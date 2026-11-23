The regulatory landscape in September 2026 saw developments across pharmaceuticals, drug pricing, professional regulation, food safety, cosmetics, clinical research and safety monitoring. Key updates included intensified action against misbranded and spurious drugs, proposed surveillance and advertising restrictions for prescription medicines, pricing measures for specified I.V. fluids, and stricter verification of teaching pharmacists’ credentials. Other developments addressed veterinary antimicrobials, emergency contraceptive labelling, research and testing procedures, unauthorised cosmetics, stem cell therapy, food testing and labelling, and the safe and rational use of medicines and biological products.

This Newsletter aims to highlight key regulatory and policy developments relevant to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, clinical research, healthcare, and allied-sector stakeholders operating in India.

Key Takeaways

MoHFW proposed prohibiting the import, manufacture, sale and distribution of carboxypenicillins and phosphonic acid derivatives, including their formulations, for animal use.

MoHFW proposed a sale-licence exemption for Levonorgestrel Tablets (0.75mg/1.5mg), subject to specified boxed warnings on their packaging and package inserts.

CDSCO and enforcement agencies intensified action against the illegal manufacture and distribution of misbranded and spurious drugs, following the seizure of a misbranded Abhayrab rabies vaccine batch.

CDSCO reinforced rational prescribing and prescription-sale requirements for NSAIDs and antibiotics, advising healthcare institutions to strengthen prescription review and antimicrobial stewardship.

DTAB recommended changes to drug licensing, clinical research and medical device regulation, including simpler processes for research and testing and revised requirements for wholesale drug licences.

MoHFW proposed mandatory CCTV surveillance at licensed premises for the supply of prescription drugs other than by way of wholesale dealing, with recordings to be preserved for a minimum of three months.

NPPA sought pricing and sales data for specified I.V. fluids to facilitate fixation of ceiling prices under the DPCO, 2013.

CDSCO issued a public health alert against unauthorised cosmetic products containing excessive heavy metals, directing establishments and individuals not to sell, distribute or advertise the products.

The Union Health Ministry issued an advisory restricting stem cell therapy as standard clinical care to Ministry-approved indications and limiting therapeutic use for Autism Spectrum Disorder ( ASD ) to duly approved clinical trials.

) to duly approved clinical trials. FSSAI proposed restrictions on using “paneer” in the nomenclature, labelling and marketing of non-milk-derived analogue products.

Pharmaceuticals & Drug Regulation

MoHFW Proposes Prohibition of Certain Antimicrobials for Animal Use

On September 3, 2026, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued a draft notification, proposing to prohibit the import, manufacture, sale and distribution of carboxypenicillins and phosphonic acid derivatives, including their formulations, for animal use. The proposal was issued under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, following consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board. It cites potential risks to humans from the use of these antimicrobials in animals and the availability of safer alternatives. Objections and suggestions have been invited within thirty days of the date on which copies of the Gazette containing the draft notification are made available to the public.

Why this matters: If made effective, the proposal would prevent the specified antimicrobials from being imported, manufactured, sold or distributed for animal use.

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MoHFW Proposes Sale-Licence Exemption and Boxed Warnings for Emergency Contraceptive Pills

The MoHFW, on September 3, 2026, issued a draft notification, proposing to include Levonorgestrel Tablets 0.75mg/1.5mg in Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The proposal would extend the exemption from provisions requiring a sale licence to these tablets, subject to specified boxed warnings on both the packaging and package insert.

The warnings are required to state that: (i) emergency contraceptive pills are intended only for emergency situations and should not be used as regular contraception; (ii) frequent use of the emergency contraceptive pill may cause side effects, and users should visit a health facility or registered medical practitioner for regular contraception at the earliest; (iii) the tablets are not abortion pills; and (iv) they do not protect against HIV or other sexually transmitted infections. Objections and suggestions have been invited within thirty days from the date on which copies of the Gazette containing the draft rules are made available to the public. The commencement date will be specified when the final rules are published.

Why this matters: Upon finalisation, the amendment would provide a specific sale-licence exemption for the identified strengths of Levonorgestrel tablets while introducing additional consumer-facing warnings.

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MoHFW Proposes Extension of Prior Intimation Route for Certain BA/BE Studies

On September 3, 2026, the MoHFW issued draft notification, proposing amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. The draft seeks to remove the export-only restriction from the existing prior intimation route for certain bioavailability and bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies. The draft also proposes changes to the application, study-condition and permission-validity provisions. Studies covered by the prior intimation route would be expressly excluded from the requirement to apply in Form CT-05 for permission to conduct a BA/BE study. The provisions governing conditions for conducting studies and the validity of study permissions would also expressly recognise an acknowledgement of prior intimation or deemed approval, as applicable, alongside a formal permission in Form CT-07. Objections and suggestions have been invited within thirty days from the date on which copies of the Gazette containing the draft rules are made available to the public.

Why this matters: The proposal extends an alternative to the formal application-and-permission process to eligible BA/BE studies conducted for purposes beyond export.

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Drug Regulatory and Law Enforcement Agencies Intensify Action Against Illegal Manufacture and Distribution of Misbranded Drugs

On September 5, 2026, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) issued a public notice on intensified action against illegal manufacture, distribution and supply of misbranded and spurious drugs. The notice followed the seizure of Rabies Vaccine (Abhayrab), Batch No. KE25012, from an unlicensed premises in Delhi. The batch was subsequently reported as misbranded and not of standard quality by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli. The DCGI directed State Drugs Controllers to maintain strict vigilance and take appropriate regulatory action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its allied rules.

Why this matters: The development reinforces regulatory vigilance, strengthening coordination between drug regulators and law enforcement agencies to curb unauthorised drug supply networks and protect public health.

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CDSCO Issues Directions on Rational Use of NSAIDs and Antibiotics

On September 21, 2026, CDSCO issued a circular addressing the indiscriminate use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antibiotics and associated risks of chronic kidney disease. The circular reiterates the prescription-sale requirements, labelling warnings and other conditions applicable to NSAIDs and antibiotics classified under Schedule H or Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, as relevant. Healthcare professionals are advised to prescribe these medicines only when clinically indicated, taking account of patient-specific risks, and to consider the lowest effective dose for the shortest appropriate duration when prescribing NSAIDs. Pharmacists, retailers and distributors are directed to comply with applicable prescription-sale requirements and observe prescribed label warnings and conditions of sale. Pharmacists and retailers must not encourage or facilitate self-medication with antibiotics or prescription-only NSAIDs. Hospitals and healthcare institutions are advised to strengthen rational prescribing, monitoring, prescription review and patient counselling, while State/UT Drugs Control Authorities are requested to promote awareness and ensure compliance with applicable law.

Why this matters: The circular reiterates that Schedule H and H1 drugs cannot be sold at retail without a registered medical practitioner’s prescription and must carry the applicable warnings under the Drugs Rules, 1945.

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MoHFW Proposes Mandatory CCTV Surveillance at Medical Stores

On September 8, 2026, the MoHFW published a Gazette Notification, proposing an amendment to Rule 65 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, by way of including Rule 65(2A) which states that supply, other than by way of wholesale dealing of drugs supplied on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner shall be carried out under a CCTV surveillance system installed and maintained at the licensed premises, with recordings preserved for a minimum of three months. The draft has been issued for stakeholder objections and suggestions. MoHFW subsequently stated that the proposal seeks to strengthen regulatory oversight of Schedule H, H1, and X drugs and address concerns relating to their unauthorised access and sale without valid prescriptions.

Why this matters: If implemented, the proposal would introduce additional surveillance and record-keeping requirements for licensed drug-selling premises.

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DTAB Recommends Changes Across Drug and Medical Device Regulation

On September 16, 2026, the minutes of the 94th meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), held on August 27, 2026, were published. DTAB recommended changes across drug licensing, clinical research, medical devices and blood-centre operations. These included requiring a registered pharmacist to act as the competent person for wholesale drug licences, prohibiting the manufacture, sale and import of Lindane, and not approving any new nicotine formulation in public interest.

For drug development, DTAB recommended introducing prior intimation for imports of new drugs intended solely for analytical and non-clinical testing, subject to exclusions for specified categories, and reducing the timeline for issuing the relevant import permission from 90 to 45 working days. It also supported extending the existing prior intimation system for eligible bioavailability and bioequivalence studies beyond export purposes to studies for new drug approval in India. Separately, DTAB proposed distinguishing manufacturing requirements for analytical and non-clinical testing from those applicable to clinical trials, while retaining good manufacturing practice principles and traceability.

For medical devices, DTAB supported exempting manufacture for testing, examination, evaluation, demonstration or training from the test-licence requirement. Other recommendations covered sale-licence exemptions for specified dressings and self-test devices, conditional import and sale-licence exemptions for first-aid kits intended for captive consumption by non-healthcare industries, and clearer application and fee requirements for post-marketing clinical investigations.

Why this matters: The recommendations point towards simpler processes for research and testing, alongside tighter oversight of drug distribution and blood-donor traceability.

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IPC Releases 7th Edition of National Formulary of India, 2026

On September 21, 2026, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) released the 7th Edition of the National Formulary of India (NFI 2026) during the 6th National Pharmacovigilance Week in New Delhi. The NFI 2026 is available in print and digital formats and comprises 653 monographs, including 83 new monographs, 30 immunologicals, and 42 fixed-dose combination monographs. The edition is intended to support healthcare professionals in rational, evidence-based, and safe use of medicines across clinical practice in India.

Why this matters: The NFI 2026 provides updated guidance for healthcare professionals on the rational and safe use of medicines. The expanded coverage of immunologicals is particularly significant given the growing importance of biologics and vaccines in India’s public health framework.

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Government Approves Biovigilance Programme of India

On September 21, 2026, the Government of India announced the approval of the Biovigilance Programme of India as part of measures to strengthen patient safety. Under the programme, the IPC will lead the reporting, assessment, monitoring and prevention of adverse events associated with medicines and biological products used in organ and tissue transplantation, including products administered to donors and recipients.

Why this matters: The programme expands India’s safety-monitoring framework to medicines and biological products used in organ and tissue transplantation.

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Prior Central Government Sanction Proposed for Advertising Schedule H, H1 and X Drugs

The MoHFW, through a draft notification dated September 28, 2026, has proposed an express restriction on advertising drugs specified in Schedule H, Schedule H1, or Schedule X of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The proposed addition to Rule 65 would prohibit advertisements for these drugs unless prior sanction has been obtained from the Central Government. The draft invites objections and suggestions within thirty days from the date on which copies of the Gazette containing it are made available to the public. The amendment would take effect upon final publication in the Official Gazette.

Why this matters: The proposal would make prior Central Government sanction a condition for advertising drugs covered by these schedules.

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Cosmetics

CDSCO Issues Public Health Alert Against Unauthorised Cosmetics

On September 8, 2026, CDSCO issued a public health alert concerning ‘Goree Beauty Cream’ and ‘Chandni Whitening Cream’, identified as unauthorised cosmetics containing heavy metals above the specified limits. Citing potential health risks, CDSCO advised consumers not to purchase or use these products and urged establishments and individuals not to sell, distribute or advertise them. The alert also advised consumers to purchase only authorised cosmetics bearing the prescribed manufacturing and registration details.

Why this matters: The alert highlights safety concerns associated with the identified products and reinforces the registration and safety requirements applicable to imported cosmetics.

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Clinical Research & Healthcare

MoHFW and NMC Reiterate Restrictions on Stem Cell Therapy and Professional-Conduct Obligations

On September 16, 2026, the MoHFW issued an advisory reiterating that stem cell therapy may be offered as standard clinical care only for disease conditions or indications included in the MoHFW-approved list. The advisory further provides that therapeutic use of any type of stem cell for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) must remain restricted to duly approved clinical trials in accordance with the National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research, 2017 and other applicable Government instructions. The advisory was issued in view of the Supreme Court’s judgment dated January 30, 2026, in Yash Charitable Trust & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., and notes that non-compliance may attract professional misconduct and action under Sections 32 and 40 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010.

Separately, the National Medical Commission (NMC), in its advisory dated September 5, 2026, reiterated that unauthorised administration, prescription, promotion or advertisement of stem cell therapy beyond approved indications constitutes professional misconduct. It directed State Medical Councils to examine individual cases of alleged violations brought to their notice and take appropriate disciplinary action where misconduct by a registered medical practitioner is established after due process.

Why this matters: The advisories reinforce clinical restrictions on unapproved stem cell therapies and clarify the professional-conduct consequences for registered medical practitioners offering or promoting them.

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Pricing Control

NPPA Seeks Data for Fixation of Ceiling Price of I.V. Fluids

On September 3, 2026, NPPA directed companies manufacturing or marketing specified I.V. fluids to furnish information on pack size, packaging type, brand name, price to distributor, price to retailer, maximum retail price and moving annual turnover sales, along with Form II/Form V and relevant licences. The information has been sought for glucose injections, glucose (A) and sodium chloride (B) injection, sodium chloride injection and ringer lactate injection with specified dosage form and strength to enable NPPA to take appropriate action under the revised Schedule-I of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Why this matters: The information is being collected for NPPA’s price-fixation exercise for the specified I.V. fluids under the revised Schedule I of the DPCO, 2013. Affected manufacturers and marketers should ensure that their submissions are accurate, complete and timely.

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Medical Education & Professional Regulation

NCAHP Notifies Registration Framework for Allied and Healthcare Professionals

In a significant late-August development not covered in our August newsletter, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) issued a notification dated August 31, 2026, introducing the Registration of Allied and Healthcare Professionals Regulations, 2026. The said Regulations establish a framework for registration, renewal and practice across recognised allied and healthcare professions.

The framework requires recognised qualifications and an exit examination, with the institution’s final examination serving as the exit examination under the Regulations. Professionals must be entered in the relevant State and Central Registers and receive a unique identification number, with direct Central registration available where a functional State Council has not been established. Registration is valid for five years, and renewal requires prescribed continuing professional development. Professionals whose registration is marked inactive cannot practise. The Regulations also require interim registration for students undertaking mandatory internships or practical training and provide separate registration routes for foreign-qualified professionals.

Why this matters: The Regulations make registration a condition for practising recognised allied and healthcare professions, affecting personnel engaged by hospitals, diagnostic centres and other healthcare employers. Professionals with inactive registration are not entitled to practise.

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PCI Warns Teaching Pharmacists Over Irregular Digi-PHARMed Profiles

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), through a circular dated September 1, 2026, directed teaching pharmacists with BH-P profiles on the Digi-PHARMed Portal to complete profile authentication and verification requirements within 7 days. Mandatory compliance includes AEBAS verification, e-KYC, genuine and verifiable educational qualifications, valid State Pharmacy Council registration, and authentic supporting documents, along with completion of the applicable Health Professional Registry (HPR) verification. PCI cautioned that duplicate, fictitious, fabricated or otherwise fraudulent profiles may be placed under the debarred/non-compliant category and subsequently deactivated. Non-compliance may also invite legal and disciplinary action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Information Technology Act, 2000, and other applicable laws.

Why this matters: Teaching pharmacists and pharmacy institutions must ensure that faculty profiles and credentials are authentic, fully verified and compliant to avoid debarment, deactivation and potential legal action.

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Food Laws (Select Regulatory Developments)

FSSAI Notifies Amendments to Laboratory and Sample Analysis Regulations

FSSAI issued the Food Safety and Standards (Laboratory and Sample Analysis) Amendment Regulations, 2026 through a notification dated September 14, 2026, published in the Gazette issue dated September 15, 2026. The amendments prescribe reporting timelines of 14 (fourteen) days for regulatory and appeal samples and 5 (five) days for import samples. They also update the prescribed reporting formats and permit the use of validated methods from recognised organisations where suitable methods are unavailable in FSSAI’s manuals. The amendments shall come into effect from April 1, 2027.

Why this matters: The amendments set clearer timelines for food testing and reporting, which should help businesses plan for import clearances and sample-related proceedings. Food testing laboratories should review their testing procedures and reporting formats to prepare for the revised requirements.

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FSSAI Proposes Restrictions on Use of “Paneer” for Non-Milk-Derived Products

FSSAI issued draft amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, through a notification dated September 22, 2026, published in the Gazette issue dated September 23, 2026, proposing to restrict the manufacture and sale of analogue products as “paneer”. The draft proposes to add “paneer made of constituents not derived from milk” as a specified category and requires products already licensed or registered under the “Analogue in Dairy Context” category to discontinue the use of the term “Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing. The draft regulations have been issued for public consultation, with objections and suggestions invited within 60 (sixty) days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette containing the notification are made available to the public.

Why this matters: The proposal seeks to prevent consumers from being misled about the nature and composition of products marketed as “paneer”.

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FSSAI Directs Special Festive Drive to Ensure Food Safety and Prevent Adulteration

On September 29, 2026, FSSAI directed the commissioners of all States/ Union Territories and the regional directors of FSSAI to conduct special food safety drives ahead of Navratri and Diwali to prevent adulteration and circulation of unsafe food products. The drive will focus on milk and milk products, sweets, snacks, edible oils, beverages and other region-specific food items. Enforcement officials have been directed to conduct inspections and sampling in their respective jurisdiction, while Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) units will be deployed in prominent marketplaces for on-the-spot testing and consumer awareness. Inspection, sampling data and their outcome must be updated in real time basis on FoSCoS/FoSCoRIS.

Why this matters: The initiative strengthens food safety surveillance during the festive season and aims to protect consumers from adulterated and unsafe food products.

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FSSAI Notifies Certification Requirements for Imported Vegan Foods

FSSAI issued the Food Safety and Standards (Vegan Foods) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026, through a notification dated September 28, 2026, published in the Gazette issue dated September 29, 2026. The amendment prescribes Form I for the certificate to be issued by a recognised authority in the exporting country for imported products seeking vegan logo endorsement, replacing the existing reference to a format specified by FSSAI. Form I requires product and consignment details, along with declarations on animal testing, measures to prevent contamination with non-vegan substances, segregation or cleaning of production facilities, and ingredient traceability. The amendment comes into force on April 1, 2027.

Why this matters: The amendment standardises the certification required for imported vegan foods. Affected importers will need to obtain certificates in Form I from recognised authorities in exporting countries once the amendment takes effect.

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Key Judicial Developments

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited & Anr. v. Union of India & Ors. (MANU/DE/7141/2026)

On September 18, 2026, the Delhi High Court examined the August 18, 2026, notification requiring fixed-dose combinations containing Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride to carry a warning against use in children below four years. The Court held that the notification operated prospectively and addressed the petitioners’ grievance concerning previously manufactured stocks.

The Court granted protection from coercive action under Section 28B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, for stocks manufactured up to August 18, 2026, subject to specified conditions. These included publishing prominent notices in English and Hindi national newspapers and issuing advisories to doctors, retailers and chemists within two weeks. An affidavit containing stock details and copies of these communications was required within four weeks. Stocks manufactured and circulated after August 18, 2026, were required to carry the prescribed warning.

Why this matters: The ruling addresses the treatment of existing stocks when a new labelling requirement takes effect. For Glenmark, protection against coercive action for older stocks is conditional on public notices, advisories and disclosure of stock details. The Court also required compliance with the warning requirement for stocks manufactured and circulated after August 18, 2026.

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M/s Pharmed Limited & Anr. v. Union of India & Ors. (2026:BHC-OS:20781-DB)

On September 22, 2026, the Bombay High Court considered NPPA notifications and overcharging demands relating to Cartigen Forte under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 1995. The dispute concerned whether ceiling prices for multivitamin and mineral formulations could apply to Cartigen Forte merely because it contained scheduled bulk drugs. The Court distinguished between a formulation being subject to price control and its ceiling price being validly determined. It found that the authorities had not fixed Cartigen Forte’s ceiling price using the calculation prescribed under paragraphs 7 and 9 of DPCO 1995. Scheduled ingredients alone did not justify applying an existing ceiling price without following this mechanism.

The Court quashed the January 30, 2009 notification in its entirety, finding that its blanket application of existing ceiling prices bypassed the prescribed mechanism. It also quashed the September 27, 2007, notification to the extent it applied to Cartigen Forte and directed that the impugned demand notices not be acted upon.

Why this matters: The judgment clarifies that the presence of a scheduled ingredient does not, by itself, justify applying the ceiling price notified for a different formulation. Its findings concern the pricing framework under DPCO, 1995, and do not establish a general exemption from price control.

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In Re Exorbitant Pricing of Life Saving Patented Medicines v. Union of India & Ors. (2026:KER:74251)

On September 28, 2026, the Kerala High Court, in In Re: Exorbitant Pricing of Life Saving Patented Medicines v. Union of India & Ors., examined whether the Central Government could exercise its powers under Section 100 of the Patents Act, 1970 (“Patents Act”), to improve access to Ribociclib, a patented breast cancer medicine. The proceedings continued as a suo motu matter after the original petitioner died during their pendency.

The Court held that the expression “purposes of Government” under Section 100 includes manufacturing patented medicines and supplying them to needy patients on a non-commercial basis. It rejected a restrictive interpretation that would limit this power to the Government’s internal use. The Court connected this interpretation with the State’s obligations to protect life and improve public health under Articles 21 and 47 of the Constitution of India, together with the principles of public health protection and reasonable affordability under Section 83 of the Patents Act. However, the Court did not direct the Government to invoke Section 100 of the Patents Act for Ribociclib. It required the Government to collect data on patient needs, medicine usage, affordability and the effectiveness of existing subsidised supply schemes, and then assess whether intervention was necessary.

Why this matters: The judgment clarifies that government use of patents can extend to supplying medicines to patients, rather than being limited to internal government use. It identifies exorbitant pricing as a circumstance that may warrant intervention but does not itself authorise generic manufacture or override the patents in question. For pharmaceutical companies, the ruling highlights the relevance of affordability and the effectiveness of patient-access schemes when the Government considers exercising Section 100 of the Patents Act, 1970.

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3S and Our Health Society v. Union of India & Anr. (2026 INSC 988)

On September 10, 2026, the Supreme Court, in 3S andOur Health Society v. Union of India & Anr., sought responses from FSSAI and the Union Government on the proposed front-of-pack labelling framework for packaged foods high in sugar, salt or fat. The Court asked FSSAI to explain the fixed timelines for the two proposed phases and the basis for covering products high in two or more nutrients of concern, along with specified sweetened beverages, in Phase I, and products high in any one nutrient of concern in Phase II. Separately, it sought clarification on how the beverages falling within Phase I would be identified and what nutrient thresholds would apply to them. On label design, the Court questioned the proposed red colour, hexagon dimensions, font size and placement; how the absence of distinct pictorial representations would accommodate different literacy and reading abilities; and why a combined hexagon was proposed instead of individual hexagons for each nutrient. FSSAI was directed to respond by affidavit within ten days. Separately, the Union Government was asked how schools would teach the interpretation of packaged-food labels and other aspects of nutritional literacy. On September 28, 2026, arguments concluded and judgment was reserved.

Why this matters: The proceedings may have implications for the scope, design and implementation of future front-of-pack labelling requirements for food manufacturers. Judgment is currently awaited and is expected to provide further clarity on the issues examined by the Court.

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Editor's Insight

September’s developments reflect a continued focus on patient safety, consumer protection and regulatory oversight across India’s life sciences and healthcare sector. Measures addressed drug quality, rational prescribing, cosmetics safety, stem cell therapy and food safety, alongside stronger professional verification and expanded safety monitoring. Proposals concerning veterinary antimicrobials, emergency contraceptive labelling, prescription-drug surveillance and advertising were accompanied by recommendations to simplify research and testing processes.

These developments have implications for regulatory strategy, compliance and product lifecycle management across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, clinical research and healthcare sectors. Businesses should assess their impact on product labelling, distribution and advertising practices, pricing, research approvals and safety monitoring, and consider corresponding changes to internal processes.