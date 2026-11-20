Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’), on July 10, 2026, has notified the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026, amending the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 (AIF Regulations). The key amendments include: (i) reducing the timeline for launch of regular schemes from 30 days to 10 working days after filing of the private placement memorandum (‘PPM’) with SEBI; (ii) exempting accredited investor only funds and Angel Funds from filing PPMs through a merchant banker and from incorporating SEBI’s comments, permitting immediate launch upon filing; (iii) waiving scheme fees for the first scheme launched by an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF); and (iv) empowering SEBI to communicate comments (if any) to the merchant banker or the manager, with a corresponding obligation to ensure compliance with such comments.