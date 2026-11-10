On August 21, 2026, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notified the Telecommunications (User Identification) Rules, 2026 (‘User Identification Rules’), providing a framework for biometric and Aadhaar-based identity verification processes for individual and business users for enrolment, disconnection, update of user information, or for reverification. The User Identification Rules apply to wireless access services and internet telephony services through mobile user terminals notified under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. For Aadhaar-based authentication, the rules prescribe an electronic KYC process (e-KYC), while for non-Aadhaar users, the prescribed digital KYC process is available. Point of Sale locations are prohibited from storing user or biometric data, which must be transmitted securely to the telecom service provider’s system.