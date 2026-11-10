EPFO Wage Ceiling Increase: What Employers Should Review Before Their Next Payroll

Authored by Suhani Babu, Semester VII/ Pravin Gandhi College of Law

Introduction

It is late October, and Meera, the payroll manager of a mid-sized logistics company (a hypothetical employer), is about to run the month-end payroll. A coordinator who joined in August at ₹20,000 a month was never enrolled in the provident fund, because the system treats ₹15,000 as the cut-off. Two senior executives are existing members whose contributions have always been calculated on ₹15,000. Then a colleague forwards a headline: the wage ceiling is now ₹25,000. Must the coordinator be enrolled? Will the executives’ deductions rise? Was September’s filing already wrong? Answers are important to both sides of the wage bill. For employees, coverage means creating savings for retirement, pension, and insurance. For employers, it means greater matching contributions with risks brought by lagging systems. The main issue is what this new number currently regulates: who must be included and the salary on which contributions should be calculated. Day-to-day practice blurred these two questions into one figure. In the article, the first is settled with the legal position established, and then follows Meera through its consequences.

Legal Provisions

What is legally in force

Approval for the raise was given by the Union Cabinet on September 16, 2026, and the Minister for Labour indicated that it would be effective from September 17, 2026. It is worth noting that the decision of the Cabinet is treated as an announcement and not an amendment. The notification by Gazette S.O. 5109(E), dated September 17, 2026, and issued in accordance with section 2(89) of the Code on Social Security, 2020 is the document that is effective in this regard. The doc shall become effective from the date of publication, and the Gazette fixes the amount of ₹25,000 for Chapter III; it replaces S.O. 2702(E), which was issued on May 29, 2026.

The governing framework

The law establishing the provident fund is presently included in Chapter III of the Code which has been effective since 21st November 2025 and has absorbed the provisions of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952. The Employees' Provident Funds Scheme of 2026 derived from section 15(1)(a) has replaced the 1952 Scheme from 29th June 2026.

Section 2(89): a membership threshold

The Code does not print a figure. It defines the wage ceiling as the amount notified for the purpose of becoming a member under Chapter III. The Scheme builds on this: an “excluded employee” is one whose wages exceed the notified ceiling when he would otherwise become a member (paragraph 2(f)), and a person who ceases to be excluded becomes a member forthwith (paragraph 9(3)).1Contribution calculation is governed separately, by paragraph 18.2

Wages and contributions

“Wages” under section 2(88) starts from remuneration, excludes listed components, and adds back any excess where the excluded components exceed one-half of total remuneration.3The notification does not touch this definition. Employers and employees contribute equally, at a standard rate of 12% each, and the employer’s share is split between the pension fund (8.33%) and the provident fund (the balance). Under section 16, the employee’s share may be recovered only by deduction from wages, and sums deducted are deemed entrusted to the employer for payment to the fund.

Existing members and the newly eligible

The Ministry has explained the change under three heads. Earlier restricted contributions of ₹15,000 now move to either ₹25,000 or actual salary, whichever is lower. Employees who were originally excluded solely due to payment of wages above ₹15,000 would now become eligible if their salaries are below ₹25,000, and they satisfy other conditions. The maximum contribution for pension calculation remains at ₹25,000. Current members will not have their membership terminated if their salary exceeds the limit later on.

Legal Analysis

Is the wage ceiling the same as the contribution ceiling?

No, though they now share a number. The ceiling decides who must be a member; contributions are then limited to the lower of actual wages and the ceiling.4Meera’s old rule, “above ₹15,000, no PF”, was a membership test pressed into service as a contribution cap. Under the revised ceiling, a capped member earning ₹30,000 contributes on ₹25,000, one earning ₹22,000 contributes on ₹22,000, and neither base is the ceiling itself.

Does every employee below ₹25,000 now have to be enrolled?

No. The categories of employees must be considered distinct. The first category comprises workers who were never covered because their salaries were above Rs. 15,000 but are currently under Rs. 25,000. These workers qualify as new members effective Sept. 17 according to one law firm taking the view that paragraph 9(3) applies to them unless they are otherwise disqualified. The second category comprises current members who had their contributions capped at Rs. 15,000 but are now getting advances. The third category consists of everybody else, namely employees who have always been making contributions on actual salaries, employees earning less than Rs. 15,000, and workers who were never covered but who are getting salaries over Rs. 25,000. The wages are the wages as defined in the provisions of section 2(88) and not gross wages or even basic salary, so an allowance-heavy salary structure could still qualify an employee for adoption. One commentator also warns that employees who were excluded from the provisions for years might be required to opt in receiving instructions from EPFO on this matter.

Will take-home pay change?

For those impacted employees, the answer is yes; for the rest of employees, the answer is no. Employee contribution is a statutory deduction, which doesn’t change the gross salary but is recoverable through deduction from wages as per the Code Meera’s executives will have a bigger deduction, and the coordinator will experience a deduction for the first time. The money is not lost; it is credited to the member’s account, resulting in a higher pension accrual for eligible members. Nevertheless, lower net pay raises questions, and payroll cannot treat the deduction as voluntary.

What does it cost the employer?

While hiring an employee, the company will also contribute equivalent to employee contribution thereby increasing the cost of the new joined employee as well of one who is already having cut-off. The above-mentioned example shows the amount can be as less as ₹840 per month for an employee whose cut-off is ₹22,000 and as high as ₹2400 per month for an employer whose salary is ₹20,000. We have to calculate the insurance and administrative fees based on this amount. The government, on the other hand, argues on the positive side pointing to improved employee retention and stability and estimating more than additional 51 lakh employees coming under this scheme.

Why must payroll systems be reviewed?

A number of systems have a fixed level of ₹15,000 built into the rules of onboarding, eligibility, contribution limitations, and return mapping. Therefore, even if the employee is wrongly classified, salary calculation can be correct. It needs to be ensured that component(s) of salary are also checked as the half-add back can amount PF wages even if the basic is low.

What about September, and what should employees be told?

The notice became enforceable midway through the month. One company likes to consider ₹25,000 as the entire month for its ongoing members since using a split-period base may lead to a deficit. Some industry FAQs mention the split-period method. Employers must preserve their method and follow any new instructions that may appear from the EPFO. There seems to be no approved employee notice template, but providing a brief statement explaining the changes in the deduction and benefits for the employee seems reasonable.

What are the legal risks?

Consequences of mistakes vary. A shortfall in contributions obliges the employer to pay simple interest at the rate of 12% per annum on the amounts owed under s. 127 and damages as provided for by s. 128, these damages being limited to the amounts due and a hearing being required. On the other hand, over-deduction requires correcting or returning rather than being treated as a failure to pay. The reasoning of the Supreme Court in Horticulture Experiment Station (below) implies that good faith does not necessarily absolve from liability. The consequences of wrong documents and returns are not analysed here.

What should employers do next?

Establish the position, identify affected employees, implement the change, and document it; the next part turns this into a plan.

Case Laws

No reported decision addresses the revised ceiling itself. The decisions below bear only on surrounding principles.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (II) West Bengal v Vivekananda Vidyamandir (2019) INSC 288 (Supreme Court, 28 February 2019). Facts: a school and several companies excluded special and other allowances from the provident fund base. Issue: what needs to be determined is whether such allowances can be classified as 'basic wages' under sections 2(b)(ii) and 6 of the 1952 Act. Decision: it is established that allowances distributed on a universal, regular and unavoidable basis are included in the basis wage calculations; while, on the other hand, such payments that are paid out for an extra output or paid only to some employees qualify for exclusion from the basic wage derivation; in this specific case, it is concluded that allowances belong to the definition of basic wage but are simply called differently. Effect today: The decision depends upon the definition that has been removed by section 2(88) of the Code and therefore does not apply to the current test. Nonetheless, it serves as a reminder that arrangements made to lower the PF salary are subject to examination of their true nature rather than their title.

Horticulture Experiment Station Gonikoppal v Regional Provident Fund Organisation (Supreme Court, 23 February 2022).5Facts: The business that should have complied with the law avoided following it for more than ten years, and after settling pending bills faced losses due to the enacted legislation for delaying the payments. Issue: The issue discussed here was whether damages could be awarded owing to intention or justification even if there was no proof of any default. The conclusion is that there is no such need since violating the law is already enough proof of incurring responsibility and proving the guilt or intention to violate obligations is not needed. Effect today: The existent section 14B of legislation has been changed with the section 128 of the Code, but meaning of those two articles remains the same since both connect responsibility with default and make provisions for a trial. However, the employer that discharged its duties based on interpretation of the law may still pay the compensation according to other provisions of the law.

Naveen Prakash Nautiyal v Union of India (Supreme Court, order of 5 January 2026). Facts: a public interest petition claimed that the limit of ₹15,000, unchanged since 2014 has excluded many workers from the benefit of the law. Issue: it was to be decided whether the Court should give directions for revising this limit. Decision: the Court dismissed the petition and directed the petitioner to approach the authorities; news reports indicate that it will take four months to process the request. The Court did not declare the ceiling as illegal.

Effect today: the ruling explains the context of the revision, but it does not validate or invalidate the ₹25,000 ceiling.

Practical Implications

The approach adopted by Meera comprises five other activities:

Eligibility of employees along with records of those who hold membership already

An employee’s register should be maintained with data regarding the date of joining, salary as per section 2(88), membership status, and UAN status. The employee should also be excluded if contributions happened to be limited. Check all the non-members with wages in the range of ₹15,001 to ₹25,000.

Structure of salaries and calculation of contributions

The figure for PF wages should be calculated with the addition of half wages. Avoid changing salary structure only to stay within limits and ensure that job offer letters show the limit fixed.

Payroll system and accounting procedures

Remove the hard-coded value of ₹15,000, test it with some workers from different categories in order to check if their payslips reflect the required change.

Communication with the workers

Talk to everyone related to this change and provide all employees affected by it with a small note with an example of how the limited amount will be deducted.

Compliance calendar, filings, and payment

Payment deadlines should be confirmed. The payroll procedures have to be adjusted so that every return is reconciled.

A worked illustration

The table below applies the rules to Meera’s three employees. These figures are hypothetical and illustrative, not official.

Table 1: Illustrative monthly contributions (hypothetical figures)

Employee PF wages (₹) Base before → after (₹) Employee share before → after (₹) Employer share before → after (₹) Employer split after pension / PF (₹) A (executive) 22,000 15,000 → 22,000 1,800 → 2,640 1,800 → 2,640 1,833 / 807 B (coordinator) 20,000 nil → 20,000 0 → 2,400 0 → 2,400 1,666 / 734 C (executive) 30,000 15,000 → 25,000 1,800 → 3,000 1,800 → 3,000 2,083 / 917

Assumptions: a full wage month after 17 September; 12% each for employee and employer; the employer’s share split 8.33% to pension and the balance to provide fund for pension-eligible members; no higher-wage option; insurance and administrative charges excluded; rounding to the nearest rupee. Executive A and Executive C were previously capped at ₹15,000; Coordinator B was previously excluded.

Executive C’s wages exceed the ceiling, yet the base is ₹25,000, not ₹30,000, because the ceiling caps the base. Executive A’s base is actual wages, not the ceiling. Coordinator B’s row shows a new member. Together, Meera’s monthly employee deductions and employer cost each rise by ₹4,440 (840 + 2,400 + 1,200).

Is Your Payroll Ready? An Employer’s Compliance Checklist

Obtain and file the notification (S.O. 5109(E)) and the current Scheme text. List every non-member whose wages under section 2(88) fall between ₹15,001 and ₹25,000. Identify existing members whose contributions were capped at ₹15,000. Test the wage definition, including the one-half add-back, for each affected employee. Replace ₹15,000 in payroll, HRMS and onboarding rules, and test on sample cases. Quantify the extra employer cost and update the payroll budget. Notify affected employees and prepare a short deduction FAQ. Decide, date and record the September method; check for EPFO circulars before filing. Reconcile payments to returns and retain the working papers.

This checklist is a starting point. Employers must verify the actual applicable legal requirements and take professional advice; it is no substitute for statutory compliance review.

Conclusion

A wage-ceiling revision is not merely a new number. It changes who must be enrolled, the base on which contributions are computed, the cost of each affected employee and the records an employer must be able to produce. The core position is settled: a ₹25,000 ceiling operates from 17 September 2026 under a Gazette notification. What remains open are transition mechanics, which employers should resolve conservatively and document. The takeaway for Meera, and for every employer, is to establish the applicable legal position first, identify the affected employees, implement the verified changes, and keep a dated record of the review.

References/Footnotes

1. Ministry of Labour and Employment, 'Cabinet Approves Higher EPFO Wage Ceiling of Rs. 25,000, Expanding Mandatory Coverage' (PIB Release ID 2310973, 16 September 2026) https://www.labour.gov.in/static/uploads/2026/09/4f607a88c5342aeb980c6b999997caab.pdf accessed 27 October 2026.

2. Ministry of Labour and Employment, S.O. 5109(E) (17 September 2026), F No R-12025/01/2026-SS-II, issued under s 2(89) of the Code on Social Security 2020. The Gazette original was not directly accessed; the text is reproduced at Annexure A to Gaurrav Jaiin, 'EPF Applicability, Wage Criteria and the Impact of the Wage Ceiling Increase to Rs. 25,000' (LexComply, 18 September 2026) https://lexcomply.com/blog/epf-wage-ceiling-25000-2026-applicability-impact-6aacb4e6437a6 accessed 27 October 2026. The existence of a Gazette notification of that date is corroborated by PIB Imphal, 'EPFO Wage Ceiling Enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per Month' (PIB Release ID 2314111, 23 September 2026) https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2314111®=48&lang=2 accessed 27 October 2026.

3. Ministry of Labour and Employment, S.O. 2702(E) (29 May 2026), notifying ₹15,000 as the Chapter III wage ceiling under s 2(89): 'Government Notifies Wage Ceiling Under Social Security Code 2020' (Taxmann) https://www.taxmann.com/post/blog/government-notifies-wage-ceiling-under-social-security-code accessed 27 October 2026. Its supersession by S.O. 5109(E) is recorded in Jaiin (n 2).

4. Code on Social Security 2020 (Act 36 of 2020) https://www.indiacode.nic.in/bitstream/123456789/16823/1/aA2020-36.pdf accessed 27 October 2026. For commencement of Chapter III on 21 November 2025, see 'Part 1 of India's New Labour Codes – Code on Social Security, 2020' (Legal 500) https://www.legal500.com/intelligence/india/employment-and-hr/part-1-of-india's-new-labour-codes-%E2%80%93-code-on-social-security-2020 accessed 27 October 2026.

5. Employees' Provident Funds Scheme 2026, made under s 15(1)(a) of the Code on Social Security 2020 and superseding the 1952 Scheme: 'Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026' (TaxGuru) https://taxguru.in/corporate-law/employees-provident-funds-scheme-2026.html accessed 27 October 2026; effective date of 29 June 2026 as reported by Deccan Chronicle https://x.com/DeccanChronicle/status/2072560596772663390 accessed 27 October 2026. Legal 500 (n 4) refers to 1 July 2026; the point requires confirmation against the Gazette.

6. Code on Social Security 2020 (n 4), s 2(89).

7. Taxmann, '[Analysis] EPF Act under Code on Social Security 2020 – Coverage | Contribution | Schemes' https://www.taxmann.com/post/blog/analysis-epf-under-code-on-social-security accessed 27 October 2026.

8. Arka Majumdar, 'Revision to EPF Wage Ceiling: Coverage, Contributions and the September Transition' (Argus Partners, 22 September 2026), Q H https://www.argus-p.com/papers-publications/thought-paper/revision-to-epf-wage-ceiling-coverage-contributions-and-the-september-transition/ accessed 27 October 2026. This is a law-firm commentary, not an official source.

9. Majumdar (n 8), Q F.

10. Code on Social Security 2020, s 2(88) (n 4); Taxmann, '[Analysis] Definition of Wages under Code on Social Security 2020 – Section 2(88) | The One-Half Rule' https://www.taxmann.com/post/blog/analysis-definition-of-wages-code-on-social-security accessed 27 October 2026.

11. Taxmann, 'EPF Act under Code on Social Security 2020' (n 7).

12. Code on Social Security 2020 (n 4), s 16.

13. PIB Imphal, 'EPFO Wage Ceiling Enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per Month' (PIB Release ID 2314111, 23 September 2026) https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2314111®=48&lang=2 accessed 27 October 2026.

14. Majumdar (n 8), Q E.

15. PIB Imphal (n 13).

16. Majumdar (n 8), Q H.

17. S.O. 5109(E) and Jaiin (n 2), s 4.

18. PIB Imphal (n 13).

19. Code on Social Security 2020 (n 4), s 16.

20. PIB Imphal (n 13).

21. Ministry of Labour and Employment, 'Cabinet Approves Higher EPFO Wage Ceiling' (n 1).

22. Prime Minister's Office, 'Cabinet Approves Enhancement of EPFO Wage Ceiling from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 per Month' https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/news_updates/cabinet-approves-enhancement-of-epfo-wage-ceiling-from-rs-15000-to-rs-25000-per-month/ accessed 27 October 2026.

23. Majumdar (n 8), Q F, Q N.

24. 'EPFO Wage Ceiling Increased to ₹25,000: Complete FAQs & Compliance Guide' (Key4Comply) https://www.key4comply.com/blogposts/epfo-wage-ceiling-increased-to-%E2%82%B925000-complete-faqs-compliance-guide/ accessed 27 October 2026. Not an official EPFO publication.

25. Section 127: Ministry of Labour and Employment, S.O. 2698(E) (29 May 2026), specifying 12% simple interest, deemed in force from 21 November 2025: 'Centre Notifies 12% Simple Interest on Delayed Dues Under the Code on Social Security, 2020' (SGCMS, 8 June 2026) https://www.sgcms.com/regulatory-updates/3380-2/ accessed 27 October 2026. Section 128: text as reproduced at https://palakkad.icai.org/detail/59436.aspx accessed 27 October 2026, to be checked against India Code (n 4).

26. S.O. 2698(E) and Code on Social Security 2020 (n 25).

27. Majumdar (n 8), Q N.

28. Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (II) West Bengal v Vivekananda Vidyamandir (2019) INSC 288, Civil Appeal No 6221 of 2011 with connected matters (SC, 28 February 2019), paras 9 and 14 https://api.sci.gov.in/supremecourt/2008/2232/2232_2008_Judgement_28-Feb-2019.pdf accessed 27 October 2026; neutral citation as shown at https://www.ndl.gov.in/lw_document/supreme_court_india/supreme_court/9031 accessed 27 October 2026.

29. Horticulture Experiment Station Gonikoppal v Regional Provident Fund Organization, Civil Appeal No 2136 of 2012 with connected appeals (SC, 23 February 2022), paras 9, 13 and 17 https://api.sci.gov.in/supremecourt/2010/16638/16638_2010_13_1501_33603_Judgement_23-Feb-2022.pdf accessed 27 October 2026. The reporter citation was not verified.

30. Naveen Prakash Nautiyal v Union of India, Writ Petition (Civil) No 1134/2025 (SC, record of proceedings, 5 January 2026) https://bombaychamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/63252202535467212order05-jan-2026-645140.pdf accessed 27 October 2026; for the reported four-month timeframe, see 'SC Asks Centre to Consider Revising Wage Ceiling for Employees Provident Fund Scheme' (Deccan Chronicle) https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/sc-asks-centre-to-consider-revising-wage-ceiling-for-employees-provident-fund-scheme-1928437 accessed 27 October 2026.

31. Vivekananda Vidyamandir (n 28).