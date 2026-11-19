Officers of private sector banks do not hold public office, yet they can be prosecuted for bribery and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (PC Act) in the same way as government servants. That exposure brings with it the protection that the PC Act gives to every public servant, i.e. no court can take cognizance of the main offences without the previous sanction of the authority competent to remove the accused from office. For a private bank, the obvious candidate has always seemed to be its own board of directors. On 18 November 2026, the Bombay High Court held otherwise.

In Chanda Kochhar v. Central Bureau of Investigation & Anr. (Writ Petition No. 6636 of 2024), Justice Milind N. Jadhav quashed the sanction granted by the board of ICICI Bank on 15 May 2023 to prosecute its former Managing Director and CEO in the CBI's Videocon loan case. The Court held that, for the Managing Director and CEO of a banking company, the authority competent to remove her from office, and therefore to grant sanction, is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and not the bank's board, that the sanction also showed no application of mind, and that the question had to be decided at the threshold rather than left to the trial court. It also quashed the consequential actions taken by the Special CBI Court on the basis of the sanction, and declined the CBI's request to stay the judgment for eight weeks.

This article explains why private bank officers fall within the PC Act, what the Court decided and on what reasoning, what remains open, and what bank boards, investigating agencies and defence teams should do differently. It is written for boards, audit committees, compliance and vigilance heads of banks, and white-collar defence practitioners.

Why Private Bank Officers Are Public Servants

Section 46A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (BR Act) provides that every chairman appointed on a whole-time basis, managing director, director, auditor, liquidator, manager and any other employee of a banking company shall be deemed to be a public servant for the purposes of Chapter IX of the Indian Penal Code. When the bribery offences in Chapter IX were moved into the PC Act in 1988, Section 46A was not amended to refer to the new Act. In Central Bureau of Investigation v. Ramesh Gelli (decided on 23 February 2016), the Supreme Court nevertheless held that the chairman and managing director and an executive director of a private bank were public servants for the purposes of the PC Act, and that the prosecutions against them were maintainable.

Once a bank officer is a public servant, Section 19(1) of the PC Act applies. It bars a court from taking cognizance of offences under Sections 7, 11, 13 and 15 except with the previous sanction of, in the case of a person who is not employed in connection with the affairs of the Union or a State, "the authority competent to remove him from his office". The question in Kochhar's case was who that authority is for the managing director and CEO of a private banking company.

The Case Against Kochhar

According to the CBI's case as recorded in the judgment, between June 2009 and October 2011, rupee term loans of Rs 1,875 crores were sanctioned to the Videocon group while Kochhar was Managing Director, despite her knowledge of her husband's business dealings with Videocon's managing director. The CBI alleged that, after a Rs 300 crore loan to Videocon International Electronics Ltd., Rs 64 crores was received through a company of which her husband was a director, that a flat owned by the Videocon group was transferred to her husband's family trust for Rs 11 lakhs, and that the bank suffered a wrongful loss of Rs 1,033.39 crores. Kochhar's case was that she was a member of the committees that sanctioned only two of the six loans, that the loans were repaid in 2012, and that the flat had stood in her husband's name since 1996.

The CBI registered an FIR in January 2019 under Sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the PC Act. It sought sanction from ICICI Bank by a letter dated 27 March 2023, filed its chargesheet on 28 March 2023, and obtained the board's sanction dated 15 May 2023. The Special Court took cognizance on 12 July 2023, and the case was at the stage of framing of charge when the High Court decided the petition.

What The Court Decided

The board was not the competent authority: The CBI relied on the bank's articles of association, which allow the board to appoint and remove the managing director, and on the Companies Act. The Court rejected that argument on the basis of four provisions of the BR Act read together. Section 5A gives the BR Act overriding effect over a bank's memorandum, articles and board resolutions. Section 35B(1)(b) provides that no appointment, reappointment or termination of appointment of a chairman, managing or whole-time director, manager or chief executive officer shall have effect unless made with the previous approval of the RBI. Section 36AA empowers the RBI to remove any chairman, director, chief executive officer or other officer or employee of a banking company, for reasons recorded in writing and after giving a reasonable opportunity of making a representation. Section 36AC gives a removal under Section 36AA effect notwithstanding the Companies Act or any other law, contract or instrument. Relying on the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench decision in K. Veeraswami v. Union of India, which construed "the authority competent to remove" to include an authority without whose order or affirmation the public servant cannot be removed, the Court concluded that "the sole Competent Authority to grant sanction for prosecution under provisions of Section 19 of PC Act is the Reserve Bank of India in this case". It noted that no statutory provision conferring the power on the board had been identified in the sanction, the board resolution, the CBI's request letter or the CBI's pleadings.

No estoppel against statute: The CBI pointed out that the petition itself described the board as the competent authority. The Court held that no party can claim estoppel against a statute, and treated the averment as a reference to what had happened rather than an admission of law.

The question had to be decided at the threshold: The CBI argued, relying on Parkash Singh Badal v. State of Punjab, that challenges to the validity of a sanction must be decided at trial on evidence. The Court distinguished between an irregular sanction and the absence of a valid sanction. Relying on the three-judge Bench decision in Abdul Wahab Ansari v. State of Bihar, and on Nanjappa v. State of Karnataka and State of Goa v. Babu Thomas, it held that a sanction by an authority with no power to remove the accused is "prima facie void from the beginning", that the absence of a valid sanction is "a pure jurisdictional fact", and that postponing the question would put the accused "to the ignominy of a trial that might later be vitiated". It also held that Section 19(3), which restricts interference with findings and stays on the ground of errors in sanction, applies to courts sitting in appeal, confirmation or revision, and did not bar the writ petition, which had been filed before charges were framed.

There was no application of mind: Applying the principles in CBI v. Ashok Kumar Aggarwal and State of Karnataka v. Ameerjan, the Court found that only the CBI's letter and report had been circulated to the board, that the investigation material had not been placed before it, and that the sanction gave no reasons and did not discuss witness statements or documents. It held that this was a total failure to follow the required procedure, which had caused prejudice and a failure of justice.

The bank's own stand contradicted the prosecution: The Court noted that both the sanction and the extract of the board minutes stated that no financial loss had been caused to the bank, which had been the bank's stand throughout, while the CBI's case was that the bank had suffered heavy loss. It held that, given the bank's position, "the indictment of the Petitioner cannot be sustained" and that the CBI "cannot therefore approbate and reprobate at the same time".

What The Judgment Leaves Open

The decision is significant, but several points should be noted before it is applied more widely.

First, it is the decision of a single judge, and the CBI sought an eight-week stay specifically to challenge it. Further proceedings are likely, and the conclusion on the RBI's exclusive competence may be tested. The CBI's argument, recorded in the judgment, was that the RBI's power under Section 36AA is exercisable in specified circumstances and is in addition to, not in derogation of, the board's powers. The Court rejected that argument on the basis of Sections 5A and 36AC, but the interaction between a power of removal for regulatory reasons and the authority competent to grant sanction is likely to be a central issue in any further challenge.

Second, the judgment does not say whether the CBI may now seek sanction from the RBI, or how the RBI would approach such a request. Those questions will determine whether the prosecution can continue.

Third, the reasoning on Section 35B(1)(b) is specific to the officers it names, i.e. a chairman, a managing or whole-time director, a manager and a chief executive officer. Section 36AA extends to any officer or employee, and the judgment states in broad terms that the power of removal of "any Director or officer" vests solely with the RBI. However, the question decided was the competent authority for a Managing Director and CEO, and whether the same conclusion applies to other bank employees, whose removal does not require the RBI's previous approval, was not in issue.

Fourth, the CBI argued that ICICI Bank had also granted approval under Section 17A of the PC Act, which requires previous approval before an inquiry or investigation into decisions taken by a public servant in discharge of official functions, that the language identifying the competent authority in Sections 17A and 19 is identical, and that Kochhar had not challenged the Section 17A approval. The judgment does not deal with that argument. Since the CBI itself treated the two provisions as identical in this respect, it may be argued in other cases that the reasoning applies equally to Section 17A approvals given by bank boards.

Fifth, the Court did not decide the merits of the allegations, and did not need to decide the other arguments raised, including the argument that the sanction relied on the concept of "undue advantage", which was introduced into the PC Act only in 2018.

Finally, the decision concerns a banking company within the BR Act. NBFC officers are not covered by Section 46A, and the provisions on which the Court relied, i.e. Sections 35B, 36AA and 36AC, apply to banking companies.

What Bank Boards and Audit Committees Should Do

Until the position is settled, a request from an investigating agency for sanction or approval to prosecute a bank officer should be handled as a legal decision, not a formality.

Determine competence first. Before considering the merits, the board should take advice on whether it is the competent authority for the officer concerned, having regard to this judgment, and record its conclusion. For a chairman, managing or whole-time director, manager or chief executive officer, the request may need to be referred to, or the agency directed towards, the RBI. Insist on the full record. The board should require the agency to provide the complete material, including the FIR, witness statements, documents, the draft chargesheet and any material that may favour the officer, as the Supreme Court required in Ashok Kumar Aggarwal. A report and covering letter alone are unlikely to be sufficient. Record reasons. The minutes and the sanction order should show what material was placed before the board, that it was examined, and why sanction is being granted or refused. Check consistency with the bank's own record. Where the bank has previously taken a position on the same transactions, such as that its policies were followed or that it suffered no loss, the board should consider that position expressly. In this case, the bank's statement that it suffered no loss was relied on by the Court against the prosecution. Manage conflicts and timing. Directors who were involved in the transactions under investigation should consider whether to recuse themselves. The PC Act requires the competent authority to endeavour to decide within three months, extendable by one month where legal consultation is required.

What Investigating Agencies Should Do

For agencies prosecuting senior officers of private banks, the judgment means that a sanction from the bank's board is now open to challenge at the threshold within the Bombay High Court's jurisdiction. The Court stated that the CBI "ought to have approached the Reserve Bank of India". Until the question is settled by a higher court, an agency proceeding against a bank's chairman, managing or whole-time director or chief executive officer would need to consider seeking sanction from the RBI, and in every case should send the entire relevant record, including exculpatory material, to the sanctioning authority, so that the sanction order can show on its face that the material was considered.

What Defence Teams Should Take from It

For officers of banking companies facing PC Act prosecutions, the judgment provides a route to challenge a sanction before trial. Section 19(4) requires a court to consider whether an objection could and should have been raised earlier, and the Court treated the petition, filed after cognizance but before framing of charge, as having been raised at an early stage. Hence, where the objection is that the sanctioning authority had no power at all, it should be raised as early as possible, framed as the absence of a valid sanction rather than an irregularity, and supported by the provisions of the BR Act on which this judgment relies. Where the sanction order and minutes show that only the agency's report was considered, the principles in Ashok Kumar Aggarwal and Ameerjan provide a second, independent ground.

Conclusion

Who can sanction the prosecution of a private bank's CEO under the PC Act? According to the Bombay High Court, not the bank's board but the RBI, because the BR Act overrides the bank's articles and the Companies Act and places the termination and removal of a bank's chief executive under the RBI's control. The decision also shows that a sanction granted on the investigating agency's report alone, without the underlying material or reasons, and inconsistent with the bank's own stated position, is vulnerable on independent grounds. Further challenge is likely, and the answer may yet change. For now, however, bank boards should not treat a request for sanction as theirs to grant without first deciding whether the power is theirs at all, and agencies should not assume that a board's sanction will survive scrutiny.