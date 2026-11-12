"Delivered To Delhi" Is No Longer Enough: The Delhi High Court Shuts The Door On Manufactured IP Jurisdiction

A Mumbai company sued an Indore company in Delhi over a vodka label. The defendant's bottle, pictured in the plaint itself, carried the words "FOR SALE IN MADHYA PRADESH ONLY". Jurisdiction was claimed because the defendant's website could be accessed in Delhi, because its products were said to be found "all over the markets of New Delhi", and because its GST registration listed a "principal place of business" in Delhi. In a German company's suit against Gujarat-based defendants, the investigator's purchases had been made in Vadodara. These were two of seventeen trade mark, copyright and passing off suits that the Delhi High Court considered together in ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd. v. Great Galleon Ventures Ltd. and connected matters.

On 3 November 2026, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav returned all seventeen plaints under Order VII Rule 10 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC), to be presented before the appropriate court. The judgment, which runs to 246 pages, holds that online availability, a test purchase delivered to a Delhi address, a website accessible in Delhi, a GST declaration and a bare averment of sales in Delhi do not, without more, give the Court jurisdiction. It also holds that, even where jurisdiction exists, the Court may decline to entertain a suit on the ground of forum non conveniens.

For brand owners who have treated the Delhi High Court as the default forum for IP enforcement, the judgment calls for a change in practice. However, it is a decision of a single judge, it declines to follow several Division Bench decisions on the ground that relevant authorities were not cited to them, and the question of jurisdiction in IP suits is pending before a larger bench. This article explains what the Court decided, where the law now stands, and what in-house IP counsel, consumer brands and foreign rights-holders should do when choosing a forum and pleading jurisdiction.

"A Lakshman Rekha"

The judgment opens with an unusually candid passage about the Court itself. It acknowledges that the Delhi High Court has, in some decisions, exercised jurisdiction in the manner the plaintiffs contended for, and observes that "after enjoying, effectively, a pan-India jurisdiction, it becomes difficult for a court today to draw a Lakshman Rekha and restrain itself from stepping outside its bounds". The question, it says, "is not one of losing territory but of institutional discipline".

The Court then describes the features that make it attractive to IP litigants, including the Intellectual Property Division and its rules, electronic filing, next-day listing of urgent matters filed before noon, a fixed next date for every matter, and a specialist Bar. It concludes that India's IP landscape "has grown under the Banyan Tree, which is the Delhi High Court", but that "while the Banyan provides shelter and comfort, it also stunts the growth of other trees below it", and that the Court "must not command a reputation that no matter how minuscule a connection the lis has with Delhi", it will entertain a suit.

The Legal Framework

Jurisdiction in IP suits rests on two sets of provisions. Section 20 of the CPC allows a suit where the defendant resides or carries on business, or where the cause of action arises wholly or in part. In addition, Section 134(2) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and Section 62(2) of the Copyright Act, 1957 allow a suit for infringement of a registered trade mark or of copyright to be filed where the plaintiff carries on business. Passing off claims do not have the benefit of these special provisions and depend on Section 20 alone.

The Court treated the following decisions as governing: Patel Roadways, Dhodha House and Indian Performing Rights Society v. Sanjay Dalia of the Supreme Court, and Ultra Home Construction of the Delhi High Court, on the meaning of "carries on business"; Glen Raven Mills and Indovax on cause of action in passing off; Burger King on offline infringement; and Banyan Tree Holding v. A. Murali Krishna Reddy (2009) on claims based on websites. It held that several later decisions, including World Wrestling Entertainment v. Reshma Collection (2014), the Division Bench line beginning with Kohinoor Seed Fields and ending with ITC v. Adyar Gate Hotels, Tata Sons v. Hakunamatata Tata Founders (2022), and the Division Bench's observation on GST registration in Hindustan Unilever v. Kwick Living, may not be binding on the points in issue, because relevant earlier authority had not been brought to the attention of those benches.

What The Court Held

The Court's conclusions can be summarised as follows.

Each relief must be supported separately. Infringement and passing off are distinct claims. In a composite suit, jurisdiction must be shown for each relief, and if it is not made out for any of them, the suit cannot proceed. "Carries on business" follows the principal office. A corporation with more than one office carries on business at its principal office, ordinarily its registered office. It is deemed to carry on business at a subordinate office only if the cause of action arises there, and in that case cannot sue at the principal office where no cause of action has arisen. This applies equally to Sections 134(2) and 62(2). A GST "principal place of business" is not the principal office. The GST law requires registration in every State in which a business is liable, each with its own "principal place of business". That declaration has a defined statutory meaning and cannot determine where a corporation has its principal office under Section 20. Passing off requires commercial sales in the forum. The cause of action arises only where the defendant has made sales of the impugned goods at a commercial scale, to distributors, wholesalers or retailers, within the forum. Mere availability of goods is not enough, and onward sales by unconnected third parties do not count. Delivery to the plaintiff's agent, carrier or investigator is treated as delivery to the plaintiff. Offline infringement requires use in the forum. The cause of action arises where the defendant uses the impugned mark in the course of trade within the forum. Registration of the mark in a particular place is not part of the cause of action. Online infringement requires targeting and concluded transactions. The plaintiff must show that the defendant purposefully availed itself of the forum by specifically targeting persons there, causing injury to the plaintiff there, and must also show commercially concluded transactions between the defendant and persons within the forum through the website. The second requirement may be relaxed where the plaintiff cannot invoke Section 134(2) or Section 62(2) and the defendant has no presence in India at all. No "dynamic effect". Jurisdiction cannot be based on the effect of infringement being felt where the plaintiff is located, since that would render the special provisions redundant. Investigator purchases cannot create jurisdiction. As a rule, findings of an investigator or other person set up by the plaintiff to establish jurisdiction cannot be relied on. There are two exceptions, i.e. where, but for the investigator, no court could otherwise be approached under Section 20(c), and where sales in the forum are already taking place and the investigator merely provides evidence of them, for example by buying from the defendant's retailers, distributors or stockists there. Forum non conveniens applies. Even where a suit is maintainable, the Court may decline to entertain it if the material, integral and essential part of the cause of action arose elsewhere, judged on the plaintiff's own pleadings. Bare averments will not do. The Court is empowered to look through clever drafting, and "bald, unfounded, and empty narrations unsupported by any documents" are to be ignored in deciding jurisdiction.

How Common Grounds Now Fare

The judgment includes worked examples of how particular grounds will be treated. The most relevant are summarised below.

Ground pleaded for Delhi The Court's approach Goods ordered on an e-commerce platform and delivered to a Delhi address, or bought from the defendant and delivered in Delhi May arguably form part of the cause of action, but Delhi will ordinarily not be the forum conveniens, since such a purchase can be engineered anywhere Website accessible in Delhi, or substantial social media traffic from Delhi Not sufficient without targeting and concluded transactions with persons in Delhi Defendant's GST registration shows a Delhi "principal place of business" Not sufficient to show that the defendant carries on business in Delhi under Section 20(a) A Delhi-based marketplace, domain registrar or web host is impleaded Jurisdiction depends on the contesting defendant, not on formal or pro forma parties Averment that the goods are freely sold in Delhi, with no supporting documents Treated as an empty averment that cannot establish jurisdiction Goods sold pan-India, including in Delhi, and both parties are outside Delhi Delhi may not be the forum conveniens, and the plaintiff must explain why it did not sue at its own place or the defendant's Film or content accessible in Delhi The forum conveniens is where the content is uploaded, or, if that cannot be identified, where the plaintiff is located Quia timet action based on the defendant's announced launch in Delhi Ordinarily to be entertained, if the threat is shown to be real and imminent; for regulated goods, whether the defendant holds the licence needed to sell in Delhi is relevant

How Common Grounds Now Fare

Three features of the judgment affect how much weight it will carry.

First, it is the decision of a single judge, and it reaches its conclusions in part by holding that a number of Division Bench decisions may not be binding on the issues, because relevant authority was not cited to those benches. That approach is likely to be tested.

Second, the Court noted that a coordinate bench has referred the question of jurisdiction in infringement and passing off suits to a larger bench, in Hindustan Unilever Limited v. Kwick Living (I) Pvt. Ltd. Relying on the Supreme Court's decision in Ashok Sadarangani v. Union of India, it held that the pendency of a reference does not prevent the Court from deciding cases on the existing law, since fresh suits requiring urgent relief continue to be filed. The larger bench's decision may, however, change the position.

Third, the Court recorded that a special leave petition challenging the Division Bench decision in Kohinoor Seed Fields is pending before the Supreme Court, where notice was issued on 20 February 2026.

Hence, for the present, plaintiffs filing in Delhi should expect their jurisdictional pleadings to be scrutinised on the basis set out in this judgment, while recognising that the law may be restated by the larger bench, by a Division Bench on appeal, or by the Supreme Court.

What Happens to Returned and Pending Suits

All seventeen plaints were returned under Order VII Rule 10, read with Section 151 of the CPC, with liberty to the plaintiffs to apply under Order VII Rule 10A. That rule allows a plaintiff, where a plaint is to be returned after the defendant has appeared, to specify the court in which it proposes to present the plaint and to ask the returning court to fix a date for the parties to appear there.

One of the returned suits had been filed in 2022, which shows that a jurisdictional objection can succeed long after a suit has been instituted. The Supreme Court held in EXL Careers v. Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. (2020) that, once a plaint is returned and presented in the proper court, the suit proceeds there afresh. The judgment does not deal specifically with interim orders made in the returned suits. Plaintiffs whose suits are returned should therefore plan to seek interim relief afresh in the court where the plaint is re-presented, and should not assume that existing interim protection will continue.

For suits that remain pending in Delhi, plaintiffs should review whether jurisdiction is pleaded and supported in the way the judgment requires, and be prepared to meet an objection, or an application for return of the plaint, on that basis.

A Forum Checklist for Brand Owners

Start with your own place of business. For infringement of a registered trade mark or copyright, Sections 134(2) and 62(2) allow a suit where the plaintiff carries on business, i.e. at its principal office, or at a subordinate office where the cause of action has also arisen. For many brand owners, this will be the most secure forum. Consider the defendant's place. Under Section 20(a), a suit can be filed where the defendant has its principal office, or at its subordinate office where the cause of action also arises. A GST registration will not, by itself, establish that the defendant carries on business at a place. Plead passing off separately. Passing off depends on Section 20 alone. If jurisdiction for passing off rests on sales in the forum, those sales must be commercial sales by the defendant to distributors, wholesalers or retailers, supported by documents such as invoices, distributor records or trade evidence. For online claims, show targeting and real transactions. Evidence should show that the defendant directed its website or listings at customers in the forum and concluded transactions there with genuine customers, not with the plaintiff or persons acting for it. Use investigators to gather evidence, not to create jurisdiction. An investigator's purchase is most likely to be accepted where it confirms that the defendant's goods are already being sold through retailers, distributors or stockists in the forum. Explain the choice of forum. Since forum non conveniens now applies, a plaint filed in Delhi should explain why Delhi, rather than the plaintiff's or the defendant's own location, is the appropriate forum, particularly where both parties are elsewhere. Plead regulatory facts where relevant. In the vodka case, the Court noted that the plaintiff had not pleaded whether the defendant held an excise licence in Delhi. For regulated products such as liquor, drugs and insecticides, whether the defendant can lawfully sell in the forum is relevant. Foreign rights-holders should note the relaxation. Where the plaintiff cannot rely on Sections 134(2) or 62(2) and the defendant has no presence in India, the requirement to show concluded transactions in the forum may be relaxed, although targeting must still be shown.

Conclusion

The ABD Maestro judgment does not close the Delhi High Court to IP plaintiffs from elsewhere. Where a plaintiff or defendant has its principal office in Delhi, where a defendant sells through distributors and retailers in Delhi, or where a website genuinely targets and transacts with customers in Delhi, the Court will continue to entertain suits. What the judgment rejects is jurisdiction created by the plaintiff's own conduct or by pleading alone, i.e. a test purchase with a Delhi delivery address, an accessible website, a GST declaration or an unsupported claim that goods are sold in Delhi. Until the larger bench or an appellate court says otherwise, brand owners should choose their forum on the basis of where the parties are and where the infringement is actually taking place, and support every jurisdictional averment with documents.