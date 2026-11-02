Is India's Food Safety Law Keeping Pace? A Comparative Study Of Regulatory Gaps And Global Practices

1. Introduction

In 3S and Our Health Society v. Union of India & Anr., M.A. No. 1177/2025 in W.P. (C) No. 437/2024 on 13.08.2026 the Court was considering whether pre-packaged food products should carry warnings indicating high levels of sugar, sodium and saturated fat.1

The Court had raised this issue earlier as well. By its order dated 10 February 2026, it had suggested that such warnings be placed prominently on the front of food packets through Front-of-Package Labelling (“FoPL”). The Court noted that FoPL was already “internationally prevalent” and asked the Union as well as FSSAI to consider its introduction in India.2

When the matter came up again, the response of the Union of India was that the suggestion could not be considered because it was difficult to follow international standards of packaging. The Court did not accept this position. It made clear that its concern was the health of citizens, particularly children. It noted the increasing health concerns associated with unhealthy diets and processed foods, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

The Court's discussion is significant for another reason. It did not consider the question of food labelling in isolation. It referred to the approach followed in countries such as Chile, Israel and Canada, where different forms of front-of-package labelling have been introduced. The Court also approached the issue from a constitutional perspective, observing that the right to life under Article 21 includes the right to health and that Article 47 places a duty upon the State to improve public health.

The discussion before the Supreme Court raises a more fundamental question about the relationship between food, health and regulation. Food safety is no longer confined to the question of whether food is contaminated or unsafe for immediate consumption. What about food that is legally sold, properly packaged and widely consumed, but contains levels of sugar, salt or fat that may have serious consequences for health over time? What information should a consumer be given? How much responsibility should the State assume in ensuring that such information is meaningful and actually understood?

These questions assume greater significance when viewed against the manner in which other countries have approached food labelling and public health. They also invite a closer look at the law in India: the regulatory framework governing food safety, the role of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the existing requirements relating to food labelling, and whether the Indian framework adequately addresses the changing relationship between food and public health.

2. The existing legal framework: what does Indian law actually regulate?

India's principal legislation on food safety is the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (“FSSA”).3 The legislation was intended to replace the fragmented regime that existed under several earlier enactments, including the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954,4 and to create a single framework for food safety and standards. The FSSA did not, however, come into force on a single date. Different provisions were brought into force in stages, with important provisions relating to food standards, enforcement, offences and penalties coming into force in 2010, followed by the principal regulations in 2011.5

The importance of the FSSA lies in the fact that it is not confined to the adulteration of food in the traditional sense. Its regulatory reach extends to the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import of food. Section 4 establishes the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (“FSSAI”),6 which is entrusted with laying down science-based standards for articles of food and regulating their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import.

The regulatory structure is therefore divided between the Central and State authorities. FSSAI performs the standard-setting and broader regulatory functions, supported by scientific panels and committees. At the State level, the Commissioners of Food Safety, Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers are responsible for inspection, sampling and enforcement. The Act also provides for adjudication and appellate mechanisms for contraventions.

This structure is important because food safety is not a single question. It begins with the setting of standards and continues through licensing, inspection, sampling, laboratory analysis, enforcement, prosecution and, where necessary, recall.

2.1. What is regulated?

The delegated legislation under the FSSA covers a wide range of matters. The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 20117 prescribe standards for different food products and additives. The earlier Packaging and Labelling Regulations, 2011 have since been superseded by the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.8 FSSAI's current regulatory repository confirms that the 2020 Regulations, with subsequent amendments, are now the operative framework for labelling and display.

There are also separate regulations dealing with contaminants, toxins and residues, imports, food recall, food safety auditing, laboratories, advertising and claims, and several categories of special or novel foods. The FSSA itself contains specific provisions dealing with contaminants, pesticides, veterinary drug residues, packaging and labelling, advertisements, imports and food recall. Sections 20 to 28 demonstrate the breadth of the statutory scheme.9

The Act also places responsibility on the food business operator. This is an important feature of the legislation. Food safety is not conceived merely as a function of government inspection. The FBO is itself expected to ensure compliance with the Act and the regulations applicable to its business.

2.2. The penalty structure

The FSSA has a fairly detailed enforcement structure. Chapter IX creates a distinction between contraventions attracting monetary penalties and offences serious enough to attract imprisonment.10 The Act therefore does not treat every violation in the same manner.

For example, Section 50 deals with food which is not of the nature, substance or quality demanded by the purchaser; Section 51 deals with sub-standard food; Section 52 with misbranded food; and Section 53 with misleading advertisements. Section 58 provides a general penalty where no specific penalty is prescribed.11 FSSAI's own compliance guidance presently records monetary penalties ranging from INR 1 lakh to INR 10 lakh for several of these contraventions, depending upon the nature of the violation.

The more serious provision is Section 59, which deals with unsafe food. The punishment is graded according to the consequences of the violation. Following the amendment made in 2023, where unsafe food does not result in injury, the punishment may extend to three months' imprisonment and a fine of up to INR 3 lakh. Non-grievous injury may attract imprisonment up to one year and a fine up to INR 3 lakh; grievous injury may attract imprisonment up to six years and a fine up to INR 5 lakh; and where the offence results in death, imprisonment is for a minimum of seven years and may extend to life imprisonment, with a minimum fine of INR 10 lakh.12

Section 64 further deals with repeat offences. It provides for twice the punishment, subject to the statutory maximum, a continuing daily fine which may extend to INR 1 lakh, and cancellation of the licence.13

There is also an important judicial development concerning the relationship between the FSSA and other criminal laws. In Ram Nath v. State of Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court held that Section 89 gives the FSSA overriding effect over inconsistent provisions of other laws in the field covered by the FSSA. The Court held that simultaneous prosecution under Sections 272 and 273 of the IPC and Section 59 of the FSSA could not continue.14

The significance of the penalty structure, therefore, cannot be judged merely by looking at the maximum punishment under Section 59. A distinction must be drawn between the statutory power available on paper and the extent to which the enforcement machinery is capable of using it effectively.

2.3. Recall and removal of unsafe food

The FSSA also recognises that punishment after the event is not enough. Section 28 deals with food recall and has been supplemented by the Food Safety and Standards (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017.>15 The regulations require food business operators to maintain recall plans and to inform the competent authorities where they have reason to believe that food placed on the market may be unsafe.

This part of the framework has also seen recent administrative development. In March 2026, FSSAI introduced a food-recall functionality through FoSCoS to facilitate the monitoring of recalls and the dissemination of information concerning recalled food.16

The point is significant. A modern food-safety regime cannot stop at identifying a violation. It must also be capable of answering a more immediate question: once unsafe food has entered the market, how quickly can it be identified, traced and removed?

That question becomes particularly important when the food supply chain is large, decentralised and increasingly dependent upon national distribution networks and online commerce.

3. The real problem: is the law inadequate, or is its implementation inadequate?

The answer is not as straightforward as saying that India's food-safety law is weak.

The FSSA, at least in its basic structure, is a fairly comprehensive legislation. It provides for standards, licensing, inspection, sampling, laboratory analysis, penalties, prosecution, recall and adjudication. The Supreme Court's own jurisprudence has repeatedly recognised the breadth of the statutory framework.

The more difficult question is whether the system works as it was intended to work. This distinction matters. A failure in the statute requires Parliament to change the law. A failure in subordinate legislation may require FSSAI or the Central Government to notify or amend regulations. A failure in enforcement may require better laboratories, more officers, better inspection systems or more effective coordination between authorities. Treating all three as the same problem leads to the wrong solution.

3.1. The first problem: penalties may not always deter large businesses

One obvious concern is the gap between the statutory penalty and the scale of the modern food industry. A penalty of a few lakh rupees may be meaningful for a small food business. It may be considerably less meaningful for a large company with a nationwide distribution network and substantial annual turnover.

This is not merely a theoretical concern. In May 2026, the Supreme Court issued notice on a petition seeking, among other things, turnover-linked penalties for the sale of unsafe and adulterated food.17 The petition argues that fixed monetary penalties can lose their deterrent value when compared with the commercial scale of large food businesses.

The issue is therefore not whether penalties exist. They plainly do. The issue is whether the penalty bears a rational relationship to the economic size of the offender and the seriousness of the violation.

A system in which the cost of non-compliance is insignificant compared with the commercial benefit of non-compliance risks turning punishment into a cost of doing business. That is a question of legislative design rather than merely enforcement.

3.2. The second problem: the laboratory on which enforcement depends

A food safety law ultimately depends upon evidence. An inspector may collect a sample, but whether that sample is unsafe or sub-standard may depend upon laboratory analysis. A prosecution may therefore be only as strong as the laboratory system supporting it.

The Comptroller and Auditor General's 2017 Performance Audit remains important in this regard. The audit examined the implementation of the FSSA between 2011-12 and 2015-16 and found serious deficiencies in licensing, inspection, sampling, laboratory infrastructure and enforcement.18

Among its findings, the CAG recorded that 65 of 72 state food laboratories to which samples were sent did not possess NABL accreditation.19 It also found that 15 of 16 test-checked food laboratories did not have qualified food analysts.20 In its test check of licensing authorities, 3,119 out of 5,915 licences had been issued on the basis of incomplete documentation.21

These figures are old, and they should not automatically be treated as a description of the laboratory system in 2026. But that is precisely why the absence of a more recent comprehensive CAG performance audit is relevant. The 2017 report remains an important official benchmark against which improvements in implementation can be assessed.

The lesson is simple. A food safety regime cannot be stronger than its ability to detect a violation and prove it.

3.3. The third problem: regulation sometimes moves slower than the food market

The other difficulty is regulatory delay. The FSSA gives FSSAI the power to make regulations. Section 23 specifically deals with packaging and labelling, while Section 92 gives the Food Authority the power to make regulations.22

Yet the debate over front-of-package nutrition labelling illustrates how long it can take for a regulatory proposal to become an enforceable rule.

FSSAI published a draft amendment concerning Front-of-Pack Nutritional Labelling and High Fat, Sugar and Salt foods in September 2022.23 Four years later, the question was still before the Supreme Court. The Parliamentary process had also continued to call for the finalisation of front-of-package labelling norms.

This is not merely a question of administrative delay. A regulation which arrives years after the underlying health concern has become apparent may fail to perform its intended preventive function. The distinction between regulation and implementation is therefore not always neat. Sometimes the failure to make a regulation is itself a failure of implementation of the parent statute.

3.4. The fourth problem: new kinds of food do not always fit comfortably into old categories

The difficulty becomes more apparent when one looks at ultra-processed foods and other newer food categories.

The Union Government has stated that the FSSA and its regulations do not presently define “ultra-processed foods” as a separate category, although such foods are regulated under existing food laws and regulations. The Government has also acknowledged that the issue of front-of-pack nutrition labelling remains under consideration and that the matter is sub judice.

This is an important distinction. The absence of a separate legal category does not mean that ultra-processed food is completely unregulated. It means that the existing framework approaches the problem through individual requirements relating to ingredients, additives, nutrition information, claims and labelling rather than through a comprehensive regulatory category based on the degree of processing.

That approach may have been sufficient when the principal concern was adulteration or contamination. The question is whether it remains sufficient when the concern is increasingly about the cumulative health consequences of a particular food environment.

3.5. Genetically modified food illustrates the same problem in a different form

Section 22 of the FSSA specifically deals with genetically modified food, novel food and other special categories.24 The provision itself recognises that these categories require regulation under the Act and regulations made under it.

Yet the regulatory position concerning genetically modified food has remained contested.

In Kritesh Oswal v. Union of India, decided by the Rajasthan High Court in October 2025, the Court examined the absence of final regulations under Section 22 concerning GM food.25 The Court noted that the necessary regulations had not been finalised and held that food-safety regulation of GM food falls within the FSSAI framework. It directed the authorities to frame and notify the requisite regulations within a stipulated period and restrained approval for sale, manufacture, distribution or import of GM food without the necessary Section 22 regulations.

The case is instructive because the statutory provision itself was not missing. Section 22 was already there. The difficulty lay in the absence of the regulatory framework required to make the statutory provision work in practice. That is a different problem from a defective statute.

4. What can India learn from other countries?

The answer to India's food-safety problems does not lie in copying another country's legislation wholesale. India has a different food market, different administrative capacities and a very different mix of organised and unorganised food businesses.

The comparative exercise is useful for another reason. It shows that food safety regulation can be designed around different points in the food chain.

Some systems focus on traceability. Some focus on prevention. Others focus on what the consumer sees at the point of purchase.

4.1. The European Union: know where the food came from

The European Union provides a useful example of traceability. Article 18 of Regulation (EC) No. 178/2002 requires traceability of food at all stages of production, processing and distribution.26 Food businesses must be able to identify who supplied them with the food and the businesses to which they supplied it.

This is supported by the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (“RASFF”), through which food-safety authorities exchange information about risks so that action can be taken quickly.27 The European Commission describes RASFF as a system for rapid exchange of information between Member States, with urgent notifications capable of leading to recalls from the market.

The lesson for India is not that it needs to reproduce RASFF in precisely the same form. The more useful lesson is that a food-safety regulator needs to know where a product has come from and where it has gone.

India already has digital systems for licensing and compliance. The next step could be to use those systems to develop a genuine inter-State food-safety alert mechanism, particularly for contamination affecting products distributed across several States. A national food market requires a national mechanism for responding to a national food-safety problem.

4.2. The United States: prevent the problem before it reaches the consumer

The United States took a different approach through the Food Safety Modernization Act, 2011 (“FSMA”).28

FSMA shifted the emphasis of food regulation towards prevention. Under the preventive-controls framework, covered facilities must prepare written food-safety plans based on hazard analysis and identify preventive controls for hazards that require control. These controls include monitoring, corrective actions and verification.

The American system also places specific obligations on importers. Under the Foreign Supplier Verification Program, covered importers must undertake risk-based activities to verify that foreign suppliers are producing food in a manner consistent with applicable safety requirements.29

The United States also has a statutory mandatory recall mechanism. Where the statutory conditions are met and a responsible party does not voluntarily recall the food, the FDA can order the recall under the FSMA framework.30

The broader idea is worth considering in India. The traditional regulatory model often looks backwards: inspect, find a violation, test the sample and prosecute. A preventive model asks a different question: what has the food business done to prevent the hazard from occurring in the first place?

The FSSA is not entirely unfamiliar with this idea. The Act recognises Food Safety Management Systems and refers to good manufacturing practices, good hygienic practices and HACCP principles. What is missing is a consistently applied, risk-based preventive-control obligation across the food industry.

Such a system would, of course, have to be proportionate. A small street vendor cannot be subjected to the same compliance burden as a multinational food manufacturer.

4.3. Singapore: make the information understandable

Singapore provides perhaps the most direct comparison with the issue currently before the Supreme Court.

Its Nutri-Grade system uses an A-to-D grading system for beverages, based principally on sugar and saturated fat.31 Beverages graded C or D must display the Nutri-Grade mark on the front of the package. The system also restricts advertising of Grade D beverages.

The stated objective is not simply to provide more nutritional information. It is to make that information easier to use when making a purchase. Singapore is also expanding the system. From mid-2027, Nutri-Grade requirements are scheduled to extend to specified categories of salt, sauces, seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oils, with products graded C or D required to display the mark on the front of the package.32

This is particularly relevant to India because the Supreme Court's concern in 3S and Our Health Society was substantially the same: information is useful only if the consumer can understand it at the time of purchase. The Court itself made the distinction between a consumer being “told” and a consumer being “informed.”33

Singapore's experience therefore offers a practical question for India: should nutritional information merely be present somewhere on a packet, or should the regulatory framework require it to be presented in a form which allows an ordinary consumer to understand the health implications quickly?

5. What should India do?

The answer does not necessarily require a new Food Safety Act. In fact, India's experience suggests that the more immediate need is to make the existing framework work better, while changing those parts of the framework which are demonstrably inadequate.

First, penalties should have some relationship with the size of the business

The present penalty structure largely relies on fixed monetary ceilings. That makes little sense where the same maximum penalty applies to businesses operating at radically different scales.

A proportionate penalty system could therefore be considered for larger FBOs. The objective would not be to punish large businesses merely because they are large. The objective would be to ensure that the penalty has a meaningful deterrent effect.

The system could combine fixed minimum penalties with turnover-based ceilings, while preserving lower and proportionate penalties for petty food businesses. This would require legislative amendment and should therefore be approached carefully. It is not something that FSSAI can simply achieve through an advisory.

The fact that the Supreme Court is already seized of a petition seeking turnover-linked penalties makes this a particularly relevant reform question.34

Second, front-of-package labelling should move from discussion to regulation

This is perhaps the most immediate reform. The FSSA already provides the statutory basis for regulating food packaging and labelling. FSSAI already has the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020. The issue is therefore not whether the regulator has the power to regulate labels. It plainly does.

The question is what the final system should look like. The Supreme Court has suggested warning labels for high sodium, sugar and saturated fat. Singapore's Nutri-Grade provides one possible model. Chile and Canada provide others.

India need not choose one foreign model simply because it has worked elsewhere. But four years of consultation without a final interpretative system raises a legitimate question about whether the process has taken too long. The consumer does not need another complicated table of nutritional information. The consumer needs information that can actually be understood.

Third, India needs a genuine rapid-alert mechanism

Food contamination does not respect State boundaries. A contaminated product manufactured in one State may be sold in twenty others within days. A regulatory system which requires each State to discover the problem independently is poorly suited to a national food market.

India should therefore consider an inter-State rapid-alert system modelled on the underlying principle of RASFF. It could link FSSAI, State Commissioners, laboratories and relevant local authorities and provide a common mechanism for:

notifying serious food-safety risks;

identifying affected batches;

tracing distribution;

coordinating recalls;

informing consumers; and

recording the action taken by each authority.

This would not require India to copy the institutional structure of the European Union. It would require the creation of a functioning information-sharing system within India's own federal structure.

Fourth, enforcement must become more risk-based

Not every food business presents the same risk. A small establishment selling low-risk food cannot sensibly be inspected in exactly the same manner as a large facility manufacturing products consumed across the country.

Singapore's SAFE framework offers an interesting model. Introduced in 2026, it evaluates food establishments on their safety record and the systems they have in place. Establishments with poorer records are subjected to more frequent inspections.35

India could move in the same direction. Inspection frequency should reflect risk, previous violations, the nature of the food, the scale of distribution and the compliance history of the FBO. This would also make better use of limited manpower.

Fifth, laboratories need to be treated as part of the enforcement system, not as an afterthought

The CAG's findings demonstrate why laboratory capacity matters. A Food Safety Officer can collect samples every day, but if those samples cannot be analysed reliably and promptly, the enforcement process stops there.

India therefore needs a sustained programme of laboratory accreditation, recruitment and equipment maintenance. It also needs to ensure that laboratory reports are generated within timelines that make enforcement meaningful. A food-safety system should not discover that food was unsafe months after it has already been consumed.

Sixth, new categories of food require timely regulation

The problem presented by GM food is a warning. The statute may contain the necessary power, but the power is of little value if the regulations necessary to exercise it remain unfinished.

The same principle applies to emerging categories of food, including ultra-processed foods. The solution is not necessarily to prohibit every product which falls within a broad category. The first step is to identify the regulatory problem clearly.

If the concern is high sugar, sodium or saturated fat, nutrient thresholds can be regulated. If the concern is misleading health claims, advertising and claims can be regulated. If the concern is the cumulative effect of ultra-processed foods, the regulator may need to consider whether the existing product-by-product approach is sufficient. The important point is that the law should respond to the actual public-health concern rather than merely to the category into which the food happens to fall.

6. Conclusion: from food safety to public health

The debate around food safety in India is often framed around adulteration. That is understandable. Adulterated milk, contaminated food, unsafe ingredients and sub-standard products present obvious risks. The FSSA was enacted in large part to bring these concerns within a single regulatory framework. But the nature of the problem has changed.

The food that presents a public-health concern today may not necessarily be contaminated or adulterated. It may be perfectly legal, properly packaged and correctly manufactured. The problem may instead lie in what the food contains, how frequently it is consumed, how it is marketed and whether the consumer understands its nutritional consequences.

That is where food safety begins to overlap with public health. The Supreme Court's order in 3S and Our Health Society brings this distinction into sharp focus. The Court was not merely asking whether a label should contain another piece of nutritional information. It was asking whether the information available to a consumer is sufficient to enable a meaningful choice. It connected that question with Article 21 and the right to health, as well as the State's obligation under Article 47 to improve public health.

This does not mean that every question of nutrition should become a matter of criminal law or that the State should dictate what people eat. Nor does it mean that every foreign regulatory model can simply be transplanted into India. It does, however, mean that the regulatory framework must keep pace with the food environment it seeks to regulate.

India already has much of the necessary legal architecture. The FSSA provides for standards, licensing, inspection, laboratories, penalties, recall and regulation of labelling. The problem is therefore not one of starting from nothing.

The more difficult task is deciding where the existing framework needs to be strengthened. Some changes require Parliament. Penalties may need to become more proportionate to the size and conduct of the offender. Some changes require the regulator to act. Front-of-package labelling is an obvious example. Some require investment in institutions and laboratories. Others require better coordination between the Central and State authorities.

The comparative experience makes clear that there is no single model. The European Union shows the value of traceability and rapid information-sharing. The United States demonstrates the importance of preventive controls and supplier verification. Singapore shows how regulation can make nutritional information more useful to an ordinary consumer.

The question for India is therefore not whether it should copy any one of them. It is whether India can build a food-safety system which is capable of doing three things at the same time: preventing unsafe food from entering the market, removing it quickly when prevention fails, and giving consumers meaningful information about the food they are choosing to buy.

The Supreme Court has now put the question of front-of-package labelling directly before the Union. Another petition before the Court is questioning whether the existing penalty structure is capable of deterring large food businesses. The litigation therefore reflects a larger moment in India's food-safety law: the law is no longer being asked only to prevent adulteration. It is increasingly being asked to confront the relationship between the food we sell, the choices we make and the health of the population.

That may ultimately be the direction in which food-safety law in India must move: from a regime concerned principally with whether food is safe to eat, towards one that also asks whether the regulatory system is doing enough to protect the health of those who eat it.

Footnotes

1 3S and Our Health Society v. Union of India & Anr., M.A. No. 1177/2025 in W.P.(C) No. 437/2024, Order dated 13 August 2026 (Pardiwala and Vinod Chandran, JJ.); reported as 2026 LiveLaw (SC) 806. See Gursimran Kaur Bakshi, “'Should India Remain Underdeveloped?': Supreme Court Slams Union's Opposition To Adopt Global Norms On Food Package Labelling”, LiveLaw, 15 August 2026, https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/should-india-remain-underdeveloped-supreme-court-slams-unions-opposition-to-adopt-global-norms-on-food-package-labelling-545889.

2 3S and Our Health Society v. Union of India & Anr., Order dated 10 February 2026, W.P.(C) No. 437/2024 (Supreme Court of India), directing FSSAI to reconsider Front-of-Package Labelling on the basis that it is internationally prevalent; noted in LiveLaw's coverage of the 10 February 2026 hearing, https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/supreme-court-unsatisfied-with-fssai-asks-it-to-consider-front-of-pack-labels-warning-of-high-sugar-fat-sodium-in-food-523200.

3 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Act No. 34 of 2006), assented to by the President on 23 August 2006.

4 Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954 (Act No. 37 of 1954), repealed by Section 97 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

5 FSSAI was established with effect from 5 September 2008 vide Notification No. S.O. 2165(E); the six principal regulations under the FSSA were notified in the Gazette of India on 1 August 2011 and came into force on 5 August 2011. See FSSAI, “Food Safety and Standards Regulations”, https://fssai.gov.in/cms/regulations.php.

6 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Section 4.

7 Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

8 Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, which superseded the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011; see FSSAI's regulatory repository at https://fssai.gov.in/cms/regulations.php.

9 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Sections 20–28 (Chapter V – general provisions as to articles of food, including contaminants, pesticide and veterinary drug residues, packaging and labelling, advertisements, import, and recall of food).

10 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Chapter IX (Sections 48–67), which distinguishes contraventions attracting monetary penalties (adjudicated by an Adjudicating Officer) from offences under Sections 59, 63 and related provisions which attract imprisonment.

11 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Sections 50 (food not of demanded nature/substance/quality), 51 (sub-standard food), 52 (misbranded food), 53 (misleading advertisement) and 58 (general penalty where no specific penalty is provided).

12 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Section 59, as amended by the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023 (Act 18 of 2023), Schedule, with effect from 8 November 2023, which substituted the earlier penalty of “imprisonment up to six months and fine up to one lakh rupees” (for unsafe food not resulting in injury) with “imprisonment up to three months and fine up to three lakh rupees”. The graded penalties for non-grievous injury (imprisonment up to one year, fine up to ₹3 lakh), grievous injury (imprisonment up to six years, fine up to ₹5 lakh) and death (imprisonment not less than seven years extendable to life, fine not less than ₹10 lakh) remain as originally enacted. See Section 59, Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, https://indiankanoon.org/doc/770337/.

13 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Section 64 (punishment for subsequent offences: twice the punishment on first conviction, subject to the statutory maximum; a further daily fine of up to ₹1 lakh for a continuing offence; and cancellation of licence).

14 Ram Nath v. State of Uttar Pradesh & Ors., 2024 INSC 138 : 2024 SCC OnLine SC 177, decided on 21 February 2024 (Criminal Appeal No. 472 of 2012) (Oka, J.), holding that Section 89 of the FSSA gives it an overriding effect over Sections 272 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, precluding simultaneous prosecution. See SCC Online Blog, 26 February 2024, https://www.scconline.com/blog/post/2024/02/26/food-safety-and-standards-act-overrides-ipc-provisions-supreme-court/.

15 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Section 28, read with the Food Safety and Standards (Food Recall Procedure) Regulations, 2017.

16 FSSAI Circular/Order dated 18 March 2026 implementing the ‘Food Recall’ functionality within the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS), effective the same date. See JSA, “Newsletter: Food and Consumer Protection, March to June 2026 Edition”, https://www.jsalaw.com/newsletters-and-updates/jsa-newsletter-food-and-consumer-protection-march-to-june-2026-edition/.

17 Writ Petition (PIL) seeking, inter alia, turnover-linked penalties for sale of unsafe and adulterated food; the Supreme Court issued notice to the Union of India and FSSAI on 29 May 2026 (Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, JJ.). See “Supreme Court Issues Notice To Union, FSSAI On Plea Seeking Turnover-Based Penalty For Sale Of Unsafe And Adulterated Food”, LiveLaw, 29 May 2026, https://www.livelaw.in/amp/top-stories/supreme-court-issues-notice-to-union-fssai-on-plea-seeking-turnover-based-penalty-for-sale-of-unsafe-and-adulterated-food-536083.

18 Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Report No. 37 of 2017, “Performance Audit on Implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006” (covering 2011-12 to 2015-16), para on Analysis of Food and Prosecution (65 of 72 State food laboratories to which samples were sent did not possess NABL accreditation), https://cag.gov.in/uploads/download_audit_report/2017/Executive_Summary_of_Report_No.37_of_2017_-_Performance_Audit_on_Implementation_of_Food_Safety_and_Standards_Act,_2006_Union_Government.pdf.

20 CAG Report No. 37 of 2017 (15 of 16 test-checked food laboratories did not have qualified food analysts); reported in “CAG pulls up FSSAI for not ensuring food safety standards”, Business Today, 20 December 2017, https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/economy-politics/story/cag-pulls-up-fssai-for-not-ensuring-food-safety-standards-87588-2017-12-20.

21 CAG Report No. 37 of 2017 (in a test check, 3,119 of 5,915 licences examined had been issued on the basis of incomplete documentation); ibid.

22 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Section 23 (packaging and labelling) and Section 92 (power of the Food Authority to make regulations).

23 FSSAI Draft Notification No. Std./SP-08/T(FoPNL-N-01) dated 13 September 2022 (published 20 September 2022), proposing the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulations, 2022, introducing definitions of Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL) and High Fat, Sugar, Salt (HFSS) food and the Indian Nutrition Rating (INR) system. See USDA FAS, GAIN Report IN2022-0085, https://fas.usda.gov/data/india-indias-fssai-publishes-draft-notification-front-pack-labeling-packaged-food-products.

24 Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Section 22 (genetically modified, novel and other special category foods).

25 Kritesh Oswal v. Union of India, 2025:RJ-JP:31237-DB (Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Bench, decided 13 October 2025, in CW-9095/2019), directing FSSAI and the Union to frame regulations under Section 22 of the FSSA within a stipulated period and restraining approvals for GM food pending such regulations. See Verdictum, 15 October 2025, https://www.verdictum.in/court-updates/high-courts/rajasthan-high-court/jaipur-kritesh-oswal-v-union-of-india-2025-rj-jp-31237-db-genetically-modified-foods-fssai-1594642; judgment available at https://indiankanoon.org/doc/157932798/.

26 Regulation (EC) No. 178/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 28 January 2002, Article 18 (traceability), requiring the ‘one step back – one step forward’ identification of immediate suppliers and customers.

27 Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), established under Article 50 of Regulation (EC) No. 178/2002; European Commission, “RASFF – Food Safety”, https://food.ec.europa.eu/food-safety/rasff_en.

28 Food Safety Modernization Act, 2011 (Pub. L. 111–353), signed into law on 4 January 2011, which shifted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory approach towards prevention, including hazard-analysis based preventive-controls requirements.

29 Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) for Importers of Food for Humans and Animals, FDA final rule under FSMA, effective 26 January 2016 (21 C.F.R. Part 1, Subpart L); U.S. FDA, https://www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-modernization-act-fsma/fsma-final-rule-foreign-supplier-verification-programs-fsvp-importers-food-humans-and-animals.

30 Section 206 of FSMA, codified at 21 U.S.C. § 350l (Section 423 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act), giving FDA mandatory recall authority where a responsible party does not voluntarily recall food presenting a reasonable probability of serious adverse health consequences or death.

31 Health Promotion Board / Ministry of Health, Singapore, Nutri-Grade labelling scheme for beverages (A–D grading based principally on sugar and saturated fat, with mandatory front-of-pack marking and advertising restrictions for Grade C and D beverages).

32 From mid-2027, Nutri-Grade requirements are scheduled to extend to pre-packaged salt, sauces, seasonings, instant noodles and cooking oils graded C or D. See “Salt, sauces and instant noodles to have Nutri-Grade labels by mid-2027”, The Straits Times/AsiaOne, 6 April 2025, https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/salt-sauces-and-instant-noodles-have-nutri-grade-labels-mid-2027.

33 3S and Our Health Society v. Union of India & Anr., Order dated 13 August 2026, distinguishing between a consumer being “told” and a consumer being “informed”; see source at footnote 1 above.

35 Singapore Food Agency, Safety Assurance for Food Establishments (SAFE) framework, Phase 1 effective 19 January 2026, replacing the annual 'A'–'D' grading system with a track-record-based grading model under which establishments with poorer safety records face more frequent inspections. See SFA, “New Safety Assurance for Food Establishment (SAFE) Framework to strengthen food safety”, https://www.sfa.gov.sg/news-publications/newsroom/new-safety-assurance-for-food-establishment--safe--framework--to-strengthen-food-safety.