In a case where the application for opposition of the patent was uploaded in Form 30 instead of uploading in correct Form 7, with the consequential deficit in the fees payable, the Delhi High Court has held that uploading of opposition in incorrect form or deficiency in the fee, are only procedural errors or irregularities which could be rectified by invoking Rule 137 of the Patent Rules, 2003.

The Court in its decision in Orion Engineered Carbons IP Gmbh and Co. KG. v. The Patent Office also noted that there was no delay in filing the opposition as the same was filed within the prescribed statutory period of one year from the date of publication of grant of patent, and that it was only on account of an inadvertent clerical error that the opposition was uploaded in the incorrect form.

The Court was also of the view that the concomitant deficiency in the fee was also due to uploading in the incorrect form. Patent Office’s contention, relying upon Section 142(3) of the Patents Act, 1970, that if a document is not filed at the patents office along with requisite court fee within the prescribed time, the document shall be deemed not to have been filed, was thus rejected.

Also, observing that no prejudice will be caused to the patentee, and the correction could be obviated without detriment to the interests of any person, the High Court noted that the procedural rules are not to be read in a manner so as to defeat the basic purpose of statute or to hamper justice, unless the violation of procedure would itself amount to grave injustice.