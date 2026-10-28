Fraud, Collusion And Corporate Insolvency: Analysis Of The Supreme Court’s Judgment In Orris Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. v. Rakesh Kumar Gupta & Others

Introduction

In its judgment dated 30 September 2026 in Orris Infrastructure Private Limited v. Rakesh Kumar Gupta & Others, the Supreme Court of India examined whether insolvency proceedings initiated through fraud and collusion can be recalled after admission and whether such fraud necessarily requires termination of the entire Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

The Court recognised the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) power to recall an admission order obtained through fraud but clarified that the discovery of fraud does not automatically require termination of the entire CIRP. The interests of other creditors and stakeholders must also be considered.

Background and Facts

The dispute concerned the Greenopolis residential project in Sector 89, Gurugram, Haryana, developed through an arrangement involving Orris Infrastructure Private Limited and Three C Shelters Private Limited. Disputes arose regarding land ownership, development rights, construction responsibilities and the protection of homebuyers.

Straight Edge Contracts Private Limited initiated insolvency proceedings under Section 9 of the IBC, claiming approximately ₹29.96 crore as an operational creditor. The NCLT admitted the application, commencing CIRP. Subsequently, allegations emerged that the proceedings had been initiated fraudulently and through collusion involving the applicant and persons associated with the corporate debtor, including its suspended directors.

The dispute also involved ownership and control of the project and approximately ₹53 crore held in an associated escrow account. These issues had significant implications for the project's assets and the interests of homebuyers.

Proceedings Before the NCLT and NCLAT

The NCLT initially held that it lacked the power to recall its admission order after CIRP had commenced. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), however, recognised that an order obtained through fraud could be recalled and set aside the entire CIRP.

Orris Infrastructure, Greenopolis Welfare Association and individual homebuyers challenged the NCLAT's decision before the Supreme Court. The central question was whether fraud by the original applicant justified terminating the entire insolvency process, potentially prejudicing other creditors and homebuyers.

Issues Before the Supreme Court

The Court considered two principal issues:

Whether the NCLT can recall an order admitting a Section 9 application when the underlying jurisdictional facts are established to have been fraudulent or collusive. Whether such fraud automatically requires termination of the entire CIRP or whether the proceedings may continue in the interests of other creditors and stakeholders.

Findings and Legal Principles

1. Power to Recall an Order Obtained Through Fraud

The Supreme Court recognised that the NCLT has the power to recall an admission order when the fundamental jurisdictional facts underlying the insolvency application are proved fraudulent or collusive. An order obtained through deception cannot be treated as immune from reconsideration merely because CIRP has commenced.

However, this does not confer an unrestricted power to reopen every order passed by the NCLT. The power must be exercised in accordance with the established legal principles governing recall of orders obtained through fraud.

2. Collective Nature of CIRP

The Court emphasised that, after admission, CIRP becomes a collective statutory process affecting financial creditors, operational creditors, employees, homebuyers and other stakeholders. It is no longer merely a dispute between the original applicant and the corporate debtor.

Consequently, fraudulent conduct by the initiating creditor must be distinguished from the legitimate interests of other stakeholders who may depend on the continuation of insolvency proceedings.

3. Withdrawal Under Section 12A

The judgment reinforces the collective character of admitted insolvency proceedings. Under Section 12A of the IBC, withdrawal of an admitted CIRP is subject to the prescribed procedure, including approval by creditors representing 90% of the Committee of Creditors' (CoC) voting share.

Accordingly, the original applicant cannot unilaterally determine the fate of an admitted CIRP as though it were a private dispute.

4. Exclusion of the Fraudulent Applicant and Section 65

Where the NCLT finds that insolvency proceedings were initiated fraudulently or through collusion, the original applicant must be excluded from participating in the proceedings. The NCLT may also consider action under Section 65 of the IBC, which addresses fraudulent or malicious initiation of insolvency proceedings.

However, excluding the fraudulent applicant does not automatically extinguish other creditors' interests or require termination of the entire CIRP.

5. Fraud Does Not Automatically Terminate CIRP

The Court distinguished between recalling an admission order and determining whether the insolvency process should continue. A finding of fraud does not, by itself, necessitate termination of the entire CIRP.

The NCLT must independently assess whether continuation serves the objectives of the IBC, considering the stage of the proceedings, the interests of other creditors and the potential prejudice caused by termination. It must hear the Resolution Professional, consider the CoC's views and take into account other stakeholders, including homebuyers.

Application to the Greenopolis Project

The Supreme Court accepted the finding that Straight Edge Contracts Private Limited had initiated the insolvency application fraudulently and through collusion. However, it did not treat this finding as conclusively determining the future of the CIRP.

The NCLT was directed to consider relevant facts, including ownership and control of the Greenopolis project and the interests of homebuyers and other stakeholders, before deciding whether the proceedings should continue.

The dispute concerning approximately ₹53 crore held in an escrow account formed part of the wider background. However, the Supreme Court did not independently award those funds to any party or conclusively determine their ultimate use.

The Court also did not guarantee immediate possession of flats, completion of construction within a specified period or any particular financial recovery for homebuyers. These matters remain subject to the applicable legal framework and further proceedings.

Final Decision of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court partly allowed the appeals filed by Orris Infrastructure Private Limited, Greenopolis Welfare Association, and Safalta Goel and another. It set aside the impugned NCLAT judgment and restored CIRP proceedings bearing No. IB-2721/ND/2019 to the NCLT.

The NCLT was directed to determine whether CIRP should continue despite the finding of fraud and collusion against Straight Edge Contracts Private Limited. It must consider the relevant facts and circumstances, including ownership of the project, and hear the Resolution Professional, the CoC and other stakeholders, including the relevant homebuyers.

If the NCLT decides to continue CIRP, it must conclude the proceedings expeditiously, considering the matter's prolonged pendency. The contempt petitions were closed, and the pending applications were disposed of.

Legal Significance

The judgment clarifies the distinction between recalling an admission order obtained through fraud and deciding the future of the entire CIRP. It reinforces that the IBC cannot be misused for fraudulent or collusive purposes while protecting the legitimate interests of innocent creditors and homebuyers.

The decision also confirms that CIRP is a collective insolvency mechanism rather than merely a debt-recovery tool for the initiating creditor. In real-estate insolvency disputes, the NCLT must carefully consider ownership, development rights, project funds and stakeholder interests before determining whether proceedings should continue.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court's judgment establishes that an insolvency application initiated through fraud or collusion may be recalled, but such fraud does not automatically require termination of the entire CIRP. The NCLT must separately determine whether the proceedings should continue after considering the relevant facts, the interests of other creditors and the position of homebuyers.

By restoring the Greenopolis proceedings to the NCLT, the Court sought to balance the need to prevent abuse of insolvency law with the protection of innocent stakeholders. The ultimate decision on continuation of CIRP remains with the NCLT, acting in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.