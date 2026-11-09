FSSAI Proposes To Permit Recycled Plastics In Food-Contact Packaging: An Analysis Of The Draft Food Safety And Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has taken a measured but significant step towards accommodating recycled plastics within the regulatory framework governing food-contact materials. By a notification dated 2 November 2026, published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary), Part III, Section 4, the Authority has placed in the public domain the draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders.

Statutory Foundation

The draft regulations have been framed in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 92, read with Section 23, of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and carry the previous approval of the Central Government. Section 23 of the Act empowers the Authority to frame regulations governing, inter alia, the materials and articles intended to come into contact with food. The publication of the draft satisfies the requirement of sub-section (1) of Section 92, which mandates previous publication before any regulation is made.

The instrument proposed to be amended is the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, which were originally notified on 24 December 2018 and were last amended by a notification dated 7 August 2026.

The Regulatory Gap Addressed

The Packaging Regulations of 2018 prescribe, under Regulation 4, the specific requirements for primary food packaging. Sub-regulation (4) thereof deals with plastic materials intended to come into contact with food products. Hitherto, the framework has proceeded largely on the basis of virgin plastic materials, and the permissibility of recycled content in food-contact applications has remained a matter of considerable uncertainty for the industry. The present draft seeks to address that gap by prescribing, with considerable precision, the conditions under which two categories of recycled polymers may lawfully be used.

Chemical Recycling of Polyethylene and Polypropylene

The first proposed amendment inserts a new clause (f) after clause (e) of sub-regulation (4). Under this clause, recycled Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) produced by a chemical recycling process, as defined in IS 14534, via the monomer route, may be used for food-contact materials.

The permission is, however, hedged with a strict condition. Such use is permissible only when the output, that is, the end product, is considered equivalent to virgin material and meets the criteria applicable to virgin material. The formulation is noteworthy. The Authority has not granted a general licence to chemically recycled resins; it has instead pegged their admissibility to demonstrated equivalence with virgin material. Chemical recycling through the monomer route, which depolymerises plastic waste back to its constituent monomers before repolymerisation, is evidently regarded as capable of yielding a material indistinguishable in quality from virgin resin. Where that equivalence cannot be established, the material remains outside the pale of permissible food-contact use.

Recycled Polymer in Multilayer Packaging

The second amendment, proposed as clause (g), adopts a structurally different approach. It permits the use of recycled polymer derived exclusively from food-grade packaging material in the outermost layer of multilayer packaging material intended for food contact.

Two conditions attach to this permission. First, the inner layers must possess adequate barrier properties so as to prevent the migration of substances from the outermost layer into the food. Secondly, the material must fulfil the migration limits already prescribed for packaging materials. The design of the clause reflects what is commonly described as the functional barrier principle: the recycled content is physically separated from the food by virgin inner layers, and the integrity of that separation is tested against the migration limits that the regulations already impose.

Two features of clause (g) merit emphasis. The feedstock is restricted to recycled polymer derived exclusively from food-grade packaging material, which narrows the risk of contamination from non-food applications. Further, the recycled layer is confined to the outermost stratum of the multilayer structure; it cannot be interposed in a position where it would be in direct or inadequately shielded contact with the food.

Procedure for Stakeholder Participation

The notification stipulates that the draft regulations shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of sixty days from the date on which copies of the Gazette containing the notification are made available to the public. Objections and suggestions may be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Food and Drug Administration Bhawan, Kotla Road, New Delhi – 110002, or transmitted by electronic mail to [email protected]. The Authority has expressly undertaken that objections and suggestions received within the specified period shall be considered. The notification has been signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority.

Concluding Observations

The draft amendments represent a calibrated liberalisation rather than an abandonment of the caution that has characterised food-packaging regulation. In the case of chemically recycled PE and PP, entry is conditioned upon equivalence with virgin material; in the case of multilayer structures, upon food-grade feedstock, barrier integrity, and compliance with migration limits. Food business operators, packaging converters, and recyclers would do well to examine the draft closely and, where their interests are affected, to place their objections or suggestions before the Authority within the statutory window. Once finalised, the amendments are likely to provide the regulatory certainty that the recycling and packaging industries have long sought, while preserving the primacy of consumer safety that underlies the parent Act.