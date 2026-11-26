Why Our Company Law must not insist on the continuation of a former corporate name if the name change or rectification is pursuant to proceedings before a Court or before the Regional Director

Imagine obtaining an order directing a company to change its corporate name because it infringes your trademark or is deceptively similar to your pre-existing corporate name.

Based on that order, the Registrar of Companies issues a fresh certificate with the new name. Yet the name-changing company is told to continue displaying its former name (the very infringing name that the order directs it to remove) virtually everywhere, on all office signboards, correspondence, and publications for two years.

If the very name restrained by the court remains in public view, what has the remedy achieved?

The dilemma is real and arises from two provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”).

Section 16 of the Act empowers the Central Government, through delegated Regional Directors, to direct a name change where a company’s registered name is identical with, or too nearly resembles, the name under which an existing company was previously registered. A registered proprietor of a trade mark may also seek rectification where a company’s name is identical with or too nearly resembles its registered trade mark, subject to the conditions in Section 16.

The first proviso to Section 12(3) of the Act, meanwhile, requires a company which has changed its name during the preceding two years to display its former name alongside its current name at business premises and in the letters, notices and other official publications covered by clauses (a) and (c). This protects creditors, customers and regulators by making a company's identity traceable after a change of name.

Both provisions have a legitimate purpose. Yet requiring continued display of the very name being rectified risks promoting the confusion the remedy seeks to remove. Worse, it tells customers that the renamed company is the one they knew under the infringing name, carrying the goodwill built through infringement across to the new name.1

In Sanofi’s Case,2 the Delhi High Court had found trade mark infringement of Sanofi by Zanofi and directed removal of the expression ‘ZANOFI’ inter-alia from the corporate name. However, the Registrar’s certificate recording the new name, Naltisam Pharmaceutical Private Limited, required the former name (ZANOFI) to be displayed for two years.

The High Court distinguished voluntary name changes from those arising out of proceedings before courts or the Regional Director under Section 16 of the Act. The court observed that compliance with Section 12(3) ‘may not be necessary’ in such circumstances and directed display of only the new name.

In the case of Infosys,3 the Delhi High Court followed Sanofi and prohibited display of the infringing former name.

In the case of Havells,4 a trade mark dispute, ended in a settlement. The Delhi High Court treated the resulting name changes as non-voluntary and held the first proviso to Section 12(3) inapplicable.

Yet the Act contains no express exception for name rectification or change in such situations. The Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 make matters worse. Where a company defies a Regional Director’s direction, Rule 33A(1) replaces its name with a neutral label ‘ORDNC’ (Order of Regional Director Not Followed), the year of the direction, a serial number and its Corporate Identity Number. Rule 33A(2) then directs the company to comply with Section 12, returning the very name the direction required it to abandon on its signboard. Countries such as Hong Kong, Australia5 and even the United Kingdom in practice6 also fall back on a numbered name when a company defies a direction or order to change it. Still, none has a general rule requiring the name the company once compelled to give up to be displayed beside the new one.

Parliament, therefore, should amend the first proviso to Section 12(3) to exempt changes pursuant to Section 16 directions, court orders in infringement or passing-off proceedings, and verified undertakings or settlements resolving corporate-name or trademark objections. Where no adjudicatory direction exists, prescribed documents and scrutiny must be required.

The exemption need not erase corporate history. Traceability does not depend on the former name: Former names, dates of change, and the continuing Corporate Identity Number can remain traceable in Ministry of Corporate Affairs records, with targeted disclosures to creditors and regulators where necessary. The incorporation rules and Registrar’s procedures should be amended accordingly. The United Kingdom, since 2024, has allowed its registrar to omit an offending name from the public register once a direction or order to change it has been made.7 India need not go so far; ending the display while keeping the record is the more measured course.

The courts have shown how the conflict can be resolved. However, each claimant must still win that relief afresh, and where a situation recurs, a rule settled in advance is cheaper to follow and apply than case-by-case adjudication.8 Corporate law scholars have long argued that such indeterminacy obstructs business planning and raises the cost of litigation.9 Parliament therefore should ensure that a person who secures rectification does not have to return to court to obtain its full benefit. The law should preserve a company’s history, not the confusion that required its name to be changed.

Footnotes

1 British Telecommunications plc. v. One in a Million Ltd. [1999] 1 WLR 903 (Court of Appeal, England and Wales), treating a name that inherently leads to passing off as an ‘instrument of fraud’; see also Glaxo plc v. Glaxowellcome Ltd [1996] FSR 388 (Chancery Division), where a mandatory injunction required the defendant company to change its name. See also Laxmikant V. Patel v. Chetanbhat Shah (2002) 3 SCC 65, the court explains that business carried on under a trading name gains over time a reputation or goodwill which, when someone imitates it, results in injury to the business of the person who owns it.

2 Sanofi & Anr. v. Zanofi Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., CS(COMM) 881/2023, Delhi High Court, decided on 23 February 2024.

3 Infosys Limited v. Southern Infosys Limited, CS(COMM) 257/2024, Delhi High Court, decided on 1 August 2025.

4 QRG Enterprises v. HPL (India) Limited, CS(COMM) 1218/2016, Delhi High Court, decided on 4 December 2025.

5 Companies Ordinance (Cap 622) (Hong Kong), s 110(2); Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), s 158(3)

6 Companies Act 2006 (UK), s 73(4). See also Bank of Scotland plc v Halifax International Group Ltd (Company Names Tribunal, Application No 4926).

7 Companies Act 2006 (UK), ss 67(1A) and 73(7).

8 See Louis Kaplow, ‘Rules Versus Standards: An Economic Analysis’ (1992) 42 Duke LJ 557.

9 Ehud Kamar, ‘A Regulatory Competition Theory of Indeterminacy in Corporate Law’ (1998) 98 Colum L Rev 1908.