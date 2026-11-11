The Permissibility Paradox: Regulatory Dissonance Between The UCMPMD And The IMC Regulations

The regulation of interactions between the healthcare industry and healthcare professionals has historically occupied a sensitive intersection between commercial freedom, professional ethics, patient welfare, and public trust. In India, this balancing exercise has recently assumed renewed significance following the amendment dated April 30, 2026 (“Amendment”) to the Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices, 2024 (“UCMPMD”), whereby medical device companies have now been permitted to extend travel and hospitality facilities to healthcare professionals serving as speakers at Continuing Medical Education (“CME”) or Continuing Professional Development (“CPD”) programmes, or as participants in training programmes1. The erstwhile UCMPMD allowed medical device companies to extend travel and hospitality offerings only to healthcare professionals actings as speakers at CME/CPD programmes. This specific restriction has now been relaxed through the Amendment to include healthcare professionals who are participants in training programmes as well.

While the Amendment appears to represent a pragmatic recognition of the educational and technological realities of the medical device sector, it simultaneously exposes a significant regulatory incongruity. The ethical framework governing registered medical practitioners in India, which includes the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 (“IMC Regulations”) continues to prohibit healthcare professionals from accepting travel facilities, hospitality, gifts, or similar pecuniary advantages from industry participants2. Consequently, a peculiar legal situation has emerged via the Amendment wherein medical device companies may now be permitted to offer certain benefits, yet healthcare professionals remain professionally constrained from accepting them.

This divergence raises important questions regarding regulatory coherence, enforceability, and the future trajectory of healthcare compliance in India.

The Evolution of the UCMPMD Framework

The UCMPMD was promulgated by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (“DoP”), on September 06, 2024, with the objective of fostering transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct within the medical devices industry. In 2022, the DoP issued a draft Uniform Code for Medical Device Marketing Practices which was voluntary in nature as opposed to the UCMPMD issued in 2024 which sought mandatory compliance.

The mandatory code was broadly modelled upon the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, 2024 (“UCPMP”) and sought to address concerns regarding undue influence exerted upon healthcare professionals through gifts, travel sponsorships, hospitality arrangements, and other promotional inducements.

In its original formulation, the UCMPMD adopted a restrictive approach towards industry-sponsored travel and hospitality. The overarching policy rationale was clear: commercial engagements should not compromise clinical independence or distort medical decision-making.

The Amendment, however, introduced a calibrated relaxation. Revised Clauses 8.2 and 8.3 of the extant UCMPMD permit medical device companies to extend travel and hospitality benefits to healthcare professionals where such individuals are serving as speakers in CME or CPD programmes or are participating in training programmes. The Amendment appears particularly directed towards specialised medical device training, especially in circumstances where advanced technologies, expertise, or training infrastructure may not be readily available within India.

From an industry perspective, the rationale is understandable. Unlike pharmaceuticals, many sophisticated medical devices require hands-on operational training, procedural demonstrations, and exposure to specialised facilities. Restricting all forms of travel support may impede knowledge transfer, technological adoption, and ultimately patient outcomes.

The Continuing Ethical Constraints on Healthcare Professionals

The principal difficulty arises from the fact that healthcare professionals are governed not merely by industry codes but also by professional ethical regulations – IMC Regulations. We note that Regulation 6.8. of the IMC Regulations, restricts physicians /healthcare professionals from receiving travel facilities, hospitality, gifts, cash grants, or similar benefits from pharmaceutical, allied healthcare, and industry stakeholders. The underlying objective is preservation of professional independence and avoidance of actual or perceived conflicts of interest. The ethical principle is straightforward: clinical judgment must remain insulated from commercial influence.

Consequently, while the Amendment relaxes restrictions applicable to medical device companies, it does not correspondingly amend the obligations imposed upon healthcare professionals themselves. A medical device company may legitimately take the position that its conduct falls within the four corners of the amended UCMPMD, however, the recipient healthcare professional may still face professional scrutiny and statutory liability if acceptance of such benefits is regarded as inconsistent with applicable ethical standards and the erstwhile IMC Regulations.

Can Industry Codes Override Professional Ethics?

The UCMPMD is fundamentally a sector-specific marketing code directed towards the conduct of medical device companies. It regulates corporate behaviour. It does not possess the legislative authority to dilute, amend, or supersede professional ethical obligations applicable to physicians/healthcare practitioners under the IMC Regulations.

Indeed, the Amendment itself appears to acknowledge the primacy of professional regulatory frameworks by clarifying that relevant medical regulatory norms would continue to prevail where applicable. Accordingly, any interpretation suggesting that the Amendment creates an unrestricted entitlement for healthcare professionals to receive sponsored travel or hospitality would be legally untenable.

The Juridical Dissonance: Implications and Consequences

The regulatory incongruity between the UCMPMD and the IMC Regulations creates several problematic consequences that warrant careful consideration.

First, it creates an untenable situation wherein one party to a transaction is permitted to extend what the other party is prohibited from accepting. This asymmetry not only defies logical coherence but also generates practical enforcement difficulties. Medical device companies, acting in compliance with the UCMPMD, may extend hospitality invitations in good faith, whilst the recipient healthcare professionals find themselves compelled to decline, lest they contravene the IMC Regulations. The resultant confusion undermines the efficacy of both regulatory instruments.

The AbbVie Healthcare case3 further illustrates the challenges created by overlapping regulatory standards. While the company reportedly characterised the sponsored travel arrangements as connected with professional activities and educational conferences, regulators nevertheless viewed the provision and acceptance of such benefits through the lens of ethical compliance. The case highlights how healthcare professionals and industry participants may be exposed to scrutiny under different regulatory frameworks even when the underlying activity is presented as serving a legitimate educational purpose.

Second, the regulatory inconsistency may limit access to specialised educational and training opportunities for Indian healthcare professionals. While the Amendment permits medical device companies to sponsor certain travel and hospitality arrangements, healthcare professionals in India remain subject to restrictions under the IMC Regulations. As a result, some healthcare practitioners may be unable to participate in programmes intended to facilitate professional development, clinical training, and technological upskilling.

Third, the inconsistency creates a risk of regulatory circumvention. Where one regulatory framework permits the provision of a benefit while another restricts its acceptance, stakeholders may be incentivised to structure arrangements in a manner that obscures the true nature of the benefit. Such opacity undermines the transparency objectives underlying both the UCMPMD and the IMC Regulations. Consequently, while a medical device company may comply with the UCMPMD, the participating healthcare professionals may nevertheless face scrutiny under the IMC Regulations. Moreover, divergent standards create enforcement challenges. Regulators examining the same factual arrangement may arrive at different conclusions depending upon whether the focus is the conduct of the sponsoring company or the conduct of the recipient healthcare professional.

The Need for Regulatory Harmonisation

The present situation underscores a broader issue that has long characterised healthcare regulation in India—the coexistence of multiple regulatory instruments operating with overlapping objectives but differing compliance expectations.

Effective governance requires harmonisation rather than fragmentation. If policymakers genuinely intend to facilitate educational travel, specialised training, and legitimate scientific collaboration within the medical device sector, corresponding clarity must be provided regarding the permissibility of acceptance by healthcare professionals. Conversely, if the policy objective remains strict insulation of healthcare professionals from industry-funded benefits, the rationale for permitting companies to extend such benefits warrants reconsideration.

Conclusion

The Amendment represents a significant policy shift in the regulation of medical device marketing practices. By permitting travel and hospitality support for healthcare professionals serving as speakers and participants in specified educational and training programmes, the DoP appears to have acknowledged the operational realities of modern medical technology and professional education.

However, the Amendment has simultaneously brought into sharp focus an unresolved regulatory contradiction. While medical device companies may now possess greater latitude in extending such benefits, Indian healthcare professionals remain bound by professional ethical obligations that continue to discourage or prohibit acceptance of such benefits.

Until these parallel regulatory regimes are harmonised, industry stakeholders should proceed with considerable caution. Compliance assessments can no longer end with an evaluation of whether a company is permitted to provide a benefit; equal consideration must be given to whether the intended recipient is legally and ethically permitted to receive it, as permissibility is a two-sided equation. A benefit lawfully offered is not necessarily a benefit lawfully accepted. It is this distinction that the medical device industry, healthcare professionals, and regulators must now confront.

Footnotes

1 31026/51/2024-MD – Circular No. 1 of 2026 issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers – Department of Pharmaceuticals (Medical Device Division) dated April 30, 2026 - UCMDMD circular 1-2026+UCMDMP code as amended on 30.4.2026 (1).pdf

2 Regulation 6.8 of the IMC Regulations - IMC Regulations-8.10.2016

3 In the matter of: M/S AbbVie Healthcare India Private Ltd. under the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, 2024 – dated December 23, 2024 – ACMP No. 01/2024 - Apex Committee Order dated 23.12.2024.pdf