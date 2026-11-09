Several early reports of the Drugs (Thirteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026 described them as a tightening, i.e. a new ban on importing medicines with less than a year of shelf life left. A reading of the Gazette suggests otherwise. The rules, notified as G.S.R. 951(E) dated 16 October 2026 and published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 28 October 2026, replace the earlier requirement under which a drug could not be imported unless at least sixty percent of its shelf life remained, with a flat floor of one year. For most medicines, that is a relaxation, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare presented it as a rationalisation when it published the draft in June 2026, citing ease of doing business, reduced wastage and better availability of essential medicines.

However, a flat floor does not fall evenly. For drugs with a shorter labelled shelf life, one year is a higher bar than sixty percent, and for those products the new rule is stricter than the old one. Because the rules came into force on publication, with no transition period, the change applies immediately to consignments already shipped, already at port or already in bonded warehouses.

This article sets out what changed in Rule 31 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, which products gain and which lose, what the change means for consignments in transit, and how it affects supply, distribution and tender contracts. It is written for multinational pharmaceutical companies, Indian importers and distributors, contract manufacturers supplying India and hospital procurement teams.

The One-Year Rule: What India's New Shelf-Life Floor Means for Every Drug Shipment Already at Sea

Rule 31 requires imported drugs to comply with prescribed standards of strength, quality and purity. The shelf-life condition sits in its provisos. The Thirteenth Amendment substitutes the second proviso only.

Provision Before 28 October 2026 From 28 October 2026 Second proviso, general rule The licensing authority shall not allow the import of any drug having less than sixty percent residual shelf life as on the date of import The licensing authority shall not allow the import of any drug having less than one year residual shelf life as on the date of import Biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals Same sixty percent rule as other drugs Sixty percent of the labelled shelf life may be allowed Third proviso, exceptional cases In exceptional cases, the licensing authority may, for reasons recorded in writing, allow import of a drug with a lesser shelf life, but before its declared expiry Not amended by this notification

The final text is substantively the same as the draft notified on 22 June 2026 as G.S.R. 505(E), copies of which were made available to the public on 25 June 2026. The amendment was made under Sections 12 and 33 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, and came into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The Gazette issue is dated Wednesday, 28 October 2026, although the electronic copy was uploaded and digitally signed on 29 October 2026, a point worth bearing in mind for any consignment presented for clearance on 28 October.

The Twenty-Month Line: Who Gains And Who Loses

The effect of replacing a percentage with a fixed period depends entirely on the labelled shelf life of the product. Sixty percent of a twenty-month shelf life is exactly twelve months, and that is the point at which the old and new rules coincide.

Labelled shelf life Minimum residual shelf life under the old rule (60%) Minimum under the new rule Effect 60 months 36 months 12 months Relaxed by 24 months 36 months 21.6 months 12 months Relaxed by 9.6 months 24 months 14.4 months 12 months Relaxed by 2.4 months 20 months 12 months 12 months No change 18 months 10.8 months 12 months Tightened by 1.2 months 12 months 7.2 months 12 months Cannot be met once any time has passed since manufacture, leaving only the exceptional-case route

Thus, for the many medicines that carry shelf lives of two years or more, the window for import has widened considerably. A product with a three-year shelf life that has spent fifteen months in a foreign warehouse could not have been imported before 28 October, but can be imported now.

However, for non-biological products with a labelled shelf life below twenty months, the position is reversed. A consignment of an eighteen-month product with eleven months remaining would have complied with the old rule and does not comply with the new one. For products with a labelled shelf life of twelve months or less that are neither biological drugs nor radiopharmaceuticals, the general rule cannot be satisfied at all once any time has elapsed since manufacture, and the only route left is the exceptional-case relaxation under the third proviso, which requires the licensing authority to record reasons in writing.

Biologicals And Radiopharmaceuticals: The Same Test, In Different Words

The Ministry's stated intention, when it published the draft, was that the existing sixty percent requirement would continue for biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals, given their specialised nature. Products with short labelled shelf lives would find a one-year floor difficult or impossible to meet, which explains the carve-out.

The drafting, however, deserves attention. The old proviso was a prohibition, i.e. no import below sixty percent. The new proviso states the general prohibition in terms of one year, and then provides that for biological drugs and radiopharmaceuticals, sixty percent of the labelled shelf life "may be allowed". Read literally, that language is permissive, and it could be argued that it operates as an alternative to the one-year floor rather than as the only test, which would matter for a long-life biological that has more than a year remaining but less than sixty percent. The Ministry's explanation points the other way, and port offices can be expected to continue applying sixty percent to these products. Hence, importers of biologicals should plan on the basis that the sixty percent test continues, and should not treat the drafting point as a basis for clearing a consignment without first confirming the approach of the relevant licensing authority.

What Happens To Consignments Already In Transit Or In Bond

The rules contain no transitional provision. The test applies "as on the date of import", the same phrase as in the old proviso, so the existing practice of the licensing authorities on when that date falls should continue. The question for any consignment that has not yet been cleared is therefore whether it meets the new test on that date, regardless of when it was shipped or which rule applied when the purchase order was placed.

Most consignments benefit. For products with a labelled shelf life of twenty months or more, any consignment that met the sixty percent test will also meet the one-year test, and some consignments that would have failed the old test will now pass. Held and rejected consignments. Consignments that were held at port, or were the subject of pending applications for relaxation under the third proviso because they fell short of sixty percent, should be reassessed immediately. Many may now comply without the need for an exceptional-case relaxation. Short shelf-life products are exposed. Consignments of non-biological products with a labelled shelf life of less than twenty months, shipped on the basis of the old rule, may no longer comply. Importers should identify these consignments now, since the time remaining on each of them reduces every day the goods wait. Bonded stock. For goods held in a customs bonded warehouse, importers should confirm with the port office whether the shelf-life check was treated as completed when the goods entered the warehouse, or will be applied when they are cleared for home consumption. If it is the latter, short shelf-life products held in bond may already have lost the window for clearance.

A consignment that fails Rule 31 cannot be cleared for import, and importers should expect to have to re-export or otherwise dispose of it under the customs process, with the associated cost.

Contracts: Where The Change Bites

The rule changes the regulatory threshold, but supply contracts often contain their own shelf-life terms, and the commercial consequences will be decided by those terms.

Shelf-life warranties. Many supply and distribution agreements require goods to have a minimum residual shelf life on delivery, sometimes expressed by reference to "applicable law" and sometimes as a fixed percentage. A clause that simply mirrors the regulatory requirement will now produce a different, usually lower, threshold for long-life products and a higher threshold for short-life ones. A clause that fixes its own percentage is unaffected by the rule and will continue to apply between the parties. Rejection and return rights. Where a consignment fails Rule 31 because of the change, the agreement will determine whether the buyer may reject it, whether the seller must replace it, and who bears the cost of re-export or destruction. Many agreements address rejection only for quality defects and are silent on regulatory rejection at the border. Allocation of risk under the delivery term. Under the Incoterms rules, risk in the goods passes at a defined point, often on shipment, and import clearance is generally the buyer's responsibility, except under DDP, where it falls on the seller. The Incoterms rules do not, however, deal with the consequences of a change in import regulation, and where risk has passed to the buyer on shipment, the buyer may be left with goods that cannot be cleared unless the contract provides otherwise. Change-in-law clauses. A change-in-law or regulatory change clause may permit renegotiation or termination, but these clauses are often drafted with taxes and costs in mind and may not clearly cover a change in an eligibility condition for import. Tender and hospital supply obligations. Government and hospital tenders frequently set their own residual shelf-life requirement at the point of supply. Those contractual thresholds are not relaxed by the amendment, so a supplier that now imports stock with only a year remaining may comply with Rule 31 and still be unable to supply against a tender with a stricter threshold.

For contracts governed by Indian law, a party seeking to excuse non-performance on the basis of the rule change will face the high threshold for frustration under Section 56 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, and in most cases the outcome will turn on the express terms of the contract rather than on the general law.

What Has Not Changed

The amendment is narrow, and several features of the import regime are unaffected:

Quality standards. The standards of strength, quality and purity in the main part of Rule 31 are unchanged, and the Ministry has stated that the amendment does not alter any requirement relating to quality, safety or efficacy. The exceptional-case route. The third proviso, which this notification does not amend, continues to allow the licensing authority, in exceptional cases and for reasons recorded in writing, to permit import of a drug with a lesser shelf life before its expiry. Licensing and registration. Import licence and registration requirements under the Drugs Rules continue to apply in the same way. The date of import. The test continues to be applied as on the date of import, and the amendment does not define that expression differently from the old proviso.

Practical Steps

For importers and distributors, the first step is a review of every consignment in transit or in bond, sorted by labelled shelf life, to identify short shelf-life products at risk and long shelf-life products that can now be cleared. Pending relaxation applications for consignments that now comply should be reconsidered.

For foreign manufacturers and contract manufacturers, the change affects production and shipment planning. Long-life products can now be supplied to India from older stock, which may reduce write-offs, while short-life non-biological products need to be shipped closer to the date of manufacture or supported by a relaxation application.

For both, supply and distribution agreements should be reviewed to see whether shelf-life warranties are tied to applicable law or set independently, and whether rejection, re-export costs and change in law are addressed. Where they are not, the parties should agree the position in writing for consignments affected by the change.

For hospital procurement teams, the relaxation means that imported stock may arrive with less shelf life remaining than before. Tender conditions should be checked to ensure that they continue to reflect the residual shelf life the institution actually needs, rather than assuming that the regulatory floor will provide it.

Conclusion

The one-year rule is, for most imported medicines, a welcome relaxation that should reduce wastage and allow older stock to reach Indian patients. However, it is not a relaxation for everyone. Short shelf-life products that are neither biological drugs nor radiopharmaceuticals now face a stricter test, and because the rule applied from the date of publication, some consignments already at sea or in bond may now fail it. The parties who will feel the change most are those whose contracts simply track the regulation, or say nothing about regulatory rejection, and the time to check those contracts is before the next consignment reaches port rather than after it is held.