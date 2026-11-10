Contract Management For Startups: From Email Threads To Renewal Control

Authored by Sarthak Gupta, VII Semester / B.A. LLB / NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law

Introduction

In most cases, the contracts of a growing start-up will be signed quickly. The agreement with the customer is agreed upon via e-mail; the terms of the vendor are accepted with a single click; the consultant begins working after receiving a chat message; and the side letter of the investor is saved to someone's download folder. After two years, the organization has numerous agreements and no list of all of those agreements. Furthermore, the organization does not have an immediate response to the question, "What did we promise, to whom, and until when?"

Under Indian Law, informal agreements have legal force. An agreement does not require a written signature to be legally binding. An email conversation can establish an agreement. Investors are also taking the time to read their agreements carefully. Founders who do not know what the most recent version of an agreement is, or who discover an automatic renewal after the expiration date of the notice period, will pay both financially and in terms of their reputation.

Legal Provisions

A. Indian Contract Act, 1872

Section 10 treats all agreements as contracts if they are made by free consent of competent parties, for a lawful consideration and with a lawful object and only requires writing or registration where some other law requires it. Section - 7 requires acceptance to be absolute and unconditional. Section - 62 provides that where the parties agree to substitute a new contract or to rescind or vary the original contract, the original need not be performed. Sections - 196 and 197 deal with ratification, a principal who accepts the benefit of an act done without authority may be held to have ratified it, and ratification can be expressed or implied by conduct.

B. Information Technology Act, 2000

Electronic records and electronic signatures have legal recognition under sections 4 and 5. Section 10A provides that a contract formed through electronic communications is not unenforceable only because an electronic form was used. Section - 13 fixes the time and place of despatch and receipt of an electronic record, which matters when a contract requires notice by email.

C. Evidence and stamp act

The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 places the burden of proof on the party who would fail if no evidence were given (sections 104 and 105) and requires a certificate for electronic records (section 63). Under section 35 of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, an instrument that is not duly stamped cannot be received in evidence until the duty and any penalty are paid.

D. Companies and data protection law

Section 179 of the Companies Act, 2013 vests the powers of a company in its board, which acts through resolutions and delegations. Section 8(2) of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 allows a data fiduciary to engage a data processor only under a valid contract.

Legal Analysis

A. Emails as a valid contract

Email contracts are valid, and that is the source of the risk. Sections 7 and 10 of the Contract Act ask whether the parties agreed on the same terms with an intention to be bound. They do not ask how the agreement was recorded. Section 10A of the Information Technology Act removes any doubt about the electronic medium. In Trimex International FZE Ltd. v Vedanta Aluminium Ltd, the Supreme Court held that a contract concluded through an exchange of emails was binding even though the formal contract was never signed. A founder who replies 'agreed, please proceed' to a counterparty's quote may therefore have concluded a contract. Whether an exchange does so is a question of intention and of whether the essential terms were settled, and both are decided on the facts of each case.

B. Amendments

Section 62 does not provide for a signed amendment. In cases where there is agreement between the parties, either via email or through their conduct, regarding a new price, a longer deadline, or a different service level, then the previous terms of agreement will be replaced with the current terms. This results in two issues, on one hand, an email from a salesperson sent months prior could be considered to have modified a written contract that the company's legal department was not aware of. On the other hand, the company may believe it has an amendment, however, they would not be able to demonstrate that the other party had consented to it.

As with other contracts, most contracts will have a provision that requires all amendments to the contract to be made in writing and signed off on by each party. This provides some level of protection, however it does not provide an absolute defence. The reason why this is so, is that section 62 is based upon agreement, and an exchange of e-mails subsequent to the contract being executed could be argued as waiving the right to enforce this provision. It would therefore seem more prudent to ensure that the issue does not arise at all, by ensuring that every amendment to the contract is processed via a single amendment signed off on by both parties.

C. Inconsistent versions and proof

When two drafts circulate and each side points to a different one, the party relying on a particular version must prove it was the one agreed. Sections 104 and 105 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam place the burden on the party who would fail without evidence. The greater part of that evidence is of an electronic nature. The Supreme Court in Arjun Khotkar v Kailash Gorantyal, the certificate required for electronic records under the former section 65B was mandatory, while section 63 has not changed this necessity, now it is still compulsory. Any person holding the correspondence of a company related to contracts in personal emails would not be able to give a full certified record. Besides, section 13 of the Information Technology Act has a bearing on the time because the date of arrival of an email may determine whether the notice is served timely or not.

Also, the agreements which are unstamped make the issue more complicated. It was ruled by a bench of seven judges in 2023 that unstamped or improperly stamped agreements are inadmissible but not void, and that the defect is curable. Cure still means paying duty and a penalty, and a company that signs by email and never stamps the document may discover the cost only when it needs the document in evidence.

D. Renewals and notice periods

Indian law has no general rule that relieves a business from an auto-renewal it overlooked. Courts hold commercial parties to onerous terms. In Alopi Parshad & Sons Ltd v Union of India, the Supreme Court refused to excuse a supplier from a contract that had become expensive to perform. A subscription or service contract that renews for a further year unless notice is given 60 or 90 days before expiry will normally renew if the company misses the window. The real deadline is the notice date, which is earlier than the end date. Notice formalities matter as well. If the contract requires written notice to a named address, an email to the account manager may not count, and a clause permitting email notice brings section 13 of the Information Technology Act into play.

E. Authority and approvals

Under section 179 of the Companies Act, the board holds the company's powers, and signing authority comes from the articles, board resolutions and delegations. Nevertheless, in numerous startups a person in charge of sales, founder, or operations manager may sign anything that is offered to them. Signing a contract does not fail when lacking authority since clauses 196 and 197 offer the possibility of ratifying the agreement by conduct. The company that fulfills the contract and benefits from it may be deemed to have ratified it. An unmanaged contract can therefore bind the company without anyone with real authority having approved it.

F. Does a startup need software?

A contract register answers most of these problems. A usable version, whether a spreadsheet or a software tool, records for each agreement the legal names of the parties, the date of effect and term, the renewal mechanism and last date for notice, the method of giving notice, the main obligations of each side with their due dates, the governing law and dispute clause, the stamping status, the business owner, the approver, the authorised signatory and the location of the executed copy. A separate line lists each amendment and the document or email that records it. No contract is signed until it is entered into the system, keeping the record completely accurate

For a company with hundreds of agreements that is sensible. A spreadsheet kept by a named person, with calendar alerts set well ahead of each notice date, costs nothing and will serve a company with a few dozen contracts. A register cannot decide whether to renew, and it cannot repair a bad amendment already signed. What it can do is make sure that someone with authority sees the date in time to act.

Relevant Case Laws

Trimex International FZE Ltd v Vedanta Aluminium Ltd, (2010) 3 SCC 1: The parties settled the terms of a supply contract through emails and a formal contract was never signed. The Supreme Court held that the contract was concluded and that the absence of a signed document did not defeat it. The decision confirms that startups can be bound by email exchanges.

Arjun Khotkar v Kailash Gorantyal, (2020) 7 SCC 1: The Court held that a certificate under section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 is a mandatory condition for admitting electronic records as secondary evidence. Section 63 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 now governs the point.

In re Interplay between Arbitration Agreements under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 and the Indian Stamp Act 1899, (2024) 6 SCC 1: A seven-judge bench held that an unstamped agreement, including its arbitration clause, is inadmissible but neither void nor unenforceable, and that stamping is a curable defect. A startup with unstamped contracts can therefore still enforce them, after paying duty and penalty.

Alopi Parshad & Sons Ltd v Union of India, AIR 1960 SC 588: A supplier asked for higher payment after wartime costs rose. The Court held that a contract is not frustrated because performance has become onerous. The case supports the proposition that a party is held to the bargain it made, including a renewal it did not intend.

Practical Implications

The contract register is a basic document that lists all formal agreements in one row. For startups, it should ideally begin as a spreadsheet shared with people with edit rights. In the coming paragraphs, the necessary content and management of the register will be discussed.

Register records

Documentation pertaining to the names of all parties involved in the contract, the number assigned to each of them, the nature of the contract, the commencement date, duration, and the place where the signed copy is kept. Include the commercial components like the price agreement, the date of making payments, either exclusivity or the best pricing practices adopted, service level, and detailed information on the products authorized.

Renewal and notice

Arrange the register according to the date of the notice and neglect the date of completion. Write down in the contract the ending date of the agreement, duration of notice, ways to communicate, and dates on which the notice must be communicated. Send reminders to the parties about the notification well in advance to enable making the decision and sending notifications on time.

Amendments

Add an amendment log to each row, treating every amendment, including any email changing a term, to be logged and papered. Name one location for the signed version, and archive drafts clearly. Record the stamping status and the state whose stamp law applies. Keep contract correspondence in a company-controlled mailbox or repository, so that a section 63 certificate can be produced later.

Approvals and ownership

Name an approval owner and a commercial owner for each contract. Maintain a short delegation table stating who may sign what and up to what value, adopted by board resolution where the articles require it. Require that anything outside the table go to the board or its delegate before signature. This reduces the risk of unauthorised contracts and the ratification-by-conduct problem.

Review

Review the register on a monthly basis with the notice calendar for the next quarter on the agenda. Do a more thorough review prior to each financing round as the investors will be asking for that same information in diligence. Switch to software when you get to the point where the number of contracts or the number of people who have access to them makes the spreadsheet untenable.

Conclusion

Indian law recognizes a startup’s informal agreements as contracts if the necessary elements for formation exist. An email can create a contract; an email sent after the initial agreement may be used to modify that agreement; a non-stamped document cannot be introduced into evidence until the non-stamping has been remedied; and if you do not provide notice on time, you will likely lose your opportunity to renew the contract for an additional period. A register containing all of your contracts, their respective dates, owners, and most recently agreed upon terms can address these issues with very little expense.

Footnotes / References

1. Indian Contract Act 1872, ss 7, 10, 62, 196, 197.

2. Information Technology Act 2000, ss 4, 5, 10A, 13.

3. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, ss 63, 104, 105

4. Indian Stamp Act 1899, s 35.

5. Companies Act 2013, s 179.

6. Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, s 8(2).

7. Trimex International FZE Ltd, Dubai v Vedanta Aluminium Ltd, India (2010) 3 SCC 1.

8. Arjun Panditrao Khotkar v Kailash Kushanrao Gorantyal (2020) 7 SCC 1.

9. In re Interplay between Arbitration Agreements under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996 and the Indian Stamp Act 1899 (2024) 6 SCC 1.

10. Alopi Parshad & Sons Ltd v Union of India AIR 1960 SC 588.

11. Lexplosion Solutions, 'Contract Lifecycle Management Software: Complete Guide For Legal Teams' (Mondaq, 7 July 2026.