ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
Telecom Consumers Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026
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On September 21, 2026, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified the Telecom Consumers Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, expanding the availability of Special Tariff Vouchers (‘STVs’) offering only voice and SMS services.
On September 21, 2026, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified the Telecom Consumers Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, expanding the availability of Special Tariff Vouchers (‘STVs’) offering only voice and SMS services. Telecom service providers are required to offer such STVs, with an appropriate reduction in tariff, for validity periods of not only 30 days, but also periods shorter than 30 days.
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