The PIP Trap: How Performance Improvement Plans Create Legal Risk For APAC Employers

Ask most HR teams what a performance improvement plan is for, and they will tell you it gives an underperforming employee a fair chance to improve. Ask an employment lawyer and the answer is less comfortable. In many of the disputes that reach us, the PIP was started after the decision to exit the employee had already been taken, and the employer then relied on it as proof that the process was fair. Labour courts and tribunals across the Asia-Pacific region have become quite good at spotting that difference.

This article looks at why a performance improvement plan, a tool meant to protect the employer, so often becomes the strongest document in the employee’s file. It also sets out how employers operating in India and the wider APAC region can use PIPs without handing the other side a ready-made claim for wrongful termination.

Why the PIP has become a favourite tool, and a risky one

Many multinational groups bring their PIP templates from the United States or the United Kingdom and roll them out across their Asian offices unchanged. The template assumes an at-will or near at-will environment, where the PIP is a courtesy and not a legal step. That assumption does not hold in most of APAC. In several jurisdictions the law expects the employer to show a valid reason for dismissal, to follow a fair process, and to have given the employee a genuine opportunity to improve. A PIP is then no longer a management exercise. It is evidence, and it will be read line by line by a judge, a conciliation officer or a tribunal member.

The trouble begins when the document does not match the reality behind it. If the paper says the employee has sixty days to improve but the manager has already told colleagues that the role is being replaced, the plan will not survive cross-examination.

How the law looks at performance-based exits across APAC

The legal position varies a good deal from one country to the next, but the underlying question is almost always the same: was the employee given a real chance, and was the stated reason the true reason? The table below gives a broad comparison. It is a general guide and not a substitute for advice on a specific employment.

Jurisdiction Core standard for performance-based exit Where a PIP typically goes wrong India Contract, Shops and Establishments law, and the Industrial Relations Code for workmen; natural justice where termination is punitive Outcome pre-decided; termination worded as misconduct without an inquiry; PIP issued after a complaint, pregnancy or leave Singapore Wrongful dismissal claims before TADM and the Employment Claims Tribunal; Tripartite Guidelines expect warning and a chance to improve No prior warning; targets that were never explained; reason given for dismissal does not match the real one Australia Fair Work Act: valid reason, notice of the reason, opportunity to respond, and warning where performance is the issue Warning is cosmetic; employee not given a genuine chance to respond; PIP overlaps with a protected right or complaint Hong Kong Employment Ordinance: valid reason (including capability) and reasonable conduct of the dismissal Capability reason asserted but not documented; inconsistent treatment of similar employees Mainland China Labour Contract Law, Art. 40: incompetence must persist after training or job adjustment No objective assessment criteria, no training or reassignment, so termination is unlawful and attracts double severance Japan and South Korea Abusive dismissal doctrine (Japan); just cause requirement (Korea) Dismissal treated as a first resort rather than the last; no real attempt at improvement or redeployment

India

Indian employment law treats employees differently depending on whether they are workmen or fall in the managerial and supervisory category. For workmen, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, which has replaced the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 following the notification of the four Labour Codes, continues the retrenchment framework of notice and compensation. For managerial staff, the contract of employment and the applicable state Shops and Establishments Act do most of the work. Even so, courts are slow to accept termination where the employer has used the language of misconduct without holding a proper inquiry, or where the termination is stigmatic and damages the employee's future prospects. A PIP that ends in a termination letter alleging poor integrity or dishonesty, when the real complaint was missed sales targets, is a common example.

There is also the question of timing. A PIP issued soon after an employee has raised a complaint under the POSH Act, announced a pregnancy, applied for maternity leave or reported a compliance concern will be viewed with suspicion. The Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 specifically restricts dismissal during maternity leave, and any performance action around that period needs careful handling.

Singapore

Singapore does not have a general unfair dismissal statute in the way Australia does, but an employee who believes the dismissal was without just cause can bring a wrongful dismissal claim through the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management and, if needed, the Employment Claims Tribunal. The Tripartite Guidelines on Wrongful Dismissal expect an employer dismissing for poor performance to have given a warning and a reasonable chance to improve. The Workplace Fairness legislation, once fully in force, will add a further layer where a performance process is alleged to be tainted by discrimination.

Australia

Under the Fair Work Act 2009, a dismissal can be harsh, unjust or unreasonable. The Fair Work Commission looks at whether there was a valid reason connected to capacity, whether the employee was told of that reason and allowed to respond, and, where performance is the issue, whether the employee was warned about the unsatisfactory performance before dismissal. A PIP that is delivered as a formality, with no real support and no chance to respond, tends to count against the employer. Separate general protections claims can also arise where the plan overlaps with a workplace right the employee has exercised.

Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea

In mainland China, Article 40 of the Labour Contract Law allows termination for incompetence only if the employee remains incompetent after training or an adjustment of the job. A PIP can therefore form part of a lawful process, but only when the evaluation criteria are objective and documented, and when training or reassignment has actually been offered. An employer who skips these steps risks paying double the statutory severance for unlawful termination. Hong Kong requires a valid reason such as capability and a reasonable manner of dismissal. Japan's abusive dismissal doctrine and the just cause requirement in Korea push employers in the same direction: dismissal is meant to be the last step, not the first.

Six ways a PIP turns into a liability

The outcome is decided before the plan starts. Emails, messages and board notes that discuss replacing the employee are routinely produced in disputes. If they pre-date the PIP, the plan looks like a script. Goals are vague or keep changing. Targets such as “improve stakeholder communication” cannot be measured, and an employee cannot be said to have failed a test that was never defined. The timeline is unrealistic and there is no support. Expecting a sales head to recover a full quarter's shortfall in three weeks, without coaching, resources or regular review meetings, weakens the claim that the employer wanted improvement. The PIP contradicts the employee's record. A strong appraisal, a bonus payout or a promotion in the previous year makes a sudden finding of poor performance hard to defend. The timing points to retaliation or discrimination. Plans issued after a grievance, a whistleblowing report, a pregnancy, a medical leave or a request for flexible work will be examined for an improper motive. Records are thin and conduct is heavy-handed. Missing meeting notes, public criticism in team calls, or pressure to resign “voluntarily” can support a constructive dismissal claim and increase the damages.

What a defensible performance improvement plan looks like

None of this means employers should avoid PIPs. A well-run plan remains one of the best defences available in a performance-related dispute. In our experience, the following practices make the difference:

Begin with a documented performance concern, supported by data, appraisal history or client feedback, before the PIP is drafted. State measurable goals, the time frame, the support to be provided and the consequences of not meeting the targets, in plain language the employee can follow. Hold scheduled review meetings, record them, and share the notes with the employee so that disagreements are raised early. Allow the employee to respond in writing and to be accompanied where local law or company policy permits. Adapt the process for each country. A single regional template rarely satisfies the law in India, Singapore and China at once. Check the timing against protected circumstances such as leave, pregnancy, complaints and disclosures before the plan is issued. Be ready to close the PIP positively. If the employee meets the targets, the employer must be prepared to accept that outcome. Take legal advice before termination, particularly for senior employees, workmen, or where a settlement and release may be a more sensible route.

The cross-border point that is often missed

Groups that manage Indian or Southeast Asian teams from a head office elsewhere often find that instructions on performance management arrive from people who do not know the local law. The local entity then signs a termination letter drafted by someone else, and carries the liability alone. Where possible, a short local legal review of the PIP and the exit documents, before they are issued, costs very little compared with defending a claim for reinstatement, back wages or compensation.

Conclusion

A performance improvement plan is only as strong as the honesty behind it. Where it is used to give an employee a real opportunity to improve, it protects both sides. Where it is used to paper over a decision already made, it hands the employee a record of the employer's intent. For HR heads, general counsel and business leaders working across APAC, the safest approach is to treat every PIP as a document that may one day be read aloud in a tribunal, and to prepare it accordingly.