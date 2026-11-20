In brief

The article discusses rollover equity and the four key tests that sellers need to understand before accepting a rollover equity arrangement: the period and percentage of holding, the debt position, the form of instrument and rights, and the investor's track record.

In a share sale, the headline price is only part of the story. How the seller is paid matters just as much. Consideration can come as upfront cash, as contingent cash such as an earn-out, as rollover equity, or as some mix of these. Rollover equity is often the least understood of the four, and it is where sellers need to understand a few aspects before accepting the terms.

What is rollover equity?

Rollover equity (also called equity rollover) lets a seller keep an economic interest in the business after it is sold. The seller does this by reinvesting part of the sale proceeds, or by exchanging some of their shares for equity in the acquisition vehicle or holding company. So, essentially the seller sells a majority stake and stays invested in the next phase of the business.

Private equity buyers use this structure often, especially when they want the promoters to keep running the business after closing. It allows them two advantages:

It gives promoters a stake in future growth. Their incentives stay aligned with the buyer's, and they share in the upside they create. It reduces the buyer's upfront cash outlay. Part of the price is paid in equity rather than cash, so the buyer needs to fund less for acquiring the shares from the sellers.

There can also be a second payoff. If the holding company combines several similar businesses, a later sale of the whole platform may command a higher valuation multiple and attract more buyers than any single business could. A rollover can therefore turn into a share of that larger exit.

Rollover is not automatically good for sellers, though. The sellers need to understand the following before accepting rollover equity:

1. Period and percentage of holding

The size of the rollover should reflect how long the seller expects to stay invested. Equity takes time to realise value, and the longer the holding period, the more the outcome depends on execution, market conditions and the buyer's exit timing.

As a rough guide, if the expected holding period is short (say up to one year), a smaller rollover is usually more appropriate. If the horizon is long (say four to five years or more), a larger rollover can be chosen, as the seller has time to benefit from growth and from any later sale of the combined platform.

2. Debt position

Rolled equity sits behind debt in the capital structure. Sellers should review debt at two levels: the operating company and the holding company.

The key question is whether the business can generate enough cash flow to service that debt and still leave room to grow. High leverage at the holding company can squeeze cash flow, limit dividends and make the equity far more volatile. A business that looks healthy at the operating level can still be strained by debt placed above it.

3. Form of instrument and rights

Investors may often take preferred shares, while promoters and sellers are issued ordinary equity. Preferred shares typically carry priority on returns, so in a downside scenario the investor can be paid first and given priority over the rolled equity.

Sellers should therefore check what they are actually being given. They can ask for the same class of shares as the investor. Where that is not possible, they can negotiate for comparable economic rights, such as liquidation preference, governance rights, protection of minority holders, on par exit rights, etc.

These terms usually sit in the shareholders' agreement and the articles, so they should be negotiated before signing, not after closing.

4. The investor's track record

Finally, sellers should also do a diligence on the buyer and see its track record. The most useful question is whether promoters in the investor's earlier deals actually realised value from their rollover equity.

Sellers can also look at how those exits were structured and whether rolled equity was treated fairly at exit. An investor with a good record of delivering returns to rollover holders may be preferred.

A final test

These four criteria help a seller make an informed decision, but one question may cut through all of them: If I received the full price in cash today, would I invest this amount in the buyer's group? If the answer is yes, the rollover is probably a good decision. The seller is choosing to back the business and the buyer on the merits. If the answer is no, the seller should ask why they are accepting equity in place of cash. The rollover may be a way of bridging a valuation gap, and the seller may be better served by seeking more cash at closing or a smaller rollover.

Rollover equity can align the interests of seller and buyer and extend the seller's gains beyond the first sale. But it only works well when the seller has ticked all the above tests.