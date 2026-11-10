Material Adverse Change Clauses In Indian M&A Deals

Authored by Anushka Kalaskar, IX Semester| ILS Law College, Pune

Introduction

M&A transactions can take some time between signing and closing the acquisition. In the interim, unexpected events may occur that impact the target company’s financial position, business operations, assets or prospects. For instance, a significant restriction imposed by a regulator, the loss of a key customer or a substantial decline in business performance may alter the commercial assumptions underlying the acquisition.

A MAC clause helps an acquirer to avoid the completion of a transaction if any event or change has an essentially adverse impact on the Company during the transaction of Merger and Acquisition. Therefore, it protects the interest of both the parties by giving the seller the certainty that the transaction will take place and to the buyer by giving protection against a business where the conditions have changed.

In order to cater for such uncertainty, acquisition agreements usually have a Material Adverse Change (MAC) or Material Adverse Effect (MAE) clause, which specifies what will constitute an adverse change that may allow the purchaser to decline to close or rely on some other contractual right.

The clause fulfills an important risk allocation function. The seller wants certainty that the transaction will close on the agreed terms, while the buyer seeks protection against acquiring a business that has materially deteriorated since signing. A MAC clause attempts to balance these competing interests by defining which developments justify contractual intervention.

Not every 'adverse business event' will activate a MAC clause, and a MAC clause only applies to the extent that the effect is captured within the contractual definition, the specified exclusions agreed upon, the severity of the effect and the remedies provided for in the contract. An extra concern in India is if the transaction triggers statutory obligations, such as an open offer under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

This article discusses the legal framework surrounding MAC clauses in India, how they are interpreted, the decisions delivered by courts, and what their role is for M&A transactions.

Legal Provisions

The Indian legal system does not have an existing law that specifically governs MAC clauses in private M&A transactions. As such, MAC clauses are essentially contractual in nature and governed by existing applicable laws and regulations. The various laws that govern the MAC clause are given below:

A. Indian Contract Act, 18721

The scope of contractual obligations and remedies is dealt with by the Indian Contract Act, 1872. Section 56 of the Act (contracts to do impossible acts) covers the issue of frustration. Frustration is not the same as a MAC clause; a MAC clause allows parties to allocate risks contractually in advance and may operate differently from the statutory doctrine.

Section 39 deals with refusal to perform a promise in its entirety, whereas Section 73 deals with compensation for loss or damage resulting from a breach of contract. Accordingly, a buyer who refuses to complete a transaction without satisfying the contractual requirements may face a claim for damages or other available remedies.

B. Specific Relief Act, 19632

This applies when a seller asks for specific performance of an acquisition agreement. Section 10 (as changed in 2018) makes specific performance available subject to statutory limits found in section 14 and 16. As a result, wrongful termination could potentially leave a buyer liable to a claim for the completion of the deal.

C. SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 20113

Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 restricts withdrawal of an open offer to specified circumstances. If a condition in an acquisition agreement fails for reasons beyond the acquirer's reasonable control, Regulation 23(1)(c) allows rescission of the agreement and requires disclosure. Regulation 23(1)(d) provides another ground where SEBI considers the circumstances sufficient to merit withdrawal.2

The existence of a MAC clause in an acquisition agreement does not, by itself, extinguish an acquirer's open-offer obligation. Contractual termination is different from the statutory exception to an open offer obligation.

D. The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 19964

This Act may also be applicable where there is an arbitration clause in the acquisition agreement covering the dispute relating to MAC clause, termination or completion of the transaction. Such disputes could delay completion and must be resolved in accordance with the decided mechanism.

E. Other applicable legislation

The Competition Act, 2002; Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999; foreign direct investment policy; sector specific regulations; and the Companies Act, 2013 may impose additional requirements on an acquisition. Regulatory approvals should ordinarily be addressed through separate conditions precedent rather than being treated automatically as MAC events.

Legal Analysis

A. Meaning and essential elements

In a typical MAC clause, one may usually find four components, namely: definition of the material adversity, level of materiality, carve outs, and the contractual mechanism.

The definition of material adverse change can include negative impacts on the target’s business, its assets and liabilities, and its financial condition or operational results. The materiality threshold defines how serious that impact must be. Other deals have generic criteria, while still others focus on financial metrics such as a certain reduction in net worth or EBITDA.

The clause is either a closing condition, a representation that is true at the time of closing, or a combination of both. The wording of the clause sets forth whether an event gives the buyer the ability to refuse to close or some other remedy.

B. Materiality, duration and supporting evidence

A standard variation in revenue or a weak quarter of the books will not necessarily constitute a MAC. The question is whether or not the development reaches the pre agreed criteria and materiality.

Normally the buyer, who is the party making use of the clause, needs to be in a position to support its claim with financial statements, management accounts, regulatory communications, customer records or expert evidence. The duration and extent of the adverse effect could be relevant, but the exact standard is determined by the contract language.

Risks known to the buyer or disclosed before signing are also important. If the buyer is aware of and accepts an existing business risk, it may be difficult to argue that the same risk constitutes a subsequent material change.

C. Carve outs and disproportionate impact

MAC clauses generally exclude general economic conditions, industry wide developments, changes in law, accounting changes, pandemics, war, effects of announcing the transaction, and actions requested by the buyer. They may also exclude missed financial projections but allow consideration of the underlying reasons.

The scope of these exclusions often determines how useful the clause is in practice. Sellers generally prefer broad carve outs, while buyers seek exceptions for events that have a disproportionate impact on the target compared to similar businesses.

For example, if an industry effect reduces revenues of comparators by 10% but revenues for the acquisition target is reduced by 25% then the buyer can argue that there is a disproportionate effect. Mention should be made in the sale agreement regarding who are considered the comparators, what is meant by disproportional effect and whether only the excess effect is relevant.

D. Regulatory developments and litigation

Regulatory Changes Regulations can affect the buyer’s ability to participate, their operating licences or the requirements for completion. India’s Press Note 3 of 2020, which placed limitations on some categories of foreign investment, is an example of how changes in regulation can influence the planning of a transaction.

The contract should define if the relevant event is a general change in law, a target, specific regulatory measure or a failure to obtain a necessary approval. These may have varying contractual effects.

Similarly, disclosed litigation is generally treated through disclosure qualifications or specific indemnities. If the new litigation relates to a significant asset, licence or business operation, it may need to be dealt with separately. For example, objective triggers, like a claim over a threshold sum of money or an injunction affecting the business, can reduce uncertainty.

E. Termination and contractual risk

The effects of a MAC will also vary according to whether the mechanism is a standalone closing condition or is based on representations. Where the MAC is a standalone closing condition, the buyer may be able to refuse to complete the transaction where the condition is not satisfied. If the mechanism is based on representations, it may be influenced by disclosure qualifications, knowledge qualifiers, and the remedies available for inaccurate representations.

The parties will also need to deal with any temporary adverse events, cure periods, and long stop date extensions. However, if any of these are drafted inconsistently, there may be disagreements as to whether the buyer can terminate immediately or is required to give the seller an opportunity to cure the issue.

A wrongful termination can subject the buyer to damages or a claim for specific performance. Therefore, the MAC clause should include a concrete remedy and not merely an open,ended or indeterminate right to withdraw.

Case Laws

There is no extensive body of case law from Indian courts dealing with MAC clauses in private M&A transactions. However, case law relating to contractual frustration, specific performance and open offer withdrawal is relevant.

A. Satyabrata Ghose v. Mugneeram Bangur5

The Supreme Court considered the frustration of contract under Section 56 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 in Satyabrata Ghose v. Mugneeram Bangur, AIR 1954 SC 44. What is made clear is that it is not merely the physical impossibility which is concerned, but the object and purpose of the contract.

However, MAC shall be distinguished from frustration because MAC clause allows parties to determine the risks in advance and the consequences.

B. Energy Watchdog v. CERC6

Contractual performance in times of rising costs In Energy Watchdog v. Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, (2017) 14 SCC 80, the Supreme Court examined contractual performance in times of rising costs and changes impacting power purchase contracts. The judgment discussed the distinction between commercial hardship and frustration and also stressed the significance of contract terms.

In an M&A deal, an economic downturn would not automatically entitle a party to relief for nonperformance. The contractual risk allocation would be analyzed initially.

The authorities should be read in the context of the statute. They show that contractual termination does not automatically establish a statutory right to withdraw an open offer under the applicable takeover regulations.

C. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Ltd. v. SEBI7

In Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Ltd. v. SEBI, Securities Appellate Tribunal, Appeal No. 37 of 2026, 8 July 2026, the Tribunal set aside SEBI's impugned communications and remitted the matter for a reasoned order. The Tribunal did not rule on the issue whether the acquirer was entitled to withdraw the open offer.3

The decision should not be taken as establishing that a MAC,based termination necessarily permits open offer withdrawal.

D. Katta Sujatha Reddy and foreign authorities8

In Siddamsetty Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. v. Katta Sujatha Reddy, the Supreme Court’s review decision recalled its earlier ruling concerning the prospective application of the 2018 amendments to the Specific Relief Act. The case involves remedies for breach of contract, but is not directly about MAC clauses.

The foreign decisions i.e. IBP, Inc. v. Tyson Foods, Inc., 789 A.2d 14 (Del. Ch. 2001), Hexion Specialty Chemicals, Inc. v. Huntsman Corp., 965 A.2d 715 (Del. Ch. 2008), and Akorn, Inc. v. Fresenius Kabi AG, 198 A.3d 724 (Del. Ch. 2018), also offer comparative guidance on materiality, evidence, and the duration of adverse effects. They are persuasive, not binding, in India.

Legal Implications

First, drafting of the MAC clause must be precise. Materiality thresholds and exclusions should be clearly delineated to define what constitutes a material adverse change and to distinguish real adverse changes from normal variations of the business, helping to minimise ambiguity and disputes.

Secondly, the onus is on the buyer to demonstrate that the particular event is covered by the MAC clause. It may be that the features of the event, such as its duration, magnitude, and the impact it had on the target’s business, are relevant factors to consider. Temporary setbacks or general economic conditions may not automatically justify termination.

Third, cases decided in other jurisdictions may help for issues concerning materiality, evidence and duration of adverse effects. Indian courts do not have to follow cases decided in other jurisdictions.

Fourth, MAC conditions must be coordinated with regulatory approvals and termination provisions. The agreement should specify cure periods, longstop extensions, notice requirements and the consequences of an unsatisfied closing condition. For listed, company acquisitions, any proposed withdrawal of an open offer must independently satisfy Regulation 23.

Finally, the decision to invoke a MAC should be based on evidence. The buyer should hold documentation of the adverse development and its impact on the target. Given that damages or a specific performance action may ensue from wrongful termination, the parties should discuss if renegotiation, a specific indemnity, an escrow or a price adjustment would better mitigate the risk.

Conclusion

MAC clauses are among the main risk allocation measures in M&A deals as they concern material adverse changes between signing and closing. They do not give the buyer an unconditional right to walk away from a deal just because commercial conditions have deteriorated.

The enforceability of such terms in India will depend substantially on contractual language, the law of the contract, and regulators’ obligations in relation to such a transaction. Termination rights in the contract and statutory withdrawal grounds for an open offer must be distinguished in listed, company takeovers.

This means that well drafted MAC clauses should focus on defining material adversity, the materiality threshold, carve outs, disproportionate, impact exceptions, and termination mechanics. A properly drafted MAC clause can safeguard legitimate commercial interests and maintain deal certainty, while a vague clause may instead create costly disputes.

Footnotes

1. Indian Contract Act, 1872, §§ 39, 56, 73.

2. Specific Relief Act, 1963, §§ 10, 14, 16.

3. SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, reg. 23(1)(a)–(d). The current text and amendments should be checked before reliance in a live transaction.

4. The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, India Code (1996).

5. Satyabrata Ghose v. Mugneeram Bangur & Co., AIR 1954 SC 44.

6. Energy Watchdog v. Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, (2017) 14 SCC 80.

7. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Ltd. v. SEBI, Securities Appellate Tribunal, Appeal No. 37 of 2026 (July 8, 2026).

8. M/s Siddamsetty Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. v. Katta Sujatha Reddy, 2024 INSC 861 (Supreme Court of India, Nov. 8, 2024).