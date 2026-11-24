In brief

The article discusses the three key aspects of private credit in M&A deals from the MEIL perspective: funding the share acquisition, bonds as the instrument, and fixed and variable returns

It was widely reported in the media last week that Mr. PV Krishna Reddy had raised about INR 6,700 Cr (US$720 Mn) to acquire the 43% shareholding held by another promoter and relative, Mr. PP Reddy, in Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL). The amount was raised as private credit from a consortium of lenders led by Davidson Kempner Capital Management. Reportedly, it is among the largest new-money private credit deals in India this year. This appears to be one of the major ownership transitions in the infrastructure space.

The deal brings to the fore the growing role of private credit in financing M&A transactions. According to Moody's, India's private credit market has doubled in size over the past five years to about US$25 Bn. The MEIL transaction shows how this capital is being used for promoter-level buyouts, which are large, complex and difficult to fund through traditional bank finance.

Let us understand certain key aspects of Private Credit in M&A deals, from the MEIL perspective.

1. Funding the share acquisition

Similar to Leveraged Buy Out, in an acquisition using private credit, the lender funds the acquirer for the specific purpose of buying shares. The proceeds are earmarked for the acquisition and are not available for general use.

Some portion of the shares so acquired may then be pledged back to the lenders, depending on the valuation of the target. If the acquirer defaults, the lender can enforce the pledge and look to the shares, so the security is only as strong as the value of the target.

In the MEIL transaction, the debt is reportedly secured partly by a pledge over 19.99% of MEIL's shares. The word ‘partly’ matters, because the pledge is not the only security. In structuring such deals, the pledge percentage, the valuation of the target and the other security package are all negotiated together.

2. Bonds as the instrument

Private credit is a loan in substance, but it is often documented as bonds or notes issued to the lender rather than as a conventional term loan. This gives the parties flexibility on tenor, security, transferability and returns.

In MEIL, the borrowing was routed through a special purpose vehicle, Provantage Infra Pvt. Ltd., which issued secured bonds in multiple tranches. These reportedly include two three-year tranches of INR 1,750 Cr each, with an option to extend by up to 12 months. There are also shorter tranches, including INR 2,700 Cr of 18-month bonds at a 16% coupon, and a further INR 500 Cr tranche with a tenor of less than three years.

3. Fixed and variable return

The return on private credit typically has two parts. The fixed component takes the form of interest/ return. The variable component can be an upside payment linked to the value of the shares.

The three-year MEIL bonds reportedly carry a base return of 17.75% along with an equity-linked upside payment. The base rate compensates the lender for risk and the equity-linked element lets the lender share in the value created if the target performs well. It sits between pure debt and pure equity, which is why lenders accept it for a leveraged promoter buyout.

For the acquirer, the cost is high, and the upside payment can become significant if the company's value grows. This makes it important to define the valuation benchmark and the mechanism for determining value in the documents.

Where banks fit in

Private credit has grown partly because banks were, for a long time, restricted from financing the acquisition of shares, which has now changed. The RBI (Commercial Banks – Credit Facilities) Amendment Directions, 2026, effective 1 July 2026, conditionally allow banks to finance acquisitions. The framework is subject to eligibility, security and valuation conditions, and to concentration limits.

It may be early to conclude that these nuanced structures is not something that banks may offer under the Amended Directions.

In any case, it provides acquirers another source of funds, and it is likely to influence pricing and structuring over time. Lenders and acquirers should therefore track how banks begin to use this framework.

Key takeaways

Private credit lets lenders back a promising deal with a secured, contractually defined return. For the acquirer, it has been a source of acquisition funds where banks were restricted or where the transaction was too large or complex for conventional finance.

As banks enter acquisition finance, the market will likely settle into a mix of bank and private credit funding. But, participation of global firms like Davidson Kempner reflects the potential of the Indian private credit market.