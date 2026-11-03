From Moore Market To Madras HC: Curious Case Of Possession, Preservation, And Ownership In TCRC v. Ganga Rudraiah

In brief

Can the act of preserving history generate proprietary rights over it? The article discusses recent decision of Division Bench of the Madras High Court which revisits the question in the context of film preservation and archival stewardship. The decision serves as a reminder that while preservation may safeguard a work for future generations, it does not, in itself, transfer the intellectual property rights embedded within it.

Introduction

In an era where the preservation of cultural heritage increasingly relies upon the efforts of private archivists, collectors, and restoration institutions, a recurring legal question arises: Can the act of preserving history generate proprietary rights over it? Archives devoted to cinema, literature, music, and the visual arts have played an indispensable role in rescuing and safeguarding works that might otherwise have been lost to time. However, when long-forgotten materials are rediscovered and restored, the interests of those who preserve such works often come into tension with the legal rights of authors, creators, and their successors.

Copyright law has consistently maintained a distinction between ownership of a tangible object and ownership of the intellectual property embodied within it. While physical work may pass from one person to another through sale, gift, inheritance, abandonment, or chance discovery, the copyright subsisting in that work generally continues to vest in the author, or those deriving title from the author, unless it has been validly assigned. This principle assumes particular significance in cases where historical and artistic materials, long believed to be lost, unexpectedly resurface.

The Division Bench of the Madras High Court’s decision in The Cinema Resource Centre v. Ganga Rudraiah1 revisits these settled principles in the context of film preservation and archival stewardship. The dispute arose on production photographs from the acclaimed Tamil film Aval Appadithan (1978), which were allegedly lost from the possession of the filmmaker’s family and subsequently found in the archives of a film preservation trust. The Court was tasked with determining whether the filmmaker Mr. Rudraiah could be considered the original copyright holder and whether the discovery, restoration, digitization, and public dissemination of these photographs could create proprietary interests in favour of the archivists, as opposed to vesting exclusively in the legal heirs of the film’s creator.

Beyond the immediate controversy concerning archival photographs, the case engages with larger questions surrounding the relationship between preservation and ownership and the enduring distinction between possession of cultural artefacts and ownership of the copyright that subsists in them. This decision serves as a reminder that while preservation may safeguard a work for future generations, it does not, in itself, transfer the intellectual property rights embedded within it.

Background and brief facts of the case

The Respondents, Ms. Ganga Rudraiah and Mr. Dileepan Lingaiah, are the legal heirs of the late Mr. Rudraiah, the producer and director of the Tamil film Aval Appadithan (1978). Claiming copyright in a collection of production photographs associated with the film, the Respondents alleged that the photographs had resurfaced in the possession of The Cinema Resource Centre (‘TCRC’), a film preservation trust, which had digitized and exhibited them as part of its archival activities. Contending that neither Mr. Rudraiah nor his heirs had assigned or licensed any rights in photographs, the Respondents instituted a suit before the Madras High Court seeking protection of their copyright and an injunction restraining TCRC from reproducing, displaying, publishing, or otherwise exploiting the photographs.

The Single Judge decreed the suit in favour of the Respondents, holding that that the evidence on record sufficiently established that the photographs were taken during the production of Aval Appadithan and formed part of the film’s production materials. Having regard to Mr. Rudraiah’s undisputed role as the producer and director of the film, and the surrounding circumstances relating to the creation of the photographs, the Court accepted the Respondents’ case that the photographs had been commissioned under his authority, thereby vesting first ownership of copyright in him under Section 17 of the Copyright Act, 1957. The Court further found that TCRC had failed to establish any independent proprietary right in the photographs or any valid transfer of copyright in its favour. Mere possession of the photographs, or the expenditure incurred in restoring, digitizing, cataloguing, and preserving them, was held insufficient to confer copyright ownership. Consequently, the Single Judge directed return of the photographs and restrained TCRC from reproducing, displaying, publishing, or otherwise exploiting them.

Aggrieved by the ruling of the Single Judge, TCRC preferred an appeal before the Division Bench of the Madras High Court. The appeal consequently raised important questions concerning the proof of copyright ownership in historical works, the applicability of Section 17 of the Copyright Act, 1957 and whether archival preservation of cultural material could, in any manner, translate into proprietary rights over the underlying copyright.

Submissions of the Appellants

The Appellants argued that the Respondents failed to prove that late Mr. Rudraiah was the first owner of copyright, as no evidence showed that he commissioned the photographs, paid the photographers, or obtained any assignment of rights.

They contended that the burden of proving copyright ownership and compliance with Section 17 of the Copyright Act rested entirely on the Respondents, who could not rely solely on Mr. Rudraiah’s role as producer and director of Aval Appadithan.

The Appellants further submitted that the Respondents failed to establish their locus standi, having produced no documentary proof of heirship or succession to the alleged copyright.

It was also argued that the film was produced under the banner of Kumar Arts, and no evidence showed either Mr. Rudraiah’s individual ownership or the Respondents’ proprietary connection with the entity.

The Appellants disputed the Respondents’ claim of prior possession, asserting that the photographs were lawfully acquired from a scrap dealer in 2007 and subsequently restored and preserved by them.

Reliance was placed on admissions made during cross-examination regarding the absence of heirship documents, contracts with photographers, and proof of payment, which allegedly undermined the Respondents’ claim.

Lastly, the Appellants contended that the Single Judge erred in inferring copyright ownership solely from Mr. Rudraiah’s role as producer and director, and therefore sought setting aside of the impugned judgment.

Contentions of the Respondents

The Respondents supported the Single Judge’s findings, contending that it was undisputed that late Mr. Rudraiah was the producer and director of Aval Appadithan and that the disputed photographs were production stills taken during the making of the film.

They submitted that such photographs were taken at Mr. Rudraiah’s instance for the film’s production and, in the absence of any evidence that the photographers retained copyright, the copyright vested in him and subsequently devolved upon his legal heirs.

The Respondents argued that the Appellants had themselves acknowledged Mr. Rudraiah’s association with the film and therefore could not deny his connection with the production photographs.

It was further contended that the Appellants were estopped from challenging the Respondents’ status as legal heirs, having previously acknowledged them as representing their father’s legacy.

Reliance was placed on the Appellants’ website disclaimer stating that they did not own the copyright in the archived images, which, according to the Respondents, was inconsistent with their challenge to the Respondents’ ownership claim.

The Respondents emphasized that possession or purchase of the physical photographs from a scrap dealer did not confer copyright, as ownership of the photographs and ownership of copyright are distinct rights.

They further argued that restoration, digitization, preservation, and exhibition of the photographs could not create any independent copyright in favour of the Appellants in the absence of an assignment or licence.

Accordingly, the Respondents submitted that copyright vested in Mr. Rudraiah and thereafter devolved upon them, and therefore sought dismissal of the appeal and affirmation of the impugned judgment.

Issues and findings of the Division Bench

The Division Bench while hearing an appeal against the decree of the Single Judge, proceeded on the issues already framed by the Single Judge, namely:

1. Whether late C. Rudraiah was the first owner of copyright in the production photographs?

2. Whether the Respondents had established their right to succeed to the copyright as legal heirs?

3. Whether the Appellants’ digitization, display and publication of the photographs constituted copyright infringement?

4. Whether possession of physical photographs conferred any copyright or right of exploitation?

5. Whether the defense of acquiescence was available to the Appellants?

Findings on the Issues

1. Whether late C. Rudraiah was the first owner of copyright in the production photographs?

The principal issue before the Division Bench was whether late C. Rudraiah, the producer and director of the film Aval Appadithan, was the first owner of copyright in the production photographs taken during the making of the film. The Appellants contended that copyright would ordinarily vest in the photographers who took the photographs and that the Respondents had failed to establish any contractual arrangement, payment of consideration, or assignment of rights in favour of Mr. Rudraiah. The Division Bench of the Madras High Court was therefore required to determine whether, in the absence of direct documentary evidence, copyright could nevertheless be inferred to vest in the producer under Section 17(b) of the Copyright Act, 1957.

The Division Bench held that the Respondents had established, on a balance of probability, that late Mr. Rudraiah was the first owner of copyright in the production photographs of Aval Appadithan. While no photographer was examined and no documentary proof of engagement or payment was produced, the Division Bench found that the photographs were admittedly production stills of a film produced and directed by Mr. Rudraiah. The Division Bench also observed that in a civil proceeding, the plaintiffs are not required to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, as in a criminal case but rather, the Court has to consider all the evidence and decide whether the plaintiffs’ case is more probable than the defence of the appellants. Relying on Section 17 of the Copyright Act and the surrounding circumstances, the Division Bench held that the absence of direct evidence was not fatal, particularly when no photographer, Kumar Arts, or any third party claimed copyright, and the Appellants themselves asserted only possession of the physical photographs without any assignment, licence, or independent copyright title. Accordingly, the Division Bench affirmed the finding that copyright vested in late Mr. Rudraiah and devolved upon the Respondents.

2. Whether the Respondents had established their right to succeed to the copyright as legal heirs?

The Appellants also questioned the Respondents’ entitlement to enforce the alleged copyright, arguing that they had failed to produce legal heir certificates, probate, or other succession documents. Consequently, the Division Bench was required to decide whether the Respondents had sufficiently demonstrated that they were the legal heirs of Mr. Rudraiah and that the copyright had devolved upon them after his demise.

The Division Bench rejected the Appellants’ contention that the Respondents had failed to establish their status as the legal heirs of late Mr. Rudraiah and consequently lacked locus standi to maintain the suit. The Division Bench observed that the materials available on record, including the correspondence exchanged between the parties, supported the Respondents’ relationship with late Mr. Rudraiah. The Division Bench further noted that the son of late Mr. Rudraiah, who had initially been arrayed as the third Defendant, was subsequently transposed as the second plaintiff in the suit before the Single Judge, thereby evidencing a common claim to the estate and copyright. The Division Bench also attached significance to the fact that the Appellants themselves had, in earlier communications, acknowledged the Respondents in the context of their father’s legacy and work. Importantly, no other person had come forward either before the Single Judge or in appeal claiming to be entitled to the estate or copyright of late Mr. Rudraiah. In the absence of any rival claim and having regard to the materials on record, the Division Bench held that the Respondents had sufficiently established their status as the legal heirs of late Mr. Rudraiah and were consequently entitled to enforce the copyright that devolved upon them after his demise. Accordingly, the objection regarding succession and entitlement to sue was rejected.

3. Whether the Appellants’ digitization, display and publication of the photographs constituted copyright infringement?

A further issue concerned whether the Appellants’ acts of preserving, digitizing, cataloguing, and displaying the photographs on their website amounted to infringement of copyright. The Division Bench was required to determine whether such acts constituted ‘communication to the public’ and whether the Appellants could lawfully undertake such activities without authorization from the copyright owner.

The Division Bench held that the Appellants did not acquire any copyright or superior proprietary right in the suit photographs merely by reason of their possession, restoration, digitization, cataloguing and archival preservation of the same. The Division Bench observed that the Appellants’ case was founded principally on their purchase of photographs from a scrap dealer in Moore Market and the considerable effort and expense incurred in restoring and preserving them thereafter. However, the Division Bench reiterated that ownership of the physical photographs and ownership of copyright are distinct and independent rights. The Division Bench noted that the Appellants neither claimed to be the copyright owners nor produced any assignment, license or other document evidencing transfer of copyright in their favour. Further, no material was placed before the Division Bench to show that the scrap dealer or any predecessor-in-title possessed copyright capable of being lawfully transferred. The Division Bench therefore held that while the Appellants may have acquired possession of the physical photographs and undertaken archival activities in relation thereto, such acts did not confer copyright ownership. In the absence of any legal transfer of copyright, the Appellants could not assert rights superior to those of the copyright owner, and their possession and preservation of the photographs did not defeat the Respondents’ copyright claim.

4. Whether possession of physical photographs conferred any copyright or right of exploitation?

The Appellants relied primarily on the fact that they had lawfully acquired the physical photographs from a scrap dealer and subsequently restored and preserved them. The Division Bench therefore had to examine whether lawful possession of the physical photographs, coupled with investment of labour and resources in their preservation, conferred any copyright or entitlement to exploit the photographs commercially or publicly.

The Division Bench held that the absence of direct evidence regarding the engagement of photographers or payment of remuneration was not fatal to the Respondents claim. The Division Bench observed that the photographs were admittedly production stills of Aval Appadithan and that late Mr. Rudraiah was its producer and director. While no photographer was examined and no documentary proof of payment was produced, the Division Bench held that the matter had to be assessed on the basis of the overall evidence and decide whether the Respondents case is more probable than the defense of the Appellants. Noting that no photographer or third party had asserted copyright and that the Appellants failed to establish any contrary arrangement, the Division Bench concluded that the lack of direct evidence did not displace the inference that copyright vested in late Mr. Rudraiah.

5. Whether the defense of acquiescence was available to the Appellants?

The Appellants contended that Mr. Rudraiah and subsequently the Respondents had knowledge of their possession and use of the photographs and had not objected immediately. On this basis, they raised a defense of acquiescence. The Division Bench was required to determine whether such conduct could defeat or diminish the Respondents’ copyright claims.

The Division Bench rejected the Appellants’ plea of acquiescence and held that mere knowledge of the Appellants’ possession of the photographs or appreciation of their preservation efforts could not defeat the Respondents’ copyright. The Division Bench noted that the Appellants relied upon correspondence exchanged between the parties to contend that the Respondents were aware that the photographs had been preserved, digitised and displayed by the Appellants and had not objected immediately. However, the Division Bench held that such conduct could not amount to assignment, licence or relinquishment of copyright. The Division Bench observed that under the Copyright Act, 1957 any transfer, licensing or relinquishment of copyright must be established through legally recognised means and cannot be inferred merely from silence, delay, or acknowledgment of archival work. The Division Bench further found that the Appellants had failed to produce any agreement or other material showing that late Mr. Rudraiah or the Respondents had transferred, licensed or otherwise surrendered their copyright in the photographs. Accordingly, the Division Bench concluded that plea of acquiescence cannot defeat the Respondents claim.

Analysis of the reasonings

Interpretation of Section 17 and first ownership

The Division Bench adopted a pragmatic interpretation of Section 17(b) of the Copyright Act, 1957. Recognizing the practical difficulties associated with proving contractual relationships from a film produced nearly five decades earlier, it relied upon surrounding circumstances and industry realities rather than insisting upon strict documentary proof. The Division Bench reasoned that production photography is generally an integral part of film production and would ordinarily be undertaken under the authority and supervision of the producer. Therefore, where the photographs were undeniably connected to the production process and no competing copyright claimant existed, the inference that they were commissioned by the producer was justified.

Distinction between tangible property and intellectual property

A central feature of the judgment is its reaffirmation of the distinction between ownership of a tangible object and ownership of the copyright embedded within that object. The Division Bench recognized that while the Appellants may have owned the physical prints, copyright is an independent statutory right that remains unaffected by transfer of physical possession. This distinction reflects one of the fundamental principles of copyright law and prevents unauthorized exploitation by people who merely acquire physical copies of copyrighted works.

Preservation and digitization as non-proprietary activities

The Appellants attempted to highlight the fact that they had invested significant resources in preserving and digitizing the photographs. However, the Division Bench rejected the notion that restoration efforts create proprietary rights in the underlying work. According to the Division Bench, preservation activities do not confer ownership of copyright where no assignment or license exists. This reasoning underscores that archival and curatorial efforts, however valuable from a cultural perspective, cannot substitute for legal authorization from the copyright owner.

Burden of proof and civil standard of evidence

The Division Bench correctly noted that a civil dispute is decided on the balance of probabilities rather than proof beyond reasonable doubt. While direct evidence concerning the engagement of photographers and payment of consideration was unavailable, the Division Bench considered the totality of the circumstances. These included the admitted role of Mr. Rudraiah as producer and director, the nature of the photographs, the absence of competing claims from photographers, and the Appellants’ own acknowledgment that they did not own copyright. Collectively, these factors persuaded the Division Bench that the Respondents’ version was more probable than that advanced by the Appellants.

Conclusion

The decision in TCRC v. Ganga Rudraiah reaffirms the fundamental principle that preservation, however laudable, does not confer ownership. By distinguishing custodial possession from copyright ownership, the Court underscored that restoration, digitization, archival preservation, and dissemination cannot create proprietary rights in the absence of a valid assignment, licence, or other legally recognized source of title. Equally, the judgment clarifies that ownership of physical archival materials is distinct from ownership of the copyright subsisting therein.

A notable strength of the ruling is its pragmatic recognition of the importance of evidence and the burden of proof in civil proceedings, particularly when the dispute dates back to 1978. Rather than insisting upon documentary proof of photographer engagement or payment in relation to a film produced in 1978, the Division Bench assessed first ownership on the basis of surrounding circumstances and probabilities. At the same time, further clarification maybe necessary with respect to the requirement of valuable consideration under Section 17(b) Copyright Act, 1957 which the Division Bench held as satisfied largely through inference rather than direct evidence, and the possibility of residual copyright interests of photographers absent an express assignment.

Nevertheless, the ruling is likely to have significant implications for archives, museums, libraries, and preservation institutions. It reinforces the distinction between stewardship and ownership, ensuring that efforts to preserve cultural heritage complement, rather than override, the rights of authors and their successors.

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