NCLT Mumbai Directs Buyout Of Petitioner's Shares In Oppression Case, Holds Fund Diversion Allegations Barred By Limitation

Case Title: Rajeev Kumar Gupta v. Attitude Life Science Products Pvt. Ltd. and Ors.

Coram: Shri Sushil Mahadeorao Kochey (Judicial Member) and Mr. Prabhat Kumar (Technical Member)

Citation: (2026) ibclaw.in 3896 NCLT

Case No.: Company Petition No. 3196 of 2018, decided on 07.10.2026

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, has directed the respondent directors of a Pune based company to buy out the shares of a 33% shareholder. The Tribunal held that the allegations of fund diversion and manipulation of share capital were barred by limitation, but found that non-service of meeting notices amounted to oppression.

The petition was filed on 23.08.2018 under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013 by Rajeev Kumar Gupta, a non-resident Indian residing in Dubai, against Nitin Mahendraprasad Gupta and Neena Nitin Gupta, directors of Attitude Life Science Products Private Limited. The petitioner was appointed a director on 17.04.2009 and did not manage the day to day affairs of the company.

He alleged that from 2012 he was excluded from management and did not receive notices of Board Meetings and Annual General Meetings. Relying on a report of an independent consultant, he alleged diversion of funds to related parties, fictitious fixed assets worth over Rs. 4 crores, circular funding, interest free loans to entities controlled by the respondents and inflated inventory. He also alleged that 10,04,182 preference shares were issued to Mr. Nitin Gupta without his knowledge.

The respondents contended that the petition was barred by limitation, as the alleged acts began in 2009 to 2011 while the petition was filed in 2018. They submitted that the petitioner raised no grievance for nine years and that his absence from India was the reason for his non-participation. They described the allegations as assumptions and hearsay.

The Tribunal noted that the petitioner had not explained why the acts were not challenged earlier, though he was a director with access to company records. It observed that filings relating to the increase in authorised capital, allotment of shares and audited financial statements were always available on the MCA portal. It held that mere absence from India cannot establish that every corporate act in the intervening period was oppressive.

The Tribunal found the consultant's report to be a printout of excel sheets that was unsigned and undated, and did not name the consultant, his qualifications or the period of inquiry. The petition also did not state when the report was obtained. Since the consultant had access to the company's financial records, the Tribunal held that the petitioner too had such access, and the allegation that records were denied was found to have no merit.

The transactions covered by the report related to FY 2010-11 to FY 2012-13 and were beyond three years from the date of filing. The Tribunal referred to Section 17 of the Limitation Act and stated that the petitioner had to prove that he could not have discovered the fraud with reasonable diligence. The allotment of preference shares in 2011 was also held to be beyond limitation. The Tribunal added that the respondents had not dealt with the factual aspects of these allegations by a cogent explanation and had brushed them aside.

On the issue of notices, the Tribunal noted that the respondents had placed no evidence of service of notices of general meetings or Board meetings on the petitioner. It held that the respondents were obligated to prove service when it was questioned, and that non-service of a notice of meeting on a shareholder constitutes an act of oppression qua the petitioner.

The Tribunal also recorded the history of the valuation exercise undertaken to determine the fair value of shares. A valuer appointed on 28.06.2024 was replaced on 29.11.2024. The respondents did not provide the requisite details, and by order dated 09.01.2026 they were held guilty of contempt and given two weeks to purge it. The second valuer also failed to file a report and was discharged on 24.07.2026.

Referring to Tata Consultancy Services Limited v. Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd., the Tribunal noted that the petitioner had invested reposing trust and confidence in the assurances of Respondent No. 2, holding one third of the share capital and a Board seat, while management and control remained with Respondent No. 2. It also relied on M.S.D.C. Radharamanan v. M.S.D. Chandrasekara Raja on the wide jurisdiction to mould relief.

The Tribunal directed Respondent Nos. 2 and 3, jointly or severally, through a nominee or through the company, to buy out the petitioner's shares at the book value of the company as on 31.03.2026, adjusted for the difference between the fair value and book value of land and building. An independent valuer is to be engaged within 15 days and the report submitted within 30 days of appointment. The consideration is payable within 30 days of receipt of the report.

The petitioner must tender the share transfer deed and share certificate on notification of payment. If he fails to do so within 7 days, Respondent No. 2 is to make payment within 2 days thereafter and is entitled to lodge the shares for transfer in his or his nominee's name. The petition was disposed of, pending applications were disposed of and interim orders were vacated, with liberty to the parties to apply in case of breach.