Businesses routinely invest significant resources in developing products with distinctive shapes, configurations, surface ornamentation, packaging, artwork, logos, and brand identities. However, many fail to appreciate that these features are governed by different branches of intellectual property law. As a result, they either seek protection under the wrong statute or overlook important rights altogether.

A single product may simultaneously attract multiple forms of protection:

Design law protects the visual appearance, shape, configuration, pattern, ornamentation, or composition of lines or colours applied to an article, provided these features appeal solely to the eye.

Copyright law protects original artistic and literary expressions, subject to the limitations contained in the Copyright Act, 1957, including the provisions relating to industrial application.

Trademark law protects brand identity, including names, logos, symbols, and, in appropriate cases, the trade dress or overall commercial appearance by which consumers identify the source of the goods.

Understanding the distinction between these rights is essential because each protects a different aspect of the product and each is subject to different statutory requirements, duration of protection, and enforcement mechanisms.

The relationship between these rights has repeatedly been considered by Indian courts. A significant illustration is the Bombay High Court’s decision in Travel Blue Products India Pvt. Ltd. v. Miniso Life Style Pvt. Ltd. The dispute concerned the plaintiff’s registered design for its “Tranquility Neck Pillow.” The Court granted an interim injunction restraining Miniso from manufacturing and selling neck pillows that were found to be a “near-replica” of the plaintiff’s registered design. Miniso argued that the common features, such as foldability and the integrated pouch, were purely functional and therefore incapable of protection under the Designs Act. The Court rejected this contention, holding that despite their utility, the overall visual appearance possessed sufficient aesthetic appeal to qualify for design protection under the Designs Act, 2000.

Equally important, the Court did not confine its analysis to design infringement alone. The plaintiff also established a prima facie case of passing off based on the overall get-up and appearance of the product. This demonstrates that while the registered design protected the product’s visual appearance, trademark principles protected the goodwill associated with the product’s market presentation. The decision illustrates how different intellectual property rights can operate simultaneously to provide broader commercial protection.

The interaction between copyright and design law was also examined by the Delhi High Court in Cryogas Equipment Pvt. Ltd. v. Inox India Ltd. & Ors. In that case, the plaintiff asserted copyright over engineering drawings and alleged that the defendants had reproduced them while manufacturing industrial equipment. The Court examined the interface between the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Designs Act, 2000, particularly the principle embodied in Section 15 of the Copyright Act. The Court reiterated that although artistic drawings themselves may enjoy copyright protection, once the artistic work is applied industrially to produce articles beyond the statutory threshold, copyright protection in respect of the industrially applied design may cease, and the proprietor must rely on protection under the Designs Act, if available. The decision serves as an important reminder that copyright cannot be used indefinitely as a substitute for design protection where the subject matter has entered the realm of industrial production.

These decisions collectively highlight a recurring commercial mistake. Businesses often assume that registration of a design protects every aspect of the product, or that copyright over design drawings automatically prevents competitors from manufacturing similar products. Conversely, some businesses focus exclusively on trademarks without securing design registrations during the early stages of product commercialization.

The reality is that each intellectual property right serves a distinct commercial function. Design rights protect product aesthetics, copyright protects original artistic expression, and trademarks—including trade dress—protect the commercial identity and consumer recognition of the product. These rights are complementary rather than mutually exclusive and, where appropriate, may be enforced together.

For business leaders and decision-makers, the message is clear. Intellectual property protection should be viewed as a layered strategy rather than a single legal right. Identifying the appropriate form of protection at the product development stage—and understanding when multiple rights should be secured—can significantly strengthen enforcement against imitators. Conversely, relying on the wrong form of protection, or failing to appreciate the boundaries between copyright, design, and trademark law, may substantially weaken a business’s ability to prevent copying and protect its competitive advantage.

Industrial Design Infringement and the Expanding Scope of Protection

The scope of industrial design infringement is expanding beyond traditional products. Courts are now dealing with cases involving hybrid elements, where functionality and aesthetics overlap.

In Travel Blue Products India Pvt. Ltd. v. Miniso Life Style Pvt. Ltd., the Bombay High Court clarified that even designs with functional elements can be protected if they possess visual appeal.

This is significant because many modern products, especially in consumer goods and tech, combine form and function. The law is increasingly recognizing that aesthetic value can exist even within utility-driven designs.

Practical Pain Points for Decision Makers

At first glance, the statutory penalties for design infringement in India appear modest. Under the Designs Act, monetary penalties are capped. But focusing only on statutory damages misses the bigger picture. The real cost of infringement is not what courts award; it is what businesses lose.

Once a copied design enters the market, the loss of exclusivity is immediate. Competitors are no longer just selling similar products; they are riding on the visual identity that took years to build. This leads to price erosion, brand dilution, and customer confusion, none of which are easily reversible.

Indian courts have repeatedly shown that their primary concern is market impact, not just legal violation. The practical reality is this: by the time a case reaches final judgment, the infringing product may have already captured significant market share. Even if the design owner ultimately succeeds, reclaiming that lost ground is far more difficult than preventing the infringement in the first place.

There is also a multiplier effect. When one infringer succeeds without challenge, it signals vulnerability. This often leads to a wave of industrial design infringement, particularly in sectors like consumer goods, automotive components, and footwear, where replication cycles are short.

For decision makers, the insight is clear. The question is not whether the law provides sufficient penalties. The question is whether your business can absorb the commercial fallout of delayed enforcement. In design protection, the biggest risk is not infringement; it is inaction. Early action leads to stronger outcomes, while delay often results in diluted remedies.

For business leaders, design infringement is rarely just a legal concern—it is a commercial challenge. Identifying infringement early, collecting reliable evidence, assessing the strength of design rights, balancing enforcement costs against business objectives, and choosing the right legal strategy are common pain points. Timely and informed decisions can significantly reduce commercial losses while protecting the competitive value of a registered design.

Legal Actions for Design Infringement: A Strategic Business Decision

Design infringement is not merely a legal issue—it is a business risk that can erode market share, dilute brand value, and reduce the commercial advantage of innovative products. Prompt legal action can help prevent continued misuse, preserve exclusivity, and strengthen a company’s market position.

Therefore, taking legal actions for design infringement is not just a legal decision; it is a business decision. Each step, from issuing a notice to pursuing litigation, has implications for brand positioning and market perception.

In many cases, interim injunctions have proven more valuable than final judgments. They stop the damage before it scales. This is why leading companies treat enforcement as part of their go-to-market strategy, not just dispute resolution.

The most effective organizations are those that align legal strategy with commercial priorities, ensuring that design protection actively supports growth.

Before initiating proceedings, businesses should evaluate the strength of their registered design, gather evidence of infringement, assess commercial impact, and choose the most effective enforcement strategy. A well-planned legal response often serves as a powerful deterrent while protecting valuable design assets.

The Shift from Legal Protection to Competitive Strategy

The evolution of design infringement in India reflects a broader shift in how businesses compete. Design is no longer peripheral; it is central to value creation. The case laws emerging from Indian courts show a clear direction. Protection is stronger, enforcement is sharper, and expectations from businesses are higher.

For decision makers, the message is straightforward. Design protection is no longer about compliance. It is about control: over your product, your brand, and your market position.

FAQs

1. What constitutes design infringement under the Designs Act, 2000, in India?

It involves unauthorized imitation or application of a registered design that creates a similar visual impression to the original.

2. What remedies are available for a registered design owner when infringement happens?

Remedies include injunctions, damages, and other legal actions for design infringement to stop unauthorized use.

3. Can an unregistered design be protected from infringement?

Protection is limited, though copyright or passing off claims may offer partial remedies.

4. How long does design registration protection last, and can it be extended?

It lasts 10 years and can be extended by an additional 5 years.

5. How long does a design infringement dispute typically take to resolve in India?

Interim relief can be quick, but full resolution through design litigation in India may take several months to years.

Footnotes

1. https://ipindia.gov.in/acts/designs-act-2000

2. https://indiankanoon.org/doc/1656711/

3. https://indiancaselaws.wordpress.com/2020/09/10/bharat-glass-tube-limited-v-gopal-glass-works-limited/#:~:text=German%20Company%20only%20manufactured%20rollers,registered%20in%20the%20United%20Kingdom

4. https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/supreme-court-rejects-bata-liberty-plea-in-crocs-footwear-design-case-all-about-the-dispute-19761309.htm

5. https://indiankanoon.org/doc/189582982/

6. https://indiankanoon.org/doc/170672552/

7. https://indiankanoon.org/doc/151811666/

8. https://indiankanoon.org/doc/2773745/

9. https://indiankanoon.org/doc/63420132/